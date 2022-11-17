Restaurant header imageView gallery

Egg Mania - Schaumburg Schaumburg

No reviews yet

1135 North Salem Drive

Schaumburg, IL 60194

Popular Items

Tawa Butter Chicken
Paneer Lahori
Chicken Masala

Egg Samplers

Boil Fry

Boil Fry

$7.99

6x half boiled eggs sautéed in Indian spicy Masala

Masala Omelet

Masala Omelet

$5.99

Indian style Masala omelet

Egg Katori

Egg Katori

$8.99

6x half boiled eggs filled with Masala topped with cheese

Masala Half Fry

Masala Half Fry

$7.99

Indian style sunny side up with Onion, Tomato, Chili and Indian Masala on the top

Jetty Rolls

Jetty Rolls

$8.99

Roll of egg coated tortilla filled with Masala boiled eggs and cheese

Paneer Roll

Paneer Roll

$9.49

Shredded panner cooked with Indian spices, stuffed in tortilla

Chicken Kheema Roll

Chicken Kheema Roll

$9.99

Chicken Kheema rolled in a tortilla with cheese

Scramble Eggs

Scramble Eggs

$3.99
Boiled Eggs

Boiled Eggs

$2.99

2 eggs Hard boiled eggs

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$5.99

Boiled egg salad with onion tomatoes and creamy dressing

Paneer Aachari roll

Paneer Aachari roll

$9.99Out of stock

Spicy and tangy flavored paneer masala wrapped in flat bread, accompanied with mint-mayonnaise.

Masala Aloo Roll

Masala Aloo Roll

$9.99Out of stock

Indian style spicy aloo masala wrapped in flat bread.

Egg Xotica

Surti Gotala

Surti Gotala

$11.99

Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices

Egg Bhurji

Egg Bhurji

$10.99

Scrambled eggs with Veggies and Masala

Egg Curry (Surti Khemo)

Egg Curry (Surti Khemo)

$9.99

Shredded boiled eggs cooked in authentic Tomato based gravy

Lasun Fry

Lasun Fry

$9.99

Sunny side up eggs topped with garlic flavored gravy

Australian Fry

Australian Fry

$10.99

Boiled eggs cooked with tomato gravy topped with cheese

Maniac Curry

Maniac Curry

$9.99

Boiled egg pieces in spicy tomato based gravy

Butterly Delicious

Desi Gotala

Desi Gotala

$14.99

Mixture of sunny side up eggs and Desi Kheemo

Desi Kheemo

Desi Kheemo

$12.99

Authentic Indian style 'boil no keemo' Shredded boiled eggs cooked with Indian masala and veggies

Lachko

Lachko

$14.99

Shredded green bell pepper cooked with cheese and running eggs

Anda Lahori

Anda Lahori

$15.99

Sunny side up eggs with slice boiled egg topped with chef secret gravy

Angoori Fry

Angoori Fry

$15.99

Masala boiled eggs topped with omelet sunny side up combo and finished with creamy white gravy.

Egg Lava Fry

Egg Lava Fry

$14.99

Sunny side up eggs topped with mint chutney flavored boiled eggs and finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.

Boil Tikka

Boil Tikka

$13.99

Sliced boiled eggs in buttery tomato based gravey with strong flavor of garlic and chilly

Goti Fry

Goti Fry

$13.99

Sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy

Egg Paplet

Egg Paplet

$14.99

Cheese and masala boiled eggs stuffed in an omelet topped with mint gravy

Lapeti

Lapeti

$13.99

Semi cooked omelet stuffed with shredded masala boiled eggs and cheese closed in shape of a burrito

Kabab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$13.99

Chicken Marinated in yogurt and traditional tikka margination, cooked in tandoor oven.

Chicken Seekh Kabab

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$13.99Out of stock

Mined chicken marinated with Indian spices and grilled in tandoor.

Makhan Mari Murg Tikka

Makhan Mari Murg Tikka

$13.99Out of stock

Creamy chicken with a twist of cracked black pepper, cooked in tandoor oven.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$13.99

Paneer Marinated in yogurt and traditional tikka margination, cooked in tandoor oven.

Tood Murg Tikka

Tood Murg Tikka

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken marinated in chef’s favorite Tikka sauce with enough heat which will make you sweat but still keep going.

Malbari Murg Tikka

Malbari Murg Tikka

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken marinated in yogurt and specialty egg mania spices, cooked in tandoor oven.

Mushroom Malbari Kabab

$13.99Out of stock

Paneer Da Chaska

Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji

$12.99

Shredded panner cooked veggies and Indian masala

Paneer Gotalo

Paneer Gotalo

$12.99

Shredded panner cooked with the Surti Gotalo gravy-no eggs

Cheese Paneer Masala

Cheese Paneer Masala

$13.99

Panner cubes cooked in ginger-garlic, chili topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy

Paneer Lahori

Paneer Lahori

$15.99

Fried paneer fingers topped with chef secret gravy

Paneer Lava Fry

Paneer Lava Fry

$14.99

Diced paneer in mint chutney flavor finished with spicy Kolhapuri style red gravy.

Bombay Grill Sandwich

Veg Cheese

Veg Cheese

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with onions, tomato, potato, cucumber and green pepper

Veg Masala

Veg Masala

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed potato masala, onions and tomatoes

Hara Bhara Malai

Hara Bhara Malai

$10.00

Medley of 6 different veggies finished with richness of cream.

Samosa Grill

Samosa Grill

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese chutney sandwich with mashed samosa, onion and tomato

Paneer Masala

Paneer Masala

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala paneer, onions, tomato and cucumber

Chatpata Paneer

Chatpata Paneer

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored paneer, onion, tomato and cucumber

Paneer Toofani

Paneer Toofani

$10.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed panner, crushed red pepper and oreganos with cucumber, onion and tomato

Egg Masala

Egg Masala

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala egg, onions, tomato and green pepper

Egg Chatpata

Egg Chatpata

$9.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored boiled egg, onion, tomato and green pepper

Chicken Masala

Chicken Masala

$10.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with marinated tandoori masala chicken, onions, tomato and green pepper

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$10.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with tabasco flavored tossed chicken, crushed red pepper and oreganos with green pepper, onion and tomato

Chatpata Chicken

Chatpata Chicken

$10.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with sriracha flavored chicken, onion, tomato and green pepper

Chicken Kheema Sandwich

Chicken Kheema Sandwich

$9.99

Double layer sandwich of chicken kheema and medley of veggie

Chutney Cheese Grill

Chutney Cheese Grill

$4.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with green chutney.

Onion Garlic Sandwich

Onion Garlic Sandwich

$5.00

2 layered grilled cheese sandwich with garlic & onion.

Grill Cheese Sandwich

Grill Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

2 layered grilled sandwich made with buttered and toasted bread filled with cheese.

Rice

Egg Pulav

Egg Pulav

$10.99

Rice cooked with diced boiled eggs and veggies

Bhurji Rice

Bhurji Rice

$10.99

Scrambled eggs with veggies and rice

Hyderabadi Egg Rice

Hyderabadi Egg Rice

$11.99

Mint flavored egg rice with a tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves

Volcano Biryani

Volcano Biryani

$13.99

Boiled egg rice with an omelet base, centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese

Veg Pulav

Veg Pulav

$9.99

Rice cooked with ginger-garlic, chili, tomato, onions and Indian spices

Paneer Volcano

Paneer Volcano

$14.99

Paneer rice centered with spicy gravy and topped with shredded cheese

Jeera Rice

Jeera Rice

$3.99

Plain yellow rice tossed with jeera

Beyond Eggs

Chicken Kheema Pav

Chicken Kheema Pav

$12.99

Parsi style minced chicken served with buns

Tawa Butter Chicken

Tawa Butter Chicken

$13.99

Bold version of traditional butter chicken cooked on Tawa.

Kali Mari Chicken

Kali Mari Chicken

$14.99

Street style curry chicken with a kick of black pepper.

Chakachak Sukha Murg

Chakachak Sukha Murg

$13.99

Chicken cooked in onion, cumin and yogurt topped with mint and coriander.

