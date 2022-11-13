Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eggceptional Cafe

No reviews yet

6210 NW Expressway

Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Popular Items

Biscuits and Gravy Bowl
Create your own
Omelettes

All omelettes are served with two sides

Baja Omelette

$8.99

Avocado, Tomatoes, Bacon, Monterrey Jack Cheese

Chicken Omelette

$10.99

Marinated Chicken Breast, Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Monterrey Jack Cheese

Florentine Omelette

$9.49

Hollandaise Sauce, Ham, Onions, Green Onions, Spinach, Swiss Cheese

Fresh Veggies Omelette

$8.99

Mushrooms, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Tomato

Hawaiian Omelette

$9.49

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Monterrey Jack Cheese

Mexican Omelette

$9.49

Chorizo, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese

Create your own

$6.99

3 egg omelette, additional ingredients can be added for .99 cents each

Breakfast Bowls

All breakfast bowls are served with choice of one side

Biscuits and Gravy Bowl

$9.99

Two Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Ham, Crumbled Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, served over choice of potatoes with two eggs on top *DOES NOT A INCLUDE SIDE

Country Bowl

$8.99

Two Eggs scrambled with Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onions served over hash browns

Healthy Bowl

$8.99

Egg Whites, Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Mushrooms, Monterrey Jack Cheese served over country fries

Loaded Bowl

$10.99

Two Eggs scrambled with Hot link, Chorizo, Onions, Avocado, Tomatoes, Spinach, Monterrey Jack Cheese served over country fries

Meatlovers Bowl

$9.49

Two Eggs scrambled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Monterrey Jack Cheese served over Country fries

Two Egg Breakfast

All come with two sides

$10.99

Two eggs, two choices of meat, two sides

Ground Sirloin

$9.99

Ground sirloin prepared any way you like, two eggs, two sides

Breaded Pork Chops

$9.49

Two breaded pork chops, two sides, 1 slice of homemade white toast

Corned Beef Hash

$8.49

Corned beef hash, two eggs, two sides

Bacon

$7.99

Patty Sausage

$7.99

Link Sausage

$7.99

Ham

$9.49

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Hot Link

$8.99

Steak

$14.99

No Meat

$6.99

Turkey Patty

$7.99

Eggceptional Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Three Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Sausage, Ham, Green onions, Homemade Salsa verde and choice of one side

Breakfast Tacos

$9.49

Two eggs scrambled with diced link sausage, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and homemade salsa

Eggceptional Benedict

$9.49

Medium Poached Eggs, Shaved Ham, Hollandaise served on toasted English muffin

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Two crispy corn tortillas topped with hot link, country fries, cheddar cheese, monterrey jack cheese, homemade salsa verde, two eggs cooked any style, sour cream on the side *DOES NOT INCLDE A SIDE

Oatmeal and Berries

$6.99

Strawberries, Blueberries, Cream Cheese Icing served over oatmeal. *DOES NOT INCLUDE A SIDE

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.49

Two scrambled eggs, american cheese, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

Chilaquiles

$7.99

Two scrambled eggs with tomatoes, green onions, monterrey jack cheese, tortilla chips topped off with homemade salsa verde, and avocado

Griddle Classics

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

One Belgian waffle sprinkled with powder sugar

French Toast

$6.99

Three Slices of Homemade Toast, Powder Sugar

Pigs In A Blanket

$8.49

Link sausage Wrapped in pancakes

Short Stack Pancakes

$5.49

Two buttermilk pancakes

Griddle Combos

Belgian Waffle Combo

$9.49

Two Eggs, Choice of Meat

French Toast Combo

$8.99

Two Eggs, Choice of Meat

Short Stack Combo

$8.99

Two Eggs, Choice of Meat

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Choice of side, Includes Milk or Soft Drink

KIDS French Toast Combo

$5.99

Choice of three thick sliced homemade toasts served with choice of bacon or sausage and one scrambled egg, Includes Milk or Soft Drink

KIDS Grilled Ham and Cheese

$5.99

Choice of side, Includes Milk or Soft Drink

KIDS Pancakes Combo

$5.99

Choice of side, Includes Milk or Soft Drink

KIDS Waffle Combo

$5.99

Choice of side, Includes Milk or Soft Drink

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.49

Ham, Smoked Turkey, diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Avocado, Hard Boiled egg

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Marinated Chicken Breast, Tomatoes, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Pineapple

Quesadilla Salad

$9.49

Cheddar Cheese, Jack Cheese, diced Tomatoes, Green Onions, Marinated Chicken Breast, Cheese Quesadilla

Sandwich

All sandwiches are served with one side

Avocado Bacon Lettuce Tomato

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado sandwich on wheat toast.

King Club Sandwich

$8.99

Triple Decker Sandwich with Mayonnaise, Shaved Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$8.99

Philly meat, grilled onions and bell pepper, Monterrey jack cheese

Smoked Turkey Bacon Avocado Melt

$7.99

Smoked Turkey breast, bacon, tomatoes, avocado topped with melted American and Swiss cheeses, served on toasted homemade white bread with mayonnaise

Hawaiian Chicken Club

$9.49

Marinated Chicken Breast, Grilled Pineapple, Swiss Cheese

Side of Toast

English Muffin

$1.99

Homemade Toast

$1.99

Regular Toast

$1.99

Rye Toast

$1.99

Wheat Toast

$1.99

Burgers

All Burgers are served with choice of one side

Avocado Burger

$9.99

Bacon, Avocado, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles

Pineapple Burger

$9.99

Pineapple, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles

Hot Link Burger

$9.99

Hot Link, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles

Classic Burger

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles

Mushroom/swiss burger

$9.99

Lunch

Breaded Pork Chops

$9.99

Two breaded pork chops, two sides, 1 slice of homemade white toast

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Country Fried Steak, two sides, 1 slice of homemade white toast

Hawaiian Chicken Breast

$9.99

Marinated chicken breast served with grilled pineapple, two sides, 1 slice of homemade white toast

Open Face Turkey

$9.99

Sliced smoked turkey over homemade white toast, swiss cheese, smothered with brown gravy, two sides, 1 sliced of homemade white toast

Ground Sirloin

$9.99

Ground Sirloin smothered with grilled onions, and mushrooms

Crispy chicken Wrap

$7.99

Lettuce mix, tomato, ranch, monterrey jack cheese, chicken tenders wrapped in a 12in flour tortilla and one side

Marinated chicken quesadilla

$9.49

Marinated chicken, tomatoes, onions, green onions, Monterrey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream and picante sauce on flour tortillas

Chicken tenders

$8.49

Beverages

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.19

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.19

Small Juice

$2.19

Large Juice

$3.19

Small Milk

$2.19

Large Milk

$3.19

Lemonade

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Water

Sierra mist

$2.49
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Our family has been in the restaurant business since 1990s. We have worked every position there is involving a restaurant. It’s because of this that we decided to open a local mom and pop breakfast café where customers come first and the food is prepared with care. We take pride in our restaurant and value our customers. The support that this community has shown is amazing. We have worked hard to get to this point and will continue to do so to make your visit enjoyable.

