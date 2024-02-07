eggspectation Ballantyne
14815 Ballantyne Village Way
# 150-160
Charlotte, NC 28277
Daytime Menu
Great Eggspectation
- 10oz Uneggspected$36.00
10oz. Angus Beef New York strip steak, grilled to order with two free-range eggs, prepared any style. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
- Breakfast Parfait Bowl$16.00
- Breakfast Poutine$19.00
Lyonnaise-style potatoes with applewood-smoked bacon and ham, ground chorizo, Fontanini sausage, and cheese curds, all smothered with house-made breakfast gravy and topped with a sunny-side-up, free range egg.
- Breakfast Tacos$17.00
Three tacos: one applewood-smoked bacon, one Fontanini sausage, and one ground chorizo. Served in flour tortillas, filled with Lyonnaise-style potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, house-made pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime aioli
- Cajun Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Grilled Shrimp, andouille sausage, applewood-smoked bacon, green peppers, garlic, and onions, seasoned in a spicy cream sauce on cheesy grits. Topped with a free-range egg prepared any-style.
- Fried Chicken & Waffles$21.00
Our buttermilk fried premium natural chicken breast tenders piled high on our famous Belgian waffles. Served with warm pure maple syrup.
- Huevos Rancheros$17.00
Two free-range eggs, prepared any style, served on tortillas, layered with refried beans, ground chorizo, avocado, jalapenos, house made pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime aioli
- Lamb & Eggs$38.00
Three Frenched double-cut baby lamb chops, grilled to order with two free-range eggs, prepared any style. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
- The All-American$18.00
Two free-range eggs, prepared any style, with applewood-smoked bacon, ham, and Fontanini sausage. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
- Toluca Poutine$18.00
Gold Morning
- Eggstravaganza$19.00
Two slices of French toast made with our artisanal brioche bread, topped with warm 100% pure maple syrup. Served with two free-range eggs, prepared any style, your choice of applewood-smoked bacon, ham, or Fontanini sausage and Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
- Eggsuberant$18.00
Two pancakes with warm 100% pure maple syrup, two free-range eggs, prepared any style, and your choice of applewood smoked bacon, ham, or Fontanini sausage. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
- Grand Marnier FT Flambe$19.00
French toast made with our artisanal brioche bread, topped with strawberries, bananas, and walnuts, flambeed in Grand Marnier.
- Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes$19.00
Three pancakes, with fresh blueberries, topped with our house-made lemon ricotta cheese and blueberry compote. Served with warm 100% pure maple syrup.
- Strawberry & Salted Caramel Waffle$15.00
Belgium waffle, topped with fresh strawberries and our house-made salted maple caramel sauce.
Omlettes Eggcetera
- Eggspectation Crepe$15.00
Scrambled free-range eggs, sauteed spinach, turkey bacon, a three-cheese blend of cheddar, Swiss, and mozzarella with our famous house-made Hollandaise sauce, all rolled inside a fresh crepe.
- Eggspectation Omelette$18.00
Applewood-smoked bacon and ham, Fontanini sausage, sauteed mushrooms, onions, red and green peppers, and cheddar cheese. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
- Heavenly Crepe$17.00
Grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, Alfredo sauce, and a three-cheese blend of cheddar, Swiss, and mozzarella, all rolled inside a fresh crepe.
- Shrimp & Crab Omelette$30.00
Shrimp and crab with green onion, cherry tomato, fresh fennel, and pesto. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
- Southwest Sunrise$18.00
A three-cheese blend of cheddar, Swiss, and mozzarella with sauteed red and green peppers, topped with strips of freshly sliced avocado, house made pico de gallo, jalapenos, and sour cream. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
- Veggie Omelette$17.00
Sauteed mushrooms, red and green peppers, spinach, asparagus, and caramelized onions. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
- Western Frittata$16.00
Applewood-smoked ham, sauteed red and green peppers, red onions, and a three-cheese blend of cheddar, Swiss, and mozzarella, all backed in a cast-iron pan
Benedicts & Beyond
- Avocado Toast Benedict$17.00
Smashed avocado on multigrain toast, topped with two poached eggs and pico de gallo. Finished with our house-made Hollandaise and chimichurri sauces. Served with a small mixed-green salad
- Bene-Ducked$23.00
Duck confit, caramelized onions, and sauteed mushrooms, served on a buttery French croissant with our famous house-made Hpllandaise sauce. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes
- Classic Benedict$17.00
- Nashville Hot Benny$18.00
Deep-fried chicken breast, brushed with Spices, topped with two poached eggs, served on a toasted English muffin, with pickles and our famous house-made Hollandaise sauce. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
- Prime Rib Benedict$19.00
Prime rib with steak jus, served on toasted artisanal ciabatta with horseradish aioli and our famous house-made hollandaise sauce. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
- Shrimp & Crab Benedict$32.00
Sauteed shrimp and lump crab with green onions, cherry tomato, fresh fennel, and pesto. Served over cheesy grits and toped with two poached eggs and our famous house-made Hollandaise sauce
- Smoked Salmon Benny$25.00
Two poached eggs on a buttery french croissant, with smoked salmon and lemon cream cheese. Topped with our famous house-made Hollandaise sauce, and a sprinkle of red onion and capers. Served with fesh berries.
Starters
- Chorizo Quesadilla$16.00
A flour tortilla, filled with ground chorizo, cheddar cheese, chili-rubbed corn, and cilantro sofrito. Topped with sliced avocado, Jalapenos, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
- Crab Cake App (2)$24.00
Two house made 2oz. crab cakes on a bed of spicy slaw, topped with arugula and a drizzle of lemon aioli
- Duck Confit Poutine$19.00
French fries, topped with shredded duck confit, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese curds, and our signature Montreal poutine sauce.
- Firecracker Shrimp$16.00
Crispy fried shrimp, tossed in our sriracha aioli and served over spicy slaw. Topped with chimichurri and avocado.
- Fried Calamari$16.00
Lightly fried calamari and sliced jalapenos, topped with lemon gremolata. Served with marinara and yogurt aioli
- Garlic bread$9.00
- Gooey Goose Bread$9.00
- Smoked Salmon Crostini$16.00
Smoked salmon, served with capers, red onions, cucumbers, and lemon cream cheese on toast artisanal ciabatta slices.
- Tacos (2)$16.00
Two flower tortillas, filled with your choice of Cajun-grilled shrimp, blackened salmon, BBQ pork belly, or shredded duck confit. Served with avocado, house-made chimichurri, spicy slaw, and mango salsa.
- Wings$17.00
A full pound of marinated chicken wings, prepared with your choice of Buffalo, Old Bay, Mediterranean, or BBQ sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch.
The Right Saladitude
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine lettuce with house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and brioche croutons.
- Caprese Salad$13.00
Slices of fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil drizzled with Balsamic glaze and topped with pink Himalayan Sea salt and fresh basil.
- Roasted Beet & Citrus Salad$25.00
Fresh baby greens, grilled salmon, oven-roasted beets, fresh oranges, dried cranberries, and goat cheese, tossed with our house vinaigrette.
- Santorini Salad$14.00
Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, capers, red onion, and goat cheese with lemon vinaigrette
- Simple Salad$13.00
Mixed greens with green apples, sliced red onion, candied walnuts, and blue cheese, tossed in a creamy maple balsamic yogurt dressing.
Elevated Lunch
- Cajun Pasta$26.00
Grilled chicken and andouille sausage with green onions, arugula, and roasted red peppers with penne pasta in a Cajun-spiced rose sauce.
- Eggspectation Burger$23.00
7oz. Angus Beef burger with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onions, candied Applewood-smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese on our artisanal brioche bun. Topped with a sunny-side-up, free-range egg.
- Grilled Salmon$29.00
8 oz. Grilled salmon filet on a bed of pearled barley risotto with house-made mango salsa.
- Ham & Swiss Cubano$19.00
- Margherita Pizza$15.00Out of stock
Hand stretched fresh pizza dough with house-made San Marzano tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella. Topped with fresh basil
- Meatlovers Pizza$20.00Out of stock
Bacon, sausage, chorizo, and ham on a fresh pizza dough with San Marzano tomato sauce.
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Deep-fried chicken breast, brushed with a spicy paste, served on our artisanal brioche bun with pickles and a dollop of spicy slaw
- Old Bay Crab Cakes$38.00
Three homemade crab cakes over grilled asparagus grilled with our famous Old Bay hollandaise sauce. Served with French fries.
- Prime Rib Sandwich$19.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, and arugula on artisanal ciabatta. Served with steak jus.
- Ribeye$38.00
- The Ultimate BLT$20.00
A quarter pound of candied Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and house-made lemon aioli on a toasted buttery French croissant.
Kids Menu
Misc.
A La Carte
- 1 Egg$2.50
- 2 Eggs$5.00
- 3 Eggs$7.50
- 4 Eggs$10.00
- Add 1 taco$9.60
- Add Blueberry$1.00
- Add Chocolate Chips$2.00
- Bacon$6.00
- Caesar Salad (Small)$8.00
- Cheese
- Chimichuri Sauce$1.00
- Cole Slaw$5.00
- Crispy Bacon$6.00
- Crispy Turkey Bacon$6.00
- Crepe (A La Carte)$5.00
- French Toast (A La Carte)$5.00
- Pancake (A La Carte)$5.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Fruit Cup$7.00
- Fruit Plate$11.00
- Grilled Chicken$7.00
- Grilled Salmon (A La Carte)$14.00
- Grits$6.00
- Half Waffle$7.00
- Ham$6.00
- Lemon Ricotta Style$3.75
- Lyonnaisse Potatoes$6.00
- Mac & Cheese$8.00
- Mixed Green Salad (Small)$8.00
- Nutella$3.00
- One Lamb Chop (a la carte)$15.00
- Poutine Gravy$4.00
- Roasted beets, corn, & asparagus$8.00
- Sauce/Dressings
- Sausage$6.00
- Shrimp (1)$2.00
- Shrimp (5)$8.00
- Side Asparagus$8.00
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Duck$11.00
- Side Prime Rib$12.00
- Side Spinach$4.00
- Smoked Salmon$7.00
- Strawberry$2.00
- Sweet Fries$6.00
- Toast$3.75
- Turkey Bacon$6.00
- Turkey Sausage$6.00
- Waffle Chicken$8.00
- Whole Banana$2.00
- Whole Waffle$12.00
Desserts
Evening Menu
- Grilled Shrimp & Calamari$17.00
LIghtly grilled shrimp and calamari tossed in a Mediterranean spiced olive oil over shaved fennel with orange
- Mussels With Chorizo$17.00
A pound of Prince Edward Island mussels with ground chorizo in a San Marzano tomato sauce with garlic and basil. Served with toasted garlic crostini
The Sandwich Board
- Bacon Cheeseburger$20.00
7 oz. ANgus Beef burger with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and garlic aioli.
- Cheeseburger$16.00
- Ham & Swiss Cubano$19.00
- Hamburger$14.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Double dipped breaded natural chicken breast deep fried and coated in spice oil served on a brioche bun with pickles. Served with small side of spicy slaw on the side
- Prime Rib Sandwich$19.00
Thinily sliced beef cooked rare and warmed with caramalized onions and horseradish aioli on ciabatta with arugula. Served with steak jus and French fries.
- The Naked Fork and Knife Burger$22.00
7oz Angus Beef burger served over sliced avocado and cilantro sofrito with Swiss cheese, chopped bacon, ancho chili rubbed corn, and chorizo hollandaise
The Main Event
- Baby Lamb Chops$38.00
Three Frenched double cut baby lamb chops grilled to order. Served with house-made chimichurri sauce, sweet potato fries, roasted red beets, corn, and asparagus.
- Chicken Oscar$34.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with lump crab cake and Old Bay hollandaise. Served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
- Chicken Parmesan$28.00
Chicken breast lightly pan fried then broiled with provolone and parmesan. Served with San Marzano tomato sauce and fettucine.
- Cioppino$34.00
Sautéed Mussels, shrimp, calamari, scallops, and Salmon in a spicy tomato broth infused with fennel & onion. Served with toasted garlic crostini.
- NY Strip$36.00
Cajun spiced 10 oz. grilled NY Strip with mashed potatoes, roasted beets, corn, and asparagus.
- Ribeye$38.00
12 oz. Angus Ribeye with house-made chimichurri and crispy french fries
- Scallops$32.00
Grilled jumbo scallops with carrot ginger sauce, shaved fennel slaw and Lyonnaise-style potatoes
Pizza's and Pasta
- Chorizo Pizza$17.00Out of stock
Toluca chorizo with San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and red onion on a fresh pizza dough.
- Pepperoni Pizza$16.00Out of stock
Fresh pizza dough with house-made San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.
- Seafood Pasta$34.00
Brunch for Dinner
- Avocado Toast w/ Smoked Salmon Benny$23.00
Avocado on multigrain toast, topped with smoked salmon, poached eggs, and finished with chimichurri. Served with Lyonnaise-style potatoes.
- Steak and Eggs$38.00
12 oz. Angus Ribeye topped with Hollandaise, Lyonnaise-style potatoes, Asparagus, two free-range eggs prepared any style.
Kids Menu
Dessert
A La Carte
- 6 oz steak a la carte$15.00
- Add Beyond Patty$8.00
- Add Blueberry$2.00
- Berries Cup$6.00
- Bread
- Cheese
- Grits$4.00
- Mac & Cheese (side)$8.00
- Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Roasted beets, corn, asparagus$8.00
- Sauce/Dressings
- Shrimp (5)$8.00
- Small Caesar (Dinner)$8.00
- Small Mixed Green (Dinner)$8.00
- Strawberry Style$3.50
- Turkey Bacon$5.00
- Turkey Sausage$5.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
14815 Ballantyne Village Way, # 150-160, Charlotte, NC 28277