Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Egghead Cafe

978 Reviews

$$

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10

Honolulu, HI 96817

Order Again

Popular Items

Avo Corn Toast
Pork Belly Bowl
Iced Vietnamese Coffee

October Drink Special

Iced Yuan Yang 鴛鴦

$4.50

Passionately Yours

$4.50

House made orange syrup + passion fruit puree = LOVE Garnish with dried orange slice

Hot Coffee/Espresso

House Brew (Togo)

$3.50+

Decaf Hot house brew (dine-in)

$3.50

Americano

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Macchiato (traditional)

$3.55

Foam marked by espresso with very little milk. 1 espresso shot.

Flat White

$4.50

2 shots of espresso with 6 oz of milk.

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.50+

Mac Nut Mocha

$4.65+

Latte

$4.25+

Honey Latte

$4.35+

Lavender Honey Latte

$4.45+
Tiramisu Latte

Tiramisu Latte

$4.60+

Vanilla Bean Latte

$4.35+

Macadamia Latte

$4.35+

Hazelnut Latte (Hot)

$4.35+

Caramel Latte

$4.35+

Thai Latte

$4.35+

Peppermint Mocha (Hot)

$4.65+Out of stock

Sea Salt Caramel Latte

$4.40+

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Cortado

$4.00

1:1 espresso to milk ratio with milk lightly textured. 2 shots of espresso with 2 oz of milk.

Iced Coffee/Espresso

Iced Single shot

$3.00

Iced Americano

$4.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Iced Latte

$5.75

Iced Honey Latte

$5.85

Iced Lavender Honey Latte

$5.95

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.95

Iced Macadamia Nut Latte

$5.85

Iced Mac Nut Mocha

$5.95

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.85

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.85

Iced Thai Latte

$5.85

Iced Mojito Latte

$5.85

Iced Sea Salt Caramel Latte

$5.95

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$5.95Out of stock

Affogato

$5.00

Matcha-gato

$5.50

Tea

Matcha Honey Latte

$4.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Hot Tea (dine-in)

$3.50

Hot Tea (togo)

$3.50

Iced Matcha Honey Latte

$5.95

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.85

Iced Lemon Tea

$4.75

Iced Passion Fruit Tea

$4.50

Iced Peach Tea

$4.50

Iced Lychee Tea

$4.50

Iced Peachyee Tea

$4.50

Peach + Lychee made with fresh-brewed black tea.

Matcha-gato

$5.50

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream with Matcha pour over & honey drizzle

Iced Black Tea

$4.00

Non-Sweetend

Iced Oolong

$4.00

Non-Sweetend

Iced Earl Grey

$4.00

Non-Sweetend

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Non-Sweetend

Blended

Blend Mocha

$6.00

Blend Mac-Mocha

$6.50

Blend Vanilla

$6.50

Blend Caramel

$6.00

Blend Macadamia

$6.00

Blend Sea Salt-Caramel

$6.00

Blend Peppermint Mocha

$6.50Out of stock

Blend Matcha Honey

$6.50

Blend Chai & Honey

$6.50

Chai & Honey - with vanilla ice cream. Creamy sweet, best paired with pork ~ (NO substitution)

Blended Hazelnut

$6.00

Smoothie

Acai Smoothie

$8.00

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$6.25

Non-Caffinated

Sparkling Honey Lemonade

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

P.O.G. Juice

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.80

Hot Cocoa

$4.25

Steamed Milk

$3.25

Cold Milk

$3.25

Iced Cream (Vanilla)

$3.60

Soda & Water

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Taiwan Apple Sidra

$3.00

Taiwan Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Utensils / Bags ?

Do you need utensils?

starting 4/1/21 we provide disposable utensil only upon request. Please click here to select yes or no utensils.

Do you need to purchase bags?

Please click here to purchase reusable bags for $0.25 each. Or bring your own bags to carry out your food. Each reusable bag will allow to hold up to 4 take out containers.

Pastry

Blueberry Cream Cheese Scone

$5.00
Strawberry Choco Cream cheese Scone

Strawberry Choco Cream cheese Scone

$5.00
Macadamia Nut Choco Banana Bread

Macadamia Nut Choco Banana Bread

$3.75

Moist chocolate chips banana bread with cinnamon crumble & macadamia nut top. We know you will come back after 1 try.

Banana Muffin

$3.25

Tea Oreo Brownie

$2.00

Egghead Special

Porky Bao (2pc)

Porky Bao (2pc)

$11.00

braised pork belly, pickled veggies, toasted sweet peanut, cilantro, steam bao. two pieces per order.

Pork Belly Bowl

$13.00

braised pork belly, pickled veggies, fried egg, fried garlic and shallots, green onion, rice

Green Onion Pancake

Green Onion Pancake

$7.50

green onion pancake, egg, fresh basil, sweet chili sauce and garlic soy

Boom Boom Chicken

Boom Boom Chicken

$12.00

Famous Taiwanese street food in the night market. Flavorful fried chicken packed with Asian spices to bring you mouth watering experience.