Eggxtra

Extra Bread (2 Slices)

Extra Bread (2 Slices)

$0.99

Butter toasted sliced white breads

Chapati

Chapati

$1.25

Home-made chapati

Roasted Papad

Roasted Papad

$1.29
Masala Papad

Masala Papad

$1.99

Roasted papad with tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top.

Egg Masala Papad

Egg Masala Papad

$2.99

Roasted papad with shredded white boiled egg, Tomato, onion, coriander with masala on the top with a hint of spiciness

Pav

Pav

$0.75
Green Chutney

Green Chutney

$0.99
Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.99

2 eggs scrambled and grilled cheese with side of toast and side of orange juice

Beverages

Cold Coco

Cold Coco

$5.99

Thick chocolate drink with chocolate chips

Rajwadi Coco

Rajwadi Coco

$6.99

Thick chocolate drink with ice cream topped with chocolate chips, cashews and chocolate syrup.

Badam shake

Badam shake

$5.99Out of stock

Delicious flavorful milk shake with the goodness of almonds, & saffron.

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Thick mango flavored lassi

Sweet Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Thick sweetened yogurt

Rajwadi Lassi

Rajwadi Lassi

$6.99

Sweet Lassi with Rose flavored syrup with raisins and pistachios

Masala Chaas (Butter Milk)

Masala Chaas (Butter Milk)

$3.99

Traditional marvadi chaas with a hint of spiciness

Masala Soda

Masala Soda

$2.99

Indian style 'Limbu Soda’

Sweet Lime Soda

Sweet Lime Soda

$2.99
Masala Thumps Up

Masala Thumps Up

$3.49
Masala Coke

Masala Coke

$2.99
Masala Limca

Masala Limca

$3.49
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.49Out of stock
Soda

Soda

$1.49

(Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite/Club Soda)

Water

Water

$0.99
Indian Soda

Indian Soda

$2.49

Jeera Soda (bottle)

$4.29

Jeera Soda (Can)

$3.29
Pan

Pan

$2.99

Egg Samplers (Tray)

Boiled Eggs (Tray)

$20.99+

Boil Fry (Tray)

$48.99+

Egg Katori (Tray)

$55.99+

Egg Xotica (Tray)

Lasun Fry

$69.99+

Australian fry

$69.99+

Egg Curry

$69.99+

Surti Gotala

$76.99+

Egg bhurji

$69.99+

Maniac Curry

$69.99+

Butterly Delicious (Tray)

Goti Fry (Tray)

$77.99+

Desi Kheema (Tray)

$95.99+

Desi Gotala (Tray)

$97.99+

Boil Tikka (Tray)

$103.99+

Lachko (Tray)

$111.99+

Egg Paplet (Tray)

$111.99+

Anda Lahori (Tray)

$89.99+

Angoori Fry (Tray)

$89.99+

Egg Lava Fry (Tray)

$83.99+

Paneer Da Chaska (Tray)

Paneer Bhurji (Tray)

$83.99+

Paneer Gotala (Tray)

$83.99+

Cheese Paneer Masala (Tray)

$77.99+

Paneer Lahori (Tray)

$89.99+

Paneer Lava fry (Tray)

$83.99+

Rice (Tray)

Egg Pulav (Tray)

$69.99+

Bhurji Rice (Tray)

$69.99+

Hyderabadi Egg Rice (Tray)

$76.99+

Volcano Biryani (Tray)

$64.99+

Veg Pulav (Tray)

$69.99+

Paneer Volcano (Tray)

$69.99+

Jeera Rice (Tray)

$27.99+

Beyond Eggs (Tray)

Chicken Kheema (Tray)

$95.99+

Tawa Butter Chicken (Tray)

$90.99+

Kali Mari Chicken (Tray)

$97.99+

Chakacha Sukha Murg (Tray)

$90.99+
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eggmania, a specialized restaurant for Indian Street Style egg-based delicacies and also serves Bombay style grilled sandwiches with option of eggs, paneer and chicken along with authentic Indian flavored Kababs and chicken delicacies. Eggmania has plenty of Vegetarian options as well.

Location

1135 North Salem Drive, Schaumburg, IL 60194

Directions

