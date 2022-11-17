Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Eggcellent Cafe 113 Chestnut Street

review star

No reviews yet

113 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Sunrise Sammies
Egg Sammy
Eggspanola

Delicious Bites

Egg Sammy

Egg Sammy

$6.50

Scrambled Eggs, American Cheese On Brioche Bun

Sunrise Sammies

Sunrise Sammies

$10.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, crispy Hash brown, cheddar cheese on Brioche bun

Eggceptional

Eggceptional

$10.00

House Made Spicy Maple Pork Sausage,Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Chipotle Ketchup On Brioche Bun

Eggspanola

Eggspanola

$10.00

Over Easy Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hashbrown & Spicy Aioli On Brioche Bun

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs with House made Pesto, Cheese, Avocado, Mozzarella, Arugula On Brioche Bun

Eggsplicit

Eggsplicit

$10.00

Fried Egg, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, And Cream Cheese On Your Choice Of Toasted Bagel

Brekkie Banh Mi

Brekkie Banh Mi

$10.00

Maple Pork sausage, spicy aioli, over Easy egg, pickled carrot and daikon, jalapeños , cilantro on bagel

Jerzy Roll

Jerzy Roll

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs, Pork Roll, american cheese, spicy aioli, Arugula , pickles onions on choice Bagel

Signature Toast

Avocado Truffle Toast

Avocado Truffle Toast

$13.00

Our Classic Avocado Smashed Seasoned With Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice,Cherry Tomato, Red Chili Flakes, Queso, Truffle Oil & Topped With Over Easy Egg On Sourdough

Truffle Pesto Toast

Truffle Pesto Toast

$13.00

sautéed mushrooms with garlic and cheese on toasted sourdough topped with lemon dressed arugula, truffle oil and Pesto Sunny Egg

Benedict & Beyond

Classic Benny

Classic Benny

$13.00

Our Classic Egg Benedict With Smoked Ham, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce, Mini Brioche, And Served With Breakfast Potatoes

California Benny

California Benny

$14.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula, Poached Egg,Hollandaise Sauce Mini Brioche And Served With Breakfast Potatoes

Clucker Benny

Clucker Benny

$14.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Poached Egg, Hollandaise Sauce, Mini Brioche And Served With Breakfast Potatoes

Eggstroid Benny

Eggstroid Benny

$14.00

Poached Eggs, With Chorizo, Onion & Peppers, Jalapeño , Avocado, Hollandaise Sauce, Poached Eggs, Mini Brioche & Served With Breakfast Potatoes

Royale Lox Benny

Royale Lox Benny

$15.00

Nova Lox Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese Spread Mini Brioche, Poached Eggs, Red Onion, Capers,Hollandaise Sauce, & Served With Lemon Dressed Arugula

Philly Benny

Philly Benny

$14.00

Shaved Rib Eye , Caramelize Onion & Peppers, Hollandaise Sauce, Poached Eggs, Mini Brioche & Served With Breakfast Potatoes

Smashed Avocado Benny

Smashed Avocado Benny

$15.00

Avocado Smashed Seasoned With Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice,Cherry Tomato, Red Chili Flakes, Truffle Oil, Hollandaise Sauce, Poached Eggs, Mini Brioche & Served With Breakfast Potatoes

Veg-tastic Benny

Veg-tastic Benny

$14.00

Two Poached Egg, Avocado, Spinach, Jalapeno Portobello, Peppers & Onion Pesto Hollandaise, Mini Bun And Served With Breakfast Potatoes

Omelette

Angry Pig Omelette

Angry Pig Omelette

$14.00

Smoked Ham & Maple Pork Sausage, Jalapeno, Onion, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Aioli & Served With Breakfast Potatoes

De Olde Omelette

De Olde Omelette

$14.00

Thinly sliced pieces of Ribeye, Caramelize Onion, Jalapeno, American Cheese & Served With Roasted Potatoes

Egg-Zilla Omelette

Egg-Zilla Omelette

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, spinach, jalapeno, onion, avocado & cheese, spicy aioli, served with breakfast potatoes

Veggie Delight Omelette

Veggie Delight Omelette

$14.00

spinach, tomato, onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, portobello, cheese, avocado & homefries

Spanish Omelette

Spanish Omelette

$14.00

Chorizo, Jalapeno, Pepper, Onion, Cheddar, Pico, Served With Breakfast Potatoes

Burrito, Taco & Quesadilla

Bacon Tacos

Bacon Tacos

$13.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Caramelize Onion, Scrambled Eggs, Chihuahua Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Avocado , Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro, On Flour Tortilla & Served With Breakfast Potatoes

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs, Chihuahua Cheese, Spiced Chorizo, Pico De Gallo,Cilantro Lime Aioli On Flour Taco Shell & Served With Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Greens, Crispy Hash Brown, Salsa Ranchera On Plain Tortilla

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Chihuahua Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Caramelize Onion, Mixed Greens, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro & Spicy Aioli

El Huevos Burrito

El Huevos Burrito

$13.00

Spiced Chorizo, Black Bean, Red Bell Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Scrambled Eggs, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado, Crispy Hashbrown, Roasted Jalapeno, Salsa Ranchera On Plain Tortilla

Fiesta Burrito

Fiesta Burrito

$13.00

Shaved Ribeye, Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Jalapeno, Eggs, Cheese Hash Brown, Pico & Chipotle Aioli

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Maple Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Pepper, Onion, Jalapeno, Chihuahua Cheese, Pico De Gallo And Chipotle Aioli, Served With Homefries

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Bell Pepper, Onion, Chihuahua Cheese,Pico De Gallo And Sour Cream

Crispy Chicken Burrito

Crispy Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Lemon dressed arugula, pickled onion, cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, crisp jalapeno, and chipotle aioli

Scrumptious Skillet

Chorizo Hash

Chorizo Hash

$14.00

Spiced Chorizo With Roasted Potatoes, Jalapeno, Peppers, Onion, corn, black bean, Avocado, Topped With sunny eggs, cheese, and lemon dressed arugula

Iron Hash

Iron Hash

$14.00

Shaved Ribeye, Pepper, Onion, Jalapeno, Breakfast Potatoes, American Cheese, Chipotle Ketchup, Sunny Eggs

Mexi Hash

Mexi Hash

$13.00

Roasted Potatoes With Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spinach, Black Bean, Corn,Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Jalapeño, Chihuahua Cheese & Topped Two Over Easy Egg

Sweet Bites

Pancakes

Pancakes

$11.00

Buttermilk Pancakes, With Pure Maple Syrup, Buttered, Powdered Sugar & Topped With Assorted Berries

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes, Pure Maple Syrup, Buttered, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Fresh Berries

Chocolate chip Pancake

Chocolate chip Pancake

$13.00

Buttermilk Pancakes with chocolate chips , Pure Maple Syrup, Buttered, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Fresh Berries

French Toast

French Toast

$11.00

Local Challah & Vanilla Bean Custard Batter With 100% Pure Maple Syrup, Buttered, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Fresh Berries

Berry Cheesecake French Toast

Berry Cheesecake French Toast

$13.00

Local Challah With Strawberry Cream Cheese, Vanilla Bean Custard Batter With Pure Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Berries

Nutella French Toast

Nutella French Toast

$13.00

Local Challah With Nutella, Vanilla Bean Custard Batter With Pure Maple Syrup, Buttered, Powdered Sugar And Topped With Assorted Fresh Berries

Brunch in a Bun

Smash'In Banh Mi Burger

Smash'In Banh Mi Burger

$13.00

Angus Beef Patties,Sunny Egg, Spicy Aioli, Pickled Carrot And Daikon, Cucumber, Jalapeno & Cilantro On Brioche Bun And Served With Fries

Eggsplorer Cheesesteak

Eggsplorer Cheesesteak

$13.00

Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions and peppers, over Easy egg american cheese on Brioche Bun

Eggsplosion Burger

Eggsplosion Burger

$13.00

1/3 Angus burger, spinach, tomato, onion, Bacon, avocado, over easy egg, CHIPOTLE AIOLI on brioche bun SERVED WITH FRIES

Eggstravaganza

Eggstravaganza

$13.00

Two farm fresh egg with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Fresh Tomato, Greens & Cheddar Cheese on Brioche bun served with breakfast potatoes

Hot Chick

Hot Chick

$13.00

spicy fried chicken, over easy egg, spicy aioli, pickled carrot and daikon, cucumber, jalapeno and cilantro on brioche bun

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Angus Beef & Maple Pork Sausage Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Over Easy Egg, Caramelize Onion, Pickled, & Chipotle Aioli On Brioche Bun, Served With Breakfast Potatoes

Brunch Bowl

Breakkie Bowl

Breakkie Bowl

$11.00

Warm Tricolor Quinoa, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Cilantro Aioli & Topped With Over Easy Egg

Bufallo Crunch

Bufallo Crunch

$13.00

Crispy Fried Chicken, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Avocado, Jalapeno, Cheese & Buffalo Ranch

Eggxotic Bowl

Eggxotic Bowl

$13.00

Angus Beef Patties, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Apple Wood Bacon, Avocado, Over Easy Egg & Spicy Aioli

Pesto Quinoa Bowl

Pesto Quinoa Bowl

$13.00

Warm Tricolor Quinoa, Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers. Avocado, All Natural Grilled Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Topped With Over Easy Egg & House Made Pesto

Tex Mex Bowl

Tex Mex Bowl

$13.00

Warm Tricolor Quinoa, Greens, Bell Pepper, Onion, Corn, Black Bean, Avocado, Chihuahua Cheese & Grilled Chicken With Housemade Tex Mex Sauce

The Eggspectation Salad

The Eggspectation Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomato,Avocado,Chihuahua Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Over Easy Egg & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Platter

The Eggsentials

The Eggsentials

$9.00

Two Free Range Eggs Your Way, Breakfast Potatoes And Toast (Add breakfast meat for additional cost)

Deconstructed Lox

Deconstructed Lox

$12.00

Lemon Dressed arugula, Nova lox Salmon, Tomatoes, Pickled onion, cucumbers , and capers, chive onion cream cheese, with choice of our home made bagel

Oats & Yogurt

Maple Almond Granola Bowl

Maple Almond Granola Bowl

$9.00

Local Organic Vanilla Yogurt, Topped With Banana, Assorted Fresh Berries, Local Honey And Housemade Granola

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$8.00

Fresh Made Old Fashioned Oatmeal With Milk, Banana, Assorted Fresh Berries, Almond And Local Honey

Berry Overnight Oat

Berry Overnight Oat

$8.50

Overnight Oats made with almond milk, chia seeds, Maple syrup, topped with maple almond granola & assorted fresh berries

Sides

Home Fries

$5.00

Applewood Thick Cut Bacon

$3.50

Spicy Chorizo

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Pork Roll

$3.50

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Avocado

$2.50

Hash Brown

$1.50

French Fries

$5.00

Mixed Fruit

$6.50

Egg White

$2.00

Egg

$2.00+

Bread & Toast

$3.00

Sausage

$3.50

Ham

$3.50

Single Pancake

$6.00

Single French Toast

$6.00

Coffee

House Drip Coffee

$2.50

Locally roasted by Vibrant Coffee Roaster

Latte

$4.25

Espresso mixed with steam milk and topped with foam milk.

Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)

$4.00

Cold brew is simply coffee that has been brewed with cold rather than hot water and involves a long steeping process—anywhere between 12-24 hours. In terms of flavor, cold brew is generally characterized as smooth, low-acid, and heavier than its hot brewed counterparts.

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.50

Coffee With Chicory Mixed with Condensed Milk. Strong and Sweet.

Cappuccino

$4.00

a cappuccino is a mixture of 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, and 1/3 milk foam.

Mocha

$4.50

Mocha is a latte that is mixed with chocolate syrup.

Espresso

$3.00

Locally roasted by Vibrant Coffee Roaster

Americano

$3.25

Simply an espresso shot that has been diluted with hot water, an Americano coffee drink is named after the American version of espresso.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

A hot coffee with steam milk added.

