- Home
- /
- Egg Mania - Brampton - Egg Mania - Brampton
Egg Mania - Brampton Egg Mania - Brampton
No reviews yet
125 Chrysler Drive unit 1
Brampton, CN L6S 6L1
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Seasonal Special (Green Garlic Special)
Egg Samplers
- Boiled Eggs$2.99
2 eggs Hard boiled eggs
- Boil Fry$6.99
6x half boiled eggs sautéed in Indian spicy Masala
- Masala Omlete$8.99
Indian style Masala omelet
- Egg Katori$7.49
6x half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese
- Masala Half Fry$10.99
Indian style sunny side up with Onion, Tomato, Chili and Indian Masala on the top
Roll it up
- Jetty Roll$8.49
Roll of egg coated tortilla filled with Masala boiled eggs and cheese
- Paneer Roll$8.49
Shredded panner cooked with Indian spices, stuffed in tortilla
- Chicken Kheema Roll$8.99
Chicken Kheema rolled in a tortilla with cheese
- Aachari Paneer Roll$8.49
Spicy and tangy flavored paneer masala wrapped in flat bread, accompanied with mint-mayonnaise
Street Food
- Dabeli$4.99
Pav stuffed with potato, peanuts, sev and Pomegranate stuffing and then smeared in butter on griddle.
- Masala Pav$4.99
Toasted pav buns topped and stuffed with a generous amount of the masala, garnished with coriander leaves & chopped onions.
- Butter Pav Bhaji$11.99
Pav Bhaji is a popular Mumbai street food dish made of thick mashed vegetable curry served with soft Pav buns toasted in butter.
- Misal Pav$11.99
Dish consists of a spicy curry usually made from moth beans and pav (a type of Indian bread roll). The Dish also contains poha, potatoes, Farsan, onions, lemon and coriander (cilantro).
Eggxotica
- Lasun Fry$14.99
Sunny side up eggs topped with garlic flavored gravy
- Australian fry$13.99
Boiled eggs cooked with tomato gravy topped with cheese
- Egg Curry$13.99
Shredded boiled eggs cooked in authentic Tomato based gravy
- Maniac Curry$13.99
Boiled egg pieces in spicy tomato based gravy
- Surti Gotala$14.99
Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices
- Egg bhurji$11.49
Scrambled eggs with Veggies and Masala
Butterly Delicious
- Goti Fry$14.99
Sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
- Desi Kheema$13.99
Authentic Indian style 'boil no keemo' Shredded boiled eggs cooked with Indian masala and veggies
- Desi Gotala$14.99
Mixture of sunny side up eggs and Desi Kheemo
- Boil Tikka$14.99
Sliced boiled eggs in buttery tomato based gravey with strong flavor of garlic and chilly
- Lachko$14.99
Shredded green bell pepper cooked with cheese and running eggs
- Egg Paplet$15.99
Cheese and masala boiled eggs stuffed in an omelet topped with mint gravy
- Lapeti$13.99
Semi cooked omelet stuffed with shredded masala boiled eggs and cheese closed in shape of a burrito
- Anda Lahori$15.99
Sunny side up eggs with slice boiled egg topped with chef secret gravy
- Angoori Fry$15.99
Masala boiled eggs topped with omelet sunny side up combo and finished with creamy white gravy.
- Egg Lava Fry$15.99
Sunny side up eggs topped with mint chutney flavored boiled eggs and finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.
Kabab
- Chicken Tikka Kabab$16.49
Chicken Marinated in yogurt and traditional tikka margination, cooked in tandoor oven.
- Malbari Murg Tikka$16.49
Chicken Marinated In Yogurt And Specialty Egg Mania Spices, Cooked In Tandoor Oven.
- Chicken Seekh Kabab$16.49
Mined Chicken Marinated With Indian Spices And Grilled In Tandoor.
- Makhan Mari Murg Tikka$16.49
Creamy chicken with a twist of cracked black pepper, cooked in tandoor oven.
- Paneer Tikka$16.49
Paneer Marinated In Yogurt And Traditional Tikka Margination, Cooked In Tandoor Oven.
Beyond Eggs
Punjab da Chaska
- Paneer Angara$14.99
Sauteed Vegetables And Paneer In Rich Indian Gravy.
- Paneer Bhurji$14.99
Shredded Panner Cooked Veggies And Indian Masala
- Paneer Gotala$14.99
Shredded Panner Cooked With The Surti Gotalo Gravy-No Eggs
- Cheese Paneer Masala$15.99
Panner Cubes Cooked In Ginger-Garlic, Chili Topped With American Cheese And Onion-Tomato Based Gravy
- Paneer Lahori$15.99
Fried Paneer Fingers Topped With Chef Secret Gravy
- Paneer Lava fry$15.99
Diced Paneer In Mint Chutney Flavor Finished With Spicy Kolhapuri Style Red Gravy.
- Veg Jaipuri$13.99
Gravy Filled With Rich Flavors, Aromatic Spices And Vegetables.
Bombay Grill Sandwich
- Veg Cheese$10.99
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Chutney Sandwich With Onions, Tomato, Potato, Cucumber And Green Pepper
- Veg Masala$10.99
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Chutney Sandwich With Mashed Potato Masala, Onions And Tomatoes
- Hara Bhara Malai$10.99
Medley Of 6 Different Veggies Finished With Richness Of Cream.
- Samosa Grill$10.99
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Chutney Sandwich With Mashed Samosa, Onion And Tomato
- Paneer Masala$10.99
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Marinated Tandoori Masala Paneer, Onions, Tomato And Cucumber
- Chatpata Paneer$10.99
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Sriracha Flavored Paneer, Onion, Tomato And Cucumber
- Paneer Toofani$10.99
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Tabasco Flavored Tossed Panner, Crushed Red Pepper And Oreganos With Cucumber, Onion And Tomato
- Chutney Cheese$6.99
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Sriracha Flavored Paneer, Onion, Tomato And Cucumber
- Onion Garlic$6.99
2 Layered Grilled Cheese Sandwich With Garlic & Onion.
- Grill cheese$6.99
2 Layered Grilled Sandwich Made With Buttered And Toasted Bread Filled With Cheese.