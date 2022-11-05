  • Home
  • Mokena
  • EggCetera Cafe - Mokena Street (Downtown Train Station)
EggCetera Cafe Mokena Street (Downtown Train Station)

696 Reviews

$$

19709 Mokena Street

Mokena, IL 60448

Popular Items

California Benny
Fruit Smoothie 20oz
Meat Lovers Omelette

Signature Specials

EggCetera Special

$10.99

Two Eggs, with three sausage links or bacon strips served with two pancakes or French toast slices.

Lox Platter

$15.99

Smoked salmon, sliced tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, capers, kalamata olives with a bagel and cream cheese.

Avocado Toast

$10.99

Multigrain toast topped with freshly smashed avocado and feta with herbs and olive oil. Served with two eggs & hash browns.

Eggs

2 Egg Breakfast no/Meat

$8.99

Two Eggs, hash browns served with toast or a large pancake.

2 Egg Breakfast w/Meat

$10.99

Two Eggs, with choice of meat side, hash browns served with toast or a large pancake.

2 Eggs w/Strip Steak

$16.99

Seasoned to perfection served with two eggs, homemade hash browns and toast.

2 Eggs w/Skirt Steak

$18.99

Seasoned to perfection served with two eggs, homemade hash browns and toast.

3 Egg Breakfast no/Meat

$9.99

Three Eggs, hash browns served with toast or a large pancake.

3 Egg Breakfast w/Meat

$11.99

Three Eggs, with choice of meat side, hash browns served with toast or a large pancake.

2 Eggs w/Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Served with hash browns and toast.

2 Eggs w/Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Served with hash browns and toast.

Potato Pancake Special

$11.99

Our homemade Potato Pancakes with two eggs, three sausage links or bacon & a side of apple sauce and sour cream.

Big Country Breakfast

$11.99

Two eggs served with a buttermilk biscuit & our own country gravy two strips bacon or sausage links and hash browns.

Lumberjack

$12.99

Three eggs, smoked ham, bacon, sausage, hash browns and toast.

Large Egg Croissant Sandwich

$11.99

Extra large buttery croissant loaded with eggs, cheese & sausage or bacon. Served with hash browns.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Eggs, chorizo sausage, tomato & cheddar cheese served with fruit

Veggie Burrito

$11.49

Eggs scrambled with jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions and jack cheese

2 Egg Breakfast no/Meat SM Juice

$10.49

Bennys

Benny

$11.99

Two poached eggs atop Canadian Bacon on an English muffin & topped with Hollandaise sauce.

Florentine Benny

$11.99

Two poached eggs, spinach, mushrooms, tomato on English muffin halves topped with hollandaise sauce.

California Benny

$11.99

Two poached eggs over ham & avocado topped with hollandaise sauce.

Country Benny

$11.99

Two poached eggs on sausage patties over a buttermilk biscuit & covered with our homemade country gravy.

Paddy's Benny

$11.99

Two poached eggs atop corned beef hash and tomato on English muffin halves topped with hollandaise sauce

Southwest Benny

$12.49

Two poached eggs atop a country fried chicken breast, bacon and tomato slices topped with our Chipotle Hollandaise sauce.

Asparagus Benny

$12.99

Potato Cake Benny

$11.99

Salmon Benny

$13.99

Omelettes

Create Your Own Omelette

$11.49

Start with a THREE ingredient omelette & add more ingredients for an additional charge

Garden Omelette

$11.79

Tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach & choice of American, cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese.

Greek Omelette

$11.99

Tomatoes, spinach & feta.

Denver Omelette

$11.99

Ham, peppers, onions, tomatoes & American cheese.

Meat Lovers Omelette

$12.49

Bacon, ham, sausage & choice of American, cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese.

Rio Grande Omelette

$12.99

Chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, sour cream & avocado with side of salsa.

French Potato Omelette

$11.99

Bacon, onion, hash browns, cheddar & sour cream.

Bacon Avocado Cheddar Omelette

$11.99

Monsters of the Midway Omelette

$11.99

Italian sausage, green peppers, onions & Monterey Jack cheese

Triple-Egg Skillets

Create Your Own Skillet

$11.49

Start with eggs prepared your way plus THREE ingredients mixed with homemade hash browns & add your favorite ingredients for an additional charge.

Farmer Skillet

$11.49

Ham, onions and cheddar cheese.

Southern Skillet

$12.49

Smoked sausage, onion, peppers & country gravy.

Mexicali Skillet

$12.99

Chorizo sausage, onion, peppers, salsa & Pepper jack cheese.

Irish Skillet

$12.49

Corned beef hash, onion & Swiss cheese.

Big Fat Greek Skillet

$15.99

Steak, feta, onions and tomatoes.

Steak Skillet

$14.99

Skirt steak, sautéed onions, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.

Veggie Skillet

$11.49

Broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.

EggCetera Skillet

$11.99

Bacon, sausage, green pepper and onion with cubed potatoes.

Scramblers

Create Your Own Scrambler

$11.49

Start with a THREE ingredient scrambler & add more ingredients for an additional charge.

Canadian Scrambler

$11.49

Chopped Canadian bacon, spinach & tomato.

Healthy Scrambler

$12.49

Egg Beaters scrambled with chicken breast, onions and green peppers served with fruit.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.99

Three eggs scrambled with chorizo and onions.

Biscuits & Gravy

B & G Half Order

$6.99

Buttermilk biscuit cut in half smothered in our homemade pork sausage gravy

B & G Full Order

$8.99

Buttermilk biscuits cut in half smothered in our homemade pork sausage gravy

B & G w/Eggs Half Order

$9.99

Buttermilk biscuit cut in half smothered in our homemade pork sausage gravy and topped with two eggs

B & G w/Eggs Full Order

$10.99

Buttermilk biscuits cut in half smothered in our homemade pork sausage gravy and topped with two eggs

Pancakes

3 Large Fluffy Pancakes

$8.99

3 Large Multigrain w/Buckwheat Cakes

$9.49

3 Large Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.99

Fruit Pancakes

$10.99

Choice of Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Blackberry, Apple Cinnamon, Pineapple or Raspberry Fruit mixed in batter.

Gluten Free Pancakes 3 Large

$10.99

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cakes

$11.99

We use Hershey's gluten free chocolate chips

Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.49

Our own pumpkin pancake batter crafted in house, only here for a limited time!

French Toast

Go Bananas French Toast

$11.99

Two eggs, two pieces bacon, two sausage links served with banana bread French toast topped with bananas and pecans

Banana Bread French toast

$10.99

Real banana bread dipped in our batter topped with bananas and pecans

Thick French Toast

$8.99

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$9.99

Our Cinnamon Bread is baked in house

Triple Berry Stuffed French Toast

$11.49

Stuffed with strawberry cream cheese filling and topped w/blackberries, raspberries and strawberries

Thin French Toast

$8.99

Gluten Free French Toast

$9.99

We use Udi's gluten free bread

Fruit topped French Toast

$10.99

Topped with your choice of strawberries, bananas, blueberries, blackberries or raspberries

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Bacon Waffle

$10.99

Filled with pieces of bacon

Pecan Waffle

$10.99

Filled with pecans

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$10.99

Chocolate chips in the batter

Fruit topped Waffle

$10.99

Topped with your choice of strawberries, bananas, blueberries, blackberries or raspberries

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Boneless fried chicken , waffle and our homemade sausage gravy

Crepes

Sweet Cream Crepes

$10.99

Choice of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry or strawberries blended with our sweet cream cheese

Banana Split Crepes

$12.49

Two Crepes filled with strawberries, bananas and chocolate chips served with two strips of bacon or sausage links

Nutella Banana Crepes

$10.99

Florentine Crepes

$11.99

2 crepes filled with eggs, spinach, mushroom & tomato topped with hollandaise sauce served with fruit

Seasonal Breakfast

$13.99

Our seasonal full breakfast with eggs, choice of meat, hash browns and our featured pancake

Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.49

Our own pumpkin pancake batter crafted in house, only here for a limited time!

Kids Breakfasts

Kids Mickey Pancake

$7.99

Giant Mickey Mouse Pancake filled with chocolate chips, served with 2 slices of bacon or sausage links

Kids French Toast

$7.99

French Toast slice served with 2 slices of bacon or sausage links

Kids Sixpence

$7.99

3 silver dollar pancakes served with eggs

Kids Rooster

$7.99

One egg, 2 bacon strips or sausage links with a slice of white or wheat toast

Kids Gluten Free Mickey

$8.99

Gluten Free Mickey Mouse Pancake filled with gluten free chocolate chips, served with 2 slices of bacon or sausage links

Side Orders

Oatmeal Breakfast

$8.99

Oatmeal with strawberries, bananas, granola and toast

Yogurt Parfait

$7.99

Strawberries, granola and yogurt

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Links

$3.99

Side Sausage Patties

$3.99

Side Turkey Patties

$3.99

Side Smoked Ham

$3.99

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Side Smoked Sausage

$3.99

Side Chicken Breast

$4.99

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$2.50

Side Lox

$7.99

Side Hash Browns

$3.49

Side Potato Pancakes

$5.99

Side Grits

$3.49

Side Pecan Roll

$4.99

Side Bagel

$3.99

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Muffin

$3.49

Side Toast

$2.49

Side GF Toast

$3.29

Side Avocado Toast

$5.99

Side GF Bagel

$4.79

Side 1 Egg

$1.79

Side 2 Eggs

$2.99

Side 3 Eggs

$3.99

Side Fruit Cup

$3.49

Side Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.00

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Sandwich Grill

Chicken Salad Club Sandwich

$11.49

Homemade chicken salad with pecans, grapes, dill & mayo topped with sliced tomato, Swiss & bacon on multigrain bread

Phantastic!!! Chicken Philly Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with sauteed onion, peppers and mushrooms smothered with jack cheese on French bread

Malibu

$11.49

Chicken breast topped with crispy bacon and served with mayo, lettuce & tomato on a buttery croissant

BLT Club Sandwich

$10.99

Triple Deck Club

$11.49

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Grilled Reuben

$11.49

Corned beef with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled Bavarian rye bread

Tuna Melt

$11.49

Delicious tuna salad atop toasted English muffin halves, topped with sliced tomato & melted cheddar cheese

Tuscany Grill Cheese

$9.99

Parmesan & jack cheeses melted with garlic, tomato and basil on focaccia bread. Add chicken breast for additional protein

Steak Philly Sandwich

$14.99

Skirt Steak topped with sauteed onion, peppers and mushrooms smothered with jack cheese on French bread

Turkey Avocado Club

$12.49

Turkey, avocado, bacon and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Trip Grill Cheese

$10.99

Melted cheddar, Swiss & Monterey Jack cheeses topped with tomato slices & bacon strips on multigrain bread

BELT

$11.49

Bacon, egg, lettuce and tomato

Pepper & Egg

$9.99

Sauteed green pepper scrambled with eggs served on a French roll

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomato, fresh parmesan cheese and our creamer Caesar dressing served in a flour tortilla

Chicken BLT Wrap

$11.49

Grilled, marinated chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato with ranch dressing

Pineapple Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Pineapple, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion and Lettuce tossed in our Barbecue Sauce that is only 70 calories per serving. Served with fruit cup.

Tuna Avocado Wrap

$11.49

Our own tuna salad with romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado and jack cheese.

Veggie Wrap

$11.49

Avocado, broccoli, mushrooms, onion, roasted red pepper, lettuce and jack cheese with ranch dressing

100% Certified Angus Burgers

Cheeseburger

$10.99

with American cheese, lettuce tomato & onion

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$12.49

Topped with crispy bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Swiss Mountain Burger

$11.49

Topped with sauteed fresh mushrooms, onions and Swiss Cheese.

Patty Melt

$11.49

Angus patty between melted cheddar & grilled onions served on rye bread.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.49

Grilled, marinated chicken served over romaine lettuce, chopped eggs, croutons, red onions and shredded parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce with chicken, diced bacon, bleu cheese, chopped eggs, green onion, tomatoes, avocado and French dressing

Chopped Salad

$12.99

Chopped romaine, chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette

Authentic Greek Village Salad

$9.99

Cucumbers, tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olives, feta & oregano, then drizzled with Ted's homemade Greek dressing. Add lettuce for additional charge

Sophia Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, fresh strawberries, walnuts, Granny Smith apples and cheddar served with our homemade poppy seed dressing

Steak Salad

$14.99

Skirt Steak grilled to your preference on top of a bed of greens, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar and tortilla strips served with our homemade chipotle ranch dressing

Double Delight

$12.99

Tomato stuffed with your choice of our famous chicken salad (w/pecans) or tuna salad served with fruit, cottage cheese and hard boiled egg

Stuffed Avocado

$12.99

With your choice of our famous chicken salad (w/pecans) or tuna salad served with fruit, cottage cheese and hard boiled egg

Fruit Plate

$12.99

Seasonal fruit plate, scoop of cottage cheese served with raisin toast

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$4.49

Made fresh daily, available after 9am

Quart of Soup

$11.99

Made fresh daily, available after 9am

Soup, Salad & Sandwich Combos

Half Sophia Salad & Soup

$10.49

Romaine lettuce topped fresh strawberries, walnuts, Granny Smith apples and cheddar served with our homemade poppy seed dressing. Add chicken breast for additional charge.

Half Caesar Salad & Soup

$10.49

Romaine lettuce, chopped eggs, croutons, red onions and shredded parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing. Add chicken breast for additional charge.

Half Cobb Salad & Soup

$10.49

Romaine lettuce with diced bacon, bleu cheese, chopped eggs, green onion, tomatoes, avocado and French dressing. Add chicken breast for additional charge.

Half Chopped Salad & Soup

$10.49

Chopped romaine, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bleu cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette. Add chicken breast for additional charge.

Half Greek Salad & Soup

$10.49

Cucumbers, tomato, red onion, green pepper, kalamata olives, feta & oregano, then drizzled with Ted's homemade Greek dressing. Add lettuce for additional charge.

Half BLT w/Avocado & Soup

$10.49

Half Tuna Salad w/Avocado & Soup

$10.49

Half Turkey, Cheddar w/Avocado & Soup

$10.49

Half Chicken Salad & Soup

$10.49

Homemade chicken salad with pecans, grapes, dill & mayo topped with sliced tomato, Swiss & bacon on multigrain bread

Half Rueben & Soup

$10.49

Kids Lunches

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Breaded white meat tenders served with fries

Mac & Cheese

$8.49

Bowl of macaroni & cheese served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

on white or wheat served with fries

Side Orders Lunch

Side Burger Patty

$4.99

Side Fries

$3.49

Side Basket Fries

$6.99

Side Potato Chips

$3.49

Side Basket Potato Chips

$6.99

Side Veggie

$3.99

Scoop Tuna Salad

$4.99

Scoop Chix Salad

$4.99

Quart Chicken Salad

$17.99

Coleslaw Side

$2.49

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Carryout

Coffee Togo 16oz

$2.79

Hazelnut Coffee Togo 16oz

$3.29

Artisan Dark Roast Coffee 16oz

$3.29

Hot Tea Togo 16oz

$2.79

Specialty Hot Tea Togo 16oz

$3.29

Choose from a variety of our flavored teas

Hot Chocolate Togo 16oz

$3.29

Milk Togo 12oz

$2.89

Chocolate Milk Togo 12oz

$2.99

Juice Togo 12oz

$3.69

Fountain Drink 20oz

$2.59

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea 20oz

$2.59

Real Strawberry Lemonade 20oz

$3.49

Fruit Smoothie 20oz

$4.99

Choice of strawberry, strawberry-banana, berrylicious or strawberry-mango.

Bottled Water Togo

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19709 Mokena Street, Mokena, IL 60448

Directions

Gallery
EggCetera Cafe image