Red Eye

$4.00

A hot coffee add with espresso.

Cortado

$4.00

1 portion of espresso and 1 portion of steam milk make a perfect cortado.

White Mocha

$4.50

Mocha is a latte that is mixed with white chocolate syrup.

Signature Latte

Our signature delicious latte, can be served hot or iced

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.75

Caramel Latte Machiatto

$4.75

Nutella Latte

$5.25

Spiced Maple latte

$4.75

Caramel Brûlée latte

$4.75

Honeysuckle latte

$4.75

Salted Caramel Toffee Latte

$4.75

Dulce de Leche Latte

$4.75

Rose Latte

$4.75

Lavender Latte

$4.75

Smoothies

Berrylicious

$6.25

Almond Milk, Yogurt,Strawberry, Blueberry & Banana

Chunky Monkey

$7.00

Cold Brew, Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate & Almond Milk

Detox Green

$6.75

Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk

Energy Booster

$6.75

Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Spinach, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk

Glowing Green

$6.00

Green Apple, Spinach, Pineapple & Orange Juice

Incredible Hulk

$6.00

Mango, Pineapple, Spinach & Orange Juice

Mango Madness

$6.00

Mango, Pineapple, Lowfat Yogurt & Orange Juice

Pineapple Cooler

$6.00

Mango, Pineapple, Cucumber, Lime, Mint Leaf & Orange Juice

Super Green

$7.25

Matcha, Avocado, Spinach, Chia Seeds, Almond Milk & Honey

Super Strawberry

$6.00

Strawberry, Banana, Orange Juice & Low Fat Yogurt

Tropical Bliss

$6.00

Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple & Orange Juice

Mean Green

$7.50

Almond milk, banana, avocado, hemp seed,spinach

Magic Blue

$8.00

Blueberry, banana, rolled oats, almond milk & protein powder

Very Berry

$7.50

Strawberry, blueberry, banana, almond milk, almond butter & hemp seed

Chocolate Explotion

$8.00

Almond milk, almond butter, chocolate & Chocolate protein powder

Not Coffee

Juice

$3.00

Choice of Orange, Apple. Cranberry or Pineapple juice

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Tea Latte

Royal Lavender

$4.50

London Fog

$4.50

Delicious tea latte with citrusy Italian bergamot with hints of vanilla and lavender

Rose Oolong

$4.50

Mint Bliss

$4.50

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.00

Hongkong Milk Tea

$4.00

Elixir

Spiced Chai Latte

$4.50

Our homemade chai is bold spiciness of ginger and strong spic

Matcha latte

$5.00

Matcha has a bright, vegetal, and slightly bitter taste, with notes of sweetness and umami.

Houjicha latte

$5.50

HOUJICHA has a naturally sweet taste and smoky flavor with distinct notes of cocoa

Golden Elixir

$5.00

Great warming drink, the mixture turmeric and ginger with hint of sweetness

Beet Root latte

$5.00

Vibrant pink latte with delicious sweet ginger taste & nutty flavor

Seasonal

Spice Hot Cider

$3.00

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.50

Splasher

$4.50

Specialties Tea

CItron Yuzu

$4.00

Korean Citron tea is an herbal tea that is made from a citrus fruit called citron, which is a fragrant fruit. The tea is not only good in taste, but also has many nutritional benefits.

Honey Lemon

$4.00

Korean Honey lemon tea is a body cleanser. This tea helps in removing all the toxins from the body and serves as a digestive aid by providing an overall calming effect on the stomach

Honey Ginger

$4.00

Korean ginger tea has a worm character, so it helps blood circulation and keeps your hands and feet warm. It also helps stop coughing and clears mucus.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best breakfast in town!

Website

Location

113 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Gallery
Eggcellent Cafe image
Eggcellent Cafe image
Eggcellent Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 355
207 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Cafe Square One - 50 S 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
50 S 3rd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Independence Mall West Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Bourbon & Branch
orange star4.5 • 1,040
705 N 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Silk City
orange starNo Reviews
435 Spring Garden St. Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Fitz and Starts
orange star4.5 • 639
743 S 4th St Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston