EggCetera Cafe 191st Street
696 Reviews
$$
10120 191st Street
Mokena, IL 60448
Signature Specials
EggCetera Special
Two Eggs, with three sausage links or bacon strips served with two pancakes or French toast slices.
Lox Platter
Smoked salmon, sliced tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, capers, kalamata olives with a bagel and cream cheese.
Avocado Toast
Multigrain toast topped with freshly smashed avocado and feta with herbs and olive oil. Served with two eggs & hash browns.
Eggs
2 Egg Breakfast no/Meat
Two Eggs, hash browns served with toast or a large pancake.
2 Egg Breakfast w/Meat
Two Eggs, with choice of meat side, hash browns served with toast or a large pancake.
2 Eggs w/Strip Steak
Seasoned to perfection served with two eggs, homemade hash browns and toast.
2 Eggs w/Skirt Steak
Seasoned to perfection served with two eggs, homemade hash browns and toast.
3 Egg Breakfast no/Meat
Three Eggs, hash browns served with toast or a large pancake.
3 Egg Breakfast w/Meat
Three Eggs, with choice of meat side, hash browns served with toast or a large pancake.
2 Eggs w/Corned Beef Hash
Served with hash browns and toast.
2 Eggs w/Country Fried Steak
Served with hash browns and toast.
Potato Pancake Special
Our homemade Potato Pancakes with two eggs, three sausage links or bacon & a side of apple sauce and sour cream.
Big Country Breakfast
Two eggs served with a buttermilk biscuit & our own country gravy two strips bacon or sausage links and hash browns.
Lumberjack
Three eggs, smoked ham, bacon, sausage, hash browns and toast.
Large Egg Croissant Sandwich
Extra large buttery croissant loaded with eggs, cheese & sausage or bacon. Served with hash browns.
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, chorizo sausage, tomato & cheddar cheese served with fruit
Veggie Burrito
Eggs scrambled with jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions and jack cheese
Bennys
Benny
Two poached eggs atop Canadian Bacon on an English muffin & topped with Hollandaise sauce.
Florentine Benny
Two poached eggs, spinach, mushrooms, tomato on English muffin halves topped with hollandaise sauce.
California Benny
Two poached eggs over ham & avocado topped with hollandaise sauce.
Country Benny
Two poached eggs on sausage patties over a buttermilk biscuit & covered with our homemade country gravy.
Paddy's Benny
Two poached eggs atop corned beef hash and tomato on English muffin halves topped with hollandaise sauce
Southwest Benny
Two poached eggs atop a country fried chicken breast, bacon and tomato slices topped with our Chipotle Hollandaise sauce.
Asparagus Benny
Potato Cake Benny
Salmon Benny
Omelettes
Create Your Own Omelette
Start with a THREE ingredient omelette & add more ingredients for an additional charge
Garden Omelette
Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach & choice of American, cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese.
Greek Omelette
Tomatoes, spinach & feta.
Denver Omelette
Ham, peppers, onions, tomatoes & American cheese.
Meat Lovers Omelette
Bacon, ham, sausage & choice of American, cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese.
Rio Grande Omelette
Chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, sour cream & avocado with side of salsa.
French Potato Omelette
Bacon, onion, hash browns, cheddar & sour cream.
Bacon Avocado Cheddar Omelette
Monsters of the Midway Omelette
Italian sausage, green peppers, onions & Monterey Jack cheese
Triple-Egg Skillets
Create Your Own Skillet
Start with eggs prepared your way plus THREE ingredients mixed with homemade hash browns & add your favorite ingredients for an additional charge.
Farmer Skillet
Ham, onions and cheddar cheese.
Southern Skillet
Smoked sausage, onion, peppers & country gravy.
Mexicali Skillet
Chorizo sausage, onion, peppers, salsa & Pepper jack cheese.
Irish Skillet
Corned beef hash, onion & Swiss cheese.
Big Fat Greek Skillet
Steak, feta, onions and tomatoes.
Steak Skillet
Skirt steak, sautéed onions, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
Veggie Skillet
Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
EggCetera Skillet
Bacon, sausage, green pepper and onion with cubed potatoes.
Scramblers
Create Your Own Scrambler
Start with a THREE ingredient scrambler & add more ingredients for an additional charge.
Canadian Scrambler
Chopped Canadian bacon, spinach & tomato.
Healthy Scrambler
Egg Beaters scrambled with chicken breast, onions and green peppers served with fruit.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo and onions.
Biscuits & Gravy
B & G Half Order
Buttermilk biscuit cut in half smothered in our homemade pork sausage gravy
B & G Full Order
Buttermilk biscuits cut in half smothered in our homemade pork sausage gravy
B & G w/Eggs Half Order
Buttermilk biscuit cut in half smothered in our homemade pork sausage gravy and topped with two eggs
B & G w/Eggs Full Order
Buttermilk biscuits cut in half smothered in our homemade pork sausage gravy and topped with two eggs
Pancakes
3 Large Fluffy Pancakes
3 Large Multigrain w/Buckwheat Cakes
3 Large Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Fruit Pancakes
Choice of Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Blackberry, Pineapple or Raspberry Fruit mixed in batter.
