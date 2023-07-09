Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eggspectation - Chantilly 5009 Westone Plaza

5009 Westone Plaza

Chantilly, VA 20151

Food Menu

Great Eggspectation

Uneggspected

$20.00

Eggwhat

$15.00

Eggstravaganza

$16.00

Eggsuberant

$16.00

Short Rib Hash

$18.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Breakfast Taco

$15.00

Shrimp Grits

$18.00

Yolk Around the Clock

$15.00

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Florentine Benedict

$14.00

Bayou Benedict

$18.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Avocado Toast Benedict

$15.00

Chesapeake Benedict

$18.00

Shortrib Benedict

$18.00

Good Morning Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Strawberry and Cream Stuffed Croissant French Toast

$15.00

High Rise Pancakes

$15.00

Classic Waffle

$12.00

French Toast Flambe

$16.00

Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

Fruit Stack

$15.00

French Toast

$12.00

Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes

$14.00

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

$14.00

Birthday Waffle

Maple Syrup

$2.49

Omelettes Eggcetera

Eggspectation Omelette

$16.00

Veggie Omelette

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$18.00

Meat Lovers Omelette

$15.00

Southwest Omelette

$16.00

Spinash and Goat Cheese Omelette

$14.00

Wetern Omelette

$14.00

Maryland Crab Omelette

$18.00

Plain Omelette

$12.00

The Classics

The All American

$15.00

Bagel Eggspectation

$15.00

The Fresh Start

$13.00

Grilled Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Bagel Lox

$18.00

Ada's Biscuts and Sausage Gravy

$11.00

Creamed Chipped Beef

$11.00

Breakfast Poutine

$15.00

Breakfast Parfait Bowl

$10.00

Starters and Small Dishes

Homemade Soup of the Day

$5.00

Quesadillas

$12.00

Brie and Pecan Crostini

$11.00

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Wings

$15.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

R.I. Style Calamari

$15.00

Mini Crabcakes

$16.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

The Right Saladitude

Avocado Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Strawberry Balsamic

$12.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Eggspectation Chopped Salad

$16.00

Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Toasted Berry Salad

$14.00

The Sandwich Board

Firecracker Shrimp Wrap

$16.00

Ruben On Grilled Rya

$15.00

The Ultimate BLT

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

Havarti Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

French Dip

$17.00

Cobb Club

$15.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Sweet & Savory Crepes

Veggie Dream Crepe

$13.00

Eggspectation Crepe

$12.00

Chicken, Spinash & Mushroom Crepe

$14.00

Chocolate Banana Crepe

$10.00

Jon's Favorite

$17.00

Strawberry Blonde Crepe

$16.00

Eggsecutive Burgers

The BBQ Burger

$16.00

Beyond Burger

$16.00

The Big Classic

$15.00

Eggspectation Burger

$16.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

The Lamb Burger

$18.00

The Main Event

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Fish 'N' Chips

$17.00

Steak and Fries

$20.00

Lamb Lollipops

$21.00

Land and Sea Pasta

$18.00<