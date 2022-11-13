Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor Urby

7 Reviews

$

8 Navy Pier Ct

Staten Island, NY 10304

Junior Sundae
Pint
Homemade Brownie

Ice Cream Classics

Junior Scoop

Junior Scoop

$3.89

1 Small Ice Cream Scoop

Junior Scoop w/One Topping

Junior Scoop w/One Topping

$4.79
Junior Sundae

Junior Sundae

$5.19
Junior Banana Split

Junior Banana Split

$6.99
Two Scoop Junior Dish

Two Scoop Junior Dish

$4.89
Two Scoop Junior w/One Topping

Two Scoop Junior w/One Topping

$5.79
Two Scoop Junior Sundae

Two Scoop Junior Sundae

$6.19
One Scoop Dish

One Scoop Dish

$4.59
One Scoop Dish w/One Topping

One Scoop Dish w/One Topping

$5.49
One Scoop Sundae

One Scoop Sundae

$5.89
Two Scoop Dish

Two Scoop Dish

$5.59
Two Scoop Dish w/One Topping

Two Scoop Dish w/One Topping

$6.49
Two Scoop Sundae

Two Scoop Sundae

$6.89
Banana Split

Banana Split

$8.49
Banana Royale

Banana Royale

$9.99
Fudge Brownie Sundae

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.59
Fudge Brownie Sundae (2 Scoops)

Fudge Brownie Sundae (2 Scoops)

$9.99
Belgian Waffle Sundae

Belgian Waffle Sundae

$8.79
Belgian Waffle Sundae (2 Scoops)

Belgian Waffle Sundae (2 Scoops)

$9.79
Waffle Bowl Sundae

Waffle Bowl Sundae

$8.39

Cones

Junior Cone

Junior Cone

$3.79
One Scoop Cone

One Scoop Cone

$4.59
Waffle Cone 1 Scoop

Waffle Cone 1 Scoop

$5.99
Dipped Waffle Cone 1 Scoop

Dipped Waffle Cone 1 Scoop

$6.99Out of stock
Two Scoops Cone

Two Scoops Cone

$5.59
Waffle Cone 2 Scoop

Waffle Cone 2 Scoop

$6.99
Dipped Waffle Cone 2 Scoop

Dipped Waffle Cone 2 Scoop

$7.99Out of stock
Waffle Bowl Sundae

Waffle Bowl Sundae

$8.39

Fountain Drinks

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$5.79+
Malted

Malted

$6.29+
Thick Shake

Thick Shake

$6.69+
Side Car

Side Car

$6.99+
Egg Cream

Egg Cream

$3.69+
Ice Cream Soda

Ice Cream Soda

$5.79+
Soda Float

Soda Float

$5.59+

Ice Cream Packages

Uncle Sam Sundae Kit

Uncle Sam Sundae Kit

$49.99Out of stock

Let Egger's celebrate Fourth of July with you! Our Uncle Sam sundae kit is the perfect addition to any get together, BBQ or family dinner! This package includes one quart of our Patriotic Rainbow Cookie ice cream, one quart of our America's Birthday Cake ice cream, one quart of your flavor choice, red, white and blue sprinkles, hot fudge, 5 waffle bowls and a patriotic balloon!

Sundae Funday Package

Sundae Funday Package

$45.00Out of stock

The perfect sundae funday package includes 3 quarts of ice cream, two toppings, and 5 waffle bowls for a make your own sundae party at home!

Ice Cream Sandwich Kit

Ice Cream Sandwich Kit

$50.00Out of stock

This collaboration with Mark's Bake Shoppe includes your choice of 10 cookies, 2 homemade quarts of ice cream, two topping and an ice cream scooper to bring all the fun home!

Hand Packed Take Out

Pint

Pint

$6.79

Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.

Quart

Quart

$9.99

Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.

Patriotic Pack *July 4th Special

Patriotic Pack *July 4th Special

$12.25Out of stock

6 homemade ice cream sandwiches with our delicious July 4th rainbow cookie ice cream smooshed between two chocolate cookies!

Ice Cream Sandwiches (6)

Ice Cream Sandwiches (6)

$10.25

Homemade ice cream scooped between two chocolate wafer cookies.

Individual Ice Cream Sandwich

Individual Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.50

Homemade Toppings

Whipped Cream

Whipped Cream

$6.00+
Hot Fudge

Hot Fudge

$5.75+
Rainbow Sprinkles

Rainbow Sprinkles

$4.25+
Chocolate Crunch

Chocolate Crunch

$4.25+
Gummi Bears

Gummi Bears

$4.50+
Black Cherries

Black Cherries

$5.50+
Chocolate Sprinkles

Chocolate Sprinkles

$4.25+
Mini Non Pariels

Mini Non Pariels

$5.25+
Chocolate Chips

Chocolate Chips

$5.75+
Mini Bubble Gum

Mini Bubble Gum

$4.25+
Toasted Coconut

Toasted Coconut

$4.75+

Pecans

$5.25+
Strawberries

Strawberries

$5.50+
Walnuts

Walnuts

$5.25+
Wet Walnuts

Wet Walnuts

$5.25+
Bananas

Bananas

$5.25+
Peanuts

Peanuts

$5.25+
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$5.50+
Waffle Cone Crumbs

Waffle Cone Crumbs

$4.75+
Butterscotch

Butterscotch

$5.50+
Marshmallow

Marshmallow

$5.50+
Pineapple

Pineapple

$5.50+
M&Ms

M&Ms

$5.25+
Reese Pieces

Reese Pieces

$5.25+
Caramel

Caramel

$5.75+
Sugar Free Chocolate Chips

Sugar Free Chocolate Chips

$5.50+

Homemade Add Ons

Sugar Cone

Sugar Cone

$0.99
Wafer Cone

Wafer Cone

$0.99
Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$1.75
Dipped Waffle Cone

Dipped Waffle Cone

$2.50Out of stock
Waffle Bowl

Waffle Bowl

$2.50Out of stock
Homemade Brownie

Homemade Brownie

$2.75
Belgium Waffle

Belgium Waffle

$2.75
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75
Slice of Apple pie

Slice of Apple pie

$3.25Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Staten Island scoop by scoop since 1932, Egger's Ice Cream Parlor has been a c