Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Richmond's Town

345 Reviews

$

441 Clarke Ave

Staten Island, NY 10306

Order Again

Popular Items

Thick Shake
Quart
Sundae

Homemade Treats

Back to School Snack Pack

Back to School Snack Pack

$49.99

This after-school snack set is sure to make doing homework quite sweet! Your choice of four flavors, two toppings, and 5 cones!

Sundae Fundae

Sundae Fundae

$49.99

3 quarts, 2 toppings and waffle bowls make this the perfect at home sundae kit!

Ice Cream Classics

Junior Scoop

$4.86

Junior Scoop w/One Topping

$5.98

Junior Sundae

$6.49

Junior Banana Split

$8.75

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.95+

Two Scoop Junior Dish

$6.49

Two Scoop Junior w/One Topping

$7.75

Two Scoop Junior Sundae

$7.75

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SUNDAE

$8.95+Out of stock

BELGIUM WAFFLE SUNDAE

$8.95+

One Scoop Dish

$5.75

One Scoop Dish w/One Topping

$6.85

Sundae

$7.35

Banana Split

$10.75

APPLE PIE SUNDAE

$8.95+Out of stock

Two Scoop Dish

$6.98

Two Scoop Dish w/One Topping

$8.15

Two Scoop Sundae

$8.65

Banana Royale

$12.49

Cones

Junior Cone

$4.75

One Scoop

$5.75

Two Scoops

$6.98

Junior Cone 2 Scoop

$5.98

Waffle Cone 1 Scoop

$7.49

Waffle Cone 2 Scoop

$8.75

Waffle Bowl Sundae

$10.49

Extra Topping

$1.25

Fountain Drinks

Milk Shake

$7.25+

Malted

$7.85+

Thick Shake

$8.35+

Side Car

$8.75+

Egg Cream

$4.60+

Ice Cream Soda

$7.25+

Soda Float

$6.99+

Hand Packed Takeout

Pint

$8.49

Quart

$12.49

Dairy Free Pint

$10.00

Small Whipped Cream

$6.89

Large Whipped Cream

$8.49

Small Topping

$3.50

Large Topping

$4.50

Large Fudge

$5.50

Sugar Cone

$1.25

Wafer Cone

$1.25

Waffle Cone

$2.50

Waffle Bowl

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie

$3.75

BELG

$3.75

Apple Pie

$4.25

Cookie

$3.75

Coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.50
Hot Decaf

Hot Decaf

$4.50
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.99+
Iced Decaf

Iced Decaf

$3.99+
Hot Cappuccino

Hot Cappuccino

$4.50
Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$4.99
Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.50
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.99+

Tea/Other

Lipton Tea

Lipton Tea

$3.26
Green Tea

Green Tea

$2.25
Earl Gray Tea

Earl Gray Tea

$2.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Coco Special

$5.00

Espresso

Single Espresso Shot

$3.50

Double Espresso Shot

$5.50

Birthday Party

BIRTHDAY PARTY DEPOSIT

$50.00

Movie Night

Popcorn

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Candy Box

$3.00

Cotton Candy

$3.00

Caramel Corn

$5.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Staten Island scoop by scoop since 1932, Egger's Ice Cream Parlor has been a community staple for decades. From our first days as a six-seat shoppe to our most recent expansion in Historic Richmond Town, one thing has stayed the same: our commitment to serving the finest homemade ice cream in town. We keep things old school here with our retro candy and whip-cream-with-a-cherry-on-top scoops, and we even make custom cakes. So, come taste the difference in our desserts. We can't wait to serve you.

Website

Location

441 Clarke Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306

Directions

