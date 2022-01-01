Main picView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe Randhurst Village

review star

No reviews yet

176 Randhurst Village Drive

Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry/Banana Smoothie
Nutella Banana Crepes.
Banana Bread French Toast.

South Of The Border

Spice up your mornings with classic Mexican breakfast dishes

Chilaquiles.

$12.99

Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green salsa topped with mozzarella cheese and two eggs any style. Garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Caliente Wrap.

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, onions, pepper-Jack cheese and hash browns with a hint of jalapeño peppers. All wrapped up in a large flour tortilla with salsa on the side.

Ham & Jack Quesadilla.

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, ham, onions and green peppers grilled on a flour tortilla with Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with hash browns

Breakfast Tacos.

$12.99

Eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeños and onions, stuffed in three corn tortillas accented with green salsa and cilantro. Garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Egg Meals

Served with Grade AA farm fresh eggs, hash browns and your choice of toast or pancakes

Two Eggs.

$8.49

Bacon & Eggs.

$11.99

Ham & Eggs.

$11.99

Canadian Bacon & Eggs.

$11.99

Turkey Sausage & Eggs.

$11.99

Sausage Links & Eggs.

$11.99

Cornbeef Hash & Eggs.

$12.99

Debi's Greek Scrambler.

$12.99

Scrambled up with Kalamata olives, fresh spinach, feta cheese and tomatoes

Elena's Egg White Scrambler.

$13.99

Spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with fresh fruit instead of hash browns

BYO Scrambler.

$12.99

You be the chef! Build your own scrambler with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes

Breakfast Panini.

$12.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese grilled on white bread. Served with hash browns

Skillets

Diced potatoes layered with fresh ingredients and a melting of Jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with two Grade AA fresh eggs your way, served with your choice of toast or pancakes

Mushroom Spinach Skillet.

$11.99

A great combination of flavors... fresh spinach, mushrooms and onions and a melting of Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Tommy Boy Skillet.

$12.99

This hearty skillet is layered with bacon, sausage and ham and a melting of Jack and cheddar cheeses

Cornbeef Hash Skillet.

$12.99

This skillet features our house made corned beef hash and a melting of Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Omelettes

Each of our gourmet omelet's is made with three Grade AA farm fresh eggs and oven baked. Offered with hash browns and choice of toast or pancakes

Bannockburn Omelette.

$12.99

Fresh broccoli florets, tomatoes, green peppers and onions mixed with swiss and cheddar

Cheese Omelette.

$10.99

Stuffed with Jack and cheddar

Chorizo Omelette.

$12.99

A festive mix of chorizo, tomatoes, onions, pepper-Jack cheese and jalapeño. Served with salsa and sour cream

Cooks Calling Omelette.

$12.99

For meat lovers – diced ham off the bone, bacon and sausage baked with Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Mediterranean Omelette.

$12.99

A sunny omelette of fresh spinach, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and imported feta cheese

Mile High Omelette.

$12.99

A classic of diced ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar and Jack cheeses

Protein Omelette.

$13.99

Egg white omelette with chicken breast, broccoli florets and Swiss cheese. Served with fresh fruit

Elenis Egg White Omelette.

$13.99

Talk about guilt-free indulgence! Feast on fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with fresh fruit instead of hash browns

BYO Omelette.

$12.99

You be the chef! Build your own Omelette with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes

Benedict's

Made with two grade AA farm fresh poached eggs, offered with hash browns

Butcher's Choice Benedict.

$12.99

A toasted English muffin with diced ham, sausage and bacon. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict.

$12.99

Roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and tomato over a toasted English muffin. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce.

Traditional Benedict.

$12.99

Canadian bacon over a toasted English muffin. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce.

Southwest Benedict.

$12.99

Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, onions and tomato over an English muffin. Finished with house made chipotle sausage gravy

Chicken Waffle Benedict.

$12.99

Lightly battered chicken strips over a house made waffle. Finished with house made chipotle sausage gravy

Irish Bennie

$14.99

Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, onions and tomato over an English muffin. Finished with house made chipotle sausage gravy

Lox Bennie

$16.99

Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, onions and tomato over an English muffin. Finished with house made chipotle sausage gravy

Oatmeal & Yogurt

A selection of quality steel cut oats and house made Greek yogurt

Berry Berry Oatmeal.

$7.99

Blueberries and strawberries topped with granola and honey

Cran-Apple Oatmeal.

$7.99

Diced apples, chopped pecans, cranberries and a caramel glaze

Old Fashioned Oatmeal.

$6.00

Steel cut oats cooked with water. No dairy

Yiayia's Greek Yogurt.

$9.99

Authentic Greek yogurt infused with strawberries. Topped with blueberries, bananas and honey

Traditional Greek Yogurt.

$8.99

Authentic Greek yogurt topped with all natural honey and sugar roasted pecans

Pancakes

Served with whipped butter and warm syrup, sprinkled with powdered sugar

Pancakes.

$9.99

Add your favorite topping

Apple Pecan Pancakes.

$10.99

Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans

BerryBerry Pancakes.

$10.99

Blueberries and strawberries topped with all-natural granola

Chocolate Chip Pancakes.

$10.99

Red Velvet Pancakes.

$10.99

Topped with cheescake spread and Ghirardelli sauce

Gluten Free Pancakes.

$11.99

Add your favorite topping

Gluten Free Banana Pancakes.

$12.99

Gluten Free Blueberry Pancakes.

$12.99

Gluten Free Strawberry Pancakes.

$12.99

Wheat Pancakes.

$11.99

Crepes

Delicate French pancakes made to order, filled with premium ingredients

Plain Crepes.

$10.99

Add your favorite topping

Apple Pecan Crepes.

$11.99

Caramelized apples and roasted pecans rolled into three crepes. Topped with more caramelized apples and roasted pecans

Nutella Banana Crepes.

$11.99

Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread

Strawberry Greek Yogurt Crepes.

$12.99

Greek yogurt mixed with strawberries and rolled into three crepes. Topped with strawberries and drizzled with honey

French Toast

Dipped in Grade AA farm fresh eggs, served with whipped butter and warm syrup. Sprinkled with powdered sugar

French Toast.

$9.99

Add your favorite topping

Apple Pecan French Toast.

$11.99

Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans

Banana Bread French Toast.

$11.99

Fresh baked banana bread topped with more bananas and roasted pecans

Strawberry Nutella French Toast.

$11.99

Waffle French Toast.

$10.99

House made waffles dipped in our French toast batter

Waffles

Served with whipped butter and warm syrup, sprinkled with powdered sugar

Waffle.

$9.99

Add your favorite topping

Chocolate Chip Waffle.

$9.99

Pecan Waffle.

$9.99

Triple Crown Waffle.

$11.99

Topped with blueberries, strawberries and all-natural granola

Yiayia's Greek Yogurt Waffle.

$11.99

Waffle topped with Greek yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, bananas and drizzled with honey

Gluten Free Waffle.

$11.99

Add your favorite topping

Gluten Free Banana Waffle.

$12.99

Gluten Free Blueberry Waffle.

$12.99

Gluten Free Strawberry Waffle.

$12.99

Chicken Waffle.

$14.99

Savory waffle topped with lightly battered chicken strips and homemade chipotle sausage gravy.

Burgers

We’re proud to serve half-pound Angus beef burgers, cooked to your preference with a choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or fresh fruit

Cajun Avocado Burger.

$14.49

Just a hint of Cajun heat, with slices of fresh avocado, pepper-Jack cheese and chipotle mayo.

Bacon Cheeseburger.

$13.49

Our half-pound patty topped with three slices of Peach Wood Smoked Bacon and cheddar cheese

Jack & Cheddar Burger.

$12.49

Two kinds of cheese makes this halfpound beef burger twice as nice

Swiss Mushroom Burger.

$12.49

Our half-pound patty with lots of fresh sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese and a slathering of chipotle mayo

Cracked Egg Burger.

$14.49

Peach Wood Smoked Bacon topped with pepper-Jack cheese and a fried egg

Turkey Burger.

$12.49

Our healthy choice turkey burger, with low fat cheese and creamy mustard spread on a wheat bun

Black & Blue Burger.

$12.49

Our half-pound patty blackened Cajun style then finished with crumbled bleu cheese

Sandwich

Garnished with lettuce and tomato, served with a choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or fresh fruit

Avocado Chicken Breast Sandwich.

$12.99

Tender grilled chicken breast sitting on a warm gourmet bun. Dressed with sliced avocado, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo

Buffalo Ranch Wrap.

$12.49

Spicy Buffalo chicken strips, fresh greens, red onions, celery, Jack and cheddar cheese tossed with our ranch dressing. All wrapped up in a flour tortilla

Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich.

