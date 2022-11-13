- Home
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor Urby
7 Reviews
$
8 Navy Pier Ct
Staten Island, NY 10304
Popular Items
Ice Cream Classics
Junior Scoop
1 Small Ice Cream Scoop
Junior Scoop w/One Topping
Junior Sundae
Junior Banana Split
Two Scoop Junior Dish
Two Scoop Junior w/One Topping
Two Scoop Junior Sundae
One Scoop Dish
One Scoop Dish w/One Topping
One Scoop Sundae
Two Scoop Dish
Two Scoop Dish w/One Topping
Two Scoop Sundae
Banana Split
Banana Royale
Fudge Brownie Sundae
Fudge Brownie Sundae (2 Scoops)
Belgian Waffle Sundae
Belgian Waffle Sundae (2 Scoops)
Waffle Bowl Sundae
Cones
Ice Cream Packages
Uncle Sam Sundae Kit
Let Egger's celebrate Fourth of July with you! Our Uncle Sam sundae kit is the perfect addition to any get together, BBQ or family dinner! This package includes one quart of our Patriotic Rainbow Cookie ice cream, one quart of our America's Birthday Cake ice cream, one quart of your flavor choice, red, white and blue sprinkles, hot fudge, 5 waffle bowls and a patriotic balloon!
Sundae Funday Package
The perfect sundae funday package includes 3 quarts of ice cream, two toppings, and 5 waffle bowls for a make your own sundae party at home!
Ice Cream Sandwich Kit
This collaboration with Mark's Bake Shoppe includes your choice of 10 cookies, 2 homemade quarts of ice cream, two topping and an ice cream scooper to bring all the fun home!
Hand Packed Take Out
Pint
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
Quart
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
Patriotic Pack *July 4th Special
6 homemade ice cream sandwiches with our delicious July 4th rainbow cookie ice cream smooshed between two chocolate cookies!
Ice Cream Sandwiches (6)
Homemade ice cream scooped between two chocolate wafer cookies.
Individual Ice Cream Sandwich
Homemade Toppings
Whipped Cream
Hot Fudge
Rainbow Sprinkles
Chocolate Crunch
Gummi Bears
Black Cherries
Chocolate Sprinkles
Mini Non Pariels
Chocolate Chips
Mini Bubble Gum
Toasted Coconut
Pecans
Strawberries
Walnuts
Wet Walnuts
Bananas
Peanuts
Peanut Butter
Waffle Cone Crumbs
Butterscotch
Marshmallow
Pineapple
M&Ms
Reese Pieces
Caramel
Sugar Free Chocolate Chips
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Serving Staten Island scoop by scoop since 1932, Egger's Ice Cream Parlor has been a c