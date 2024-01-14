- Home
385 Muddy Branch Road
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Egg Samplers
- Boiled Eggs$2.99
2 eggs Hard boiled eggs
- Boil Fry$7.99
6x half boiled eggs sautéed in Indian spicy Masala
- Masala Omelette$5.99
Indian style Masala omelet
- Egg Katori$8.99
6x half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese
- Masala Half Fry$7.99
Indian style sunny side up with Onion, Tomato, Chili and Indian Masala on the top
- Scrambled Eggs$3.99
Roll it up
Street Food
Egg Xotica
Butterly Delicious
- Goti Fry$13.99
Sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
- Desi Kheema$13.99
Authentic Indian style 'boil no keemo' Shredded boiled eggs cooked with Indian masala and veggies
- Desi Gotala$14.99
Mixture of sunny side up eggs and Desi Kheemo
- Boil Tikka$13.99
Sliced boiled eggs in buttery tomato based gravey with strong flavor of garlic and chilly
- Anda Lahori$15.99
Sunny side up eggs with slice boiled egg topped with chef secret gravy
Beyond Eggs
Punjab Da Chaska
- Paneer Bhurji$13.99
Shredded panner cooked veggies and Indian masala
- Paneer Gotala$13.99
Shredded panner cooked with the Surti Gotalo gravy-no eggs
- Cheese Paneer Masala$14.99
Panner cubes cooked in ginger-garlic, chili topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy
- Paneer Lahori$15.99
Fried paneer fingers topped with chef secret gravy