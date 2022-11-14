Restaurant header imageView gallery

Egghill

1201 Villa Place #101

Nashville, TN 37212

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Egghill
The Mustache

Sandwiches

Egghill

Egghill

$7.00

two cage free farm eggs, TN cheddar, good sauce, & arugula on a warm charpier's bun

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$11.00

two cage free farm eggs, Gifford's bacon, American cheese, good sauce, & arugula on a warm charpier's bun

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

two cage free farm eggs, Bear Creek Farm breakfast sausage, american cheese, good sauce, & arugula on a warm charpier's bun

The Mustache

The Mustache

$13.00

two cage free farm eggs, Gifford's bacon, fontal cheese, caramelized onion jam, house dijonaise, & arugula on a warm charpier's bun

The Jamwich

The Jamwich

$13.00Out of stock

two cage free farm eggs, bear creek farm breakfast sausage, local jam, goat cheese, crispy onion, & arugula on a warm charpier's bun

Sides

Grits

Grits

$4.50

Marsh Hen Mill Grits, TN Cheddar, & Chive

Green Salad

Green Salad

$4.00

Arugula, seasoned breadcrumbs, parmesan, & lemon thyme vinaigrette

Tater Tot Casserole

Tater Tot Casserole

$4.50

Side Gifford's Bacon (2 Pieces)

$4.00

Side Bear Creek Sausage (3 oz. patty)

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.00
OSA Hot Drip Coffee

OSA Hot Drip Coffee

$3.00+
OSA Cold Brew

OSA Cold Brew

$6.00
WALKER BROS. Kombucha

WALKER BROS. Kombucha

$5.00
Maypop Sparkling Water

Maypop Sparkling Water

$3.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Natalie's Orange-Pineapple Juice

Natalie's Orange-Pineapple Juice

$5.00
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
craft breakfast sandwiches made with local ingredients served in a relaxed environment with prompt and courteous service

1201 Villa Place #101, Nashville, TN 37212

