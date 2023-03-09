Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eggspectation Timonium

review star

No reviews yet

2235 York Road

Timonium, MD 21093

Great Eggspectations

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, two scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, and sausage with a two-cheese blend of mozzarella and cheddar, topped with diced tomatoes and onions

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$18.00

Three tacos, one bacon, one sausage, and one chorizo stuffed taco in flour tortillas filled with Lyonnaise-style potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, Pico de Gallo, chimichurri, and a cilantro lime sour cream aioli. Served with fresh fruit

Cajun Shrimp and Grits

Cajun Shrimp and Grits

$20.00
Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00

Our buttermilk fried premium natural chicken breast tenders piled high on our famous Belgian waffles with arugula salad on the side drizzled in olive oil ‘n lemon juice vinaigrette. Served with warm pure maple syrup. A dish you will not soon forget.

Uneggspected

Uneggspected

$29.00

Your traditional steak and eggs favorite! A 6 oz Angus Beef NY strip steak cooked just the way you like it with two free-range eggs, prepared any style, and our homemade Lyonnaise-style potatoes. Substitute steak for 3 baby lamb chops.

Gold Morning

All-Time Classic

All-Time Classic

$12.00

Choose from our signature buttermilk pancakes, our traditional Belgian waffles, crepe bretonne, or our famous French toast, baked using our recipe for an amazing artisanal brioche. Your choice, all are served hot off the griddle with 100% pure maple syrup.

Banana Split Waffle

Banana Split Waffle

$17.00

A twist of nostalgia and always welcomed. Our version with Belgian waffles topped with fresh strawberries, caramelized pineapples, and bananas with chocolate and maple salted caramel sauces.

High Rise Pancakes

High Rise Pancakes

$17.00

Kick-start your day with a mighty stack of pancakes with sausage, bacon, and potatoes layered between them. Add a sunny-side-up egg on us!

Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes

$16.00

Wake up in style with three of our mouthwatering signature fluffy pancakes, with fresh blueberries, lemon ricotta cheese, our blueberry compote, and 100% pure maple syrup

S'Mores French Toast

S'Mores French Toast

$14.00

Take a campfire favorite and put it on the breakfast table! Our amazing brioche, stuffed with Nutella and marshmallows, then a drizzle of chocolate sauce to finish it off!

Strawberry 'N Salted Caramel Waffle

Strawberry 'N Salted Caramel Waffle

$15.00

Belgium waffles topped with. fresh strawberries and salted maple caramel sauce.

The Classics

All-American

$17.00

Fill up ith two, free-range, Omega-3 enriched eggs, prepared any style, our perfectly seasoned

Eggsuberant

Eggsuberant

$17.00

An Eggspectation favorite! Two free-range, Omega-3 enriched eggs, prepared any style, two fluffy pancakes with pure maple syrup, a choice of Applewood smoked ham, bacon, or sausage, and our delicious Lyonnaise- style potatoes.

Benedicts & Beyond

Avocado Toast Benedict

$16.00

Breakfast Poutine

$16.00

Chesapeake Benedict

$29.00

Classic Benedict

$16.00

Eggstravaganza

$17.00

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Lobster Benny

$30.00

Smoked Salmon Benny

$22.00

Omelettes Eggcetera

Eggspectation Omelette

Eggspectation Omelette

$16.00

Where it all began! Three free-range, Omega-3 enriched eggs mixed with mushrooms, onions, green and red peppers, bacon, sausage, Applewood smoked ham, and cheddar cheese. Accompanied by our Lyonnaise-style potatoes.

Lobster Omelette

Lobster Omelette

$30.00

A generous portion of gently sautéed lobster, brie cheese, and green onions, topped with our classic hollandaise sauce. Served with our Lyonnaise-style potatoes.

Meat Lovers Omelette

Meat Lovers Omelette

$16.00

Filled with bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese. Served with our delicious Lyonnaise-style potatoes.

Southwest Sunrise

Southwest Sunrise

$16.00

A very special omelette filled with cheddar, Swiss and Gruyère cheeses, and sautéed peppers, topped with strips of freshly sliced avocado, homemade Pico de Gallo, and sour cream. Served with our Lyonnaise-style potatoes.

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$15.00

This omelette appeals to everyone, with sautéed mushrooms, peppers, spinach, asparagus, and caramelized onions. Served with our Lyonnaise-style potatoes.

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$15.00

Applewood smoked ham, sautéed red and green peppers, red onions, and a three cheese blend of cheddar, Swiss, and Gruyère and our Lyonnaise-style potatoes.

Plain Omelette

$10.00

The Right Saladitude

Beat & Citrus Salad

Beat & Citrus Salad

$14.00

Fresh baby greens, oven-roasted red beets, oranges, dried cranberries, and goat cheese tossed with our house vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad (Large)

Caesar Salad (Large)

$11.00

A classic favorite, crisp romaine hearts with a peppercorn Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and bacon.

Caesar Salad (Side)

$6.00

A classic favorite, crisp romaine hearts with a peppercorn Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese

Californian Salad

Californian Salad

$15.00

Tossed baby greens, fresh avocado, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers topped with garlic-sautéed spinach, with a choice of house or balsamic dressing.

Southwest Cobb Salad

Southwest Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and avocado with a sunny-side-up egg, capers, and our own flavor-packed twist on the classic Caesar dressing.

The Sandwich Board

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$18.00

Tender steak grilled with onions and peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese, chimichurri sauce, and one fried egg served on a warm artisanal brioche roll.

