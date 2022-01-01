Eggstablished
26 Reviews
128 N Cass Ave
Westmont, IL 60559
Popular Items
SPECIALTIES
Bagel Sandwich
Two Scambled Eggs, Two Bacon Strips with choice of Cheese on a Toasted Bagel, Hash Browns
Breakfast Burrito
Warm Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Beans + Avocado, Served with Salsa, Sour Cream + Hash Browns
Avocado Toast
Avocado Spread on Wheat Toast with Crumbled Feta Cheese, Poached Eggs topped with Crushed Red Pepper. Served with Hash Browns or Cup of Fruit
Home Style Biscuits & Gravy
Two Sliced Biscuits Smothered in our House Sausage Gravy
Croissant Sandwich
Flaky Croissant with Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Cheese + your choice of Bacon Strips or Sausage Patties. Served with Hash Browns or Cup of Fruit
Pigs in the Blanket
Three Pancakes wrapped around Sausage Links
EGGS
OMELETTES
Cheese Omelette
Choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella Or Feta Cheese
Veggie Omelette
Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Broccoli
Gyro+Feta Omlette
Gyro Meat + Crumbled Feta Cheese
Mediterranean Omelette
Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes + Feta Cheese
Denver Omelette
Ham, Onions, Green Peppers + American Cheese
Meat+Cheese Omelette
Ham, Bacon or Sausage + American Cheese
Butchers Omelette
Ham, Bacon, Sausage + American Cheese
SKILLETS
Mediterranean Skillet
Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes + Crumbled Feta Cheese over Hash Browns
Butcher Skillet
Ham, Bacon, Sausage + Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns
Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Broccoli + Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns
Steak Skillet
Skirt Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns
Greek Skillet
Gyro, Onions, Tomatoes + feta Cheese over Hash Browns
Irish Skillet
Corned Beef Hash, Onions + Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns
Denver Skillet
Diced Ham, Green Peppers, Onions + Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns
Benedict Skillet
Spinach, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Hollandaise Sauce + Cheddar Cheese over Hash Browns
COMBOS
Pancake Sandwich
Sliced Ham between Two Pancakes topped with Two Eggs any style
Three Deuces
Two Eggs any style, Two Bacon Strips, Two Sausage Links, Hash Browns + Toast
French Toast Combo
Two Eggs any style, Two Bacon Strips + Slice of French Toast
Biscuits n Eggs
Half Order of Biscuits + Gravy with Two Eggs any style, Bacon or Sausage Links + Choice of Toast
BENEDICTS
Classic Eggs Benedict
Griddled Canadian Bacon, Poached Eggs on a toasted English Muffin, Topped with Hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benedict
Sauteed Spinach, Tomatoes, Poached Eggs on a toasted English Muffin, Topped with Hollandaise sauce
Country Benedict
Griddled Sausage Patty, Poached Eggs on a Grilled Biscuit, Topped with Sausage gravy.
PANCAKES
Classic Pancakes
Pancakes dusted with Powedered Sugar
Berries Pancakes
Fresh Berries, Drizzled with Vanilla Cream + Strawberry Glaze, dusted with powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes
Sliced Bananas, Chocolate Chips, Drizzled with Caramel Sauce, Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Oreo Smores Pancakes
Crumbled Oreos, Marshmellow Cream, Chocolate Chips, Topped with Chocolate Drizzle, Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Cinnamon Apple Pancakes
Cinnamon Infused Pancakes, Caramelized Apples, Cream Cheese Frosting + Powdered Sugar
Blueberry Danish Pancakes
Cream Filling, Blueberries, Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting + Blueberry Glaze, Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Potato Pancakes
Four Potato Pancakes served with Sour Cream
Gluten Free Pancakes
Gluten Free Batter, Topped with Berries
FRENCH TOAST
Classic French Toast
Two Thick Slices dusted with Powdered Sugar
Berries French Toast
Assorted Fresh Berries, Drizzed with Vanilla Cream & Strawberry Glaze, Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Oreo Smores French Toast
Crumbled Oreos, Marshmallow Cream, Chocolate Chips, Topped with Chocolate Drizzle, Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Cinnamon Apple French Toast
Cinnamon Infused French Toast, Carmalezed Apples, Topped with Cream cheese frosting & powdered sugar
Blueberry Danish French Toast
Cream filling, blueberries, topped with cream cheese frosting & blueberry glaze, dusted with powdered sugar
Chocolate Chip French Toast
Sliced bananas, chocolate chips, topped with chocolate drizzle, dusted with powdered sugar
THIN Classic French Toast
WAFFLES
Belgian Waffle
Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Berries Waffle
Fresh Berries, Drizzled with Vanilla Cream, Strawberry Glaze, Dusted with powdered sugar
Banana Pecan Waffle
Pecan Infused Batter, Sliced Bananas, Chocolate Drizzle, dusted with Powdered Sugar
Oreo Smores Waffle
Crumbled Oreos, Marshmallow Frosting, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Drizzle, dusted with Powdered Sugar
Cinnamon Apple Waffle
Cinnamon Infused Waffle, Caramelized Apples, topped with Cream Cheese Frosting + Powdered Sugar
Blueberry Danish Waffle
Cream Filling, Blueberries, topped with Cream Cheese Frosting + Blueberry Glaze, dusted with Powdered Sugar
Gluten Free Waffle Waffle
Gluten Free Batter, topped with Berries
CREPES
Banana Nutella Crepes
Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, Bananas, Walnuts, dusted with Powdered Sugar
Berries Crepes
