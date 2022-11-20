Restaurant header imageView gallery

egghole 2go

review star

No reviews yet

7502 Custer Road W

Lakewood, WA 98499

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Walk of Shame
Friends with Benedicts
Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sandwiches

Walk of Shame

Walk of Shame

$9.28

#1 seller, local cage free scrambled eggs topped with caramelized onions, american cheese and sriracha mayo in a toasted brioche bun

Friends with Benedicts

Friends with Benedicts

$9.28

smoked bacon, local cage free egg, scratch hollandaise served in a toasted brioche bun

B.E.C.

B.E.C.

$9.28

smoked bacon, local cage free egg, american cheese and spicy ketchup served in a toasted brioche bun

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$9.28

pork sausage, local cage free egg, american cheese and honey mustard aioli served in a toasted brioche bun

Feed a First Responder

Feed a First Responder

$9.28

Donate a sandwich to a Lakewood First Responder. Egghole will be dropping off sandwiches to the ones on the front line. Thank you for the support and donation.

Vegan Sammie

$9.28

incogmeato plant based sausage, just egg, chao cheese, maple syrup served in a baked ciabatta bun

Goodness Bar

$5.28

Local baked good. Vegan, gluten free.

Classic Coffee

Americano

$3.45+

Organic espresso shots topped with hot or cold water create a light layer of crema culminating in this wonderfully rich cup with depth.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

We combine organic espresso with vanilla-flavored syrup, layered with milk then top it off with a caramel drizzle for an oh-so-sweet finish.

Latte

$3.95+

Organic espresso combined with milk and served hot or over ice. A perfect milk-forward beverage to keep warm or cool down.

Mocha

$4.45+

Organic espresso combined with rich chocolate sauce and milk. The classic coffee drink that always sweetly satisfies.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Organic espresso meets house made white chocolate sauce and milk then is finished off with sweetened whipped cream to create this supreme white chocolate delight.

Signature Coffee

Basic Witch Latte

$4.95+

Organic Espresso, Pumpkin Spice, Nutmeg, Caramel, Agave, Milk

Beach Please

$4.95+

Organic Espresso, Salted Caramel, Coconut, Milk

Liquid Gold

$4.95+

Organic Espresso, Hazelnut, Honey, Milk

Morning Wood

$4.95+

Organic Espresso, Hazelnut, Macadamia Nut, Caramel and Oat Milk

Rise n Grind

$4.95+

Organic Espresso, Caramel Sauce, Agave, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Milk

Signature Energy Refreshers

Create Your Own

$5.28+

Create your own flavor combination! Choose your energy, syrup and topper.

Good Vibes

$6.28+

Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, Blue Lotus and Coconut Milk

Infinity & Beyond

$6.28+

White Peach, Cucumber, Lime, Blue Lotus and Lemonade

Liquid Sunshine

$6.28+

Passion fruit, Mango, Mandarin, Pink Lotus, and Coconut Milk

Starburst

$6.28+

Apple, Pear, Strawberry, Pink Lotus and Coconut Milk

Non Coffee Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.28+

Cold Press Orange Juice

$4.28+

Steamer

$3.28+

Organic Lemonade

$4.28+

T-shirts

TShirt

$28.00

Beanie

$22.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We believe in living a life with courage, passion and great food. We want to help you conquer the world, or at the very least your cravings. We strengthen your day with beautifully hand crafted food, that’s easy to order and simply tasty. We just happen to make great sandwiches!

Website

Location

7502 Custer Road W, Lakewood, WA 98499

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burs Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
Ram - Lakewood
orange starNo Reviews
10019 59th Ave SW Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Tacoma
orange star4.2 • 5,998
4102 South 56th St Tacoma, WA 98409
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange starNo Reviews
4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A Tacoma, WA 98409
View restaurantnext
DaeWon BBQ - 9312 S Tacoma Way #130
orange star4.3 • 241
9312 S Tacoma Way #130 Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
Break Room Pizza and Billiards - 2510 S 84th St #16
orange starNo Reviews
2510 S 84th St #16 Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakewood

Hops n Drops - Lakewood
orange star4.6 • 2,812
5821 SW Main Street Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
DaeWon BBQ - 9312 S Tacoma Way #130
orange star4.3 • 241
9312 S Tacoma Way #130 Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001619 - Lakewood Towne Center
orange star4.4 • 79
10321 Gravelly Lake Dr Southwest Lakewood, WA 98499
View restaurantnext
Espresso Stop - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 17
8404 Steilacoom Blvd SW Lakewood, WA 98498
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakewood
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Olympia
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston