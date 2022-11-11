- Home
- /
- Honolulu
- /
- Kalihi
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Egghead Cafe
Egghead Cafe
978 Reviews
$$
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10
Honolulu, HI 96817
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
October Drink Special
Hot Coffee/Espresso
House Brew (Togo)
Decaf Hot house brew (dine-in)
Americano
Cappuccino
Macchiato (traditional)
Foam marked by espresso with very little milk. 1 espresso shot.
Flat White
2 shots of espresso with 6 oz of milk.
Cafe Au Lait
Mocha
Mac Nut Mocha
Latte
Honey Latte
Lavender Honey Latte
Tiramisu Latte
Vanilla Bean Latte
Macadamia Latte
Hazelnut Latte (Hot)
Caramel Latte
Thai Latte
Peppermint Mocha (Hot)
Sea Salt Caramel Latte
Espresso Shot
Cortado
1:1 espresso to milk ratio with milk lightly textured. 2 shots of espresso with 2 oz of milk.
Iced Coffee/Espresso
Iced Single shot
Iced Americano
Cold Brew
Iced Vietnamese Coffee
Iced Mocha
Iced Latte
Iced Honey Latte
Iced Lavender Honey Latte
Iced Vanilla Latte
Iced Macadamia Nut Latte
Iced Mac Nut Mocha
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Iced Caramel Latte
Iced Thai Latte
Iced Mojito Latte
Iced Sea Salt Caramel Latte
Iced Peppermint Mocha
Affogato
Matcha-gato
Tea
Matcha Honey Latte
Chai Tea Latte
Hot Tea (dine-in)
Hot Tea (togo)
Iced Matcha Honey Latte
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Iced Lemon Tea
Iced Passion Fruit Tea
Iced Peach Tea
Iced Lychee Tea
Iced Peachyee Tea
Peach + Lychee made with fresh-brewed black tea.
Matcha-gato
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream with Matcha pour over & honey drizzle
Iced Black Tea
Non-Sweetend
Iced Oolong
Non-Sweetend
Iced Earl Grey
Non-Sweetend
Iced Green Tea
Non-Sweetend
Blended
Blend Mocha
Blend Mac-Mocha
Blend Vanilla
Blend Caramel
Blend Macadamia
Blend Sea Salt-Caramel
Blend Peppermint Mocha
Blend Matcha Honey
Blend Chai & Honey
Chai & Honey - with vanilla ice cream. Creamy sweet, best paired with pork ~ (NO substitution)
Blended Hazelnut
Smoothie
Non-Caffinated
Soda & Water
Utensils / Bags ?
Do you need utensils?
starting 4/1/21 we provide disposable utensil only upon request. Please click here to select yes or no utensils.
Do you need to purchase bags?
Please click here to purchase reusable bags for $0.25 each. Or bring your own bags to carry out your food. Each reusable bag will allow to hold up to 4 take out containers.
Pastry
Egghead Special
Porky Bao (2pc)
braised pork belly, pickled veggies, toasted sweet peanut, cilantro, steam bao. two pieces per order.
Pork Belly Bowl
braised pork belly, pickled veggies, fried egg, fried garlic and shallots, green onion, rice
Green Onion Pancake
green onion pancake, egg, fresh basil, sweet chili sauce and garlic soy
Boom Boom Chicken
Famous Taiwanese street food in the night market. Flavorful fried chicken packed with Asian spices to bring you mouth watering experience.
Boom Boom Chicken Plate
Flavorful fried chicken packed with Asian spices , with rice, mix green, and choice of sweet chili aioli or garlic jalapeno aioli sauce.
Fried Pork Chop Plate
deep fried pork chop packed with asian spices, fried egg, fried garlic and shallots, green onion, rice, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
Peanut Butter French Toast
deep fried peanut butter toast, powder sugar, whipped butter, syrup.
LiHingMui Sweet potato Fries
sweet potato fries with LiHingMui
Favorite Brekky
Omelettes
Shrimp & Bacon Omelette
shrimp, bacon, celery, onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese, hollandaise sauce
Popeye Omelette
onion, spinach, cremini mushrooms, garlic, swiss cheese, hollandaise sauce.
