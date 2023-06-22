Restaurant header imageView gallery

Egg on a Roll

201 N 5th Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Sandwiches

Classic

Classic

$6.99

Egg, Cheddar, Choice of Meat, Signature Sauce

Forager

Forager

$7.99

Egg, Chevre, Marinated Mushroom, Arugula, Garlic Aioli

Tuscany

Tuscany

$7.99

Egg, Roasted Tomato, Red Onion, Spinach, Parmesan, Italian Blend, Pesto Aioli

Breakfast in Bombay

Breakfast in Bombay

$8.99

Egg, Chorizo, Chili Crunch, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Garam Masala Spread, Alfalfa Sprouts

Cry'n Eggy

Cry'n Eggy

$8.99

Cry Baby Craig's Spicy Egg, Bacon, Pepperjack, Arugula, Garlic Aioli

Build your Own

Build your Own

$4.99

Includes choice of Egg & Cheese

Beverages

Cup of Coffee

Cup of Coffee

$2.99

Peace Coffee - Organic & Fair Trade

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Giving our neighbors a rolling start to the day one Egg at a time.

201 N 5th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

