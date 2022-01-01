Eggstablished

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Denver Omelette
Home Style Biscuits & Gravy
Three Eggs

SPECIALTIES

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$8.50

Two Scambled Eggs, Two Bacon Strips with choice of Cheese on a Toasted Bagel, Hash Browns

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Warm Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Beans + Avocado, Served with Salsa, Sour Cream + Hash Browns

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado Spread on Wheat Toast with Crumbled Feta Cheese, Poached Eggs topped with Crushed Red Pepper. Served with Hash Browns or Cup of Fruit

Home Style Biscuits & Gravy

Home Style Biscuits & Gravy

$5.50

Two Sliced Biscuits Smothered in our House Sausage Gravy

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$9.00

Flaky Croissant with Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Cheese + your choice of Bacon Strips or Sausage Patties. Served with Hash Browns or Cup of Fruit

Pigs in the Blanket

$9.00

Three Pancakes wrapped around Sausage Links

EGGS

Two Eggs

$5.00

Two Eggs cooked any style.

Three Eggs

$5.50

Three Eggs cooked any style.

Hash + Eggs

$9.00

Corned Beef Hash + Two Eggs

Skirt + Eggs

$13.00

Skirt Steak cooked to your liking with Two Eggs

Hamburger + Eggs

$9.00

Hamburger Patty with Two Eggs

OMELETTES

Cheese Omelette

$7.00

Choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella Or Feta Cheese

Veggie Omelette

$8.00

Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Broccoli

Gyro+Feta Omlette

$9.00

Gyro Meat + Crumbled Feta Cheese

Mediterranean Omelette

$8.00

Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes + Feta Cheese

Denver Omelette

$8.00

Ham, Onions, Green Peppers + American Cheese

Meat+Cheese Omelette

$8.00

Ham, Bacon or Sausage + American Cheese

Butchers Omelette

$9.50

Ham, Bacon, Sausage + American Cheese

SKILLETS

Served with Hash Browns and Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Toast or Pancakes (Upgrade to Specialty Pancakes)

Mediterranean Skillet

$8.00

Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes + Crumbled Feta Cheese over Hash Browns

Butcher Skillet

$10.00

Ham, Bacon, Sausage + Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns

Veggie Skillet

$9.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Broccoli + Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns

Steak Skillet

$11.00

Skirt Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns

Greek Skillet

$9.50

Gyro, Onions, Tomatoes + feta Cheese over Hash Browns

Irish Skillet

$9.00

Corned Beef Hash, Onions + Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns

Denver Skillet

$8.50

Diced Ham, Green Peppers, Onions + Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns

Benedict Skillet

$9.50

Spinach, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Hollandaise Sauce + Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns

CREATE YOUR OWN

CYO Omelette

$8.00

Create Your Own Omelette

CYO Skillet

$8.50

Create Your Own Skillet

COMBOS

Pancake Sandwich

$8.00

Sliced Ham between Two Pancakes topped with Two Eggs any style

Three Deuces

$8.50

Two Eggs any style, Two Bacon Strips, Two Sausage Links, Hash Browns + Toast

French Toast Combo

$8.00

Two Eggs any style, Two Bacon Strips + Slice of French Toast

Biscuits n Eggs

$8.50

Half Order of Biscuits + Gravy with Two Eggs any style, Bacon or Sausage Links + Choice of Toast

BENEDICTS

Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$8.00

Griddled Canadian Bacon, Poached Eggs on a toasted English Muffin, Topped with Hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$7.50

Sauteed Spinach, Tomatoes, Poached Eggs on a toasted English Muffin, Topped with Hollandaise sauce

Country Benedict

$8.00

Griddled Sausage Patty, Poached Eggs on a Grilled Biscuit, Topped with Sausage gravy.

PANCAKES

Classic Pancakes

$6.50

Pancakes dusted with Powedered Sugar

Berries Pancakes

$8.00

Fresh Berries, Drizzled with Vanilla Cream + Strawberry Glaze, dusted with powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes

$8.00

Sliced Bananas, Chocolate Chips, Drizzled with Caramel Sauce, Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Oreo Smores Pancakes

$8.50

Crumbled Oreos, Marshmellow Cream, Chocolate Chips, Topped with Chocolate Drizzle, Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Cinnamon Apple Pancakes

$8.00

Cinnamon Infused Pancakes, Caramelized Apples, Cream Cheese Frosting + Powdered Sugar

Blueberry Danish Pancakes

Blueberry Danish Pancakes

$8.50

Cream Filling, Blueberries, Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting + Blueberry Glaze, Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Potato Pancakes

$7.00

Four Potato Pancakes served with Sour Cream

Gluten Free Pancakes

$9.50

Gluten Free Batter, Topped with Berries

FRENCH TOAST

Classic French Toast

$6.00

Two Thick Slices dusted with Powdered Sugar

Berries French Toast

$8.00

Assorted Fresh Berries, Drizzed with Vanilla Cream & Strawberry Glaze, Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Oreo Smores French Toast

$8.50

Crumbled Oreos, Marshmallow Cream, Chocolate Chips, Topped with Chocolate Drizzle, Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Cinnamon Apple French Toast

$8.00

Cinnamon Infused French Toast, Carmalezed Apples, Topped with Cream cheese frosting & powdered sugar

Blueberry Danish French Toast

$8.50

Cream filling, blueberries, topped with cream cheese frosting & blueberry glaze, dusted with powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip French Toast

$8.00

Sliced bananas, chocolate chips, topped with chocolate drizzle, dusted with powdered sugar

THIN Classic French Toast

$6.00

WAFFLES

Belgian Waffle

$6.50

Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Berries Waffle

$8.00

Fresh Berries, Drizzled with Vanilla Cream, Strawberry Glaze, Dusted with powdered sugar

Banana Pecan Waffle

$8.00

Pecan Infused Batter, Sliced Bananas, Chocolate Drizzle, dusted with Powdered Sugar

Oreo Smores Waffle

$8.50

Crumbled Oreos, Marshmallow Frosting, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Drizzle, dusted with Powdered Sugar

Cinnamon Apple Waffle

$8.00

Cinnamon Infused Waffle, Caramelized Apples, topped with Cream Cheese Frosting + Powdered Sugar

Blueberry Danish Waffle

$8.50

Cream Filling, Blueberries, topped with Cream Cheese Frosting + Blueberry Glaze, dusted with Powdered Sugar

Gluten Free Waffle Waffle

$9.50

Gluten Free Batter, topped with Berries

CREPES

Banana Nutella Crepes

Banana Nutella Crepes

$8.50

Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, Bananas, Walnuts, dusted with Powdered Sugar

Berries Crepes

$8.00

Assorted Fresh Berries, Drizzled with Vanilla Cream & Strawberry Glaze, dusted with Powdered Sugar

Cinnamon Apple Crepes

$8.00

Cinnamon, Caramelized Apples, topped with Cream Cheese frosting & Powdered Sugar

Blueberry Danish Crepes

$8.50

Cream Filling, Blueberries, Cream Cheese frosting + Blueberry glaze, dusted with powdered sugar

Classic Crepes

$6.00

Three Crepes dusted with powdered sugar

BOWLS

Old Fashioned Oats

$4.50

Oatmeal served with brown sugar + raisins

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$6.00

Oatmeal topped with Caramelized Apples

Banana Walnut Oatmeal

$6.00

Oatmeal served with sliced banana and walnuts

Granola Fruit Parfait

$7.00

Greek Yogurt, Granola + Berries

SANDWICHES

Reuben Sandwich

$8.00

Corned Beef on Grilled Rye Bread, Sauerkraut + Swiss cheese

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Skirt Steak on a toasted French Roll topped with Grilled Onions + Horseradish Aioli

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.00

Thin Sliced Beef, Sautéed Peppers, Onions + Mushrooms, Mozzarella on toasted French Bread

The Clubs Sandwich

$8.50

Lettuce, Tomato + Mayo with your choice of Traditional BLT, Turkey + Bacon, or Ham + Cheese Club

Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled or Fried Chicken Sandwich served with Bacon + Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Bun

Tuna Melt

$8.00

Tuna a top of Rye Bread + Melted American Cheese

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$8.00

Angus Burger a top of Rye Bread, Caramelized Onions + Melted American Cheese

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

American Cheese on Grilled White Bread

Tuna Salad

$7.50

Tuna on toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread

Egg Salad

$7.50

Egg Salad on toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread

Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Thin Sliced Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo + American Cheese on toasted White Bread

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$8.50

Thin Slices of Ham with Melted Swiss Cheese in a French Toast Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato + Mayo on toasted White Bread

BURGERS

Classic Burger Hamburger

$7.50

Classic Hamburger on a toasted Bun.

