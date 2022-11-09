Restaurant header imageView gallery

Egg N' Curry

review star

No reviews yet

7128 Unit A Albemarle Road

Charlotte, NC 28227

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegetable Samosa
Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala

Small Plates

Masala Papad

$4.00

Roasted papad with tomato, onion, & cilantro.

Vegetable Samosa

$6.00

Deep fried savory pastry stuffed with potatoes and vegetables.

Onion Pakora

$9.00

Crispy fried onions coated in a chickpea batter.

Veg Manchurian

$12.00

Crispy fried vegetarian tossed in manchurian sauce.

Gobi Manchurian

$11.00

Crispy fried cauliflower tossed in manchurian sauce.

Gobi 65

$11.00

Crispy fried cauliflower cooked in indo -chinese sauces.

Gobi Sukka

$9.00

Crispy battered cauliflower sautéed with onions, peppers, and curry leaves.

Egg Manchurian

$13.00

Crispy fried eggs tossed in manchurian sauce.

Masala Omelette

$9.00

Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheese and Indian spices.

Boiled Eggs

$6.00

Two boiled eggs topped with Indian spices.

Egg Katori

$9.00

Two boiled eggs filled with Indian spices & topped with cheese.

Kati Roll

$10.00

Your choice of egg or chicken style.

Chicken 65

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken cooked in Indo-Chinese sauces.

Soups

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Hot & Sour

$5.00

Indian-chinese style spicy and savory soup.

Egg Specialities (served with bread)

Egg Curry

$12.00

Boiled eggs sautéed in curry flavored sauce and Indian spices.

Egg Bhurji

$14.00

Indian style scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, and spices.

Egg Keema Masala

$14.00

Grated boiled eggs cooked in a tomato-onion base.

Egg Tikka Masala

$14.00

Roasted boiled eggs in a creamy tikka masala sauce.

Egg Tawa Masala

$14.00

Roasted egg in a tawa oven and spices.

Egg Ghotala

$16.00

Mashed eggs in a spicy gravy with butter, cheese, and served with bread.

Egg Lababdar

$17.00

Boiled eggs cooked in creamy gravy made with tomato cashew puree & spices.

Egg Hariyali Ghotala

$16.00

Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed in our special house spices.

Egg Tadka (Dhaba Style)

$15.00

Spicy, flavorful, egg preparation served with rice.

Egg Paplet

$17.00

Cheese and masala boiled eggs stuffed in an omelet and served with bread.

Egg Hara Samundar

$16.00

Boiled eggs cooked in a coriander & mint flavored curry.

Egg Pav Bhaji

$15.00

Scrambled eggs mixed with pav-bhaji gravy.

Grilled Sandwiches

Cheese Veg

$9.00

Cheese, veggies, and Indian sauces.

Ahmedabadi Veg

$10.00

Masala mashed potatoes, veggies, & Indian sauces.

Paneer Masala

$10.00

Marinated paneer, veggies, & Indian sauces.

Samosa Cheese

$10.00

Samosa, veggies & Indian sauces.

Masala Sandwich

$10.00

Cheese, veggies, & your choice of protein

Chatpata Sandwich

$10.00

Sriracha flavored, cheese, veggies, & Indian spices.

Egg Bahubali Sandwich

$15.00

3 layer sandwich with eggs, veggies, and cheese.

Keema Sandwich

$10.00

Veggies, cheese, Indian spices and your choice of minced protein.

Entrees

Chana Masala

$12.00

Chickpeas in onion & tomato sauce with spices.

Daal

$12.00

Northern Indian style yellow lentil stew tempered with spices. Choice of original or spinach.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.00

Simmered in creamy tomato sauce with bell peppers & onions.

Malai Kofta

$13.00

Fried potato and paneer balls in a rich, creamy mild gravy.

Paneer Bhurji

$15.00

Scrambled paneer with herbs & Indian spices.

Paneer Angara

$16.00

Paneer with Indian spices.

Shaam Savera

$16.00

Spinach and paneer kofta in a tomato gravy.

Butter Chicken

$15.00

Boneless chicken cooked in a creamy & buttery tomato sauce.

Chicken Keema Masala

$16.00

Minced chicken with herbs & spices in a tomato sauce.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.00

Boneless chicken roasted in a clay oven & served in a creamy tomato sauce.

Breads

Naan

$3.00

Soft flat bread made in a clay oven.

Chapati

$3.00

Whole wheat flour cooked on a griddle. (2 Pieces)

Paratha

$5.00

Multi layered whole wheat bread with your choice of filling.

Kulcha Naan

$5.00

Flat bread stuffed with onions.

Cheese Chili Naan

$5.00

Cheese and green chilies.

Pishawar Paratha

$6.00

Flat bread stuffed with nuts, dry fruit, and dry coconut.

Chur Chur Naan

$7.00

Cheese, paneer, and Indian spices.

Rice

Tawa Pulav

$12.00

Basmati rice cooked with Indian spices.

Bhurji Pulav

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with veggies.

Biryani

$13.00

A unique layered rice dish cooked with your choice of vegetables, paneer, or egg.

Hyderabadi Biryani

$16.00

A layered rice dish steam cooked in traditional spices with chicken & vegetables.

Chicken 65 Biryani

$17.00

Basmati rice layered with fresh herbs, crispy onions, chicken, & 65 sauce.

Indo-Chinese

Noodles

$11.00

Fried Rice

$11.00

Condiments & Sides

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

Papad

$2.00

Raita

$2.00

Onions

$2.00

Sliced onions with chaat masala & peppers.

Aachar (Pickle)

$2.00

Extra Pav

$2.00

White Rice

$2.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Fried doughnut balls soaked in a sweet syrup. (2 pieces)

Rasmalai

$5.00

Rich cottage cheese balls soaked in sweetened milk. (2 pieces)

Gajar Ka Halwa

$5.00

Carrot pudding.

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Blend of yogurt, mango pulp, milk & sugar.

Thums Up

$3.00

Limca

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Cooler

Kulfi

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Modern Indian Cuisine

Location

7128 Unit A Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC 28227

Directions

