Egg Mania- Lowell Lowell
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eggmania, a specialized restaurant for Indian Street Style egg-based delicacies and also serves Bombay style grilled sandwiches with option of eggs, paneer and chicken along with authentic Indian flavored Kababs and chicken delicacies. Eggmania has plenty of Vegetarian options as well.
Location
83 Parkhurst Road, Unit 15, Chelmsford, MA 01824
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Moonstones - 185 Chelmsford Street
4.4 • 1,616
185 Chelmsford Street Chelmsford, MA 01824
View restaurant