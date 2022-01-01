Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Asian Fusion

Eggroll Cafe - Lowell

619 Reviews

$

110 University Ave

Lowell, MA 01854

Bento Meals

Supreme Beef

Supreme Beef

$16.00
Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Chicken Katsu is a traditional and very popular Japanese dish also known as Tonkatsu. We will take two piece of chicken breast, bread it with Japanese Panko bread crumbs and fry them to a crisp. Then it gets served with a homemade Katsu sauce that adds a tangy kick to these crispy chicken cutlets!

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

One of the most popular sauces in Pan-Asian cuisine is undoubtedly the teriyaki sauce, a savory sweet sauce often brushed on broiled and grilled meat. Using our homemade version of the sauce, this Japanese all-time-favorite chicken classic is served with freshly steamed broccoli drizzled with teriyaki sauce.

General Gao

General Gao

$15.00

The General Gao's Chicken is our most popular entree. It's made with big chunks of all white meat, battered and fried to a crisp. Then it's covered in our homemade General Gao sauce which gives it that sweet and citrusy flavor.

Honey-Glazed BBQ (Pork)

Honey-Glazed BBQ (Pork)

$14.00

The Honey Glazed BBQ is made with a tender pork shoulder that has been marinating in a sweet soy honey & garlic marinade. It's also topped with sauteed scallions and served with a garlic vinaigrette.

Island Chicken

Island Chicken

$14.00

The Island Chicken is slow roasted for hours until the meat becomes very tender and juicy. This dish has two generous portions of chicken thighs and is topped with sauteed scallions and served with a garlic vinaigrette. You'll know when the Island Chicken is in the oven as the garlic aroma fills throughout the cafe!

Korean Spicy Pork

Korean Spicy Pork

$15.00

Spicy Korean Pork is a popular dish also known as Daeji Bulgogi. We hand cut our pork into thin slices and marinade it in our own special blend of chili pepper and chili paste. It's the spiciest dish on our menu! We make sure it lives up to it's name as Daeji Bulgogi literally translates to pork fire meat!

Okinawa BBQ

Okinawa BBQ

$14.00

Okinawa Japan is known as the land of longevity and also the land that produces some really awesome pork dishes. The Okinawa BBQ is a tender and juicy pork loin that has a savory soy garlic flavor to it. It's topped with sauteed scallions and served with a garlic vinaigrette sauce.

Tofu Shiitake

$14.00
Thai Green Curry

Thai Green Curry

$14.00

The Thai Green Curry Chicken has a sweet coconut flavor to it. It's cooked with Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, peppers and onions. It has a mild and smooth green curry spice to it!

Mala Tofu

$14.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Asian Caesar Salad no Chicken

Asian Caesar Salad no Chicken

$10.00
Asian Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

Asian Caesar Salad w/ Chicken

$12.00Out of stock
Eggroll Salad

Eggroll Salad

$12.00

Stir-Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Thai Basil Salad no Chicken

$10.00

Thai Basil Salad w/ Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Curry Soup

$8.50+

Penang Curry Soup

$8.50+

Lite Bites

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.00Out of stock
Japanese Curry Fries

Japanese Curry Fries

$7.50

One of our Food truck favorites - Crispy Fries with Japanese-style Curry gravy on top like a Poutine, and topped with Mayo, Scallions and Furikake seasoning

Sea Salt Edamame

$6.00

Sweet Chilli Edamame

$6.00
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

Japan's most popular street food! These wheat cakes are cooked so the outside is crispy but chunks of Tako inside are soft. It's finished with a tangy Katsu sauce, Mayo and thinly shaved Bonito flakes!

Potato Korokke

Potato Korokke

$5.00

Japanese Croquettes made with creamy potatoes on the inside and crispy Panko flakes on the outside!

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Eggrolls (online)

1 order

$4.25

Each order comes with 2 Eggrolls. (Select 1 Flavor)

2 orders

$8.00

Select up to 2 Flavors

3 orders

$11.00

Select up to 3 Flavors

Eggroll Platter

$26.50

(Select up to 4 flavors) Great for sharing with group of friends. Ideal for sporting events, parties, cook outs, and holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years Eve, SuperBowl)

Fruit Bubble Tea

Green Apple Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Kiwi Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Lemonade Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Lychee Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Mango Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Peach Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Pina Colada Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Raspberry Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Strawberry Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Milk Bubble Tea

Almond Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Banana Milk Tea

$5.00+

Coconut Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Coffee Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Green Tea Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Honeydew Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00+

Jasmine Matcha Tea

$5.00+

Milk Tea Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Strawberry Milk Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Taro Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Thai Tea Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Hot Bubble Tea

Hot Milk Tea

$5.00+

Hot Coconut Milk Tea

$5.00+

Hot Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.00+

Hot Taro Milk Tea

$5.00+

Hot Green Tea Milk Tea

$5.00+

Hot Almond Milk Tea

$5.00+

Hot Coffee Milk Tea

$5.00+

SLUSHES

Green Apple Slush

$5.50+

Kiwi Slush

$5.50+

Lemonade Slush

$5.50+

Mango Slush

$5.50+

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.50+

Pina Colada Slush

$5.50+

Peach Slush

$5.50+

Raspberry Slush

$5.50+

Strawberry Slush

$5.50+

Coconut Slush

$5.50+

Coffee Slush

$5.50+

Green Tea Slush

$5.50+

Honeydew Slush

$5.50+

Taro Slush

$5.50+

Thai Tea Slush

$5.50+

Caffe Mocha Slush

$5.50+

Caramel Mocha Slush

$5.50+

White Chocolate Mocha Slush

$5.50+

Hot Lattes

Hot Caffe Latte

$4.50+

Hot Caramel Latte

$4.50+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.50+

Hot Coconut Latte

$4.50+

Hot Green Tea Latte

$4.50+

Hot Hazelnut Latte

$4.50+

Hot Irish Cream Latte

$4.50+

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Hot Salted Caramel

$4.50+

Hot Toffee Nut Latte

$4.50+

Hot Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Hot White Chocolate Latte

$4.50+

Hot Cafe Mocha

$4.50+

Hot Caramel Mocha

$4.50+

Hot White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Lattes

Iced Caffe Latte

$4.50+

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.50+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Coconut Latte

$4.50+

Iced GreenTea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$4.50+

Iced Irish Cream Latte

$4.50+

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$4.50+Out of stock

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$4.50+

Iced ToffeeNut Latte

$4.50+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Iced White Chocolate Latte

$4.50+

Iced Caffe Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Caramel Mocha

$4.50+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

Espresso

Caffe Americano

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Espresso Shot

$2.00+

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Sencha Green Tea

$2.50+

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.50+

Hot Black Tea

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Iced Coffee & Iced Tea

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Green Tea (Chilled Ocha)

$2.50+

Iced Tea (Sweetened)

$2.50+

Lemon Iced Tea

$2.50+

Mango Iced Tea

$2.50+

Peach Iced Tea

$2.50+

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50+

Strawberry Iced Tea

$2.50+

Iced Asian Dulce

$4.50+

MERCHANDISE

Hoodies

Hoodies

$30.00+
Boba straws

Boba straws

$3.50

Octopus Plushies

$12.00Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our menu enlists a variety of handcrafted fusion eggrolls, to be lavishly dipped into our house vinaigrette sauce. Popular menu items have included our Classic eggrolls, Steak & Cheese eggrolls, California and veggie specials, perfected to a "golden crisp".

