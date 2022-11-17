- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Eggcellent Cafe - 113 Chestnut Street
Eggcellent Cafe 113 Chestnut Street
No reviews yet
113 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Delicious Bites
Egg Sammy
Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese On Brioche Bun
Sunrise Sammies
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, crispy Hash brown, cheddar cheese on Brioche bun
Eggceptional
House Made Spicy Maple Pork Sausage,Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Chipotle Ketchup On Brioche Bun
Eggspanola
Over Easy Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hashbrown & Spicy Aioli On Brioche Bun
Green Goddess
Scrambled Eggs with House made Pesto, Cheese, Avocado, Mozzarella, Arugula On Brioche Bun
Eggsplicit
Fried Egg, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, And Cream Cheese On Your Choice Of Toasted Bagel
Brekkie Banh Mi
Maple Pork sausage, spicy aioli, over Easy egg, pickled carrot and daikon, jalapeños , cilantro on bagel
Jerzy Roll
Scrambled Eggs, Pork Roll, american cheese, spicy aioli, Arugula , pickles onions on choice Bagel
Signature Toast
Avocado Truffle Toast
Our Classic Avocado Smashed Seasoned With Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice,Cherry Tomato, Red Chili Flakes, Queso, Truffle Oil & Topped With Over Easy Egg On Sourdough
Truffle Pesto Toast
sautéed mushrooms with garlic and cheese on toasted sourdough topped with lemon dressed arugula, truffle oil and Pesto Sunny Egg
Benedict & Beyond
Classic Benny
Our Classic Egg Benedict With Smoked Ham, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce, Mini Brioche, And Served With Breakfast Potatoes
California Benny
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula, Poached Egg,Hollandaise Sauce Mini Brioche And Served With Breakfast Potatoes
Clucker Benny
Crispy Fried Chicken, Poached Egg, Hollandaise Sauce, Mini Brioche And Served With Breakfast Potatoes
Eggstroid Benny
Poached Eggs, With Chorizo, Onion & Peppers, Jalapeño , Avocado, Hollandaise Sauce, Poached Eggs, Mini Brioche & Served With Breakfast Potatoes
Royale Lox Benny
Nova Lox Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese Spread Mini Brioche, Poached Eggs, Red Onion, Capers,Hollandaise Sauce, & Served With Lemon Dressed Arugula
Philly Benny
Shaved Rib Eye , Caramelize Onion & Peppers, Hollandaise Sauce, Poached Eggs, Mini Brioche & Served With Breakfast Potatoes
Smashed Avocado Benny
Avocado Smashed Seasoned With Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice,Cherry Tomato, Red Chili Flakes, Truffle Oil, Hollandaise Sauce, Poached Eggs, Mini Brioche & Served With Breakfast Potatoes
Veg-tastic Benny
Two Poached Egg, Avocado, Spinach, Jalapeno Portobello, Peppers & Onion Pesto Hollandaise, Mini Bun And Served With Breakfast Potatoes
Omelette
Angry Pig Omelette
Smoked Ham & Maple Pork Sausage, Jalapeno, Onion, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Aioli & Served With Breakfast Potatoes
De Olde Omelette
Thinly sliced pieces of Ribeye, Caramelize Onion, Jalapeno, American Cheese & Served With Roasted Potatoes
Egg-Zilla Omelette
Applewood smoked bacon, spinach, jalapeno, onion, avocado & cheese, spicy aioli, served with breakfast potatoes
Veggie Delight Omelette
spinach, tomato, onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, portobello, cheese, avocado & homefries
Spanish Omelette
Chorizo, Jalapeno, Pepper, Onion, Cheddar, Pico, Served With Breakfast Potatoes
Burrito, Taco & Quesadilla
Bacon Tacos
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelize Onion, Scrambled Eggs, Chihuahua Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Avocado , Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro, On Flour Tortilla & Served With Breakfast Potatoes
Chorizo Taco
Scrambled Eggs, Chihuahua Cheese, Spiced Chorizo, Pico De Gallo,Cilantro Lime Aioli On Flour Taco Shell & Served With Breakfast Potatoes
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Greens, Crispy Hash Brown, Salsa Ranchera On Plain Tortilla
Burrito Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Chihuahua Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Caramelize Onion, Mixed Greens, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro & Spicy Aioli
El Huevos Burrito
Spiced Chorizo, Black Bean, Red Bell Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Scrambled Eggs, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado, Crispy Hashbrown, Roasted Jalapeno, Salsa Ranchera On Plain Tortilla
Fiesta Burrito
Shaved Ribeye, Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Jalapeno, Eggs, Cheese Hash Brown, Pico & Chipotle Aioli
Breakfast Quesadilla
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Maple Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Pepper, Onion, Jalapeno, Chihuahua Cheese, Pico De Gallo And Chipotle Aioli, Served With Homefries
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Bell Pepper, Onion, Chihuahua Cheese,Pico De Gallo And Sour Cream
Crispy Chicken Burrito
Lemon dressed arugula, pickled onion, cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, crisp jalapeno, and chipotle aioli
Scrumptious Skillet
Chorizo Hash
Spiced Chorizo With Roasted Potatoes, Jalapeno, Peppers, Onion, corn, black bean, Avocado, Topped With sunny eggs, cheese, and lemon dressed arugula
Iron Hash
Shaved Ribeye, Pepper, Onion, Jalapeno, Breakfast Potatoes, American Cheese, Chipotle Ketchup, Sunny Eggs
Mexi Hash
Roasted Potatoes With Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spinach, Black Bean, Corn,Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Jalapeño, Chihuahua Cheese & Topped Two Over Easy Egg
Sweet Bites
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes, With Pure Maple Syrup, Buttered, Powdered Sugar & Topped With Assorted Berries
Blueberry Pancakes
Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes, Pure Maple Syrup, Buttered, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Fresh Berries
Chocolate chip Pancake
Buttermilk Pancakes with chocolate chips , Pure Maple Syrup, Buttered, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Fresh Berries
French Toast
Local Challah & Vanilla Bean Custard Batter With 100% Pure Maple Syrup, Buttered, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Fresh Berries
Berry Cheesecake French Toast
Local Challah With Strawberry Cream Cheese, Vanilla Bean Custard Batter With Pure Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Berries
Nutella French Toast
Local Challah With Nutella, Vanilla Bean Custard Batter With Pure Maple Syrup, Buttered, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Fresh Berries
Brunch in a Bun
Smash'In Banh Mi Burger
Angus Beef Patties,Sunny Egg, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Carrot And Daikon, Cucumber, Jalapeno & Cilantro On Brioche Bun And Served With Fries
Eggsplorer Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions and peppers, over Easy egg american cheese on Brioche Bun
Eggsplosion Burger
1/3 Angus burger, spinach, tomato, onion, Bacon, avocado, over easy egg, CHIPOTLE AIOLI on brioche bun SERVED WITH FRIES
Eggstravaganza
Two farm fresh egg with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Fresh Tomato, Greens & Cheddar Cheese on Brioche bun served with breakfast potatoes
Hot Chick
spicy fried chicken, over easy egg, spicy aioli, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeno and cilantro on brioche bun
Breakfast Burger
Angus Beef & Maple Pork Sausage Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Over Easy Egg, Caramelize Onion, Pickled, & Chipotle Aioli On Brioche Bun, Served With Breakfast Potatoes
Brunch Bowl
Breakkie Bowl
Warm Tricolor Quinoa, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Cilantro Aioli & Topped With Over Easy Egg
Bufallo Crunch
Crispy Fried Chicken, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Avocado, Jalapeno, Cheese & Buffalo Ranch
Eggxotic Bowl
Angus Beef Patties, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Apple Wood Bacon, Avocado, Over Easy Egg & Spicy Aioli
Pesto Quinoa Bowl
Warm Tricolor Quinoa, Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers. Avocado, All Natural Grilled Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Topped With Over Easy Egg & House Made Pesto
Tex Mex Bowl
Warm Tricolor Quinoa, Greens, Bell Pepper, Onion, Corn, Black Bean, Avocado, Chihuahua Cheese & Grilled Chicken With Housemade Tex Mex Sauce
The Eggspectation Salad
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomato,Avocado,Chihuahua Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Over Easy Egg & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Platter
Oats & Yogurt
Maple Almond Granola Bowl
Local Organic Vanilla Yogurt, Topped With Banana, Assorted Fresh Berries, Local Honey And Housemade Granola
Old Fashioned Oatmeal
Fresh Made Old Fashioned Oatmeal With Milk, Banana, Assorted Fresh Berries, Almond And Local Honey
Berry Overnight Oat
Overnight Oats made with almond milk, chia seeds, Maple syrup, topped with maple almond granola & assorted fresh berries
Sides
Home Fries
Applewood Thick Cut Bacon
Spicy Chorizo
Turkey Bacon
Pork Roll
Smoked Salmon
Fried Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Avocado
Hash Brown
French Fries
Mixed Fruit
Egg White
Egg
Bread & Toast
Sausage
Ham
Single Pancake
Single French Toast
Coffee
House Drip Coffee
Locally roasted by Vibrant Coffee Roaster
Latte
Espresso mixed with steam milk and topped with foam milk.
Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)
Cold brew is simply coffee that has been brewed with cold rather than hot water and involves a long steeping process—anywhere between 12-24 hours. In terms of flavor, cold brew is generally characterized as smooth, low-acid, and heavier than its hot brewed counterparts.
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Coffee With Chicory Mixed with Condensed Milk. Strong and Sweet.
Cappuccino
a cappuccino is a mixture of 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, and 1/3 milk foam.
Mocha
Mocha is a latte that is mixed with chocolate syrup.
Espresso
Locally roasted by Vibrant Coffee Roaster
Americano
Simply an espresso shot that has been diluted with hot water, an Americano coffee drink is named after the American version of espresso.
Cafe Au Lait
A hot coffee with steam milk added.
Red Eye
A hot coffee add with espresso.
Cortado
1 portion of espresso and 1 portion of steam milk make a perfect cortado.
White Mocha
Mocha is a latte that is mixed with white chocolate syrup.
Signature Latte
Smoothies
Berrylicious
Almond Milk, Yogurt,Strawberry, Blueberry & Banana
Chunky Monkey
Cold Brew, Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate & Almond Milk
Detox Green
Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk
Energy Booster
Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Spinach, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk
Glowing Green
Green Apple, Spinach, Pineapple & Orange Juice
Incredible Hulk
Mango, Pineapple, Spinach & Orange Juice
Mango Madness
Mango, Pineapple, Lowfat Yogurt & Orange Juice
Pineapple Cooler
Mango, Pineapple, Cucumber, Lime, Mint Leaf & Orange Juice
Super Green
Matcha, Avocado, Spinach, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk & Honey
Super Strawberry
Strawberry, Banana, Orange Juice & Low Fat Yogurt
Tropical Bliss
Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple & Orange Juice
Mean Green
Almond milk, banana, avocado, hemp seed,spinach
Magic Blue
Blueberry, banana, rolled oats, almond milk & protein powder
Very Berry
Strawberry, blueberry, banana, almond milk, almond butter & hemp seed
Chocolate Explotion
Almond milk, almond butter, chocolate & Chocolate protein powder
Not Coffee
Tea Latte
Elixir
Spiced Chai Latte
Our homemade chai is bold spiciness of ginger and strong spic
Matcha latte
Matcha has a bright, vegetal, and slightly bitter taste, with notes of sweetness and umami.
Houjicha latte
HOUJICHA has a naturally sweet taste and smoky flavor with distinct notes of cocoa
Golden Elixir
Great warming drink, the mixture turmeric and ginger with hint of sweetness
Beet Root latte
Vibrant pink latte with delicious sweet ginger taste & nutty flavor
Specialties Tea
CItron Yuzu
Korean Citron tea is an herbal tea that is made from a citrus fruit called citron, which is a fragrant fruit. The tea is not only good in taste, but also has many nutritional benefits.
Honey Lemon
Korean Honey lemon tea is a body cleanser. This tea helps in removing all the toxins from the body and serves as a digestive aid by providing an overall calming effect on the stomach
Honey Ginger
Korean ginger tea has a worm character, so it helps blood circulation and keeps your hands and feet warm. It also helps stop coughing and clears mucus.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
The best breakfast in town!
113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106