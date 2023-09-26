Popular Items

Two Egg Platter

$10.00

Two eggs the way you like it, served with our delicious home fries and toast. Add breakfast meat to your platter.

Pancakes

$10.00

Meat egg and cheese sandwich

$13.00

Breakfast/ Lunch

Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

$8.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling water

$2.00

Cafe con leche

$6.00

Cold brew con leche

$6.00

Water

Omelettes

Our omelettes are served with home fries and toast

BYO Omelette

$12.00

Eggcellent Omelette

$16.00

Meat Lover Omelette

$16.00

Lox Omelette

$18.00

Veggie Omelette

$15.00

Western Omelette

$15.00
Florentine Omelette

Florentine Omelette

$15.00

fresh spinach and feta cheese

Bacon Cheddar Omelette

$15.00

Crab and Swiss asparagus omelette

$22.00

New Yorker Omelette

$17.00

Greek asparagus omelet

$17.00

Cape Omelette

$18.00

Eggs Benedicts

Crab Benedict

Crab Benedict

$20.00

Toasted english muffin topped with wilted spinach, lump crab meat, two poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and old bay

Lox Benedict

Lox Benedict

$20.00

Toasted English muffin topped with smoked salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, red onions and capers. Served with side of arugula salad.

Veggie bene

$15.00

House Benedict

$16.00

thin sliced ham and grilled tomato on english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce

Cubano benedict

$18.00

Breakfast

Two Egg Platter

$10.00

Two eggs the way you like it, served with our delicious home fries and toast. Add breakfast meat to your platter.

Veggie Supreme

$14.00

Steak and eggs

$33.00

14 oz ribeye stea with two eggs of your choice home fries and toast

French Toast

$12.00

Our infamous 3 pieces of french toast served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and granola!

Pancakes

$10.00
Elvis

Elvis

$14.00

2 pieces of French toast with peanut butter, bananas, bacon drizzles with honey and topped with powdered sugar.

Banana foster French toast

$17.00

Summer Berry French Toast

$15.00
Pumpkin Pancakes (Copy)

Pumpkin Pancakes (Copy)

$12.00

3 pumpkin spice pancakes topped with whip cream and powdered sugar

Holiday Pancakes

$13.00

Our 3 Pumpkin spice pancakes with pecans, cranberries and apples. Topped with powder sugar cinnamon and whipped cream.

Sides

Home Fries

$5.00

Bagel

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.50

GF toast

$4.00

Side Of 2 Eggs

$3.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Fruit Bowl

$10.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Ham

$6.00

Side Scrapple

$6.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of salad

$5.00

Side of berries

$6.00

Side of whipped cream

$1.50

Ciabatta

$2.50

Side of hollandaise

$2.00

Side asparagus

$4.00

Side lox

$8.00

Side of crab meat

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Two pieces of multigrain toast topped with smashed avocado, tomatoes two eggs the way you like it ( no poached, sorry) and dusted with crushed red pepper. Served with home fries.

Lox Avocado Toast

$18.00

Egg and cheese sandwich

$10.00

Comes with american cheese.

Meat egg and cheese sandwich

$13.00
Norwegian Sandwich

Norwegian Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked salmon with cream cheese capers, tomatoes, and red onions on a plain bagel. Served with home fries

Morning Burrito

$15.00

Romesco Bagel Sandwich

$15.00

Crab avocado toast

$20.00

1 piece of multigrain toast topped with smashed avocado, lump crab meat old bay served with fruit cup

Veggie Burrito

$13.00

Kids Corner

Kids Pancakes

$7.00

Kids French Toast

$9.00

Kids two eggs

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Pub Salad

$18.00

spinach salad with grilled onions, mushroom, bacon, chicken breast and cheddar cheese

Greek Salad

$16.00

green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese

Eggcellent Salad

$20.00

Ham, Turkey, provolone cheese, red onions, green peppers, bacon bites, avocado, tomato, cucumber.

Chesapeake Salad

$25.00

Santa Fe Salad

$21.00

Spring Mix base with onions, tomatoes, corn, black beans, grilled house marinated chicken, cheddar cheese and crunchy tortilla strips.