Assorted Fresh Berries, Drizzled with Vanilla Cream & Strawberry Glaze, dusted with Powdered Sugar
Cinnamon Apple Crepes
Cinnamon, Caramelized Apples, topped with Cream Cheese frosting & Powdered Sugar
Blueberry Danish Crepes
Cream Filling, Blueberries, Cream Cheese frosting + Blueberry glaze, dusted with powdered sugar
Classic Crepes
Three Crepes dusted with powdered sugar
BOWLS
SANDWICHES
Reuben Sandwich
Corned Beef on Grilled Rye Bread, Sauerkraut + Swiss cheese
Skirt Steak Sandwich
Skirt Steak on a toasted French Roll topped with Grilled Onions + Horseradish Aioli
Philly Cheese Steak
Thin Sliced Beef, Sautéed Peppers, Onions + Mushrooms, Mozzarella on toasted French Bread
The Clubs Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato + Mayo with your choice of Traditional BLT, Turkey + Bacon, or Ham + Cheese Club
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried Chicken Sandwich served with Bacon + Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted Bun
Tuna Melt
Tuna a top of Rye Bread + Melted American Cheese
Patty Melt
Angus Burger a top of Rye Bread, Caramelized Onions + Melted American Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American Cheese on Grilled White Bread
Tuna Salad
Tuna on toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread
Egg Salad
Egg Salad on toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread
Turkey Sandwich
Thin Sliced Turkey with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo + American Cheese on toasted White Bread
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Thin Slices of Ham with Melted Swiss Cheese in a French Toast Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato + Mayo on toasted White Bread
BURGERS
Classic Burger Hamburger
Classic Hamburger on a toasted Bun.
Cheeseburger
Classic Cheeseburger on a toasted bun.
Mushroom n Swiss Burger
Sautéed Mushooms + Swiss Cheese
BBQ Bacon Burger
Crisp Bacon, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, topped with Sweet BBQ Sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger
Philly Burger
Sautéed Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Breakfast Burger
One Egg Cooked any style, Bacon Strips, topped with American Cheese
PANINI + WRAPS
Chicken Panini
Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Romaine + Basil Pesto Mayo
Cali Panini
Sliced Turkey, Avocado Spread, Tomato, Bacon, Romaine + Swiss Cheese
Veggie Panini
Sautéed Onions & Green Peppers, Romaine, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese + Basil Pesto Mayo
Triple Cheese Panini
Melted Mozzarella, Cheddar + American Cheese
Tuna Wrap
Fresh Tuna Salad with Lettuce, Tomato + Swiss Cheese served in a Flour Tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Sautéed Spinach, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Beans topped with Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce + Hummus Spread served in a Flour Tortilla
Sante Fe Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Sliced Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese + Sour Cream served in a Flour Tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, + Ranch Dressing served in a Flour Tortilla
Cali Wrap
Sliced Turkey, Avocado Spread, Bacon, Lettuce + Tomato served in a Flour Tortilla
SALADS
Chicken Caesar Salad
Sliced Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons + Caesar Dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumbers, Olives, Onions, Green Peppers on Mixed Greens, served with Italian Dressing
Julienne Salad
Sliced Turkey, Ham, American and Swiss Cheese, topped with Tomato, Cucumber and Hard Boiled Egg over Mixed Greens + Choice of Dressing
Orchard Salad
Mixed Greens with Chicken, Apples, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Grapes, Raisins, Crumbled Blue Cheese + Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Cobb Salad
Sliced Chicken with Avocado, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese over Mixed Greens + Choice of Dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Corn, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Tossed in Chipotle Ranch Dressing
California Fruit Plate
Assorted Fruits and Berries, Cottage Cheese, + One Slice of Raisin Toast
SIDES
Bacon Strips
Sausage Links
Ham
Turkey Bacon
Sausage Patties
Canadian Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
Toast
Cottage Cheese
Hash browns
Toasted Biscuit
Home Made Soup
Bagel
Bagel W/ cream cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Fries
Assorted Fruit Cup
Garden Salad
Pecan Roll
1/2 Biscuits + Gravy
Quart Size Soup
KIDS MENU
Big Kid Plate
One Eggs Any Style with Hash Browns or Fruit + Choice of Bacon or Sausage Links + a Slice of Toast
Junior Omelette
Cheesy Omelet Served with Hash Brown or Fresh Fruit + Choice of Toast
French Toast Stix
Cinnamon French Toast Stix + Warm Maple Syrup
Mickey Mouse Pancakes
Topped with Chocolate Chips
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Kids
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes + Cream Cheese Icing
Birthday Cake Pancakes
Sprinkles Tossed in our Pancake Batter topped with Whipped Cream
Cheeseburger Kids
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle + French Fries or Fruit Cup
Chicken Tenders Kids
Served with Pickle + French Fries or Fruit Cup
Grilled Cheese Kids
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and French Fries or Fruit Cup
PB&J Kids
Peanut Butter + Strawberry Jam served on White Bread with French Fries or Fruit Cup
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
128 N Cass Ave, Westmont, IL 60559