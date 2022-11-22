Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Eggs Up Grill - Wilmington, NC

1,033 Reviews

$$

5932-110 Carolina Beach Road

Wilmington, NC 28412

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BC Brunch

Eggs Benedict

$11.95

Two poached eggs* over Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Hash Benedict

Hash Benedict

$12.99

Two poached eggs* over founder’s recipe hash on a toasted English muffin with hollandaise sauce.

Coastal Crab Cake Benedict

$13.95

Two crab cakes stacked on toasted garlic bread with poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce and a dash of Old Bay seasoning. Served with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.

Cali Mac & Cheese Bowl

$11.99

Grilled chicken and sautéed spinach served over creamy white cheddar mac & cheese. Topped with fresh, seasoned diced tomatoes, and fresh avocado. Served with garlic toast.

Honey Berry Crunch

$7.99

Fresh strawberries and blueberries, low-fat vanilla yogurt and honey granola crunch.

Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Bowl

$10.99
Southwestern Bowl

Southwestern Bowl

$10.49

Home fries topped with ham, jalapenos, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese and two eggs with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Loaded Homefry Bowl

$9.69

Onions, peppers and cheddar cheese. Your choice of bacon or sausage.

Southern Bowl

$10.49

A bowl that begins with creamy grits and home fries, then topped with savory sausage crumbles, sausage gravy and two fresh eggs. A meal with a southern accent.

Shrimp & Grits Bowl

$12.49

Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, green peppers, charred onions with Swiss cheese, on top of fire-roasted tomato and spinach grits. Served with garlic toast.

Avocado Toast & Eggs

$8.99

Smashed avocado and fresh picante salsa on toast, served with two eggs

Family Bundle

Family Bundle (4)

$24.99

12 Scrambled Eggs; Choice of Bacon, Sausage Patty or Sausage Link (12 pieces). 4 Servings of Homefries and 4 Biscuits or 4 Pancakes. Combinations are available.

Family Bundle (6)

$34.99

18 Scrambled Eggs; Choice of Bacon, Sausage Patty or Sausage Link (18 pieces). 6 Servings of Homefries and 6 Biscuits or 6 Pancakes. Combinations are available.

BYO Biscuit Family Bundle

BYO Biscuit Bundle (Feeds 4)

$25.00Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries, biscuits and gravy.

BYO Biscuit Bundle (Feeds 6)

$35.00Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries, biscuits and gravy.

Family Home Fry Bundle

Bacon and Sausage Home Fries (Feeds 4)

$25.00Out of stock

Home fries and eggs topped with bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese

Bacon and Sausage Home Fries (Feeds 6)

$35.00Out of stock

Home fries and eggs topped with bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese

***Shrimp and Grits Family Bundle

Shrimp and Grits (Feeds 4)

$40.00Out of stock

Shrimp, green peppers, onions, andouille sausage, swiss cheese, served over fire-roasted grits.

Shrimp and Grits (Feeds 6)

$50.00Out of stock

Shrimp, green peppers, onions, andouille sausage, swiss cheese, served over fire-roasted grits.

Burger Bundle

Burgers for 4-6 with 10 patties, 6 Brioche Buns, American Cheese, Assorted toppings and a family-size side of Home Fries.

Build-Your-Own Burger Bundle

$29.99Out of stock

Burgers for 4-6 with 10 patties, 6 Brioche Buns, American Cheese, Assorted toppings and a family-size side of Home Fries.

Open Items

Notes - Olo

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5932-110 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC 28412

Directions

Gallery
Eggs Up Grill image
Eggs Up Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cape Fear Seafood Company, Monkey Junction
orange starNo Reviews
5226 S. College Road Unit 5 Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurantnext
Stoked Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 715
313 Canal Dr Carolina Beach, NC 28428
View restaurantnext
Brent's Bistro
orange star4.7 • 358
7110 Wrightsville Ave Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Poe's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
212 Causeway Drive Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480
View restaurantnext
Bourbon St -Wilmington - 35 N Front St
orange star4.4 • 1,162
35 N Front St WILMINGTON, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
True Blue Butcher and Table
orange star4.5 • 718
1125 Military Cutoff Road Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
orange star4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Brixx Pizza - Wilmington
orange star4.4 • 3,292
6801 Main St Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Benny's Bigtime Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Wilmington NC
orange star4.6 • 1,236
885 Town Center Dr. Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston