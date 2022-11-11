- Home
- /
- Shawnee
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Eggtc. - Shawnee
Eggtc. Shawnee
No reviews yet
7182 Renner Road
Shawnee, KS 66217
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
THE CLASSIC BREAKFAST
Classic Breakfast - Your Choice of Protien
Includes two eggs, bread, and a side
Classic Breakfast with Corned Beef Hash
Includes two eggs, bread, and a side
Classic Breakfast with Country Fried Steak
Includes two eggs, bread, and a side
Classic Breakfast with a Pork Chop
Includes two eggs, bread, and a side. Extra Pork Chop Additional Charge.
Classic Breakfast with Steak
Includes two eggs, bread, and a side
ALTRI - DELICIOUS ALTERNATIVES
Eggs Benedict
An English muffin topped with smoked black oak ham, corned beef or turkey, two poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with a side
Eggs Benedict Florentine
An English muffin topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise, avocado, spinach and tomatoes. Served with a side.
Nova Scotia Salmon
An English muffin topped with two poached eggs, hollandaise, avocado, spinach and tomatoes. Served with a side.
Southwestern Benny
A biscuit topped with a sausage patty, scrambled eggs and chorizo gravy. Served with a side.
The Rockies Benny
A grilled croissant topped with ham, cheddar cheese, grilled peppers and onions, scrambled eggs and hollandaise. Served with a side
Quiche
Served with a side
Despierto Burrito
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, chorizo and onions wrapped in a tortilla and topped with sour cream, mango salad and cilantro. Served with breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns.
Biscuit & Gravy
Served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs topped with salsa, black beans and cheddar. Served with a tortilla and breakfast potatoes or hash browns
Breakfast Pizza
Big enough to share! Topped with monterey jack and cheddar, chorizo gravy, scrambled eggs, diced tomatoes, green peppers and red onions, served on a cauliflower crust
Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled eggs, monterey jack and cheddar, black beans, jalapenos onions, tomatoes and avocados on three corn tortillas, with a side of sour cream, mango salsa and lettuce. Served with a side
Avocado Toast
Wheat toast topped with fresh avocado spread, arugula, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and a balsamic glaze drizzle. Served with two eggs and your choice of a seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
Bagel & Lox
A plain or everything bagel served with smoked salmon, sliced tomatoes, red onions, capers and cream cheese.
1\2 Eggs Benidict
1\2 Southwest Benny
Quesadilla
Classic with Biscuit and gravy
Served with breakfast potatoes or hash browns
OMELETS
Build Your Own Omelet
Served with bread and a choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns or fruit. Each ingredient $0.99
Chili Cheese Omelet
Beef chili and cheddar topped with sour cream and onions
Cobb Omelet
Blue cheese and monterey jack with chunks of bacon, avocado and walnuts
Mediterranean Chicken Omelet
Seasoned grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, and feta, tossed in tahini sauce
Athena's Omelet
Feta, kalamata olives, tomatoes and red onions with a balsamic vinegar reduction glaze
Pequenaud Omelet
Sausage, cheddar, and potatoes topped with red onion chutney
Ranchero
Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro
Salubrious Omelet
Monterey jack, swiss, asparagus, black olives, mushrooms and red onions topped with red onion chutney
Apple and Goat Cheese
Creamy goat cheese with granny smith apples, walnuts and red onion chutney
Spinach and Four Cheese
A blend of monterey jack, swiss, cheddar, and feta with fresh spinach
Spicy Italian
Italian sausage and salami with monterey jack, tomatoes, and red onions
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced steak, onions, green peppers, and american cheese
Sriracha Chicken and Veggie
Roasted chicken, onions, roasted red pepper, and broccoli cooked in a spicy sriracha sauce and topped with monterey jack and cheddar
The Finish Line
Feta, turkey sausage, avocados, spinach and diced tomatoes with egg whites
Garden of Eden Frittata
Cheddar, potatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, and roasted red peppers topped with spicy salsa and basil
Salmon and Goat Cheese Frittata
Smoked salmon, goat cheese, potatoes and onions sprinkled with fresh basil
Lavish Lobster
SKILLETS
Create Your Own Potato Skillet
A skillet full of breakfast potatoes or hash browns and your choice of ingredients topped with an egg. Each ingredient - $1.29
Ranchero Skillet
Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro
Apple and Goat Cheese Skillet
Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro
Spinach and Four Cheese Skillet
Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro
Spicy Italian Skillet
Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro
Philly Cheesesteak Skillet
Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro
Finish Line Skillet
Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro
Garden of Eden Skillet
Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro
Sriracha Chicken Skillet
Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro
Lavish Lobster Skillet
Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro
Salmon and Goat Cheese Skillet
Chorizo with cheddar and black beans topped with sour cream, mango salsa and cilantro
EGG SANDWICHES
BELT Sandwich
Bacon, fried egg, lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread with a side of herb mayonnaise
Sunrise Egg Sandwich
One egg sunny side up topped with goat cheese, sautéed spinach, onions and served open-faced on wheat toast. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries
Turkey Florentine Sandwich
Sliced turkey, scrambled eggs, swiss, spinach, avocado and tomatoes on wheat with a side of hollandaise. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries
Sicilian Egg Sandwich
Hard salami, prosciutto, fried egg, mozzarella, basil, lettuce and tomato on sourdough bread with a side of herb mayonnaise.Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries
Primo Egg Sandwich
Your choice of meat with a scrambled egg and cheddar on your choice of bread. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries
Primo Waffle
Your choice of meat with a scrambled egg and cheddar on a waffle. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries
Primo. Pancake
Your choice of meat with a scrambled egg and cheddar on a pancake. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries
Primo French Toast
Your choice of meat with a scrambled egg and cheddar on French toast. Served with your choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns, fruit or fries
CREPES
Crepe Cena
Sautéed spinach and onions in a scrambled egg-filled crepe topped with hollandaise and garnished with crisp bacon. Served with breakfast potatoes or hashbrowns
Crepe Salmon & Goat Cheese
Smoked salmon and goat cheese in a scrambled egg-filled crepe topped with hollandaise, capers and diced tomatoes. Served with a side
Crepe Marscapone
Sweet mascarpone-filled crepe topped with strawberry purée and whipped cream
Crepe Dolce
Guava cream cheese and strawberries in a crepe, drizzled with a light mango sauce and topped with whipped cream, candied pecans, fresh mango, and strawberries.
SWEET STACKS
Belgian Waffle
Stack of Pancakes
Three buttermilk or multigrain cakes.
French Toast
A stack of three French toast slices. Your choice of sourdough or wheat.
Banatella French Toast
Sliced bananas and chocolate hazelnut spread sandwiched between two slices of sourdough french toast topped with chocolate sauce and powdered cinnamon sugar
Lemon Cream French Toast
Topped with blueberry compote
Side of French Toast
One Pancake
Chicken & Waffle
FRESH PASTRIES
HEALTHY SELECTIONS
FAMILY STYLE BREAKFAST
ON THE SIDE
Egg Any Way
Breakfast Meat
Side of Bread
HashBrowns
Breakfast Potatoes
Gravy
Corned Beef Hash
Grits
Smoked Salmon
Cottage Cheese
Fruit
Fruit Bowl
Bagel
Croissant
Empanada
Hollandaise Sauce
Spreads
Side Red Salsa
Side Mango Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Avocado
Avocado Spread
Side Cheese
One Biscuit And Gravy
Sliced Tomatoes
Dressing Side
Spreads
Spreads
Spreads
French Fries
Side Asparagus
Chutney
Black Beans
KIDS MENU
Kids Pancake meal
One egg and choice of meat
Kids French Toast meal
One egg and choice of meat
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on sourdough bread and American cheese wit a side
Kids Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger with side choice
Chicken Strips
3 chicken strips with a side
Kid Pig in A Blanket
Kids Waffle
SANDWICHES
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef or turkey with swiss cheese topped with sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye toast. Served with grilled bread.
Turkey Avocado Pesto Sandwich
Turkey, arugula, avocado, basil pesto, swiss cheese & tomato on toast. Served with grilled bread.
Cubano Sandwich
Ham & Swiss cheese, spinach, pickles, mustard & herbed mayo on Cuban roll. Served with grilled bread.
Eggtc. Club Sandwich
Turkey, corned beef, bacon, monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes on wheat. Served with grilled bread.
Steak and Cheese
Thinly sliced beef, grilled onions, American cheese, horseradish spread on sourdough toast. Served with grilled bread.
Cheeseburger
An 8 oz black angus beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a ciabatta bun. Served with grilled bread.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
An 8 oz grilled chicken breast topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a ciabatta bun. Served with grilled bread.
Blt Wrap
SOUPS AND SALADS
House Salad
Sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and Italian croutons on Romaine. Served with grilled bread
Avocado Mango Salad
vocado, mango and candied pecans on Romaine. Served with grilled bread
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, Italian croutons and Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing. Served with grilled bread
Strawberry Fields Salad
Strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and spinach. Served with grilled bread
Soup and Side Salad
Soup
Half House Salad
Sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and Italian croutons on Romaine. Served with grilled bread
BEVERAGES
Small Fruit Juice
Orange, apple, cranberry, grapefruit or
Large Fruit Juice
Orange, apple, cranberry, grapefruit or
Small Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice
Large Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice
Small 2% Milk
Large 2% Milk
Small Chocolate Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
Vanilla Soy Milk
Almond Milk
Fountain Soda/Tea
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mr. Pibb, Barq’s Root Beer, Minute Maid Lemonade
Red Bull
Tomato
Lrg Tomato
ESPRESSO DRINKS
Cappuccino
Espresso with frothed milk.
Cafe Latte
Espresso with steamed milk
Americano
Espresso and hot water
Con Panna
Espresso capped with whipped cream
Cafe Mocha
Espresso and steamed milk with chocolate
Cafe Breve
Espresso and rich steamed half and half
Affogato
Vanilla ice cream in espresso
Mexican Spiced Mocha
Espresso and steamed milk with chocolate, cinnamon and spices
Cafe au Lait
House blend coffee with steamed milk
Shot in the Dark
Coffee with an espresso kicker
Macchiato
Espresso mingled with an equal amount of creamy milk
Chai Latte
Spiced black tea with honey and milk
Steamers
Steamed milk with Torani falvored syrup
Espresso Single Shot
Espresso Double
Hot Cholocate
Special Latte
Honey Cream Latte
Churro Latte
PARISI HOUSE COFFEE
SMOOTHIES
KIDS DRINKS
Shawnee Specials
Sweet Potato Pancake
Bacon, Cheddar Jalapeno
Club Skillet
Joes Omelet
3 egg omelet, with Hamburger, tomato, onion, cheddar topped with pickles
Corn Chowder
Classic Breakfast with Brisket
Pumpkin Waffle
BLT Bagel
Raspberry Crepe
Cheese Burger Omelet
Meat Meat Omelet
All veggie omelet
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7182 Renner Road, Shawnee, KS 66217