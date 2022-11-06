Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Chicken

Eggbred La Habra

353 Reviews

$$

1454 S HARBOR BLVD

La Habra, CA 90631

BEER BATTERED POTATOES
SCRAMBLE ME SOFTLY
BACON EGG & CHEESE

SANDWICHES

BACON EGG & CHEESE

BACON EGG & CHEESE

$8.50

applewood somked bacon, over medium egg, sharp cheddar, smoked jalapeno ketchup, toasted Japanese milk bun

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE

$8.95

house ground breakfast sausage, over medium egg, sharp cheddar, calabrian chili spread, roasted pepper chimichurri, toasted Japanese milk bun

CHORIZO EGG & CHEESE

CHORIZO EGG & CHEESE

$8.95

house ground pork chorizo, over medium egg, sharp cheddar, avocado verde, toasted Japanese milk bun

SCRAMBLE ME SOFTLY

SCRAMBLE ME SOFTLY

$8.75

soft scrambled eggs, chives, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, calabrian chili spread, toasted Japanese milk bun

THE BEN FRANKLIN

THE BEN FRANKLIN

$12.50

black forest ham, over medium egg, truffle dressed arugula, English muffin, served w/ a side of hollandaise

THE COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN

THE COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN

$12.95

buttermilk chicken breast, calabrian chili spread, over medium egg, county fair dill pickles, toasted Japanese milk bun, served w/ a side of country sausage gravy

EGGBRED CHEESEBURGER

EGGBRED CHEESEBURGER

$9.95

ground beef, over medium egg, caramelized onions, county fair dill pickles, sharp cheddar, house spread, toasted Japanese milk bun

THE NASHVILLE HOTTIE

THE NASHVILLE HOTTIE

$12.50

buttermilk chicken breast, calabrian chili spread, cider vinegar slaw, county fair dill pickles, toasted Japanese milk bun

RIBEYE STEAK EGG & CHEESE

RIBEYE STEAK EGG & CHEESE

$12.95

thin sliced ribeye asada, sharp cheddar, over medium egg, lemon dressed arugula, caramelized onions, roasted pepper chimichurri, calabrian chili spread, toasted Japanese milk bun

THE TRUFFLE CRUNCH BURGER

THE TRUFFLE CRUNCH BURGER

$12.95

Ground beef, sharp cheddar, arugula, truffle aioli, buttermilk fried shallots, smoked jalapeno ketchup

NOT SANDWICHES

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.95

avocado, cherry tomatoes, roasted pepper chimichurri, whole grain seeded sourdough toast, chives

BENNY ON THE ROCKS

BENNY ON THE ROCKS

$12.95

hand crushed potatoes, black forest ham, soft poached egg, hollandaise, truffle dressed arugula, chives

THE BREAKFAST POUTINE

THE BREAKFAST POUTINE

$12.95

hand crushed potatoes, buttermilk popcorn chicken, country sausage gravy, soft poached egg, cheddar jack, roasted pepper chimichurri, chives

CHORIZO CHILI CHEESE HASH

CHORIZO CHILI CHEESE HASH

$11.95

beer battered potatoes, cheddar jack, scratch chorizo chili, avocado verde, soft poached egg, chives

BUILD A BENNY - BACON

BUILD A BENNY - BACON

$11.95

Handcrafted English muffin with two cage-free over medium eggs, applewood smoked bacon, hollandaise, chives and paprika.

BUILD A BENNY - SAUSAGE

BUILD A BENNY - SAUSAGE

$11.95

Handcrafted English muffin with two cage-free over medium eggs, house breakfast sausage, hollandaise, chives and paprika.

BUILD A BENNY - CHORIZO

BUILD A BENNY - CHORIZO

$11.95

Handcrafted English muffin with two cage-free over medium eggs, house chorizo, hollandaise, chives and paprika.

BUILD A BENNY - HAM

BUILD A BENNY - HAM

$12.75

Handcrafted English muffin with two cage-free over medium eggs, black forest ham, hollandaise, chives and paprika.

BUILD A BENNY - RIBEYE

BUILD A BENNY - RIBEYE

$13.75

Handcrafted English muffin with two cage-free over medium eggs, thin-sliced ribeye asada, hollandaise, chives and paprika.

BUILD A BENNY - IMPOSSIBLE

BUILD A BENNY - IMPOSSIBLE

$13.50Out of stock

Handcrafted English muffin with two cage-free over medium eggs, impossible sausage, hollandaise, chives and paprika. (vegetarian)

SIDES

BEER BATTERED POTATOES

BEER BATTERED POTATOES

$3.25

spiral cut, beer battered, fried crispy, dusted w/ our house seasoning. Plain available upon request

ARUGULA SALAD

$7.95

arugula, lemon vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, chives

CHEDDAR CHIVE BISCUIT & GRAVY

$6.00

scratch cheddar chive biscuit, scratch country sausage gravy, chives

SD BACON

$2.95

SD SAUSAGE

$2.95

SD CHORIZO

$2.95

SD HAM

$3.25

SD AVOCADO

$2.50

SD HOLLANDAISE

$3.00

SD COUNTRY SAUSAGE GRAVY

$3.00

SD EGGS

$1.50

SWEET

MIXED BERRY CHEESECAKE WAFFLE

$12.75

Belgian Waffle, Cheesecake Drizzle, Mixed Berry Compote, Powdered Sugar, Mint

KIDS MENU

LIL BREAKFAST EGGIES - BACON

$7.75

Applewood smoked bacon breakfast slider with scrambled egg and cheese, served with beer battered potatoes.

LIL BREAKFAST EGGIES - SAUSAGE

$7.75

House breakfast sausage slider with scrambled egg and cheese, served with beer battered potatoes.

LIL BREAKFAST EGGIES - SCRAMBLE

$7.75

Soft scrambled breakfast slider with cheese, served with beer battered potatoes.

KIDS POPCORN CHICKEN

$7.75

7 Piece buttermilk popcorn chicken, served with beer battered potatoes

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.75

House spread, pickles and cheese served with beer battered potatoes

JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$4.75

ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

STRAWBERRY REFRESHER

$4.50Out of stock

BLOOD ORANGE JUICE

$4.95
PRESSED GREENS W/ GINGER

PRESSED GREENS W/ GINGER

$7.95Out of stock
PRESSED ROOTS W/ GINGER

PRESSED ROOTS W/ GINGER

$7.95
PRESSED PROBIOTIC SHOT

PRESSED PROBIOTIC SHOT

$5.00

BEVERAGES

NIAGARA BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

PERRIER

$3.75

SAN PELLAGRINO ORANGE

$3.50

SAN PELLAGRINO BLOOD ORANGE

$3.50

GLASS BOTTLE COKE

$4.95

GLASS BOTTLE SPRITE

$4.95

DIET COKE

$2.75

COFFEE

COLD BREW

$4.95

HOT COFFEE COLOMBIAN

$2.95

ALCOHOL

SPARKLING WINE SPLIT

$6.75Out of stock

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.50

ELYSIAN SPACE DUST

$6.00Out of stock

GOLDEN ROAD MANGO CART

$5.00

CALI SQUEEZE BLOOD ORANGE HEFE

$5.50

BOOTLEGGER'S GOLDEN CHAOS

$9.50Out of stock

BABE GRIGIO

$9.50Out of stock

ACE PINEAPPLE CIDER

$5.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1454 S HARBOR BLVD, La Habra, CA 90631

Directions

Gallery
Eggbred image
Eggbred image

