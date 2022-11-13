Eggceptional Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our family has been in the restaurant business since 1990s. We have worked every position there is involving a restaurant. It’s because of this that we decided to open a local mom and pop breakfast café where customers come first and the food is prepared with care. We take pride in our restaurant and value our customers. The support that this community has shown is amazing. We have worked hard to get to this point and will continue to do so to make your visit enjoyable.
Location
6210 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY
No Reviews
4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY OKC, OK 73132
View restaurant
OKCulture Lounge Patio & Bar - 5708 Northwest Expressway UNIT B
No Reviews
5708 Northwest Expressway UNIT B Warr Acres, OK 73132
View restaurant
Hideaway Pizza - NW Expressway
No Reviews
5501 Northwest Expressway Warr Acres, OK 74145
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurant