Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Sandwiches

Eggsquisite Eats, LLC.

260 Reviews

$$

1752 Grand Island Blvd

Grand Island, NY 14072

Popular Items

Soulvaki Breakfast
Irish Benny
Classic Burger

Coffee (Bottomless)

Regular

$2.99

DeCaf

$2.99

Hot Chocolate (No Free Refills)

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Assorted Hot Teas (Includes 1 additional tea bag)

Hot Teas

$2.99

Juices (No Refills)

Orange

$2.50+

Apple

$2.50+

Cranberry

$2.50+

Tomato

$2.50+

Pineapple

$2.50+

Grapefruit

$2.50+

Milk (No Free Refills)

White Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Lactose Free

$2.50+

Cold Drinks (Bottomless)

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Loganberry

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Water

Water

Adult Beverages (21 + Check ID's)

Beer

$4.50

Wine

$8.00+

Mixers

$4.00

Mimosas

$8.00

Mimosa Flights

$15.00

Four Flavored Mimosas served on our Spatula Flight.

Eggsquisite Choices

Soulvaki Breakfast

$14.95

Waffles n' More

$11.25

Sausage Gravy & Biscuit w/ Eggs

$10.25

Avocado Toast

$12.25

Your choice of toast topped with fresh Avocado, tomato, & goat cheese, topped off with a hard poached egg and accompanied with fresh fruit.

Strawberry Avocado Toast

$12.25

Your choice of toast with avocado, basil, spinach, strawberries & topped with goat cheese, almonds and drizzled balsamic glaze.

Sides

Traditional Meats

Eggsquisite Meats

Toast

$2.10

Bagel, Costanzo's Hard Roll, or English Muffin

Sausage Gravy

$3.75

Hollandaise Sauce

$3.75

Seasoned Home Fries

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Extra Eggs

$1.00+

Classic & Eggsquisite French Toast

French Toast

$7.50

Infused French Toast

$9.50

Sweet Yet Healthy

$11.25

French Toast Crunch Rolls

$10.25

Banana Caramel Delight

$10.50

Still Can't Decide

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$7.25

Fried Egg, Bacon, & Peanut Butter Sandwich

$8.50

Oatmeal w/ Raisins & Brown Sugar

$5.25

Chorizo Breakfast Wrap

$9.25

Traditional & Eggsquisite Benedicts

Traditional Benny

$10.75

Florentine Benny

$11.25

Country Benny

$11.25

Irish Benny

$11.25

Chicken Cordon Bleu Benny

$12.75

Southwest Benny

$12.75

Little Bites (Kids 10 & Under)

Eggs, Fruit Cup & Toast

$6.25

4 Silver Dollar Pancakes w/ Fruit Cup

$6.25

2 mini waffles w/egg

$6.25

French Toast Crunch Rolls

$6.25

Homestyle Sandwiches

Turkey

$8.75

Your Choice of toast or bread w/ lettuce, tomato, & avocado served with a mayo & pesto spread.

BLT

$9.25

Your choice of bread or toast w/ bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with your choice of mayo or Miracle Whip.

Fried Bologna

$12.25

German Bologna topped with glazed grilled & served on a Costanzo's Hard Roll

Create Your Own Club

$10.75

Your choice of bread crafted into a double decker sandwich of ham, turkey, or bologna with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & your choice of cheese.

Smoked Kielbasa

$11.25

Smoked Kielbasa on a Costanzo's Hard Roll w/ grilled peppers and onions. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese and your choice of Dijon or Weber's mustard.

Gourmet Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.50

Fresh & Juicy 1/2 lb. burger chargrilled over an open flame with lettuce & tomato.

Eggsquisite Burger

$14.50

Fresh & Juicy 1/2 lb. burger char-grilled over an open flame with your choice of cheese, fried egg & bacon.

Taco Burger

$14.50

Fresh & Juicy 1/2 lb. burger char grilled with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, Mexican cheese, dressed with tortilla chips and sour cream on your choice of bun.

Mushroom Onion Swiss Burger

$14.50

Fresh & Juicy 1/2 lb. burger char-grilled with grilled mushrooms & onions with melted Swiss cheese.

M.A.T. Burger

$14.50

Fresh & Juicy 1/2 lb. burger char-grilled with mozzarella, avocado, and tomato on a pretzel roll.

Freshly Tossed Salads

Simple Veggie Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, shredded mozzarella, & croutons with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumbers, black olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, marinated chicken & a pita. Served with Greek dressing.

Pittsburgh Salad

$15.50

Blend of mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese topped with seasoned waffle fries & your choice of marinated chicken or steak. Served w/ Honey Mustard Dressing.

Island Delight

$12.50

Bed of baby spinach, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, blueberries, goat cheese, and almonds topped with grilled chicken.

Strawberry Fields

$12.50

Blend of mixed greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, blueberries, goat cheese, and almonds topped with grilled chicken.

Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Traditional Chicken Breast

$9.75

Char-grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato & mayo

Caprese Chicken

$10.50

Buffalo Hot Chicken

$10.00

Chicken breast tossed with Frank's Red Hot sauce. Served with blue cheese, lettuce & tomato

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Chicken Breast topped with lettuce and tomato and served with a slice of cheddar cheese.

Souvlaki Chicken

$10.75

Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, feta cheese and topped with a crafted Greek Mayo spread

Hot Pressed Paninis

Chicken Panini

$9.75

Hot Pressed Chicken with tomato, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, & topped with pesto and basil.

Italian Caprese Panini

$9.25

Pesto, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil & Tomato pressed into a hot panini.

Breakfast Press Panini

$9.75

Hot pressed bacon or sausage with scrambled eggs and choice of cheese melted and pressed.

Turkey Panini

$9.75

Turkey with pesto, avocado, mozzarella, & tomato.

Soups & Finger Foods

Chicken Noodle or Italian Wedding Soup

$4.99+

Creme Based Soup or Chefs Choice

$4.99+

Chili (Seasonal Only)

$5.29+

Chicken Fingers (5) & Fries

$12.95

Pizza Logs (4) w/ marinera sauce

$8.50

French Fries

$3.99

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.25

Small bowl of mixed greens w/ tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded mozzarella cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Little Lunch Bites

Kid's Size Pizza our way

$7.25

Homemade Corn Dog & Fries

$7.25

Grilled Cheese with choice of side

$7.25

Lil Chicken & Waffles with Fries

$7.25

Two mini waffles topped with a chicken finger that is drizzled with honey and maple syrup. Served with Fries.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
1752 Grand Island Blvd, Grand Island, NY 14072

