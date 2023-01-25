Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eggspectation - Owings Mills

10209 Grand Central Ave,Ste 126

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Great Eggspectations

10oz Uneggspected

$36.00

6oz Uneggspected

$29.00

Breakfast Taco

$18.00

EggWhat

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Our buttermilk fried premium natural chicken breast tenders piled high on our famous Belgian waffles with arugula salad on the side drizzled in olive oil ‘n lemon juice vinaigrette. Served with warm pure maple syrup. A dish you will not soon forget.

Toluca Poutine

$16.00

Yolk Around The Clock

$16.00

Benedicts & Beyond

Avocado Toast Benedict

$16.00

Chesapeake Benedict

$29.00

Classic Benedict

$16.00

Lobster Benny

$36.00

Smoked Salmon Benny

$20.00

Gold Morning

French Toast Flambé

$17.00

Strawberry 'N Salted Caramel Waffle

$14.00

High Rise Pancakes

$16.00

Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes

$14.00

S'Mores French Toast

$14.00

The All-Time Classic

$11.00

Omelettes Eggcetera

Southwest Sunrise

$16.00

Western Omelette

$14.00

Meat Lovers Omelette

$15.00

Lobster Omelette

$36.00

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

Eggspectation Omelette

$16.00

The Classics

The All-American

$15.00

Eggspectation Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Breakfast Parfait Bowl

$13.00

Eggsuberant

$17.00

Eggstravaganza

$16.00

Breakfast Poutine

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Starters & Small Dishes

Wings

$17.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

Tacos

$14.00

Brie & Walnut Crostini

$11.00

Smoked Wild Sockeye Salmon Crostini

$15.00

The Right Saladitude

Beat & Citrus Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad (Large)

$11.00

Caesar Salad (Small)

$6.00

Californian Salad

$11.00

Mixed Green Salad (Large)

$12.00

Mixed Green Salad (Small)

$6.00

Southwest Cobb Salad

$13.00

The Sandwich Board

Reuben on Grilled Rye

$17.00

The Ultimate BLT

$17.00

Croque Madame

$16.00

Rosemary Sandwich

$17.00

Savory Crepes

Chesapeake Crepe

$25.00

Veggie Dream Crepe

$14.00

Heavenly Crepe

$15.00

Eggsecutive Burgers

Eggspectation Burger

$19.00

The BBQ Burger

$18.00

The Uncle Sam

$22.00

The Beyond Burger

$16.00

Shroom Burger

$17.00

The Main Event

Steak Frites

$36.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Old Bay Crab Cakes

$33.00

Baby Lamb Chops

$33.00

Grilled Tuna

$21.00

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.00

Eggspectation Sirloin

$24.00

Eggstraordinary Pasta

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$36.00

Grilled Flatbreads

Chesapeake Pizza

$20.00

Sausage & Peppers

$15.00

Bacon & Eggs

$15.00

Pepperoni & Peperone Pizza

$14.00

Simple & Good Pizza

$14.00

Bacon & Brie

$15.00

Vegetable Solo Pizza

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Eggs

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Kids Pancakes

$6.25

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.25

Kids French Toast

$6.25

Sweet Conclusions

Crepe Suzette

$10.00

Gourmet Cakes

$10.00

S'Mores French Toast

$14.00

Chocolate Banana Crepe

$9.00

Banana Split Waffle Ice Cream

$16.00

A La Carte

1 Egg

$3.00

1/4lb. Lobster Meat

$12.00

2 Eggs

$6.00

3 Eggs

$9.00

4 Eggs

$12.00

Add Beyond Patty

$8.00

Bacon

$5.00

Bagel

$4.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$5.75

Berries Cup

$6.00

Bread

Cheese

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Crispy Bacon

$5.00

Crispy Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Extra Crepe

$5.00

Extra French Toast

$4.00

Extra Pancake

$4.00

French Fries

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Fruit Plate

$11.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Salmon (A La Carte)

$13.00

Grits

$4.00

Half Waffle

$7.00

Ham

$5.00

Lyonnaisse Potatoes

$3.00

Oatmeal

$5.95

One Lamb Chop

$11.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Sausage

$5.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Spinach

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Sweet Fries

$7.95

Toast

$3.75

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Waffle Chicken

$6.95

Whole Banana

$2.00

Whole Waffle

$11.00

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Grits

$4.00

Lyonnaise Potatoes

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Spinach

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10209 Grand Central Ave,Ste 126, Owings Mills, MD 21117

