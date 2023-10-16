Brunch

BC Brunch

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Two poached eggs* over Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Hash Benedict

Hash Benedict

$11.99

Two poached eggs* over founder’s recipe hash on a toasted English muffin with hollandaise sauce.

Coastal Crab Cake Benedict

$11.99

Two crab cakes stacked on toasted garlic bread with poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce and a dash of Old Bay seasoning. Served with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.

Loaded Homefry Bowl

$9.99

Onions, peppers and cheddar cheese. Your choice of bacon or sausage.

Chicken N Biscuit Platter

$11.49

Avocado Toast & Eggs

$8.29

Smashed avocado and fresh picante salsa on toast, served with two eggs

Southwestern Bowl

Southwestern Bowl

$11.99

Home fries topped with ham, jalapenos, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese and two eggs with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Chicken & Waffles(f)

$11.49

Honey Berry Crunch

$6.99

Fresh strawberries and blueberries, low-fat vanilla yogurt and honey granola crunch.

Southern Bowl

$9.99

A bowl that begins with creamy grits and home fries, then topped with savory sausage crumbles, sausage gravy and two fresh eggs. A meal with a southern accent.

Shrimp & Grits Bowl

$12.99

Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, green peppers, charred onions with Swiss cheese, on top of fire-roasted tomato and spinach grits. Served with garlic toast.

Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Cali Mac & Cheese Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken and sautéed spinach served over creamy white cheddar mac & cheese. Topped with fresh, seasoned diced tomatoes, and fresh avocado. Served with garlic toast.

Family Bundles

Family Bundle

Family Bundle (4)

$24.99

12 Scrambled Eggs; Choice of Bacon, Sausage Patty or Sausage Link (12 pieces). 4 Servings of Homefries and 4 Biscuits or 4 Pancakes. Combinations are available.

Family Bundle (6)

$34.99

18 Scrambled Eggs; Choice of Bacon, Sausage Patty or Sausage Link (18 pieces). 6 Servings of Homefries and 6 Biscuits or 6 Pancakes. Combinations are available.

BYO Biscuit Family Bundle

BYO Biscuit Bundle (Feeds 4)

$25.00

Scrambled Eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries, biscuits and gravy.

BYO Biscuit Bundle (Feeds 6)

$35.00

Scrambled Eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries, biscuits and gravy.

Family Home Fry Bundle

Bacon and Sausage Home Fries (Feeds 4)

$25.00

Home fries and eggs topped with bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese

Bacon and Sausage Home Fries (Feeds 6)

$35.00

Home fries and eggs topped with bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese

***Shrimp and Grits Family Bundle

Shrimp and Grits (Feeds 4)

$40.00

Shrimp, green peppers, onions, andouille sausage, swiss cheese, served over fire-roasted grits.

Shrimp and Grits (Feeds 6)

$50.00

Shrimp, green peppers, onions, andouille sausage, swiss cheese, served over fire-roasted grits.

Open Items (Olo)

Open Items

Notes - Olo

Catering Dine-in Menu

New Breakfast & Brunch Catering

Classic Buffet

$10.00

The Griddle Buffet

$12.00

Shrimp & Grits (C)

$95.00

Southwestern Scramble (C)

$80.00

Loaded Home Fry Scramble (C)

$80.00

Biscuit Sandwich Sampler (C)

$55.00

Breakfast Burrito Sampler (C)

$65.00

Grilled Blueberry Muffins (C)

$40.00

Honey Berry Crunch Cups (C)

$55.00

Fresh Fruit (C)

$45.00

Waffle Sandwich (IBM)

$11.00

Blueberry Muffin & Yogurt (IBM)

$10.00

Biscuit Sandwich Sampler (IBM)

$9.00

Carne Asada Burrito (IBM)

$11.00

Biscuits & Gravy (IBM)

$8.00

Toasted buttermilk biscuits, sliced and served with sausage gravy for dipping.

Loaded Home Fry Bowl (IBM)

$10.00

Bacon, onions, peppers and cheddar cheese.

Southwestern Bowl (IBM)

Southwestern Bowl (IBM)

$11.00

Home fries topped with ham, jalapenos, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese and two eggs with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Shrimp & Grits (IBM)

$13.00

Southern Bowl (IBM)

$10.00

A bowl that begins with creamy grits and home fries, then topped with savory sausage crumbles, sausage gravy and two fresh eggs. A meal with a southern accent.

New Lunch Catering

Turkey Club Wrap Platter

$75.00

BLT Wrap Platter

$60.00

Turkey Avocado BLT Platter

$89.00

Combination Platter

$89.00

Cali Mac & Cheese Catering

$84.99Out of stock

Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Catering

$84.99Out of stock

House Salad

$55.00

Spinach & Berries Salad

$55.00

Cobb Salad

$75.00

Praline Pecan Chicken Salad

$75.00

Turkey Club Wrap (IBM)

$12.00

BLT Wrap Platter (IBM)

$11.00

Turkey Avocado BLT (IBM)

$14.00

Cali Mac & Cheese Catering (IBM)

$11.99Out of stock

Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Catering (IBM)

$11.99Out of stock

House Salad (IBM)

$10.00

Cobb Salad (IBM)

$12.00

Spinach & Berries Salad (IBM)

$12.00

Praline Pecan Chicken Salad (IBM)

$12.00

Dessert & Beverages

Cookie Tray

$15.00

Fresh Brewed Coffee (1 Gal)

$14.00

Fresh Decaf Coffee (1 Gal)

$14.00

Iced Coffee (1 Gal)

$15.00

Iced Sweet Tea (1 Gal)

$15.00

Iced Unsweet Tea (1 Gal)

$15.00

Lemonade (1 Gal)

$12.00

Apple Juice (1 Gal)

$16.00

Orange Juice (1 Gal)

$16.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bag of Ice

$2.99

Lunch Platters (old)

Chicken Salad Wrap

$64.00

Club Wrap

$74.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$75.00

BLT Wrap

$60.00

Turkey Bacon AVO BLT Sandwich

$80.00

Combination Platter

$89.00

Breakfast/Lunch Boxes (old)

BB Muffin/Fruit Box

$7.50

Saus Bisc/Homefries Box

$6.50

Chicken Salad Wrap Box

$7.75

Club Wrap Box

$8.25

Turkey Club Wrap Box

$8.75

BLT Wrap Box

$7.50

Turkey Avo BLT Sand Box

$9.25

Classic Breakfast

$9.99

Loaded Home Fries

Breakfast Wrap

Cobb Salad - Catering

$9.99

House Salad - Catering

$9.99

Salads (old)

House Salad

$55.00

Cobb Salad

$75.00

Misc. (old)

Open Catering

Catering Delivery

$15.00

Yogurt Parfait (Catering)

$3.50

Fruit Cup (Catering)

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin (Catering)

$3.50

Sausage Biscuit (Catering)

$3.50

Price Per Person

$5 Per Person

$5.00

$6 Per Person

$6.00

$7 Per Person

$7.00

$8 Per Person

$8.00

$9 Per Person

$9.00

$10 Per Person

$10.00

$11 Per Person

$11.00

$12 per person

$12.00

$13 per person

$13.00

$14 per person

$14.00