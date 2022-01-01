Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sandwiches
Eggsquisite Eats, LLC.
260 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1752 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jack Rabbit - 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222
No Reviews
1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Island
More near Grand Island