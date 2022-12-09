Restaurant header imageView gallery

EggHolic Nashville, TN

review star

No reviews yet

412 Harding Place

Nashville, TN 37211

Order Again

Eggetizers

Boiled Egg Plain

Boiled Egg Plain

$1.99
Green Boiled Fry

Green Boiled Fry

$4.99
Cheese Katori

Cheese Katori

$5.99
French Toast

French Toast

$5.49
Masala Papad

Masala Papad

$2.99

Roasted Papad

$1.99

Straight From Street

Desi Omelette

Desi Omelette

$8.49
Masala Half/Full Fry

Masala Half/Full Fry

$9.49
Egg Bhurji

Egg Bhurji

$10.49
Boiled Kheemo

Boiled Kheemo

$13.49

Egg Grill Sandwiches

Anda Masala Sandwich

Anda Masala Sandwich

$9.49
Chatpata Anda

Chatpata Anda

$9.49

Holic Specials

Boil Tikka

Boil Tikka

$14.49

Sliced boiled eggs with garlic & chillies.

Lachko

Lachko

$14.49

Shredded green bell pepper cooked with cheese & running eggs.

Lapeti

Lapeti

$13.49

Semi cooked omelette, stuffed with cheese & seasoned boiled eggs.

Floating Omelette

Floating Omelette

$12.49

Cheese stuffed omelette topped with gravy.

Surti Gotalo

Surti Gotalo

$13.49

Shredded hard boiled eggs mixed with sunny side up in our special house spices.

Rassa Bhurji

Rassa Bhurji

$14.49
Goti Fry

Goti Fry

$14.49

Curries

Egg Curry

Egg Curry

$11.49

Shredded boiled eggs cooked in a garlic-tomato based gravy AKA Surati Kheemo

Green Egg Curry

Green Egg Curry

$11.49

Pieces of boiled eggs cooked in a mint based gravy.

Red Fry Curry

Red Fry Curry

$13.49

Boiled eggs cooked with tomato gravy and topped with cheese.

Toofani Curry

Toofani Curry

$12.49

Pieces of boiled eggs cooked in a spicy gravy.

Egg Rice

Anda Pulav

Anda Pulav

$11.99

Rice cooked with boiled eggs & indian spices.

Bhurji Pulav

Bhurji Pulav

$11.99

Scrambled eggs with veggies and rice.

Green Egg Rice

Green Egg Rice

$12.99

Mint flavored egg rice with tadka of mustard seeds & curry leaves.

Lava Pulav

Lava Pulav

$13.99

Omelette topped with egg rice spicy gravy & garnished with cheese

Veg Grill Sandwiches

Veg Cheese Grill

Veg Cheese Grill

$8.99

tomato, cucumber, onion, potato and green bell peppers with Indian sauces

Amdavadi Touch

Amdavadi Touch

$9.99

Mashed potatoes, veggies & Indian sauces.

Paneer Masala Sandwich

Paneer Masala Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated paneer & veggies.

 Paneer Toofani

Paneer Toofani

$9.99
Samosa Cheese Grill

Samosa Cheese Grill

$9.99

Samosa,veggies & Indian sauces.

Chocolate Cheese Sandwich

Chocolate Cheese Sandwich

$5.99
Cheese Jam Sandwich

Cheese Jam Sandwich

$5.99

Kid friendly.

Grill Cheese

$4.99
Corn Grill Sandwich

Corn Grill Sandwich

$9.99

Shan-E-Paneer

Paneer Gotala

Paneer Gotala

$13.49

Paneer cooked in surati gotalo's gravy.

Paneer Lajawab

Paneer Lajawab

$12.49
Paneer Bhurji

Paneer Bhurji

$11.49

Scrambled paneer with veggies and Indian spices.

Paneer Cheese Masala

Paneer Cheese Masala

$13.49

Paneer pieces topped with cheese & cooked in a ginger-garlic gravy

Paneer Kadai

Paneer Kadai

$14.49

Paneer cooked in a creamy gravy with onion and bell peppers

Veg Rice

Veg Pulav

Veg Pulav

$9.99

Rice cooked with veggies and Indian spices

Jeera rice

Jeera rice

$4.49

Indian cumin rice

Lava Paneer Pulav

Lava Paneer Pulav

$13.99

Side Rice

$1.49

Chaats

Samosas - 2 Pieces

Samosas - 2 Pieces

$3.99

crispy fried dumpling filled with spiced potatoes & peas. served with chutney

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Samosas with yogurt, tamarind sauce and tangy-salty spices.

Cheese Samosa Chaat

Cheese Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Samosa chaat topped with amul cheese.

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$6.99

Puffed wafers stuffed with potato, onion, chickpeas & Flavored water.

Cheese Bhel

Cheese Bhel

$8.49

Bhel topped with amul cheese

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri

$7.99

Puffed wafers stuffed with potato, chickpeas and topped with yogurt, chutneys and sev

Chicken

'Holic' Chicken Kabob With Rice

'Holic' Chicken Kabob With Rice

$13.99
Raja Da Chicken Kabob With Rice

Raja Da Chicken Kabob With Rice

$13.99
Chicken Tangri With Rice

Chicken Tangri With Rice

$9.99
Chicken Kadai

Chicken Kadai

$14.99
Toofani Chicken

Toofani Chicken

$14.49

Chicken Rice

Chicken Pulav

Chicken Pulav

$13.99

Veggie rice with chicken

Chicken Grill Sandwiches

Chicken Masala Sandwich

Chicken Masala Sandwich

$10.99
Chatpata Chicken Sandwich

Chatpata Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Wraps

Paneer Tikka Wrap

Paneer Tikka Wrap

$5.99
Samosa Wrap

Samosa Wrap

$5.99
Chatpata Chicken Wrap

Chatpata Chicken Wrap

$5.99
Chicken Masala Wrap

Chicken Masala Wrap

$5.99
Egg Wrap

Egg Wrap

$6.49
Egg Chicken Wrap

Egg Chicken Wrap

$6.49

Dessert

Sweet Paan

Sweet Paan

$2.49Out of stock
Kulfi

Kulfi

$2.99

Beverages

Masala Chaas

Masala Chaas

$3.99
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99
Rajwadi Lassi

Rajwadi Lassi

$6.99
Mango Mastani

Mango Mastani

$6.99
Desi Chai

Desi Chai

$2.49
Soft Drink / Water

Soft Drink / Water

$1.99
Thumbs Up, Limca, Jeera Masala

Thumbs Up, Limca, Jeera Masala

$2.99

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Beers

BIRA

BIRA

$4.29
CORONA EXTRA

CORONA EXTRA

$3.29
KINGFISHER

KINGFISHER

$4.29
TAJ MAHAL 1L

TAJ MAHAL 1L

$7.29
TAJ MAHAL 500ml

TAJ MAHAL 500ml

$4.29

Ext. With Order

Roti

Roti

$1.29
Bread

Bread

$1.29

Side onions

Salad (onion -tomatoes)

$1.99

Raita

$1.49

Kids Menu

Scrambled Eggs With Bread

$5.99

Plain Omelette With Bread

$5.99
Chocolate Cheese Sandwich

Chocolate Cheese Sandwich

$5.99
Cheese Jam Sandwich

Cheese Jam Sandwich

$5.99

Kid friendly.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Indian Street Food

Location

412 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211

