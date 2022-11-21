Restaurant header imageView gallery

Egg Roll Express

review star

No reviews yet

6301 W Parmer Ln #202

Austin, TX 78729

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Crab Rangoon (4)
General Tso

Starters / Small Plates

Veggie Egg Roll (2)

Veggie Egg Roll (2)

$2.99
Shrimp Egg Roll (2)

Shrimp Egg Roll (2)

$5.99
Crab Rangoon (4)

Crab Rangoon (4)

$5.29

cream cheese, crab, black pepper

Edamame

Edamame

$5.29

fresh soy bean lightly salted and steamed to order

Fried Meat Wontons (6)

Fried Meat Wontons (6)

$7.29

house pork wontons deep fried

Dumplings

Dumplings

$9.59

pork dumplings with mild ginger sauce served steamed or pan fried

Teriyaki Beef (4)

Teriyaki Beef (4)

$9.29

flank steak skewers marinated with our in house teriyaki sauce

Chicken Wings (6)

Chicken Wings (6)

$7.99

fried wings with your choice of dipping sauce (spicy garlic, honey, general tso, sesame, buttermilk ranch)

BBQ Spare Ribs (4)

BBQ Spare Ribs (4)

$9.29

Fried Chicken Strips

$7.69
Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$8.99
Pint Fried Rice (sm)

Pint Fried Rice (sm)

$6.69
Chinese Doughnuts (10)

Chinese Doughnuts (10)

$5.29

Sample Platter

$18.99

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

Miso Soup

Seafood Hot & Sour Soup

$10.29

shrimp, crab, and scallops

Chicken Wonton Soup

$11.69

house pork wontons served with chicken, and steamed vegetables

Beef Wonton Soup

$11.69

house pork wontons served with beef, and steamed vegetables

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$11.69

house pork wontons served with shrimp, and steamed vegetables

Combo Wonton Soup

$13.69

house pork wontons served with chicken, beef, shrimp, and steamed vegetables

Crispy Noodles

$0.75

Egg Roll Express Classic (Lunch)

General Tso

General Tso

$7.99

fried chicken, broccoli, snow pea in a sweet & spicy sauce

Orange Peel

Orange Peel

$7.99

battered & fried chicken, broccoli, dried chili peppers in a sweet & spicy orange sauce

Sesame

Sesame

$7.99

fried chicken, broccoli, snow pea in sesame sauce

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$7.99

fried white meat chicken strips, green bell pepper, carrots, white onion, pineapple served with a side of sweet & sour sauce

Garlic Fried

Garlic Fried

$7.99

battered & fried chicken breast, garlic, broccoli, snow pea, dried chili served with garlic sauce on the side

Lemon

Lemon

$7.99

battered & fried chicken breast, broccoli, snow pea, served with lemon sauce on the side

Honey

Honey

$7.99

fried white meat chicken strips served with a side of honey sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$8.69
Double Cooked Pork

Double Cooked Pork

$9.29

roast pork, cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, scallion in a spicy brown sauce

Mongolian

Mongolian

$7.99

marinated beef, scallion, carrot in smoked hoisin sauce

Broccoli

Broccoli

$7.99

marinated beef, broccoli, scallion in brown sauce

Green Peppers

$7.99

marinated beef, green bell peppers, sweet onion in brown sauce

Moo Goo Delight

Moo Goo Delight

$10.89

chicken, shrimp, mushroom, water chestnut, snow pea, carrot, zucchini in a brown sauce

Triple Delight

$11.29

shrimp, chicken, beef, carrot, water chestnut, celery, mushroom, zucchini, broccoli, snow pea in a brown sauce

Happy Family

$11.29

shrimp, chicken, beef, roast pork, crab meat, mixed vegetables in a brown sauce

Fried Rice (Lunch)

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$8.29

white rice stir-fried with egg, scallion and a touch of soy

LoMein (Lunch)

LoMein

LoMein

$8.29

wheat noodles cooked with broccoli, carrot, snow pea, mushroom, zucchini and scallion, then tossed in our house brown sauce

My Fry-Stir-Fry (Lunch)

House Brown Sauce

$7.99

mixed vegetables tossed in our homemade brown sauce

Cashew

$7.99

mushroom, carrot, celery, zucchini, cashews in our homemade brown sauce

Jalapeno Soy

$7.99

mushroom, broccoli in jalapeno soy sauce

Hot Garlic Sauce

$7.99

mushroom, zucchini, water chestnut, snow pea in a spicy garlic sauce

Kung Pao

$7.99

mushroom, celery, zucchini, water chestnut, dried chili in a spicy brown sauce

Chef's Special

Mushu

Mushu

$11.29

shredded pork, cabbage, bamboo, mushroom, scallion served with pancakes (4) and plum sauce

Salt & Pepper

Salt & Pepper

$11.29

wok fried shrimp tossed with butter, salt, white pepper served on a bed of stir-fried onions and jalapeno

Orange Peel

Orange Peel

$11.29

Battered & fried beef, chili peppers in a spicy orange peel sauce served on a bed of broccoli

Egg Roll Express Classic (Dinner)

General Tso

General Tso

$11.29

fried chicken, broccoli, snow pea in a sweet & spicy sauce

Orange Peel

Orange Peel

$11.29

battered & fried beef, broccoli, dried chili peppers in a sweet & spicy orange sauce

Sesame

Sesame

$11.29

fried chicken, broccoli, snow pea in sesame sauce

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$11.29

fried white meat chicken strips, green bell pepper, carrots, white onion, pineapple served with a side of sweet & sour sauce

Garlic Fried

Garlic Fried

$11.29

battered & fried chicken breast, garlic, broccoli, snow pea, dried chili served with garlic sauce on the side

Lemon

Lemon

$11.29

battered & fried chicken breast, broccoli, snow pea, served with lemon sauce on the side

Honey

Honey

$11.29

fried white meat chicken strips served with a side of honey sauce

Double Cooked Pork

Double Cooked Pork

$13.29

roast pork, cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom, scallion in a spicy brown sauce

Mongolian

Mongolian

$11.29

marinated beef, scallion, carrot in smoked hoisin sauce

Broccoli

Broccoli

$11.29

marinated beef, broccoli, scallion in brown sauce

Green Peppers

Green Peppers

$11.29

marinated beef, green bell peppers, sweet onion in brown sauce

Moo Goo Delight

Moo Goo Delight

$14.99

chicken, shrimp, mushroom, water chestnut, snow pea, carrot, zucchini in a brown sauce

Triple Delight

Triple Delight

$15.99

shrimp, chicken, beef, carrot, water chestnut, celery, mushroom, zucchini, broccoli, snow pea in a brown sauce

Happy Family

Happy Family

$15.99

shrimp, chicken, beef, roast pork, crab meat, mixed vegetables in a brown sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.29

Fried Rice (Dinner)

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.29

white rice stir-fried with egg, scallion and a touch of soy

LoMein (Dinner)

LoMein

LoMein

$11.29

wheat noodles cooked with broccoli, carrot, snow pea, mushroom, zucchini and scallion, then tossed in our house brown sauce

My Fry-Stir-Fry (Dinner)

House Brown Sauce

House Brown Sauce

$11.29

mixed vegetables tossed in our homemade brown sauce

Cashew

Cashew

$11.29

mushroom, carrot, celery, zucchini, cashews in our homemade brown sauce

Jalapeno Soy

Jalapeno Soy

$11.29

mushroom, broccoli in jalapeno soy sauce

Hot Garlic Sauce

Hot Garlic Sauce

$11.29

mushroom, zucchini, water chestnut, snow pea in a spicy garlic sauce

Kung Pao

Kung Pao

$11.29

mushroom, celery, zucchini, water chestnut, dried chili in a spicy brown sauce

Chef's Special

Mushu

Mushu

$11.29

shredded pork, cabbage, bamboo, mushroom, scallion served with pancakes (4) and plum sauce

Salt & Pepper

Salt & Pepper

$11.29

wok fried shrimp tossed with butter, salt, white pepper served on a bed of stir-fried onions and jalapeno

Orange Peel

Orange Peel

$11.29

Battered & fried beef, chili peppers in a spicy orange peel sauce served on a bed of broccoli

Sides

Pint Steam Rice

$1.50

Pint Fried Rice

$2.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Pint LoMein

$4.99

Crispy Noodles

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

A&W Root Beer

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.25

Arizona Green Tea

$1.50

Sauces (8oz)

Brown Sauce (8oz)

$2.29

Garlic Sauce (8oz)

$2.29

General Tso Sauce (8oz)

$2.29

Honey Sauce (8oz)

$2.29

Orange Sauce (8oz)

$2.29

Sesame Sauce (8oz)

$2.29

Sweet & Sour Sauce (8oz)

$2.29

Teriyaki Sauce (8oz)

$2.29

Ginger Sauce (8oz)

$2.29

Lemon Sauce (8oz)

$2.29

Kung Pao Sauce

$2.29
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Egg Roll Express is a family-owned and operated restaurant, which has proudly served Austin since 1995. Our goal is to bring you the freshest ingredients paired with impeccable service, that leaves you satisfied every time.

Website

Location

6301 W Parmer Ln #202, Austin, TX 78729

Directions

