Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe Randhurst Village
176 Randhurst Village Drive
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
South Of The Border
Chilaquiles.
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green salsa topped with mozzarella cheese and two eggs any style. Garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Caliente Wrap.
Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, onions, pepper-Jack cheese and hash browns with a hint of jalapeño peppers. All wrapped up in a large flour tortilla with salsa on the side.
Ham & Jack Quesadilla.
Scrambled eggs, ham, onions and green peppers grilled on a flour tortilla with Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with hash browns
Breakfast Tacos.
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeños and onions, stuffed in three corn tortillas accented with green salsa and cilantro. Garnished with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Egg Meals
Two Eggs.
Bacon & Eggs.
Ham & Eggs.
Canadian Bacon & Eggs.
Turkey Sausage & Eggs.
Sausage Links & Eggs.
Cornbeef Hash & Eggs.
Debi's Greek Scrambler.
Scrambled up with Kalamata olives, fresh spinach, feta cheese and tomatoes
Elena's Egg White Scrambler.
Spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with fresh fruit instead of hash browns
BYO Scrambler.
You be the chef! Build your own scrambler with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes
Breakfast Panini.
Scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese grilled on white bread. Served with hash browns
Skillets
Mushroom Spinach Skillet.
A great combination of flavors... fresh spinach, mushrooms and onions and a melting of Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Tommy Boy Skillet.
This hearty skillet is layered with bacon, sausage and ham and a melting of Jack and cheddar cheeses
Cornbeef Hash Skillet.
This skillet features our house made corned beef hash and a melting of Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Omelettes
Bannockburn Omelette.
Fresh broccoli florets, tomatoes, green peppers and onions mixed with swiss and cheddar
Cheese Omelette.
Stuffed with Jack and cheddar
Chorizo Omelette.
A festive mix of chorizo, tomatoes, onions, pepper-Jack cheese and jalapeño. Served with salsa and sour cream
Cooks Calling Omelette.
For meat lovers – diced ham off the bone, bacon and sausage baked with Jack and cheddar cheeses.
Mediterranean Omelette.
A sunny omelette of fresh spinach, tomatoes, Kalamata olives and imported feta cheese
Mile High Omelette.
A classic of diced ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar and Jack cheeses
Protein Omelette.
Egg white omelette with chicken breast, broccoli florets and Swiss cheese. Served with fresh fruit
Elenis Egg White Omelette.
Talk about guilt-free indulgence! Feast on fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low fat mozzarella. Served with fresh fruit instead of hash browns
BYO Omelette.
You be the chef! Build your own Omelette with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Comes with a choice of toast or pancakes
Benedict's
Butcher's Choice Benedict.
A toasted English muffin with diced ham, sausage and bacon. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce
Country Benedict.
Roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and tomato over a toasted English muffin. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce.
Traditional Benedict.
Canadian bacon over a toasted English muffin. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce.
Southwest Benedict.
Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, onions and tomato over an English muffin. Finished with house made chipotle sausage gravy
Chicken Waffle Benedict.
Lightly battered chicken strips over a house made waffle. Finished with house made chipotle sausage gravy
Irish Bennie
Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, onions and tomato over an English muffin. Finished with house made chipotle sausage gravy
Lox Bennie
Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, onions and tomato over an English muffin. Finished with house made chipotle sausage gravy
Oatmeal & Yogurt
Berry Berry Oatmeal.
Blueberries and strawberries topped with granola and honey
Cran-Apple Oatmeal.
Diced apples, chopped pecans, cranberries and a caramel glaze
Old Fashioned Oatmeal.
Steel cut oats cooked with water. No dairy
Yiayia's Greek Yogurt.
Authentic Greek yogurt infused with strawberries. Topped with blueberries, bananas and honey
Traditional Greek Yogurt.
Authentic Greek yogurt topped with all natural honey and sugar roasted pecans
Pancakes
Pancakes.
Add your favorite topping
Apple Pecan Pancakes.
Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans
BerryBerry Pancakes.
Blueberries and strawberries topped with all-natural granola
Chocolate Chip Pancakes.
Red Velvet Pancakes.
Topped with cheescake spread and Ghirardelli sauce
Gluten Free Pancakes.
Add your favorite topping
Gluten Free Banana Pancakes.
Gluten Free Blueberry Pancakes.
Gluten Free Strawberry Pancakes.
Wheat Pancakes.
Crepes
Plain Crepes.
Add your favorite topping
Apple Pecan Crepes.
Caramelized apples and roasted pecans rolled into three crepes. Topped with more caramelized apples and roasted pecans
Nutella Banana Crepes.
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
Strawberry Greek Yogurt Crepes.
Greek yogurt mixed with strawberries and rolled into three crepes. Topped with strawberries and drizzled with honey
French Toast
French Toast.
Add your favorite topping
Apple Pecan French Toast.
Topped with caramelized apples and roasted pecans
Banana Bread French Toast.
Fresh baked banana bread topped with more bananas and roasted pecans
Strawberry Nutella French Toast.
Waffle French Toast.
House made waffles dipped in our French toast batter
Waffles
Waffle.
Add your favorite topping
Chocolate Chip Waffle.
Pecan Waffle.
Triple Crown Waffle.
Topped with blueberries, strawberries and all-natural granola
Yiayia's Greek Yogurt Waffle.
Waffle topped with Greek yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, bananas and drizzled with honey
Gluten Free Waffle.
Add your favorite topping
Gluten Free Banana Waffle.
Gluten Free Blueberry Waffle.
Gluten Free Strawberry Waffle.
Chicken Waffle.
Savory waffle topped with lightly battered chicken strips and homemade chipotle sausage gravy.
Burgers
Cajun Avocado Burger.
Just a hint of Cajun heat, with slices of fresh avocado, pepper-Jack cheese and chipotle mayo.
Bacon Cheeseburger.
Our half-pound patty topped with three slices of Peach Wood Smoked Bacon and cheddar cheese
Jack & Cheddar Burger.
Two kinds of cheese makes this halfpound beef burger twice as nice
Swiss Mushroom Burger.
Our half-pound patty with lots of fresh sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese and a slathering of chipotle mayo
Cracked Egg Burger.
Peach Wood Smoked Bacon topped with pepper-Jack cheese and a fried egg
Turkey Burger.
Our healthy choice turkey burger, with low fat cheese and creamy mustard spread on a wheat bun
Black & Blue Burger.
Our half-pound patty blackened Cajun style then finished with crumbled bleu cheese
Sandwich
Avocado Chicken Breast Sandwich.
Tender grilled chicken breast sitting on a warm gourmet bun. Dressed with sliced avocado, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayo
Buffalo Ranch Wrap.
Spicy Buffalo chicken strips, fresh greens, red onions, celery, Jack and cheddar cheese tossed with our ranch dressing. All wrapped up in a flour tortilla
Cajun Chicken Breast Sandwich.
Grilled chicken breast blackened Cajun style and topped with melted Jack and cheddar cheese, slathered with chipotle mayo all on a gourmet bun
Chicken Salad Wrap.
Our chicken salad freshly made with diced chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans all wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Pesto Panini.
A perfect blend of flavors! Grilled chicken breast, spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella, drizzled with rich basil pesto sauce
Gourmet Chicken Salad Sandwich.
No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with fresh cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, golden raisins and roasted pecans served on nine grain bread
Pilgrims Panini.
Sliced roast turkey breast stacked with bacon, tomatoes and pepper-Jack cheese with a slathering of Dijon mayo
Spicy Chicken Wrap.
Diced Cajun chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes, green onions and romaine lettuce rolled in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing
Tuna Salad Sandwich.
Freshly made, served on nine-grain bread
Turkey & Bacon Club.
A hearty sandwich of sliced turkey breast stacked with thick cut bacon, crisp lettuce, slices of ripe tomato and mayo on multi-grain bread
Salads
Avocado Chicken Salad.
Featuring sliced char-broiled chicken breast, mango slices, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime mango vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad.
Spicy Buffalo chicken strips with celery, green peppers, red onions, tortilla strips, Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad.
Crisp romaine, Asiago cheese and crunchy croutons tossed with Caesar dressing. Completed with slices of char-grilled chicken breast
Eggsperience Chopped Salad.
Diced char-grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine, avocados, tomatoes, bacon, scallions, corn, tortilla strips and bleu cheese. Served with poppy seed dressing
Greek Island Chicken Salad.
A colorful salad of crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers and crumbled feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing
Pecan Citrus Salad.
Romaine lettuce, cranberries, golden raisins, apples, avocados, bleu cheese, roasted sugar pecans and fresh chicken breast with our own citrus vinaigrette dressing
Quesadilla Salad.
Crisp romaine lettuce with char-grilled chicken breast, corn tortilla strips, avocados, Jack and cheddar cheese with a citrus vinaigrette dressing. Served with cheese quesadillas
Sides & Extras
Side Bagel
Side Bagel w /Cream Chz
Side French Fries
Side Sweet Pot Fries
Side Hashbrowns
Side Hash w/Onions
Side Of Diced Potat.
Side Fruit Bowl
Melons, Bananas and Berries
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Ham
*Side Bacon
Side Chicken Breast
Side Canadian Bacon.
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Sausage Links
Side Egg
Side Sliced Tomato
Side Avocado
Side Blueberries
Side Strawberries
Side Banana
Side Red Salsa
Side Green Salsa
Side Cottage Chz.
Side Blue/Strawberry
Side Sour Cream
Side Cream Cheese
Beverages
Espresso
Cappuccino
Double shot, milk and heavy froth
Latte
Single shot, milk and light froth
Vanilla Latte
Single shot, milk, vanilla, and light froth
Mocha Latte
Single shot, milk, Dark Ghirardelli and light froth
Caramel Macchiato
Single shot, milk, vanilla, caramel and light froth
Americano
Triple shot and water
Chai Latte
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
Juice Combos
Juices
Smoothies
Acai Smoothie
Fat free frozen yogurt, acai puree, fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries
Banana Smoothie
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh bananas and apple juice
Strawberry Smoothie
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh strawberries and apple juice
Banana Berry Smoothie
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh bananas, blueberries and apple juice
Pomegranate Smoothie
Fat free frozen yogurt, pomegranate juice, apple juice, fresh mangos, and fresh strawberries
Strawberry/Banana Smoothie
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh strawberries, blueberries and apple juice
Mango Tango
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh mangos, fresh strawberries and p assion fruit mango juice
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect, IL 60056