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast blackened Cajun style and topped with melted Jack and cheddar cheese, slathered with chipotle mayo all on a gourmet bun

Chicken Salad Wrap.

$12.49

Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Pesto Panini.

$12.49

A perfect blend of flavors! Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella, drizzled with rich basil pesto sauce

Gourmet Chicken Salad Sandwich.

$12.49

No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with fresh cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans served on nine grain bread

Pilgrims Panini.

$11.49

Sliced roast turkey breast stacked with bacon, tomatoes and pepper-Jack cheese with a slathering of Dijon mayo

Spicy Chicken Wrap.

$12.49

Diced Cajun chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes, green onions and romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing

Tuna Salad Sandwich.

$12.49

Freshly made, served on nine-grain bread

Turkey & Bacon Club.

$12.49

A hearty sandwich of sliced turkey breast stacked with thick cut bacon, crisp lettuce, slices of ripe tomato and mayo on multi-grain bread

Salads

Fresh cut quality crafted salads served with a pita bread

Avocado Chicken Salad.

$12.99

Featuring sliced char-broiled chicken breast, mango slices, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime mango vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad.

$12.99

Spicy Buffalo chicken strips with celery, green peppers, red onions, tortilla strips, Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad.

$12.99

Crisp romaine, Asiago cheese and crunchy croutons tossed with Caesar dressing. Completed with slices of char-grilled chicken breast

Eggsperience Chopped Salad.

$12.99

Diced char-grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine, avocados, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, corn, tortilla strips and bleu cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing

Greek Island Chicken Salad.

$12.99

A colorful salad of crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers and crumbled feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing

Pecan Citrus Salad.

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, cranberries, golden raisins, apples, avocados, bleu cheese, roasted sugar pecans and fresh chicken breast with our own citrus vinaigrette dressing

Quesadilla Salad.

$12.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with char-grilled chicken breast, corn tortilla strips, avocados, Jack and cheddar cheese with a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Served with cheese quesadillas

Sides & Extras

Side Bagel

$3.00

Side Bagel w /Cream Chz

$3.50

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Sweet Pot Fries

$3.50

Side Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side Hash w/Onions

$3.00

Side Of Diced Potat.

$2.99

Side Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Melons, Bananas and Berries

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Side Ham

$5.00

*Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Canadian Bacon.

$5.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Side Sausage Links

$5.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$3.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Blueberries

$6.00

Side Strawberries

$6.00

Side Banana

$3.00

Side Red Salsa

$0.75

Side Green Salsa

$0.75

Side Cottage Chz.

$3.99

Side Blue/Strawberry

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Cream Cheese

$0.50

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$3.00

12-oz cup

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

12-oz cup

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

12-oz cup

2% Milk

$2.50

12-oz cup

Whole Milk

$2.50

12-oz cup

Skim Milk

$2.50

12-oz cup

Chocolate milk

$3.50

12-oz cup

Soy Milk

$3.50

Almond Milk

$3.50

Espresso

12-oz. We use a super Créme espresso with the combination of high quality flavors

Cappuccino

$3.75

Double shot, milk and heavy froth

Latte

Latte

$3.75

Single shot, milk and light froth

Vanilla Latte

$4.00

Single shot, milk, vanilla, and light froth

Mocha Latte

$4.00

Single shot, milk, Dark Ghirardelli and light froth

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25

Single shot, milk, vanilla, caramel and light froth

Americano

$4.00

Triple shot and water

Chai Latte

$4.00

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$2.50

Juice Combos

12-oz freshly squeezed

Cranberry & OJ

$4.00

Pomegranate & OJ

$5.00

Strawberry & OJ

$4.00

Mango & OJ

$5.00

Juices

12-oz freshly squeezed

Apple Juice

$3.70

OJ

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Pomegranate Juice

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Smoothies

16-oz. Fruit smoothies are made with the finest ingredients.
Acai Smoothie

Acai Smoothie

$6.50

Fat free frozen yogurt, acai puree, fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries

Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh bananas and apple juice

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh strawberries and apple juice

Banana Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh bananas, blueberries and apple juice

Pomegranate Smoothie

$6.00

Fat free frozen yogurt, pomegranate juice, apple juice, fresh mangos, and fresh strawberries

Strawberry/Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh strawberries, blueberries and apple juice

Mango Tango

$6.00

Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh mangos, fresh strawberries and p assion fruit mango juice

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