California Omelette
avocado, bacon, onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese, salsa
Veggietopia Omelette
fried tofu, shitake, onion, garlic, spinach, swiss cheese, sweet miso, Asian sesame sauce
Pork Belly Omelette
pork belly, onion, bell pepper, pickled veggies, fried shallots, green onion
Crab Omelette
crab meat, onion, spinach, swiss cheese, romesco sauce, paprika
Chorizo Omelette
chorizo, tomato, onion, bell pepper, pepper jack cheese, verde
DIY Omelette
Benedict
Classic Benedict
Canadian bacon, two poach eggs, paprika, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
Veggie Benedict
spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese, two poach eggs, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
Pork Belly Benedict
braised pork belly, two poach eggs, green onion, fried shallots. hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
Cali-Cali Benedict
avocado, bacon, salsa, two poach eggs, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
Smoky Salmon Benedict
seared smoked salmon, dill caper cream cheese, two poach eggs, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
Chorizo Benedict
chorizo, sour cream, verde, cilantro, two poach eggs, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
Crab Meat Benedict
crab cake, spinach, poach eggs, romesco sauce, hollandaise sauce, served on french bread, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
Sweet French Toast
Breads
Avo Corn Toast
avocado corn spread, basil aioli, feta, paprika
Smoked Salmon Toast
tomato, greens, pickled red onion, dill caper cream cheese, basil aioli
Prosciutto Egg Toast
fried egg, tomato, mozzarella, basil, sun-dried tomato sauce, basil aioli on toasted country bread
Lilikoi B.G.T.E.
bacon, greens, tomato, scrambled eggs, mayo, house lilikoi (passion fruit) dressing
Pesto Chicken
chicken breast, greens, tomatoes, Swiss, walnut, pesto, basil aioli
Tomato Egg Cheese Sandwich
eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, tomato, basil aioli, country bread.
Turkey Cranberry
Holiday Special. Butter toasted country bread with creamy Havarti cheese and Cheddar for cheesy cheese + caramelized onion to level up the texture all in one bite.
Wow Pancakes
Classic Buttermilk Pancake
butter, syrup, powdered sugar
Chocolate Chips Pancake
Banana Pancake
Blueberry Pancake
blueberry with berries compote, powdered sugar
S’mores Pancake
ganache, marshmallow sauce, graham crackers
Hawaiian Pancake
Hawaiian sweet potato, coconut flakes, haupia
Strawberry Short Cake Pancake
strawberry sauce, crumbles, whipped cream
Tiramisu Pancake
mascarpone cream, espresso, cacao powder, chocolate
Mac Nut Choco Pancake
macadamia nut, haupia, ganache
Love Greens
More Love
Side - Egg
Side - Toast
Side Order - Bacon (3 pcs)
Side Order - Chorizo (1 pcs)
Side Order - Pork Belly (3pcs)
Side Order - Pork Link Sausage (3 pcs)
Side Order - Portuguese Sausage (4 pcs)
Side Order - Canadian Bacon (2 pcs)
Side Order - Smoked Salmon (3 oz)
Side Order - Chicken Breast
Side - Rice
Side - Avocado (half)
Side - Mix Greens
Side - Ranch
Side Hollandaise
Side - Pancake sauce
Side - Pancake Syrup
Side - LiHingMui Powder
Side - Salsa
Side - Verde
Side - sweet chili aioli
Side - Basil Aioli
Side- Romesco Sauce
Side - Jalapeño Aioli
Side - lilikoi dressing
Side - Sour Cream
Side- Jalapeño
Side - Cilantro
LOVE IS LOVE (BLACK)
Let's Aloha (Black)
Let's Aloha (Grey)
Let's Aloha (Aqua)
Let's Aloha (Navy)
Fooki (FooDog pocket)
Fooki (letter)
Lady scoop
Sunny Days Tank
Sunny Day (Cream)
Sunny Day (Pepper)
Stickers
Post Card
Cup/Mug
Salad Dressing
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Let's Aloha ! Be kind & breakfast is awesome
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu, HI 96817