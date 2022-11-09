  • Home
A map showing the location of Eggcellence Cafe- Sugarland 15295 Southwest Fwy, Sugarland, TX 77478View gallery

Eggcellence Cafe- Sugarland 15295 Southwest Fwy, Sugarland, TX 77478

No reviews yet

15295 Southwest Fwy, Sugarland, TX 77478

Sugarland, TX 77478

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Hall of Famers

Excellent Classic

$13.00

Whole 9 Yards

$16.25

Eggs Breakfast

$11.70

Huevos Ranchero

$13.00

Texas Breakfast Tacos

$14.30

Texas Breakfast Burrito

$14.30

Migas Breakfast Plate

$14.30

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.60

Chicken & Gravy

$16.90

Country Fried Steak

$18.20

Sirloin Steak Tips & Eggs

$20.80

Creole Shrimp & Grits

$19.83

Specialty Cakes (3 Pieces)

Carrot Cakes

$14.30

Strawberry Banana Cheesecakes

$14.30

Berry Berry Cakes

$14.95

Belgian Chocolate Cakes

$13.00

Red Velvet Cakes

$13.00

Cinnamon Roll Delights

$13.00

Hot Buttermilk Cakes

$10.40

World of Waffles

Chicken & Waffle

$19.50

Wings & Waffle

$19.50

Carrot Cake Waffle

$14.30

Strawberry Banana Waffle

$14.30

Belgian Chocolate Waffle

$13.00

Red Velvet Waffle

$13.00

Pure Belgian

$11.70

Drizzled with creme cheese maple syrup.

French Delights

Stuffed Brioche

$18.20

Brioche French toast stuffed with melted homemade mascarpone cheese and fresh strawberries. Topped with fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, fresh strawberry puree, fresh blueberry puree, white chocolate creme Anglaise, and homemade whip cream.

Brioche Banana Split

$18.20

Brioche French toast stuffed with melted homemade mascarpone cheese and fresh strawberries. Topped with fresh strawberries and grilled banana, drizzled with fresh strawberry puree, caramel drizzle, and homemade whip cream.

Berry Berry French Toast

$16.90

Three Texas-size brioche French toasts, topped with fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, fresh strawberry puree, fresh blueberry puree, white chocolate creme Anglaise, and homemade whip cream.

Banana Foster French Toast

$16.90

Three Texas-size brioche French toasts, topped with fresh strawberries, grilled banana, fresh strawberry puree, banana foster syrup, caramel drizzle, and homemade whip cream.

Texas French Toast

$15.60

Three Texas-size brioche French toast drizzled with creme cheese maple syrup.

Red Velvet French Toast

$16.25

Sweet Crepes

Nutella Crepe

$15.60

Two crepes stuffed with Nutella, fresh strawberries, banana slices, drizzled with fresh strawberry puree, white chocolate creme Anglaise, Belgian chocolate creme Anglaise, and homemade whip cream.

Chicken Crepe

$16.90

Two crepes filled with 24-hour marinated grilled chicken breast, spinach, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, and poured over with hollandaise sauce.

Red velvet Crepe

Omelet Station

Veggie Omelet

$15.60

Meat Lovers Omelet

$18.20

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$17.55

Sirloin Steak Omelet

$18.20

Spicy Southern Omelet

$18.20

Benny & Beyond

Classic Benny

$14.30

Avocado Benny

$16.25

Smoked Salmon Benny

$18.85

Breakfast Sammies

Avocado BLT

$14.30

Ham & Eggmelt Sammie

$14.30

Breakfast Sammie

$14.30

Croissant Sammie

$14.30

Healthy-ish

Healthy Breakfast Plate

$14.30

Healthy Omelet

$16.90

Avocado Toast

$14.95

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.60

Jalapeno Knockout

$15.60

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Burger

$15.60

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.30

Boss's Choice

Kids Pancakes

$7.80

Five little pancakes served with guest choice of meat and a fresh farm cage-free egg any style.

Junior Waffle

$7.80

A junior size waffle served with guest choice of meat and a fresh farm cage-free egg any style.

Kids French Toast

$7.80

A kids size brioche French toast served with guest choice of meat and a fresh farm cage-free egg any style.

Junior Crepe

$7.80

A junior size Nutella crepe filled with fresh strawberries and banana slices.

Kids Chicken Breast Tenders

$7.80

Freshly hand-breaded and 24-hour marinated chicken breast served with French fries.

A La Carte

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$3.89

Pork Sausage Links

$3.76

Turkey Bacon

$3.89

Turkey Sausage

$3.76

Toast

$2.59

Fresh Farm Cage Free Eggs

$2.59

Hash Browns

$3.89

Rosemary Fry Potatoes

$3.89

Grits

$3.37

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.93

French Fries

$3.89

Pork Sausage Patty

$5.06

Pancake Side (2 pieces)

$6.50

French Toast Side (2 pieces)

$10.40

Freshly Squeezed Juices

Orange Juice

$6.50

Apple Juice

$6.50

Pineapple Juice

$6.50

Watermelon Juice

$6.50

Green Juice

$6.50

Kids Orange Juice

$5.50

Kids Pineapple Juice

$5.50

Kids Watermelon Juice

$5.50

Kids Green Juice

$5.50

Kids Apple Juice

$5.50

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Espresso Bar

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.80

Cappuccino

$4.80

Frappuccino

$4.80

Mocha

$4.80

Macchiato

$4.80

Americano

$3.89

Chai Latte

$4.80

Iced Coffee

$4.80

Hot Chocolate

$3.89

Beverages

Glass of Water

Soda

$3.63

Coffee

$3.89

Iced Tea

$3.76

Hot Tea

$3.89

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.63

Bottled Water

$2.59

Sparkling Water

$5.20

Fiji Water

$3.90

Evian

$6.50

Voss

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

15295 Southwest Fwy, Sugarland, TX 77478, Sugarland, TX 77478

Directions