Gluten Free Pancakes 3 Large
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cakes
We use Hershey's gluten free chocolate chips
Pumpkin Pancakes
Our own pumpkin pancake batter crafted in house, only here for a limited time!
French Toast
Go Bananas French Toast
Two eggs, two pieces bacon, two sausage links served with banana bread French toast topped with bananas and pecans
Banana Bread French toast
Real banana bread dipped in our batter topped with bananas and pecans
Thick French Toast
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
Our Cinnamon Bread is baked in house
Triple Berry Stuffed French Toast
Stuffed with strawberry cream cheese filling and topped w/blackberries, raspberries and strawberries
Thin French Toast
Gluten Free French Toast
We use Udi's gluten free bread
Fruit topped French Toast
Topped with your choice of strawberries, bananas, blueberries, blackberries or raspberries
Waffles
Belgian Waffle
Bacon Waffle
Filled with pieces of bacon
Pecan Waffle
Filled with pecans
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Chocolate chips in the batter
Fruit topped Waffle
Topped with your choice of strawberries, bananas, blueberries, blackberries or raspberries
Chicken & Waffles
Boneless fried chicken , waffle and our homemade sausage gravy
Crepes
Sweet Cream Crepes
Choice of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry or strawberries blended with our sweet cream cheese
Banana Split Crepes
Two Crepes filled with strawberries, bananas and chocolate chips served with two strips of bacon or sausage links
Fruit Crepes
Choice of Bananas, Blueberry, Blackberry, Pineapple, Strawberries or Raspberry
Nutella Banana Crepes
Florentine Crepes
2 crepes filled with eggs, spinach, mushroom & tomato topped with hollandaise sauce served with fruit
Seasonal Items
Kids Breakfasts
Kids Mickey Pancake
Giant Mickey Mouse Pancake filled with chocolate chips, served with 2 slices of bacon or sausage links
Kids French Toast
French Toast slice served with 2 slices of bacon or sausage links
Kids Sixpence
3 silver dollar pancakes served with eggs
Kids Rooster
One egg, 2 bacon strips or sausage links with a slice of white or wheat toast
Kids Gluten Free Mickey
Gluten Free Mickey Mouse Pancake filled with gluten free chocolate chips, served with 2 slices of bacon or sausage links
Kids GF Eggs/Cakes
3 gluten free silver dollar pancakes served with eggs
Side Orders
Oatmeal Breakfast
Oatmeal with strawberries, bananas, granola and toast
Yogurt Parfait
Strawberries, granola and yogurt
Side Bacon
Side Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side Turkey Patties
Side Smoked Ham
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Smoked Sausage
Side Chicken Breast
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Side Lox
Side Hash Browns
Side Potato Pancakes
Side Grits
Side Pecan Roll
Side Bagel
Side Avocado
Side Muffin
Side Toast
Side GF Toast
Side Avocado Toast
Side GF Bagel
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Side 3 Eggs
Side Fruit Cup
Side Fruit Bowl
Side Sliced Tomatoes
Side Cream Cheese
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Peanut Butter
Sandwich Grill
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad with pecans, grapes, dill & mayo topped with sliced tomato, Swiss & bacon on multigrain bread
Phantastic!!! Chicken Philly Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with sauteed onion, peppers and mushrooms smothered with jack cheese on French bread
Malibu
Chicken breast topped with crispy bacon and served with mayo, lettuce & tomato on a buttery croissant
BLT Club Sandwich
Triple Deck Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Grilled Reuben
Corned beef with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled Bavarian rye bread
Tuna Melt
Delicious tuna salad atop toasted English muffin halves, topped with sliced tomato & melted cheddar cheese
Tuscany Grill Cheese
Parmesan & jack cheeses melted with garlic, tomato and basil on focaccia bread. Add chicken breast for additional protein
Steak Philly Sandwich
Skirt Steak topped with sauteed onion, peppers and mushrooms smothered with jack cheese on French bread
Turkey Avocado Club
Turkey, avocado, bacon and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Trip Grill Cheese
Melted cheddar, Swiss & Monterey Jack cheeses topped with tomato slices & bacon strips on multigrain bread
BELT
Bacon, egg, lettuce and tomato
Pepper & Egg
Sauteed green pepper scrambled with eggs served on a French roll
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomato, fresh parmesan cheese and our creamer Caesar dressing served in a flour tortilla
Chicken BLT Wrap
Grilled, marinated chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato with ranch dressing
Pineapple Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion and Lettuce tossed in our Barbecue Sauce that is only 70 calories per serving. Served with fruit cup.
Tuna Avocado Wrap
Our own tuna salad with romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado and jack cheese.
Veggie Wrap
Avocado, broccoli, mushrooms, onion, roasted red pepper, lettuce and jack cheese with ranch dressing
100% Certified Angus Burgers
Cheeseburger
with American cheese, lettuce tomato & onion
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Topped with crispy bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Swiss Mountain Burger
Topped with sauteed fresh mushrooms, onions and Swiss Cheese.