Boom Boom Chicken Plate

Boom Boom Chicken Plate

$16.00

Flavorful fried chicken packed with Asian spices , with rice, mix green, and choice of sweet chili aioli or garlic jalapeno aioli sauce.

Fried Pork Chop Plate

$17.00

deep fried pork chop packed with asian spices, fried egg, fried garlic and shallots, green onion, rice, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.

Peanut Butter French Toast

$11.00

deep fried peanut butter toast, powder sugar, whipped butter, syrup.

LiHingMui Sweet potato Fries

LiHingMui Sweet potato Fries

$8.00

sweet potato fries with LiHingMui

Favorite Brekky

2 eggy brekky : 1 choice: avocado/ bacon/ chorizo/ Portuguese sausage/ pork links 2 sides: country bread / wheat toast/ rice/ greens

2 Eggs-Brekky

$14.00

Cheesy Eggs

$13.00

Omelettes

Shrimp & Bacon Omelette

$19.00

shrimp, bacon, celery, onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese, hollandaise sauce

Popeye Omelette

$16.00

onion, spinach, cremini mushrooms, garlic, swiss cheese, hollandaise sauce.

California Omelette

$17.00

avocado, bacon, onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese, salsa

Veggietopia Omelette

$16.00

fried tofu, shitake, onion, garlic, spinach, swiss cheese, sweet miso, Asian sesame sauce

Pork Belly Omelette

$17.00

pork belly, onion, bell pepper, pickled veggies, fried shallots, green onion

Crab Omelette

$22.00

crab meat, onion, spinach, swiss cheese, romesco sauce, paprika

Chorizo Omelette

$17.00

chorizo, tomato, onion, bell pepper, pepper jack cheese, verde

DIY Omelette

$9.00

Benedict

2 soft poached eggs on 2 butter toasted French bread.

Classic Benedict

$15.00

Canadian bacon, two poach eggs, paprika, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.

Veggie Benedict

$16.00

spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese, two poach eggs, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.

Pork Belly Benedict

$18.00

braised pork belly, two poach eggs, green onion, fried shallots. hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.

Cali-Cali Benedict

$17.00

avocado, bacon, salsa, two poach eggs, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.

Smoky Salmon Benedict

$18.00

seared smoked salmon, dill caper cream cheese, two poach eggs, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.

Chorizo Benedict

Chorizo Benedict

$17.00

chorizo, sour cream, verde, cilantro, two poach eggs, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.

Crab Meat Benedict

Crab Meat Benedict

$21.00

crab cake, spinach, poach eggs, romesco sauce, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.

Sweet French Toast

Classic Cinnamon

$12.00

powdered sugar, whipped cream

La-La Berry

$15.00

berries compote, toasted almonds, whipped cream

Oh Love

$17.00

fresh strawberries, mascarpone, espresso, choco shavings, cocoa powder

Choco Creme Brulee

$14.00

caramelized bananas, ganache, cocoa powder, whipped cream

Breads

Avo Corn Toast

$14.00

avocado corn spread, basil aioli, feta, paprika

Smoked Salmon Toast

$17.00

tomato, greens, pickled red onion, dill caper cream cheese, basil aioli

Prosciutto Egg Toast

Prosciutto Egg Toast

$17.00

fried egg, tomato, mozzarella, basil, sun-dried tomato sauce, basil aioli on toasted country bread

Lilikoi B.G.T.E.

Lilikoi B.G.T.E.

$14.50

bacon, greens, tomato, scrambled eggs, mayo, house lilikoi (passion fruit) dressing

Pesto Chicken

$16.00

chicken breast, greens, tomatoes, Swiss, walnut, pesto, basil aioli

Tomato Egg Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, tomato, basil aioli, country bread.

Turkey Cranberry

$15.00

Holiday Special. Butter toasted country bread with creamy Havarti cheese and Cheddar for cheesy cheese + caramelized onion to level up the texture all in one bite.

Wow Pancakes

Classic Buttermilk Pancake

$7.00+

butter, syrup, powdered sugar

Chocolate Chips Pancake

$9.00+

Banana Pancake

$9.00+
Blueberry Pancake

Blueberry Pancake

$10.00+

blueberry with berries compote, powdered sugar

S’mores Pancake

$10.00+

ganache, marshmallow sauce, graham crackers

Hawaiian Pancake

Hawaiian Pancake

$11.00+

Hawaiian sweet potato, coconut flakes, haupia

Strawberry Short Cake Pancake

Strawberry Short Cake Pancake

$11.00+

strawberry sauce, crumbles, whipped cream

Tiramisu Pancake

Tiramisu Pancake

$12.00+

mascarpone cream, espresso, cacao powder, chocolate

Mac Nut Choco Pancake

$11.00+

macadamia nut, haupia, ganache

Love Greens

Chicken Avo Salad

$16.00

chicken breast, avocado, carrot, cherry tomato, cucumber, greens, house lilikoi dressing

Rainbow Salad

$15.00

quinoa, greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, sweet potatoes, Asian sesame dressing

Crispy Fries

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Lihing S.P.F.

$8.00

Fruit Bowl

Acai Bowl

$13.00

acai, granola, banana, blueberry, strawberry, honey

Fruit Plate

$6.00

More Love

Side - Egg

$2.00

Side - Toast

$2.00

Side Order - Bacon (3 pcs)

$5.50

Side Order - Chorizo (1 pcs)

$5.50

Side Order - Pork Belly (3pcs)

$7.00

Side Order - Pork Link Sausage (3 pcs)

$5.50

Side Order - Portuguese Sausage (4 pcs)

$5.50

Side Order - Canadian Bacon (2 pcs)

$5.50

Side Order - Smoked Salmon (3 oz)

$7.00

Side Order - Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side - Rice

$2.00

Side - Avocado (half)

$3.75

Side - Mix Greens

$4.00

Side - Ranch

$0.50

Side Hollandaise

$1.75

Side - Pancake sauce

$1.75

Side - Pancake Syrup

$1.00

Side - LiHingMui Powder

$1.25

Side - Salsa

$1.50

Side - Verde

$1.50

Side - sweet chili aioli

$1.50

Side - Basil Aioli

$1.50

Side- Romesco Sauce

$1.75

Side - Jalapeño Aioli

$1.50

Side - lilikoi dressing

$2.00

Side - Sour Cream

$1.50

Side- Jalapeño

$1.50

Side - Cilantro

$1.00

LOVE IS LOVE (BLACK)

LOVE IS LOVE
S

S

$20.00Out of stock
M

M

$20.00
L

L

$20.00
XL

XL

$20.00Out of stock
XXL

XXL

$20.00Out of stock

LOVE IS LOVE (GREY)

M

M

$20.00Out of stock
L

L

$20.00Out of stock
XL

XL

$20.00Out of stock
XXL

XXL

$20.00Out of stock

HUMOR (Pepper)

M

M

$20.00
L

L

$20.00
XL

XL

$20.00

Let's Aloha (Black)

Let's Aloha Pocket design brings you Aloha vibe! - Relax fit. - Model wears Large. - 5'9/ 155 lb.
S

S

$20.00Out of stock
M

M

$20.00
L

L

$20.00
XL

XL

$20.00
XXL

XXL

$20.00

Let's Aloha (Grey)

Let's Aloha Pocket design brings you Aloha vibe! - Relax fit. - Model wears Large. - 5'9/ 155 lb.

M

$20.00Out of stock

L

$20.00

XXL

$20.00Out of stock

Let's Aloha (Aqua)

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Let's Aloha (Pink)

M

$20.00

L

$20.00

M

$20.00

Let's Aloha (Navy)

Let's Aloha Pocket design brings you Aloha vibe! - Relax fit. - Model wears Large. - 5'9/ 155 lb.

M

$20.00

L

$20.00

Extra Large

$20.00

Fooki (FooDog pocket)

Sizes

$20.00+

XL

$20.00+Out of stock

Fooki (letter)

Sizes

$20.00+

Large

$20.00+Out of stock

Lady scoop

Large

$15.00

XL

$15.00

Sunny Days Tank

Tank- Medium

$25.00

Sunny Day (Cream)

2XL

$25.00Out of stock

XL

$25.00

L

$25.00

M

$25.00

S

$25.00Out of stock

Sunny Day (Black)

2XL

$25.00

XL

$25.00Out of stock

L

$25.00Out of stock

M

$25.00

S

$25.00Out of stock

Sunny Day (Pepper)

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XLarge

$25.00

XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Coffee Beans

4oz Egghead Blend Beans

$6.00

8oz Egghead Blend Beans

$11.00

16oz Egghead Blend Beans

$20.00

Stickers

Egghead

$2.00
Let's Aloha

Let's Aloha

$3.50

3.5" x 3.3" Die Cut sticker

Im Loved

Im Loved

$3.50

3" x 4" Rounded corner sticker

Dramatic_egg

Dramatic_egg

$3.50

Post Card

Sending Aloha to your loved ones
Blue Aloha

Blue Aloha

$3.50

Sending ALOHA to your love

PalmTree-Aloha

PalmTree-Aloha

$3.50

sending LOVE to your loved ones

Cup/Mug

16oz Green latte cup w/spoon

$16.00Out of stock

Let's Aloha Mug

$20.00

smile, be egghead Mug

$20.00Out of stock

10oz Green Latte Cup w/Spoon

$14.00Out of stock

Rainbow Mug

$18.00Out of stock

Love and Rainbow Bowl Set/4

$28.00

Candle

Out of stock

Canle

$20.00Out of stock

Candle_linen

$18.00

Tumblers

$20.00

Salad Dressing

Lilikoi Dressing 16oz

Lilikoi Dressing 16oz

$18.00

Hat

Lets Aloha hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Let's Aloha ! Be kind & breakfast is awesome

Website

Location

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu, HI 96817

Directions

Gallery
Egghead Cafe image
Egghead Cafe image

