EggHolic Chantilly, VA

review star

No reviews yet

13951 Metrotech Drive

Chantilly, VA 20151

Popular Items

Amdavadi Touch
Samosas - 2 Pieces
Surti Gotalo

Eggetizers

Boiled Egg Plain

$1.99

Green Boiled Fry

$4.99

Cheese Katori

$5.99

French Toast

$5.49

Masala Papad

$2.99

Roasted Papad

$1.49

Beverages

Masala Chaas

$3.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Rajwadi Lassi

$6.99

Mango Mastani

$6.99

Desi Chai

$2.49

Soft Drink / Water

$1.99

Thumbs Up, Limca, Jeera Masala

$2.99

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Straight From Street

Desi Omelette

$8.49

Masala Half/Full Fry

$9.49

Egg Bhurji

$10.49

Boiled Kheemo

$13.49

Egg Grill Sandwiches

Anda Masala

$9.49

Chatpata Anda

$9.49

Holic Specials

Boil Tikka

$14.49

Lachko

$14.49

Lapeti

$13.49

Floating Omelette

$12.49

Surti Gotalo

$13.49

Rassa Bhurji

$14.49

Goti Fry

$14.49

Curries

Egg Curry

$11.49

Green Egg Curry

$11.49

Red Fry Curry

$13.49

Toofani Curry

$12.49

Egg Rice

Anda Pulav

$11.99

Bhurji Pulav

$11.99

Green Egg Rice

$12.99

Lava Pulav

$13.99

Veg Grill Sandwiches

Veg Cheese Grill

$8.99

Amdavadi Touch

$9.99

Paneer Masala

$9.99

Paneer Toofani Sandwich

$9.99

Samosa Cheese Grill

$9.99

Chocolate Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Cheese Jam Sandwich

$5.99

Grill Cheese

$5.99

Shan-E-Paneer

Paneer Gotala

$13.49

Paneer Lajawab

$12.49

Paneer Bhurji

$11.49

Paneer Cheese Masala

$13.49

Paneer Kadai

$14.49

Veg Rice

Veg Pulav

$9.99

Jeera rice

$4.49

Lava Paneer Pulav

$13.99

Chaats

Samosas - 2 Pieces

$3.99

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Cheese Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Bhel

$7.49

Pani Puri

$6.99

Cheese Bhel

$8.49

Dahi Puri

$7.99

Chicken

'Holic' Chicken Kabob With Rice

$13.99

Raja Da Chicken Kabob With Rice

$13.99

Chicken Tangri With Rice

$9.99

Chicken Kadai

$14.99

Toofani Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Rice

Chicken Pulav

$13.99

Chicken Grill Sandwiches

Chicken Masala Sandwich

$10.99

Chatpata Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Wraps

Paneer Tikka Wrap

$5.99

Samosa Wrap

$5.99

Chatpata Chicken Wrap

$5.99

Chicken Masala Wrap

$5.99

Egg Wrap

$6.49

Egg Chicken Wrap

$6.49

Dessert

Kulfi

$2.99

Sweet Paan

$2.49

Sweet Paan 4pk

$9.49

Extra Without Order

Extra Bread

$1.29

Extra Roti

$1.29

Extra Chesse

$1.99Out of stock

Ext. With Order

Roti

$1.29

Bread

$1.29

Raita

$1.49

Side onions

$0.99

Salad (onion -tomatoes)

$1.99

Bread

$1.29

Roti

$1.29

Extra Egg

$2.19Out of stock

Cheese

$1.99

Kids Category

Chocolate cheese sandwich

$5.99

Cheese Jam Sandwich

$5.99

Scrambled Eggs with Bread

$5.99

Plain Omelette with Bread

$5.99

Swaminarayan

Paneer Bhurji

$11.49

Paneer Cheese Masala

$13.49

Lava Paneer Pulav

$13.99

Veg Cheese Grill

$8.99

Veg Pulav

$9.99

Samosa Cheese Grill

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Indian Street Food

13951 Metrotech Drive, Chantilly, VA 20151

