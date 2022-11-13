Egger's Ice Cream Parlor Urby

Uncle Sam Sundae Kit

$49.99 Out of stock

Let Egger's celebrate Fourth of July with you! Our Uncle Sam sundae kit is the perfect addition to any get together, BBQ or family dinner! This package includes one quart of our Patriotic Rainbow Cookie ice cream, one quart of our America's Birthday Cake ice cream, one quart of your flavor choice, red, white and blue sprinkles, hot fudge, 5 waffle bowls and a patriotic balloon!