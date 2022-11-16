Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eggmann's Eatery 3032 Columbus Road

review star

No reviews yet

3032 Columbus Road

Centerburg, OH 43011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Smash Burger
Southwest Wrap
Double Smash

SHAREABLES

French Toast & Dip

$7.00

Fried French toast sticks rolled in cinnamon sugar with a pumpkin & butterscotch dip, and raspberry puree

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Waffle fries topped with cheese, sausage gravy, and bacon crumbles Sub Potato Cubes $1

Momma's Fruit Dip

$9.00

Fluffy cream cheese dip with fresh fruit and fried mini waffle dippers

Waffle Charcuterie

$14.00

Fried mini waffle dippers, pickled buffalo egg, seasonal fruit, candied pecans and a selection of local accoutrements

WAFFLES

Eggstraordinary

$8.00

Sauteed mushrooms, crumbled sausage, crispy bacon and a sunny side up egg

Chicken & Waffle

$8.00

Rice crispy chicken tossed in a honey sriracha sauce, and mashed potatoes

Shrimp & Grits

$9.00

Butter shrimp tossed in a honey sriracha with savory grits on a cheese waffle

That's Bananas

$7.00

Bruleed bananas, momma's fruit dip, and fresh blueberries

Buckeye Delight

$7.00

Peanut butter mousse and strawberries, drizzled with chocolate ganache

Churro Dessert

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream drizzled in Vacation Money Honey on a fried cinnamon sugar waffle

Feature Waffle

$7.00

Ask your server for details on Chef Jessica's featured creation

Florentine

$7.00

BREAKFAST

Oatmeal

$6.00

Creamy oats, topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, and blueberries

Breakfast Banana Split

$7.00

Ripe banana topped with vanilla yogurt, seasonal fruit and berries topped with candied pecans

Classic

$10.00

2 eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, waffle fries or potato cubes and 1pc of white, wheat or rye toast with house-made jam

Southwest Wrap

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, cheese, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla, side of black beans

Biscuit & Gravy

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, cheese, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla, side of black beans

Waffle Sandwich

$12.00

Two fluffy waffles stuffed with a cheesy bacon & egg omelet served with grits

Bacon & Avo Benedict

$14.00

Crispy bacon, ripe avocado, sautéed spinach, sunny side up eggs, house-made hollandaise atop a toasted croissant served with grits

OMELETS

Omelet: Build Your Own

$5.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Simple Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, pickled onions with a side of buttermilk ranch

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, deliciously seasoned croutons, and Caesar dressing

Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Cranberry & Spinach

$7.00

Spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts and feta cheese with a balsamic aioli

LUNCH

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Tender herb marinated chicken with celery, onion, grapes, and lettuce served on a toasted croissant

BLT

$12.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Giving Gobbler

$13.00

Double Smash

$14.00

Single Smash Burger

$12.00

Jambalaya

$15.00

Tier 3 Heritage Products Sausage, herb shrimp and seasoned chicken mixed with onions and bell peppers, topped with a drizzle of sour cream and green onions

KIDS MENU

Kids Classic

$8.00

Kids Waffle Sticks

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids RC Nuggets

$8.00

SIDES

Egg

$1.25

Toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$4.00

Blackbeans

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage Patties

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Potato Cubes

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Waffle

$3.00

Fruit

$4.00

Gravy (4oz)

$3.00

Pickled Buffalo (1)

$2.00

Scoop of Chicken Salad (6oz)

$6.00

Side of Fruit Dip ONLY

$3.00

Sweet Waffle Fries

$4.00

ALA CARTE

Bkfst Sand Only

$6.00

SW Only

$8.00

Waffle Sand ONLY

$10.00

Bene ONLY

$12.00

BLT ONLY

$10.00

Bacon, bacon and more bacon with tomatoes, crisp Romaine lettuce, and mayo on Texas toast

Turkey Club ONLY

$11.00

Oven roasted turkey, crisp bacon, leaf lettuce, onion, tomato, and mayo on Texas Toast

Gobbler ONLY

$11.00

Oven roasted turkey drizzled with honey sriracha, blueberry cream cheese, and spring mix on a toasted croissant

Single Smash ONLY

$10.00

Double Smash ONLY

$12.00

Two hand crafted 1/4 pound burgers topped with blended cheeses, a slice of tomato, red onions, and fresh leaf lettuce

Jambalaya ONLY

$13.00

Chix Salad Only

$9.00

DRINKS

Reg Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Soda Can

$1.50

EARLY BIRD

EB Oatmeal

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A finer diner specializing in unique made from scratch breakfast and lunch concept

Location

3032 Columbus Road, Centerburg, OH 43011

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kolacheez Coffee Bar - 108 North Hartford Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
108 North Hartford Avenue Centerburg, OH 43011
View restaurantnext
"Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"
orange star4.9 • 139
29 N Clayton St Centerburg, OH 43011
View restaurantnext
Sansotta's Fresh Italian - Sunbury Mills Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
137 OH State Route 3 Sunbury, OH 43074
View restaurantnext
Son of Thurman - Galena - 31 West Columbus Street
orange starNo Reviews
31 West Columbus Street Galena, OH 43021
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Del Rio
orange star4.1 • 47
854 W Coshocton St Johnstown, OH 43031
View restaurantnext
Ghostwriter Public House - 49 1/2 S Main St.
orange star5.0 • 2,840
49 S Main Street Johnstown, OH 43031
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Centerburg

"Hidden Gem in the heart of Ohio"
orange star4.9 • 139
29 N Clayton St Centerburg, OH 43011
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Centerburg
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston