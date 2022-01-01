Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch Wheeling

- Home
419 W Dundee Road
Wheeling, IL 60090
Popular Items
**Omelets
**Egg White Delight
Egg whites cooked with garden fresh spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers and low-fat mozzarella cheese
**Rocky Mountain High
A classic made with diced off the bone ham, green peppers, onion and cheddar cheese
**Mediterranean
A feast of fresh spinach, garden tomato, imported Kalamata olives and authentic Greek feta cheese
**The Ranchero Omelet
A festive mix of chorizo sausage, jalapenos, tomato and queso fresco cheese. Topped with housemade red salsa and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream
**Butcher Block
A meat lover's dream ... diced off the bone ham, hardwood smoked bacon, pork sausage, and cheddar cheese
**Veggie
Fresh broccoli florets, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and havarti cheese
**Gyro Omelet
Thin sliced gyro, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese
**Build Your Own Omelet
You be the chef! Build your own Omelet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included. Pick your side & choice of toast or pancake. Make Any Omelet eggwhites or scrambler in prep options
**Egg Meals
**Two Egg Meal
**Bacon & Eggs
**Sausage & Eggs
**Turkey Sausage & Eggs
**Ham & Eggs
**Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
**Biscuits & Gravy
Two homemade biscuits topped with sausage gravy and two eggs any style. Sorry no choice of sides with this dish
**Steak & Eggs
USDA prime skirt steak with two eggs any style
**Filet Mignon & Eggs
USDA prime skirt steak with two eggs any style
**Breakfast Sandwiches
**The Broadway
Scrambled eggs mixed with chives, cheddar, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun. Add Bacon I 2.50
**Hammy-Sami
Ham off the bone, fried egg, avocado, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun
**Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Hardwood smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun
**Oy-Vey
Smoked salmon, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, lettuce, capers and cream cheese on a toast plain bagel
**Batter Box
**Crepes
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
**Nutella Banana Crepes
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
**Strawberry Cream Stuffed Crepes
Melt-in-your-mouth crepes stuffed with strawberry cream filling topped with a strawberry sauce
**Pancakes
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
**Cinnamon Swirl Cakes
Our house made pancake batter swirled with cinnamon brown sugar and topped with a vanilla cream frosting
**Berry Berry Cakes
Pancakes mixed with fresh strawberry, blubbery and topped with a mixed berry sauce
**Pumpkin Pancakes
Our house made pumpkin pancake batter topped with vanilla bean cream, roasted pecans and drizzled with pumpkin spice sauce
**Oreo Cookie Cakes
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
**French Toast
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
**Tres Leches French Toast
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
**Belgium Waffle
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
**Chicken & Waffle
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup
**Berry Greek Yogurt Waffle
Waffle topped with Greek yogurt surrounded with fresh banana, blueberries, strawberries and drizzled with locally sourced honey
**Tex Mex
**Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, avocado, queso fresco and black beans. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa & cilantro lime sour cream
**Breakfast Tacos
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapenos and onions stuffed in three corn tortillas. Sided with green salsa and cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with lettuce, tomato and black beans
**Breakfast Chilaquiles
Homemade corn tortilla chips cooked with green salsa and topped with queso fresco cheese, cilantro lime sour cream and two eggs any style. Sided with lettuce, tomato and black beans
**Skillets
**Steak Skillet
Diced steak layered with mushroom, green pepper, onion and havarti cheese
**Tommy Boy Skillet
This hearty skillet is layered with hardwood smoked bacon ham off the bone, pork sausage and jack and cheddar cheese
**Corn Beef Skillet
Dive into this skillet featuring our house made corned beef and jack and cheddar cheese hash
**Chorizo Skillet
Festive mix of chorizo, onion, tomato, black beans, queso fresco and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream. Sided with green salsa
**Veggie Skillet
This hearty skillet is layered with hardwood smoked bacon ham off the bone, pork sausage and jack and cheddar cheese
**Gyro Skillet
Thin sliced gyro, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese
**BYO Skillet
You be the chef! Build your skillet with your favorite ingredients. First 3 ingredients included with your choice of toast or pancakes
**Benedict & More
**Classic Benedict
Grilled off the bone ham topped with poached eggs on a toasted English muffin, drizzled with fresh hollandaise and a choice from pick your side
**Country Benedict
Roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and tomato over a toasted English muffin. Finished with rich hollandaise sauce and a choice from pick your side
**Southwest Benedict
Chorizo sausage, jalapeños, onions and tomato over an english muffin. Finished with housemade sausage gravy and a choice from pick your side
**Avocado Toast
House made avocado spread lathered on toasted nine grain, topped with one sunny up egg, sprinkled with chives and sided with balsamic glazed tomatoes
