Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

Eggs-R-Us

review star

No reviews yet

2350 Noblestown Road

Crafton, PA 15205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy & Two Farm Fresh Eggs
Savannah Style Grits

Eggs

Big Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, peppers, and onions. Topped with salsa and / or sour cream, cheddar / jack cheeses

Bountiful Breakfast

$9.50

Two eggs prepared your way, home fried potatoes or hash browns, and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast sausage or hot sausage, and Italian toast

Protein Breakfast

$8.99

Three eggs prepared your way with your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast sausage, or hot sausage, and italian toast

Hash N' Eggs

$9.75

Two eggs prepared your way, served wit house made corned beef hash and Italian toast

The Breakfast Tour

$10.50

Two eggs, choice of two meats(bacon, ham, breakfast sausage, or hot sausage), one pancake, and Italian toast

Mixed Grill

$8.99

Four eggs scrambled mixed with potatoes, sauteed green peppers and onions with Italian toast

Body Builder Breakfast

$8.99

Egg white omelette with tomatoes, peppers, onions, with wheat toast

Eggs-R-Us "Almost" Famous Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Two farm fresh eggs atop grilled Italian bread with melted cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast suasage, or hot sausage

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Two farm fresh eggs atop grilled French toast with melted cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, breakfast sausage, or hot suasage

Two Biscuits with Sausage Gravy & Two Farm Fresh Eggs

$9.99

Prepared your way

Omelettes

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Ham and Cheese omelette with your choice of potatoes and toast.

Western Omelette

$9.50

Ham, American cheese, green pepper, and onion, with your choice of potatoes and toast.

Cheeseburger Omelette

$11.99

Fresh ground chuck and American cheese with your choice of potatoes and toast.

Philly Steak and Cheese Omelette

$11.99

Chopped Philly steak, green peppers, onion, and provolone cheese with your choice of potatoes and toast.

Build Your Own Omelette

$9.50

Choose up to THREE ingredients: bacon, ham, hot suasage, breakfast sausage, pepperoni, cheese, mushrooms, green pepers, onions, spinach, and tomatoes. Served with your choice of toast.

Speciality Breakfast

Big Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Stuffed with eggs, potatoes, cheese, peppers, and onions. Topped with salsa and / or sour cream, cheddar / jack cheeses

Country Fried Steak Platter

$10.50

Big 8 oz. breaded steak smothered in country suausage gravy with your choice of potato, two eggs prepared your way, and two slices of toast

Da Chicken and Da Egg

$10.50

Two eggs prepared your way, two chicken tenders with sausage gravy, choice of potato, served with Italian toast

Chicken and Waffle

$10.99

Griddle

Two Homestyle Pancakes

$6.99

Two BIG traditional style pancakes

Two Banana Walnut Pancakes

$8.99

Two Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

Two Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes

$8.99

Two Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

French Toast

$6.99

Three hearty slices of our thick sliced Italian toast with a hint of cinnamon

Raisin French Toast (4)

$6.99

Big Belgian Waffle

$6.99

Pecan Waffle

$7.99

Burger Bistro

Belly Bustin' Cheeseburger

$9.99

6 oz. freshly ground beef chuck, grilled and served on a toasted bun, with your choice of cheese and fries on the side

Belly Bustin' Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

6 oz. freshly ground beef chuck, grilled and served on a toasted bun, with your choice of cheese, and fries on the side

Mushroom, Onion, Swissburger

$10.50

6 oz. freshly ground beef chuck, topped with jSwiss cheese, onions and mushrooms on a toasted bun, with fries on the side

Western Burger

$10.50

6 oz. freshly ground beef chuck, topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, American cheese and sliced onion on a toasted bun, with fries on the side

Cheddar Bacon Ranch

$10.50

Two Times Cheeseburger

$12.50

Double the meat, double the cheese, fries on the side

Over Easy Cheesy

$10.50

Cheeseburger with an over easy egg, fries on the side

Wraps & Chicken

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing and mixed cheddar & jack cheeses

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Ham with lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing, and mixed cheddar & jack cheeses

Crispy Chicken

$9.99

Turkey and Ham with lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing, and mixed cheddar & jack cheeses

Chicken Tender Platter with Fries

$6.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato

Club Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, Ham, or both

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese on Italian Bread

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

6 oz. chicken breast with lettuce and tomato and your choice of cheese on a hoagie bun

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

6 oz. chicken breast with lettuce and tomato and your choice of cheese on a hoagie bun

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$7.99

Served on Italian bread

Philly Steak & Cheese

$8.99+

Wtih grilled peppers & onions

Salads

Philly Steak Salad

$12.00

Tender Philly Steak and fries on our famous salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

with fries on the salad and choice of dressing

Grilled Spicy Chicken Salad

$11.00

with fries on the salad and choice of dressing

Side Salad

$3.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Accompaniments

Toast

$2.39

Raisin Toast

$2.39

English Muffin

$2.39

One Egg

$1.69

Two Eggs

$2.99

Three Eggs

$3.99

One Egg and Toast

$2.99

Two Eggs and Toast

$3.99

Three Eggs and Toast

$4.99

One Pancake

$2.99

One Slice of French Toast

$2.99

One Blueberry Pancake

$3.99

One Banana Walnut Pancake

$3.99

One Chocolate Chip Pancake

$3.99

One Chocolate Chip Banana Pancake

$3.99

Hot Oatmeal

$2.99

Savannah Style Grits

$3.99

Bagel

$2.39

Home Fried Potatoes

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Side of Bacon, Ham, Breakfast Sausage, or Hot Sausage

$2.99

Side of House Made Corned Beef Hash

$2.99

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Add Cheese to 1 or 2 Eggs

$0.89

Add Cheese to 3 Eggs

$0.99

Add Cheese to 4 Eggs

$1.09

Side of Biscuits and Sauage Gravy

$5.99

One Banana

$0.99

Drinks

Milkshake

$4.29

Root Beer Float

$4.29

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Decaffeinated Coffee

$2.50

Bottled Juice

12 oz Cans

20 oz Bottles

Bottled Water

$1.89

Pure Leaf Iced Tea Bottles

Iced Tea

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Condiments

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Syrup

$0.75

Side of Barbecue Sauce

$0.75

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side of Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.75

Merchandise

Eggs-R-Us Coffee Mug

$11.99

T Shirt

$21.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton, PA 15205

Directions

Gallery
Eggs-R-Us image
Eggs-R-Us image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bob's Diner - Carnegie
orange starNo Reviews
211 Mansfield Blvd Carnegie, PA 15106
View restaurantnext
Bigham Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1
321 Bigham Street Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View restaurantnext
Moonlit Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
1426 Potomac Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill - Mt. Washington
orange star4.1 • 712
201 Shiloh St Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View restaurantnext
Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange starNo Reviews
300 Liberty Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Bob's Diner - Kennedy
orange star3.8 • 80
1817 McKees Rocks Road McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Crafton
South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston