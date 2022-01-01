Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Eggs Inc - Naperville

1,718 Reviews

$$

220 S Washington St

Naperville, IL 60540

Order Again

Omelettes

Garden Omelette

$13.75

Fussy Cust

$11.75

Denver

$12.75

The Classic

$12.75

Pancho Villa

$13.75

Hollywood

$13.75

Mambo Italiano

$13.75

Steak Philly

$15.75

Angela’s Omelette

$12.75

Hercules

$13.75

Book’em Danno

$12.75

Swiss/Asparagus

$12.75

Mediterranean

$13.75

Sun Dried Tomato

$13.75

Cheese Omelette

$11.75

Big Bird

$14.75

Plain Jane

$9.49

Pastor Omelette

$12.75

Eggs Your Way

One Egg

$7.75

Two Eggs

$8.75

Three Eggs

$9.75

CB Hash &2 Eggs

$12.29

Italian Sausage And 2 Eggs

$13.25

Healthy Start

$13.25

Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

Wild Hog Burrito

$12.99

Mexican Burrito

$12.99

Chilaquiles

$10.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Scramblers

Ham Scrambler

$11.25

Feta Scrambler

$11.25

Kayiana Scrambler

$11.25

Inc's Combos

Sias Combo

$12.75

Jaimes Combo

$12.75

Little Billy Combo

$12.75

Katerina Combo

$12.75

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$14.25

Eggs Florentine

$14.25

Country Benedict

$14.25

Irishman Benny

$14.25

Crabby Benny

$15.75

Portobello Mary

$14.25

Avocado Toast

$14.25

Steak/Chicken And Eggs

Fried Chicken & Eggs

$14.25

Arrachera & Eggs

$23.25

Pork chop And Eggs

$15.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$11.75

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$11.75

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$11.75

Breakfast Sliders

$13.75

Pepper N Egg Roll

$9.99

Skillets

NAPER Skillet

$12.75

Irishman Skillet

$13.75

Steak Skillet

$16.25

El Gordo

$14.25

Garden Skillet

$13.75

Chicken Skillet

$13.75

Butcher Shop

$13.75

Yo, Adrian

$13.75

Pastor skillet

$13.75

CYO Skillet

$11.75

Inc's Waffles

Original Inc. Waffle

$10.75

Create-A-Waffle

$12.25

Bacon Waffle

$12.25

Pecan Waffle

$12.25

Gluten-Free Waffle

$12.75

Healthy Waffle

$12.25

Pumpkin Waffle

$11.49

Pancakes

Original Buttermilk

$10.75

Short Stack

$8.25

Fruity Nut

$13.75

Potato Pancakes

$9.49Out of stock

Otay

$12.75

Gluten-Free Pancakes

$11.75

Stack Attack

$13.75

Healthy Cakes

$12.75

Verry Berry Healthy

$13.75

Banana Crunch

$13.75

Baklava Pancakes

$13.75

ChocRaspCheeseCakes

$13.25

Stuffed Reeses Pancakes

$13.25

Stuffed SMores Pancakes

$13.25

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

$13.75

Red velvet Pancakes

$13.25

Smore Attack

$13.25

Chunky Monkey

$13.75

Chocolate,Chocolate Chip

$12.25

Santorini Pancakes

$11.49

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.49

Chocolate Candy Cakes

$12.49

Frittatas

Athenian Frittata

$14.75

Margarita Señorita

$14.25

Popeye

$13.75

Under The Tuscan Sun

$14.25

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$10.25

Thin French Toast

$7.75

Fruity Toast

$13.25

Cinnamon Swirl

$11.75

A Little Bit Of France

$13.75

Stuff It!

$13.25

Banana Bread French Toast

$13.25

Dancing Elvis

$14.25

Red Velvet French Toast

$13.75

Bananas Foster

$13.75

Pumpkin French Toast

$11.49Out of stock

challah french toast

$9.99

Other Specialties

Oatmeal

$6.25

1/2 Biscuits&Gravy

$8.75

Biscuits&Gravy

$11.25

Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Crepes And Blintzes

Chef Claus Original

$10.75

Create-A-Crepe

$12.25

Nutella Crepes

$14.25

Cheese Blintzes

$11.75

Create-A-Blintz

$13.25

Breakfasts Crepes

$14.99

Sidekicks

S/Bacon

$4.99

S/Sausage Links

$4.99

S/Sausage Patties

$5.29

S/Turkey Sausage

$5.29

S/Turkey Bacon

$4.99Out of stock

S/Ham

$5.29

S/Corned Beef Hash

$5.29

S/Canadian Bacon

$5.29

S/Gyros

$4.99

S/One Egg

$1.79

S/Fresh Fruit

$3.99

S/Nutella

$2.99

S/Peanut Butter

$1.00

S/SOUR CREAM

$0.50

S/Sausage Gravy

$2.69

S/Fruit Topping

$1.49

S/Hash Browns

$3.99

S/Salsa

$0.39

S/Cottage Cheese

$2.69

S/CottageW/Fruit

$3.69

S/Hash Browns W/ Onions and Cheese

$4.99

S/Feta Cheese

$3.59

Side Salad

$3.99

S/Plain Bagel

$2.59

S/Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$2.99

S/Raisin Toast

$2.49

S/Toast

$2.39

S/English Muffin

$2.49

S/French Fries

$3.99

S/Eggwhite

$2.49

S/Chocolate Chips

$1.69

Barbecue Sauce

$0.49

Ice Cream

$2.49

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.29

Kids Menu

Kiddie Special

$6.49

Mickey Mouse

$5.49

Mickey w/ Links

$6.49

Mickey w/Bacon

$6.49

MickeyChoc.Chip

$6.49

Silver Dollar$

$5.49

Silver Dollar.Bacon

$6.49

Silver Dollar.Links

$6.49

SilvDlrChoc.Chip

$5.79

SilvDlrChoC.Link

$6.79

SilvDlrChoC.Bacon

$6.79

Kids French Toast

$5.49

Kids French.Bacon

$6.79

Kids French.Link

$6.79

Kids Mini Waffle

$5.99

Kids Waffle/Bacon

$6.99

Kids Waffle/Link

$6.99

French Toast and Fries

$6.69

Baked Pancakes

Danish Garden

$11.99

Apple Pancake

$13.49

German Pancake

$12.49

Dutch Baby

$11.49

Sandwiches

Plain Chicken Breast

$11.75

Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.25

Turkey Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Reuben

$12.49

Reuben

$13.25

Kosher Corned Beef

$12.25

Chicken Fajita

$13.75

French Dip

$12.75

Gyros On Pita

$12.75

Turkey Cali

$13.95

Cajun Chicken

$12.75

Monte Cristo

$12.75

California Dream

$13.75

Chicken Philly

$13.75

Philly Steak

$15.25

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Croissants

Beef And Cheese Croissant

$13.75

The Swiss Croissant

$13.75

T.B.S. Croissant

$13.75

The European Croissant

$13.75

Triple Decker Clubs

B.L.T. Club

$12.25

Turkey Club

$13.25

Ham And Cheese Club

$12.25

Turkey Bacon Avocado Club

$12.49Out of stock

Wraps

Balsamic Chicken Wrap

$13.75

Inc. Steak Wrap

$15.75

Portobello Wrap

$12.75

Eggs Inc. Burgers

Original Burger

$10.75

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.29

Eggs Breakfast Burger

$10.99

Shroom Burger

$13.29

Turkey Burger

$13.29

Kefi Torpedo Burger

$12.99Out of stock

Black Bean Burger

$10.49Out of stock

Burger N Shake

$11.99

Inc's Fresh From The Garden Salads

Soup And Salad Combo

$9.75

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$13.75

Julienne

$13.75

Mand.Mango

$14.75

Southwestern

$13.75

Popeye Spinach

$13.75

Caesar

$13.75

Inc. Cobb

$14.75

Last Mango In Paris

$14.75

Assorted Fruit Plate

$13.75

Cup Soup

$4.49

Bowl Soup

$5.99

Quart Soup

$9.49

Greek Chop Salad

$15.99

Diet Delights

Chicken Delight

$13.75

Avocado Lotto

$13.75

Tuna Plate

$13.75

Stuffed Cantaloupe

$13.75

Stuffed Pineapple

$13.75

Paninis

California Panini

$14.25

Honey Chicken Panini

$13.75

Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.75

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$11.99

Melts Inc.

The Melted Turkey Salad

$13.25

The Melted Tuna Salad

$13.25

Patty Melt

$13.25

Kids Menu

KidsGrilled Cheese

$6.69

Kids Hamburger

$7.29

Chicken Tenders

$7.79

Mac & Cheese

$6.89

Juices & Beverages

Coffee

$2.89

Decaf Coffee

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Hot Tea

$2.89

Soft Drink

$2.89

Med Apple Juice

$3.49

Lrg Apple Juiice

$3.99

Med Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Lrg Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Med Grapefruit Juice

$3.49

Lrg Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Med Tomato Juice

$3.49

Lrg Tomato Juice

$3.99

Med Orange Juice

$3.99

Lrg Orange Juice

$4.99

Milk

$2.89

Chocolate Milk

$2.89

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Cold Brew

$4.25

Milk Shake

$4.99

Smoothie

$4.99

Bubble Chai Tea

$4.99

Dark Chocolate Cafe

$4.99

Wine

Red Wine

$9.00

Chardonnay Wine

$9.00

Rosé Wine

$9.00

Cocktails

Tito's Bloody Mary

$9.00

Prosecco Mimosas

$9.00

Margarita

$7.99

Tito's vodka

$8.99

Beer and Mixed alc Beverages

Truly

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$8.00

Rev Fistmas

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

220 S Washington St, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