Patty Melt
Angus patty between melted cheddar & grilled onions served on rye bread.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Grilled, marinated chicken served over romaine lettuce, chopped eggs, croutons, red onions and shredded parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce with chicken, diced bacon, bleu cheese, chopped eggs, green onion, tomatoes, avocado and French dressing
Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine, chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette
Authentic Greek Village Salad
Cucumbers, tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olives, feta & oregano, then drizzled with Ted's homemade Greek dressing. Add lettuce for additional charge
Sophia Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, fresh strawberries, walnuts, Granny Smith apples and cheddar served with our homemade poppy seed dressing
Steak Salad
Skirt Steak grilled to your preference on top of a bed of greens, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar and tortilla strips served with our homemade chipotle ranch dressing
Double Delight
Tomato stuffed with your choice of our famous chicken salad (w/pecans) or tuna salad served with fruit, cottage cheese and hard boiled egg
Stuffed Avocado
With your choice of our famous chicken salad (w/pecans) or tuna salad served with fruit, cottage cheese and hard boiled egg
Fruit Plate
Seasonal fruit plate , scoop of cottage cheese served with raisin toast
Soups
Soup, Salad & Sandwich Combos
Half Sophia Salad & Soup
Romaine lettuce topped fresh strawberries, walnuts, Granny Smith apples and cheddar served with our homemade poppy seed dressing. Add chicken breast for additional charge.
Half Caesar Salad & Soup
Romaine lettuce, chopped eggs, croutons, red onions and shredded parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing. Add chicken breast for additional charge.
Half Cobb Salad & Soup
Romaine lettuce with diced bacon, bleu cheese, chopped eggs, green onion, tomatoes, avocado and French dressing. Add chicken breast for additional charge.
Half Chopped Salad & Soup
Chopped romaine, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken breast for additional charge.
Half Greek Salad & Soup
Cucumbers, tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olives, feta & oregano, then drizzled with Ted's homemade Greek dressing. Add lettuce for additional charge.
Half BLT w/Avocado & Soup
Half Tuna Salad w/Avocado & Soup
Half Turkey, Cheddar w/Avocado & Soup
Half Chicken Salad & Soup
Homemade chicken salad with pecans, grapes, dill & mayo topped with sliced tomato, Swiss & bacon on multigrain bread
Half Rueben & Soup
Kids Lunches
Side Orders Lunch
Carryout
Coffee Togo 16oz
Hazelnut Coffee Togo 16oz
Artisan Dark Roast Coffee 16oz
Hot Tea Togo 16oz
Specialty Hot Tea Togo 16oz
Choose from a variety of our flavored teas
Hot Chocolate Togo 16oz
Milk Togo 12oz
Chocolate Milk Togo 12oz
Juice Togo 12oz
Fountain Drink 20oz
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea 20oz
Real Strawberry Lemonade 20oz
Fruit Smoothie 20oz
Choice of strawberry, strawberry-banana, berrylicious or strawberry-mango.
Bottled Water Togo
Packs feed 4-6 people
Classic Breakfast Family Pack
12 Scrambled Eggs, 16 Strips of Bacon or 16 Sausage Links, 24 ounces of our homemade Hash Browns, Multigrain, White Toast or 4 English Muffins, Butter and Preserves
Pancake Family Pack
24 Small Pancakes with Butter and Syrup, 12 Scrambled Eggs and 16 Strips of Bacon or 16 Sausage Links
Thick French Toast Pack
6 full slices of Thick French Toast with Butter and Syrup, 12 Scrambled Eggs and 16 Strips of Bacon or 16 Sausage Links
Cinnamon French Toast Pack
Cinnamon French Toast with Butter and Syrup, 12 Scrambled Eggs and 16 Strips of Bacon or 16 Sausage Links.
Scrambler Pack
12 Eggs Scrambled with 3 Ingredients, 24 ounces of our homemade Hash Browns, Multigrain, White Toast or 4 English Muffins, Butter and Preserves
Big Country Breakfast Family Pack
12 Scrambled Eggs, 16 Strips of Bacon or 16 Sausage Links, 24 ounces of our homemade Hash Browns, Buttermilk Biscuits and Gravy
Chicken Philly Family Pack
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with sauteed onion, peppers and mushrooms smothered with jack cheese, French rolls, Chicken Tenders or Grill Cheese Wedges, Homemade Potato Chips, Garden Salad
Grilled Reuben Family Pack
Corned beef with sauerkraut, thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled Bavarian rye bread, Chicken Tenders or Grill Cheese Wedges, Homemade Potato chips, Garden Salad
Chicken Salad Family Pack
Our homemade chicken salad with pecans, grapes, dill, Croissants, Chicken Tenders or Grill Cheese Wedges Homemade Potato Chips, Garden Salad
Soup & Salad Pack
Quart of Soup, Sophia or a Chopped Salad, Rolls
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
10120 191st Street, Mokena, IL 60448