**Lox Plate
Delicate Slices of Nova Scotia lox and fresh bagel plated with red onions, capers, scallions, cucumbers, olives and cream cheese
**Oats & Greek Yogurt
**Burgers
**Burger Shop
Build Your Own. Served with a warm brioche bun or upgrade to gluten free bun. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and pickle with a choice from pick your side
**Eggsperience Cracked Egg Burger
Smoked bacon topped with cheddar cheese, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce
**Cheese Burger
Cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce
**Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon layered with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce
**Moo & Oink
Angus beef patty topped with cheddar, oven roasted bbq pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced pickles and topped with fried onion strings. Dressed with our special burger sauce
**Beyond Burger
A Beyond patty layered with lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado spread, sliced pickles and our special burger sauce. Served on a gluten free bun
**Handhelds
**Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
**Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun
**Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun
**Grilled Cheese
Sliced brioche bread grilled with American cheese
**Pulled Pork Sandwich
Oven roasted bbq pulled pork on a warm brioche bun
**Cubano
Oven roasted pulled pork and thin sliced ham off the bone. Pickled red onion, havarti cheese, sliced pickles and creole mustard grilled on a french roll
**Gyro Sandwich
Thin sliced gyro topped with tomato, onions and tzatziki sauce folded in warm pita bread
**Chicken Salad Sandwich
No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with fresh cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, raisins and pecans served on nine grain bread
**Tuna Salad Sandwich
Freshly made, served on nine grain bread
**Club House Sandwich
Sliced smoked turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on nine grain toast
**Steak Sandwich
Marinated diced steak topped with green pepper, onion, mushroom and havarti cheese on a french roll dressed with mayo
**Street Tacos
**Steak Tacos
Steak marinated and grilled, topped with onions, queso fresco, and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde
**Chicken Tacos
Pulled chicken stewed in rancharo sauce, topped with onions, queso fresco and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde
**Carnitas Tacos
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with onions, queso fresco, and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde
**Salad & Soup
**Eggsperience Chopped Salad
Chicken breast tossed with crisp Romaine lettuce, diced avocado, tomato, bacon, scallions, cucumber, and blue cheese. Garnished with tortilla strips. Served with Poppy seed dressing
**Avocado Chicken Salad
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
**Grecian Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce sliced red onion, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, imported Kalamata olives, feta cheese, finished with house made Greek vinaigrette. Add Grilled Chicken | 2.50
**Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, asiago cheese and croutons tossed with Caesar dressing. Add Grilled Chicken | 2.50
**Fiesta Salad
Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce, pickled red onion, tomato, corn, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco and finished with lime vinaigrette
**Bowl of Soup
Weekly soup schedule listed
**Sides
**Side Egg
**Side Bacon
**Side Sausage Links
**Side Ham
**Side Turkey Sausage
**Side Corned Beef Hash
**Side Chicken Breast
**Side Fried Chicken Breast
*Side Diced Potatoes
Homestyle oven baked fresh cut red potatoes
*Side Gourmet Potatoes
Loaded with green peppers, onions and cheddar
*Side French Fries
*Side Sweet Pot Fries
**Side House Salad
Crisp romaine with tomato, red onion, green pepper and cucumber with your choice of dressing
**Side Fruit Bowl
Melons, Bananas and Berries
**Side Blue/Strawberry
**Side Blueberries
**Side Strawberries
**Side Sliced Tomato
**Side Avocado
**Side Banana
**Side Black Beans
**Side Biscuit & Gravy
**Side Bagel
**Side Bagel w /Cream Chz
**Side Toast
**Side Red Salsa
**Side Green Salsa
**Side Sour Cream
**Side Cilantro lime Cream
**Side Cream Cheese
Hollandaise Sauce
Sausage Gravy
Beverages
Espresso
Cappuccino
Double shot, milk and heavy froth
Latte
Single shot, milk and light froth
Vanilla Latte
Single shot, milk, vanilla, and light froth
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Single shot, milk, Dark Ghirardelli and light froth
Mocha Latte
Single shot, milk, Dark Ghirardelli and light froth
Caramel Macchiato
Single shot, milk, vanilla, caramel and light froth
Americano
Triple shot and water
Chai Latte
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
Juice Combos
Juices
Smoothies
Acai Smoothie
Fat free frozen yogurt, acai puree, fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries
Banana Smoothie
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh bananas and apple juice
Strawberry Smoothie
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh strawberries and apple juice
Banana Berry Smoothie
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh bananas, blueberries and apple juice
Pomegranate Smoothie
Fat free frozen yogurt, pomegranate juice, apple juice, fresh mangos, and fresh strawberries
Strawberry/Banana Smoothie
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh strawberries, blueberries and apple juice
Mango Tango
Fat free frozen yogurt, fresh mangos, fresh strawberries and p assion fruit mango juice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