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Classic Cheeseburger on a toasted bun.

Mushroom n Swiss Burger

$8.50

Sautéed Mushooms + Swiss Cheese

BBQ Bacon Burger

$9.00

Crisp Bacon, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, topped with Sweet BBQ Sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Philly Burger

$9.00

Sautéed Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Breakfast Burger

$9.00

One Egg Cooked any style, Bacon Strips, topped with American Cheese

PANINI + WRAPS

Chicken Panini

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Romaine + Basil Pesto Mayo

Cali Panini

$9.00

Sliced Turkey, Avocado Spread, Tomato, Bacon, Romaine + Swiss Cheese

Veggie Panini

$9.00

Sautéed Onions & Green Peppers, Romaine, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese + Basil Pesto Mayo

Triple Cheese Panini

$8.00

Melted Mozzarella, Cheddar + American Cheese

Tuna Wrap

$8.50

Fresh Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato + Swiss Cheese served in a Flour Tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Sautéed Spinach, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Beans topped with Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce + Hummus Spread served in a Flour Tortilla

Sante Fe Wrap

$9.00

Fajita Seasoned Sliced Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese + Sour Cream served in a Flour Tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, + Ranch Dressing served in a Flour Tortilla

Cali Wrap

$9.00

Sliced Turkey, Avocado Spread, Bacon, Lettuce + Tomato served in a Flour Tortilla

SALADS

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Sliced Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons + Caesar Dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$8.50

Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumbers, Olives, Onions, Green Peppers on Mixed Greens, served with Italian Dressing

Julienne Salad

$9.00

Sliced Turkey, Ham, American and Swiss Cheese, topped with Tomato, Cucumber and Hard Boiled Egg over Mixed Greens + Choice of Dressing

Orchard Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens with Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Grapes, Raisins, Crumbled Blue Cheese + Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Sliced Chicken with Avocado, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese over Mixed Greens + Choice of Dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Corn, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Tossed in Chipotle Ranch Dressing

California Fruit Plate

$9.00

Assorted Fruits and Berries, Cottage Cheese, + One Slice of Raisin Toast

SIDES

Bacon Strips

$3.00

Sausage Links

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Sausage Patties

$3.00

Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Corned Beef Hash

$4.50

Toast

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Hash browns

$3.00

Toasted Biscuit

$2.00

Home Made Soup

$3.50

Bagel

$2.50

Bagel W/ cream cheese

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Assorted Fruit Cup

$2.00

Garden Salad

$4.00

Pecan Roll

$4.00

1/2 Biscuits + Gravy

$4.00

Quart Size Soup

$8.00

KIDS MENU

Big Kid Plate

$5.50

One Eggs Any Style with Hash Browns or Fruit + Choice of Bacon or Sausage Links + a Slice of Toast

Junior Omelette

$5.00

Cheesy Omelet Served with Hash Brown or Fresh Fruit + Choice of Toast

French Toast Stix

$5.00

Cinnamon French Toast Stix + Warm Maple Syrup

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$5.00

Topped with Chocolate Chips

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Kids

$5.50

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes + Cream Cheese Icing

Birthday Cake Pancakes

$5.50

Sprinkles Tossed in our Pancake Batter topped with Whipped Cream

Cheeseburger Kids

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle + French Fries or Fruit Cup

Chicken Tenders Kids

$6.00

Served with Pickle + French Fries or Fruit Cup

Grilled Cheese Kids

$5.50

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and French Fries or Fruit Cup

PB&J Kids

$5.50

Peanut Butter + Strawberry Jam served on White Bread with French Fries or Fruit Cup

Drinks

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Hot Teas

$2.00

Sm Juices

$2.50

Lg Juices

$3.00

Sm Milk

$2.50

Lg Milk

$3.00

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Sm Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Lg Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50
