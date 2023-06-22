Egg on a Roll
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Giving our neighbors a rolling start to the day one Egg at a time.
Location
201 N 5th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Guacaya Bistreaux - 337 North Washington Avenue (Facing Washington Ave.)
No Reviews
337 North Washington Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurant
Backstory Coffee Roasters - North Loop - MPLS
No Reviews
528 N. Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurant
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar - 515 Washington Av. N
No Reviews
515 Washington Avenue North Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurant
Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza - North Washington
No Reviews
600 Washington Ave N, Ste B101 Minneapolis, MN 55401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Minneapolis
Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
No Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurant
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurant