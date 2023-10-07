Food Menu (3PD)

Great Eggspectation

Uneggspected

$22.40

Eggwhat

$16.80

Eggstravaganza

$17.92

Eggsuberant

$17.92

Short Rib Hash

$20.16

Chicken & Waffles

$17.92

Breakfast Taco

$16.80

Shrimp Grits

$20.16

Yolk Around the Clock

$16.80

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benedict

$17.92

Florentine Benedict

$15.68

Bayou Benedict

$20.16

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$20.16

Avocado Toast Benedict

$16.80

Chesapeake Benedict

$20.16

Shortrib Benedict

$20.16

Good Morning Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.44

Strawberry and Cream Stuffed Croissant French Toast

$16.80

High Rise Pancakes

$16.80

Classic Waffle

$13.44

French Toast Flambe

$17.92

Stuffed French Toast

$16.80

Fruit Stack

$16.80

French Toast

$13.44

Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes

$15.68

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

$15.68

Maple Syrup

$2.79

Omelettes Eggcetera

Eggspectation Omelette

$17.92

Veggie Omelette

$15.68

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$20.16

Meat Lovers Omelette

$16.80

Southwest Omelette

$17.92

Spinach and Goat Cheese Omelette

$15.68

Western Omelette

$15.68

Maryland Crab Omelette

$20.16

Plain Omelette

$13.44

The Classics

The All American

$16.80

Bagel Eggspectation

$16.80

The Fresh Start

$14.56

Grilled Breakfast Burrito

$16.80

Huevos Rancheros

$17.92

Bagel Lox

$20.16

Ada's Biscuts and Sausage Gravy

$12.32

Creamed Chipped Beef

$12.32

Breakfast Poutine

$16.80

Breakfast Parfait Bowl

$11.20

Starters and Small Dishes

Homemade Soup of the Day

$5.60

Quesadillas

$13.44

Brie and Pecan Crostini

$12.32

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$17.92

Wings

$16.80

Brussels Sprouts

$11.20

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.68

Crab Dip

$17.92

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.68

R.I. Style Calamari

$16.80

Mini Crabcakes

$17.92

Bruschetta

$11.20

The Right Saladitude

Avocado Grilled Chicken

$17.92

Strawberry Balsamic

$13.44

Greek Salad

$13.44

Ahi Tuna Salad

$20.16

Mixed Green Salad

$8.96

Eggspectation Chopped Salad

$17.92

Ceasar Salad

$8.96

Toasted Berry Salad

$15.68

The Sandwich Board

Firecracker Shrimp Wrap

$17.92

Ruben On Grilled Rya

$16.80

The Ultimate BLT

$15.68

Grilled Chicken Club

$16.80

Havarti Chicken Sandwich

$17.92

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.92

French Dip

$19.04

Cobb Club

$16.80

Crabcake Sandwich

$20.16

Turkey Club

$16.80

Sweet & Savory Crepes

Veggie Dream Crepe

$14.56

Eggspectation Crepe

$13.44

Chicken, Spinash & Mushroom Crepe

$15.68

Chocolate Banana Crepe

$11.20

Jon's Favorite

$19.04

Strawberry Blonde Crepe

$17.92

Eggsecutive Burgers

The BBQ Burger

$17.92

Beyond Burger

$17.92

The Big Classic

$16.80

Eggspectation Burger

$17.92

Turkey Burger

$16.80

The Lamb Burger

$20.16

The Main Event

Grilled Salmon

$21.28

Fish 'N' Chips

$19.04

Steak and Fries

$22.40

Lamb Lollipops

$23.52

Land and Sea Pasta

$20.16

Crabcake

$21.28

Crab Mac & Cheese

$21.28

Grilled Chicken

$17.92

J"EGG"balaya Pasta

$19.04

A La Carte

Toast

$2.24

Hot Cinnamon Roll

$5.60

Half Grapefruit

$3.36

Side of Chipped Beef

$5.60

Muffin

$5.60

English muffin

$3.36

Oatmeal

$5.60

Grilled Tomatoes

$3.36

Side of Biscut and Gravy

$5.60

Baked Beans

$3.36

Grilled Potatoes

$4.48

Egg

$2.24

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.60

Cheesy Grits

$4.48

Sausage Links

$6.72

Chorizo Sausage

$6.72

Turkey Sausage Patties

$6.72

Ham

$6.72

Canadian Bacon

$6.72

Turkey Bacon

$6.72

Side Grilled Salmon

$15.68

Side Smoked Salmon

$14.56

Side Grilled Shimp

$16.80

Side Flat Iron Steak

$16.80

Side Lamb Lollipops

$17.92

Side Ahi Tuna

$16.80

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.96

Ice Cream

$4.48

Page Fruit

$4.48

Side Bacon

$6.72

1pc Pancake

$4.48

1pc French Toast

$4.48

Half Waffle

$6.72

Side Avocado

$3.35

Side Fries

$5.59

From The Juice Bar

Page Paradise

$6.72

Honey Blue

$6.72

Tropical Teaser

$6.72

Go Bananas

$6.72

Blue Green Goddess

$7.84

Guiltless Greens

$6.72

Muscle Man Punch

$7.84

Ginger Zinger

$7.84

Ultimate Detox

$7.84

Orange Juice

$5.60

Grapefruit Juice

$5.60

Apple Juice

$4.48

Pineapple Juice

$4.48

Cranberry Juice

$4.48

Tomato Juice

$4.48

Chocolate Milk

$4.48

Milk

$4.48

Beverages

Soft Drinks-Pepsi Products

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.48

Spring Water

$4.48

Sparkling Water

$4.48

Root Beer

$3.35

Espresso Bar

Coffee

$3.36

Decaf Coffee

$3.36

Hot Tea

$3.36

Espresso

$4.48

Espresso Doppio Double

$4.48

Espresso Macchiato

$4.48

Cappuccino

$4.48

Iced Cappucino

$4.48

Cafe Au Lait

$4.48

Cafe Latte

$4.48

Cafe Mocha

$4.48

Cafe Americano

$4.48

Hot Chocolate

$4.48

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$5.60

Kid Menu

Kid Pancakes

$7.83

Kid French Toast

$7.83

Kid Scramble

$7.83

Kid Omelette

$7.83

Kid Waffle

$7.83

Kid Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.83

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.83

Kid Mac And Cheese

$7.83

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$7.83

Kid Burger

$7.83

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.83

Kid Nuggets

$7.83

Kid Grilled Chicken

$7.83

Kid Soda

Kid Milk

Kid Juice

Kid Juice Refill

$3.35

Kid Hot Chocolate

$3.35

Kid Milk Refill

$3.35

Sweets

Carrot Cake

$8.96

Chocolate Cake

$8.96

Red Velvet Cake

$8.96

Coconut Cake

$8.96

Catering Menu

Pasta

J "Egg" balaya Pasta Full Pan

$60.00

J "Egg" balaya Pasta Half Pan

$35.00

Land & Sea Pasta Full Pan

$70.00

Land & Sea Pasta Half Pan

$45.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese Full Pan

$90.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese Half Pan

$50.00