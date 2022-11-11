Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Eggtc. Shawnee

No reviews yet

7182 Renner Road

Shawnee, KS 66217

Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien
Create Your Own Potato Skillet
Breakfast Meat

THE CLASSIC BREAKFAST

Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien

$10.49

Includes two eggs, bread, and a side

Classic Breakfast with Corned Beef Hash

$11.99

Includes two eggs, bread, and a side

Classic Breakfast with Country Fried Steak

$13.49

Includes two eggs, bread, and a side

Classic Breakfast with a Pork Chop

$13.99Out of stock

Includes two eggs, bread, and a side. Extra Pork Chop Additional Charge.

Classic Breakfast with Steak

$14.99Out of stock

Includes two eggs, bread, and a side

ALTRI - DELICIOUS ALTERNATIVES

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$11.99

An English muffin topped with smoked black oak ham, corned beef or turkey, two poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with a side

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$11.99

An English muffin topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise, avocado, spinach and tomatoes. Served with a side.

Nova Scotia Salmon

$13.99

An English muffin topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise, avocado, spinach and tomatoes. Served with a side.

Southwestern Benny

Southwestern Benny

$11.99

A biscuit topped with a sausage patty, scrambled eggs and chorizo gravy. Served with a side.

The Rockies Benny

$11.99

A grilled croissant topped with ham, cheddar cheese, grilled peppers and onions, scrambled eggs and hollandaise. Served with a side

Quiche

Quiche

$9.99

Served with a side

Despierto Burrito

Despierto Burrito

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, cheddar, chorizo and onions wrapped in a tortilla and topped with sour cream, mango salad and cilantro. Served with breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns.

Biscuit & Gravy

$8.49

Served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Two eggs topped with salsa, black beans and cheddar. Served with a tortilla and breakfast potatoes or hash browns

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$11.49

Big enough to share! Topped with monterey jack and cheddar, chorizo gravy, scrambled eggs, diced tomatoes, green peppers and red onions, served on a cauliflower crust

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, monterey jack and cheddar, black beans, jalapenos onions, tomatoes and avocados on three corn tortillas, with a side of sour cream, mango salsa and lettuce. Served with a side

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Wheat toast topped with fresh avocado spread, arugula, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and a balsamic glaze drizzle. Served with two eggs and your choice of a seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.

Bagel & Lox

$13.99

A plain or everything bagel served with smoked salmon, sliced tomatoes, red onions, capers and cream cheese.

1\2 Eggs Benidict

$6.99

1\2 Southwest Benny

$6.49

Quesadilla

$10.99

Classic with Biscuit and gravy

$11.99

Served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns

OMELETS

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.99

Served with bread and a choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns or fruit. Each ingredient $0.99

Chili Cheese Omelet

$9.99Out of stock

Beef chili and cheddar topped with sour cream and onions

Cobb Omelet

Cobb Omelet

$9.99Out of stock

Blue cheese and monterey jack with chunks of bacon, avocado and walnuts

Mediterranean Chicken Omelet

Mediterranean Chicken Omelet

$10.99Out of stock

Seasoned grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, and feta, tossed in tahini sauce

Athena's Omelet

$9.99Out of stock

Feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes and red onions with a balsamic vinegar reduction glaze

Pequenaud Omelet

$9.99Out of stock

Sausage, cheddar, and potatoes topped with red onion chutney

Ranchero

Ranchero

$10.99

Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro

Salubrious Omelet

Salubrious Omelet

$9.99Out of stock

Monterey jack, swiss, asparagus, black olives, mushrooms and red onions topped with red onion chutney

Apple and Goat Cheese

$11.99

Creamy goat cheese with granny smith apples, walnuts and red onion chutney

Spinach and Four Cheese

$11.99

A blend of monterey jack, swiss, cheddar, and feta with fresh spinach

Spicy Italian

$11.99

Italian sausage and salami with monterey jack, tomatoes, and red onions

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Thinly sliced steak, onions, green peppers, and american cheese

Sriracha Chicken and Veggie

Sriracha Chicken and Veggie

$11.99

Roasted chicken, onions, roasted red pepper, and broccoli cooked in a spicy sriracha sauce and topped with monterey jack and cheddar

The Finish Line

The Finish Line

$11.99

Feta, turkey sausage, avocados, spinach and diced tomatoes with egg whites

Garden of Eden Frittata

Garden of Eden Frittata

$11.99

Cheddar, potatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and roasted red peppers topped with spicy salsa and basil

Salmon and Goat Cheese Frittata

$13.99

Smoked salmon, goat cheese, potatoes and onions sprinkled with fresh basil

Lavish Lobster

$17.99

SKILLETS

Create Your Own Potato Skillet

$7.99

A skillet full of breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of ingredients topped with an egg. Each ingredient - $1.29

Ranchero Skillet

Ranchero Skillet

$10.99

Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro

Apple and Goat Cheese Skillet

Apple and Goat Cheese Skillet

$11.99

Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro

Spinach and Four Cheese Skillet

Spinach and Four Cheese Skillet

$11.99

Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro

Spicy Italian Skillet

Spicy Italian Skillet

$11.99

Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro

Philly Cheesesteak Skillet

Philly Cheesesteak Skillet

$11.99

Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro

Finish Line Skillet

Finish Line Skillet

$11.99

Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro

Garden of Eden Skillet

Garden of Eden Skillet

$11.99

Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro

Sriracha Chicken Skillet

Sriracha Chicken Skillet

$11.99

Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro

Lavish Lobster Skillet

Lavish Lobster Skillet

$17.99

Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro

Salmon and Goat Cheese Skillet

Salmon and Goat Cheese Skillet

$13.99

Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro

EGG SANDWICHES

BELT Sandwich

BELT Sandwich

$10.99

Bacon, fried egg, lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread with a side of herb mayonnaise

Sunrise Egg Sandwich

$10.99

One egg sunny side up topped with goat cheese, sautéed spinach, onions and served open-faced on wheat toast. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries

Turkey Florentine Sandwich

Turkey Florentine Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced turkey, scrambled eggs, swiss, spinach, avocado and tomatoes on wheat with a side of hollandaise. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries

Sicilian Egg Sandwich

Sicilian Egg Sandwich

$10.99

Hard salami, prosciutto, fried egg, mozzarella, basil, lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread with a side of herb mayonnaise.Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries

Primo Egg Sandwich

$10.99

Your choice of meat with a scrambled egg and cheddar on your choice of bread. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries

Primo Waffle

$12.99

Your choice of meat with a scrambled egg and cheddar on a waffle. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries

Primo. Pancake

$11.49

Your choice of meat with a scrambled egg and cheddar on a pancake. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries

Primo French Toast

Primo French Toast

$11.49

Your choice of meat with a scrambled egg and cheddar on French toast. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries

CREPES

Crepe Cena

Crepe Cena

$10.99

Sautéed spinach and onions in a scrambled egg-filled crepe topped with hollandaise and garnished with crisp bacon. Served with breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns

Crepe Salmon & Goat Cheese

$13.99

Smoked salmon and goat cheese in a scrambled egg-filled crepe topped with hollandaise, capers and diced tomatoes. Served with a side

Crepe Marscapone

Crepe Marscapone

$9.99

Sweet mascarpone-filled crepe topped with strawberry purée and whipped cream

Crepe Dolce

$9.99

Guava cream cheese and strawberries in a crepe, drizzled with a light mango sauce and topped with whipped cream, candied pecans, fresh mango, and strawberries.

SWEET STACKS

Belgian Waffle

$8.99
Stack of Pancakes

Stack of Pancakes

$8.99

Three buttermilk or multigrain cakes.

French Toast

French Toast

$8.99

A stack of three French toast slices. Your choice of sourdough or wheat.

Banatella French Toast

Banatella French Toast

$9.99

Sliced bananas and chocolate hazelnut spread sandwiched between two slices of sourdough french toast topped with chocolate sauce and powdered cinnamon sugar

Lemon Cream French Toast

Lemon Cream French Toast

$9.99

Topped with blueberry compote

Side of French Toast

$2.49

One Pancake

$3.49

Chicken & Waffle

$11.99

FRESH PASTRIES

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

A Home Baked Large Cinnamon Roll, Topped with Cream Cheese Icing and Powdered Sugar. Served Warm.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.49

Freshly Baked Muffin, Served Warm.

Special Muffin

$2.49

HEALTHY SELECTIONS

Fresh Fruit and Granola

$8.49

Served with yogurt and a muffin

Fruit Parfait

Fruit Parfait

$8.49

Your choice of yogurt or heart-healthy cottage cheese layered with fruit and served with a muffin

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$8.49

Cooked in water with brown sugar and served with fresh fruit

Side Oatmeal

$4.49

Acai Bowl

$8.99Out of stock

FAMILY STYLE BREAKFAST

The Classic Family Breakfast

$48.00

A combination of Savory & Sweet Classic Breakfast Items for 4: Scrambled Eggs - Breakfast Meats - Fresh Fruit & Country Style Potatoes - Pancakes & French Toast.

ON THE SIDE

Egg Any Way

$1.69

Breakfast Meat

$3.99

Side of Bread

$2.29

HashBrowns

$2.49

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.49

Gravy

$1.69

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Grits

$2.99

Smoked Salmon

$5.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Fruit

$2.69

Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Bagel

$2.49

Croissant

$2.49

Empanada

$3.29

Hollandaise Sauce

$0.99

Spreads

$1.00

Side Red Salsa

$1.29

Side Mango Salsa

$1.29

Side Sour Cream

$1.29

Side Avocado

$2.49

Avocado Spread

$2.49

Side Cheese

One Biscuit And Gravy

$4.99

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Dressing Side

$0.99

Spreads

$1.00

Spreads

$1.00

Spreads

$1.29

French Fries

$2.29

Side Asparagus

$2.49

Chutney

$1.29

Black Beans

$1.29

KIDS MENU

Kids Pancake meal

$4.19

One egg and choice of meat

Kids French Toast meal

$4.19

One egg and choice of meat

Grilled Cheese

$4.59

Grilled cheese on sourdough bread and American cheese wit a side

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Cheeseburger with side choice

Chicken Strips

$4.99

3 chicken strips with a side

Kid Pig in A Blanket

$4.19

Kids Waffle

$5.99

SANDWICHES

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$9.99

Corned beef or turkey with swiss cheese topped with sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye toast. Served with grilled bread.

Turkey Avocado Pesto Sandwich

Turkey Avocado Pesto Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey, arugula, avocado, basil pesto, swiss cheese & tomato on toast. Served with grilled bread.

Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$9.99

Ham & Swiss cheese, spinach, pickles, mustard & herbed mayo on Cuban roll. Served with grilled bread.

Eggtc. Club Sandwich

Eggtc. Club Sandwich

$10.49

Turkey, corned beef, bacon, monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes on wheat. Served with grilled bread.

Steak and Cheese

Steak and Cheese

$9.99

Thinly sliced beef, grilled onions, American cheese, horseradish spread on sourdough toast. Served with grilled bread.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.99

An 8 oz black angus beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a ciabatta bun. Served with grilled bread.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

An 8 oz grilled chicken breast topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a ciabatta bun. Served with grilled bread.

Blt Wrap

$10.99

SOUPS AND SALADS

House Salad

$9.99

Sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and Italian croutons on Romaine. Served with grilled bread

Avocado Mango Salad

Avocado Mango Salad

$10.99

vocado, mango and candied pecans on Romaine. Served with grilled bread

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, Italian croutons and Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing. Served with grilled bread

Strawberry Fields Salad

Strawberry Fields Salad

$10.99

Strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and spinach. Served with grilled bread

Soup and Side Salad

$8.99

Soup

$4.99

Half House Salad

$4.99

Sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and Italian croutons on Romaine. Served with grilled bread

BEVERAGES

Small Fruit Juice

$2.29

Orange, apple, cranberry, grapefruit or

Large Fruit Juice

$3.29

Orange, apple, cranberry, grapefruit or

Small Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.99

Large Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.99

Small 2% Milk

$2.29

Large 2% Milk

$3.29

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Vanilla Soy Milk

$2.49

Almond Milk

$2.49

Fountain Soda/Tea

$2.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mr. Pibb, Barq’s Root Beer, Minute Maid Lemonade

Red Bull

$3.75

Tomato

$2.29

Lrg Tomato

$3.29

ESPRESSO DRINKS

Cappuccino

$4.99

Espresso with frothed milk.

Cafe Latte

$4.99

Espresso with steamed milk

Americano

$2.99

Espresso and hot water

Con Panna

$2.99

Espresso capped with whipped cream

Cafe Mocha

$5.29

Espresso and steamed milk with chocolate

Cafe Breve

$5.99

Espresso and rich steamed half and half

Affogato

$4.99

Vanilla ice cream in espresso

Mexican Spiced Mocha

$5.49

Espresso and steamed milk with chocolate, cinnamon and spices

Cafe au Lait

$4.99

House blend coffee with steamed milk

Shot in the Dark

$4.99

Coffee with an espresso kicker

Macchiato

$2.99

Espresso mingled with an equal amount of creamy milk

Chai Latte

$5.49

Spiced black tea with honey and milk

Steamers

$3.99

Steamed milk with Torani falvored syrup

Espresso Single Shot

$1.49

Espresso Double

$1.99

Hot Cholocate

$4.29

Special Latte

$5.49

Honey Cream Latte

$5.99

Churro Latte

$6.00

PARISI HOUSE COFFEE

House Blend

$2.99

Cold Brew

$3.29

Smooth, cold-brewed selection

House Blend Decaf

$2.99

Coffee Pot

$14.99

Coffee To Go

$1.99

Coffee Club

Coffee Club

$1.14

SMOOTHIES

Bango Berry

Bango Berry

$5.49

Banana, mango and strawberry

Very Berry Pomegranate

Very Berry Pomegranate

$5.49

Pomegranate, cranberry, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry and vanilla yogurt

KIDS DRINKS

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Kids Milk

$2.29

Kids Orange Juice

$2.29

Kids Pineapple Juice

$2.29

Kids Fresh Squeezed

$2.99

Kids Soda

$1.89

Kids Grape Juice

$2.29

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Kids Apple Juice

$2.29

Kids Pomegranate Juice

$2.29

Kids Lemonade

$2.29

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$2.29

Kids Hot Choc

$2.50

Kids Smoothie

$3.49

Shawnee Specials

Sweet Potato Pancake

$3.99Out of stock

Bacon, Cheddar Jalapeno

Club Skillet

$10.99

Joes Omelet

$13.99

3 egg omelet, with Hamburger, tomato, onion, cheddar topped with pickles

Corn Chowder

$3.99Out of stock

Classic Breakfast with Brisket

$12.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Waffle

$8.99

BLT Bagel

$9.99Out of stock

Raspberry Crepe

$8.99Out of stock

Cheese Burger Omelet

$10.99

Meat Meat Omelet

$10.99

All veggie omelet

$10.99Out of stock

Eggtc Merchandise

Eggtc's Hot Sauce Bottle

$4.99

Eggtc's Coffee Mugs

$5.99

Eggtc's blend Coffee

$10.99

Eggtc coffee tumbler

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee, KS 66217

Directions

Gallery
Eggtc. image
Eggtc. image