Bordeaux salad

$17.00

Mediterranean Salmon

$28.00

Fiesta salad

$28.00

Burgers and Quesadillas

Our burgers served with French fries and pickle, lettuce tomatoes and onions

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00
Overfalls Burger

Overfalls Burger

$18.00

Eggcellent Burger

$17.00
Monster Burger

Monster Burger

$18.00

Our 1/2 lb burger topped with avocado, onion ring, cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce tomatoes onions and French fries

Crab quesadilla

$25.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon bites mushrooms and ranch dressing in a grilled tortilla.. Served with salsa and sour cream

Catalan Quesadilla

$17.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$17.00

Appetizers/ Soup / Dessert

Onion Rings

$9.00

Old Bay Fries

$8.00

Cream of crab soup

$13.00

Sandwiches / Wraps

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Toscana Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Chicken breast, spinach, roasted pepper, portobello mushroom and provolone cheese in a flour tortilla finished on a grill.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Breaded chicken with crispy bacon, lettuce , tomato and ranch dressing in flour tortilla grilled to perfection.

Warm Turkey Wrap

$14.00
Mediterranean Sandwich

Mediterranean Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken breast, spinach, olives, grilled tomatoes topped with feta cheese on a brioche bun. Ask to make it as a wrap in special instructions

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Classic club sandwich with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce and tomato and American cheese on toast of your choice

Ultimate BLT

$14.00

Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

Crab cake sandwich

$25.00

Our freshly made crab cake served on brioche bun with arugula onions and tomatoes. served with french fries

California grilled cheese

$14.00

Multi grain bread grilled with provolone cheese, crispy bacon, avocado and tomato. Served with French fries

The Wave sandwich

$15.00

Grilled ham, turkey tomato swiss cheese Dijon mustard on grilde ciabata.served with French fries

Southwest Burrito Grande

Southwest Burrito Grande

$21.00

Grilled house marinated chicken with cheddar cheese, avocado, southwest medley in tortilla finished on the grill, garnished with thinly sliced onions, tomatoes served with black beans.

Artisan chicken sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Fish sandwich

$25.00

Salmon avocado blt

$24.00

Specials

Salmon avocado blt

$24.00

Mediterranean Salmon

$28.00

Siciliano sandwich

$16.00

Holiday Pancakes

$13.00

Our 3 Pumpkin spice pancakes with pecans, cranberries and apples. Topped with powder sugar cinnamon and whipped cream.

Cubano benedict

$18.00

Greek asparagus omelet

$17.00

Refreshments

Coctails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Grapefruit mimosa

$10.00

Tropical Mimosa

$11.00

Apple cider. Mimosa

$12.00

Rose Paloma

$12.00

Morning Margarita

$12.00

Orange crush

$10.00

Grapefruit crush

$10.00

Irish coffee

$10.00

Mexican coffee

$10.00

Spiked hot chocolate

$10.00

Dad's coffee

$10.00

Cafe con leche with rum

$10.00

Whaleflower

$12.00

Spiked cider (Copy)

$11.00

Apple cider Margarita (Copy)

$12.00

CARAFE of Mimosa

$30.00

Esli's cold brew

$11.00

Wine glass/bottle

Chardonay Josh Cellars

$8.00+

Sauvignon Blanc 19 crimes

$9.00+

P Grigio Barone fini

$10.00+

P Noir Hob Nob

$9.00

Freixgenet

$8.00+

Louis Martini cab

$9.00+

Belleruche

$10.00+

Beer (bottle)

Dogfish IPA 60 min

$6.00

Dogfish seasonal

$6.00

Sam Adams seasonal

$6.00

Truly strawberry lemonade hard seltzer

$5.00

Yengling

$4.00

Coors lite

$4.00

Founders breakfast stout

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00

Gift Certificate $100

$100.00

Merchandise

Logo merch

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$20.00
T-Shirt V neck

T-Shirt V neck

$20.00

Hot sauce bottle

$10.00

Eggcellent coffee mug

$6.00

Beach towel

$40.00

Hoodie with logo

$45.00

Tote bag ( weekends are for brunch)

$24.00

Coffee 1/2 lb

$8.00

Specials

Sweet potatoes pancakes

$14.00

Southwest breakfast bowl

$16.00

Softshell crab sandwich

$25.00

Breakfast taco

$17.00

Birria beef burrito

$22.00

Pittsburgh chicken salad

$18.00