Reuben on Grilled Rye

Reuben on Grilled Rye

$19.00

Fresh sliced corned beef on rye bread with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and homemade Thousand Island dressing.

Rosemary Sandwich

Rosemary Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled premium natural chicken breast with avocado, brie cheese, roasted red peppers, and a rosemary aioli spread, served on brioche.

The Ultimate BLT

The Ultimate BLT

$17.00

The ultimate sandwich with a quarter pound of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and our homemade bacon marmalade on toasted artisanal brioche bread.

Elevated Lunch

Baby Lamb Chops

Baby Lamb Chops

$37.00

Three marinated French-cut baby lamb chops grilled to order and served with charred asparagus and sweet potato fries.

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our signature cheese sauce, and applewood smoked bacon. Served with garlic crostini.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$26.00

Chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage tossed in our Cajun Alfredo sauce and served with tagliatelle pasta.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Grilled salmon fillet topped with our fresh mango salsa and served with our homemade pearled barley risotto.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$25.00

One of our signature dishes. Cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce with diced tomato, and generous chunks of succulent lobster meat. Served with toasted garlic crostini.

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Breast

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Breast

$19.00

Mediterranean seasoned and grilled premium natural chicken breast served with a grilled vegetable medley and french fries.

Old Bay Crab Cakes

Old Bay Crab Cakes

$35.00

Three homemade crab cakes over fresh asparagus grilled then drizzled with our famous Old Bay hollandaise sauce and served with fries.

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$36.00

A richly marbled and tender 10 oz New York Strip with chimichurri, cooked to your preference and served with fries.

Sweet Conclusions

S'Mores French Toast

S'Mores French Toast

$14.00

Take a campfire favorite and put it on the dessert table! Our amazing brioche is stuffed with Nutella® and marshmallows, then a drizzle of chocolate sauce to finish it off!

Chocolate Banana Crepe

Chocolate Banana Crepe

$10.00

A sweet crêpe stuffed with Nutella® and banana. Topped with our chocolate sauce.

Gourmet Cakes

Gourmet Cakes

$10.00

Starters

Blackened Salmon Taco

Blackened Salmon Taco

$17.00

Three blackened Salmon tacos made with spicy slaw, avocado, chimichurri, and mango salsa in flour tortillas.

Brie & Walnut Crostini

Brie & Walnut Crostini

$12.00

Ciabatta slices broiled with brie and drizzled with honey. Garnished with walnuts and fresh apple slices.

Crab Cake App

Crab Cake App

$20.00

Our own rendition of the classic crab cake on a bed of spicy slaw and topped with a dollop of lemon aioli.

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in our firecracker sauce served with crispy tortilla straws, and drizzled with our cilantro lime sour cream aioli.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Lightly fried calamari served with fried zucchini, marinara, and yogurt aioli for dipping.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Three shrimp made with spicy slaw, avocado, chimichurri, and mango salsa in flour tortillas.

Pizza

Chesapeake Pizza

Chesapeake Pizza

$20.00

Grilled pizza topped with our crab dip, a three-cheese blend of cheddar, Swiss and Gruyère, Old Bay, and green onions.

Pepperoni & Peperoni Pizza

Pepperoni & Peperoni Pizza

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and roasted red peppers.

Simple & Good Pizza

Simple & Good Pizza

$14.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil.

Vegetable Solo Pizza

Vegetable Solo Pizza

$15.00

A three-cheese blend of cheddar, Swiss, and Gruyère with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, spinach, mushrooms, and asparagus on top of San Marzano tomato sauce.

Eggsecutive Burgers

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$19.00

Grilled to perfection, this Angus Beef burger is sure to win you over with slices of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and beer-battered onion rings.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.00

A plant-based, soy, and gluten-free patty, cooked and served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on our special artisanal brioche bun.

Burger Plain

$15.00
Eggspectation Burger

Eggspectation Burger

$19.00

This Eggspectation favorite, an Angus Beef burger, is grilled to perfection and dressed up with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onions with strips of crispy bacon over melted cheddar cheese and a sunny-side-up egg on top!

Shroom Burger

Shroom Burger

$17.00

Sauteed mushrooms and generous Swiss cheese on an Angus Beef burger, topped with arugula, lettuce, tomato, and lemon aioli.

Uncle Sam

Uncle Sam

$23.00

This double Angus Beef burger patty is grilled for double pleasure. It is topped with slices of cheddar cheese and crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles, and our very own special sauce. Because why not?

Savory Crepes

Chesapeake Crepe

Chesapeake Crepe

$25.00

Our homemade crepe is filled with lump crab meat, green onions, peppers, and a three-cheese blend of cheddar, Swiss, and Gruyère.

Eggspectation Crepe

Eggspectation Crepe

$14.00

Scrambled eggs with sautéed spinach, turkey bacon, and three kinds of cheese: cheddar, Swiss, and Gruyère, all folded into our tender crepe and topped with our classic hollandaise sauce.

Heavenly Crepe

Heavenly Crepe

$16.00

A delicious homemade crepe filled with grilled premium natural chicken, sautéed spinach, and mushrooms, with cheddar, Swiss, and Gruyère cheeses.

Veggie Dream Crepe

Veggie Dream Crepe

$14.00

This crepe is sure to please everyone, stuffed with sautéed mushrooms, spinach, red onions, asparagus, and goat cheese.

LTO

Nashville Hot Benny

$17.00

Toasted Coconut Waffle

$17.00

Grilled Seafood Salad

$18.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Grab the day by the Eggs!

2235 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093

