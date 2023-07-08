EggTown New Tampa
No reviews yet
17507 Preserve Walk Lane
Tampa, FL 33647
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Milk
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (made to order)
Apple Juice
Lemonade
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Regular Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Flavor Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Oreo Mocha Iced Coffee
Flavor Iced Coffee
Feature & 222
Omelettes
Crab Omelette
Spinach Feta Omelette
Cheese Omelette
Southwest Chicken Omelette
Served with potatoes and biscuit
Power Omelette
Three egg whites, turkey sausage, onions and mushrooms, topped with salsa. Served with a cup of fruit and wheat toast.
Steak Omelette
Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Hash Omelette
Corned beef hash and cheddar cheese.
Meat Lovers Omelette
Ham, sausauge, bacon and cheddar cheese
Smoked Salmon Omelette
Smoked salmon, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise sauce and capers.
Cali Omelette
Avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream.
Veggie Omelette
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
Spicy Chorizo Omelette
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado and jack cheese
B.L.T. Avocado Omelette
Spinach omelette, tomatoes, bacon, Swiss cheese and avocado
Benedicts
EggTown Benedict
Two eggs poached, grilled smoked ham, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Spicy Chorizo Benedict
Two eggs poached, grilled chorizo, pepper jack cheese and avocado on an english muffin topped with tomatillo sauce.
Southern Benedict
Scrambled eggs and sausage patties on a biscuit topped with sausage gravy.
Crab Cake Benedict
Two eggs poached, two crab cakes and tomatoes on an english muffin topped topped with hollandaise sauce.
Salmon Benedict
Two eggs poached and grilled smoked salmon on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce, onions and capers.
Hash Benedict
Scrambled eggs and corned beef hash on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Florentine Benedict
Two eggs poached, spinach, bacon and tomatoes on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Chicken Waffle Benedict
Two eggs poached and fried chicken on a waffle topped with hollandaise sauce.
Steak Benedict
Two eggs poached, shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms and Swiss cheese on an english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.
Traditional Benedict
Country Skillets
EggTown Skillet
Bacon, sausage, ham, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, and scrambled eggs.
Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and scrambled eggs.
Southern Skillet
Bacon, onions, cheddar cheese, sausage gravy, and scrambled eggs.
Spicy Chorizo Skillet
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, jack cheese, tomatillo sauce, avocado, and scrambled eggs.
Sweet Temptations
Loaded French Toast
Loaded Pancakes
Loaded Waffle
Oreo Pancakes
Orange Pecan French Toast
Nutella Crepes
Strawberry Cheesecake Crepes
Plain Waffle
Plain French Toast
Plain Pancake
Stuffed Strawberry French Toast
Pancake Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake
French Toast Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake
Swedish Pancakes
Specialties
Chorizo Tacos
Three tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo, chipotle mayonnaise, and cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh avocado and pico de gallo.
Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese and parsley. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.
Avocado Toast
Hearth multi grain toast with fresh smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, broccoli sprouts, feta cheese crumbles and scrambled eggs.
Everything Bagel
Everything bagel with cream cheese, smoked salmon, fresh sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, poached eggs and broccoli sprouts.
Blackboard Specials
Bagel Lox Platter
Biscuit & Gravy
One biscuit topped with gravy, served with two eggs any style, bacon or sausage, and seasoned potatoes with onions.
Country Fried Chicken
Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
Corn Beef Hash
Corn beef hash served with two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
Country Fried Steak
Served with two eggs, seasoned potatoes with onions, and a biscuit.
Crepe Combo
Strawberry Cheesecake or Nutella crepes, served with seasoned potatoes with onions and a homemade muffin.
Chicken & Waffles
Breakfast Sandwiches
Chicken Waffle Sandwich
Two eggs over hard, fried chicken breast and american cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions
Bagel Sandwich
Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions.
Sausage Waffle Sandwich
Two eggs over hard, sausage patties and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions
Breakfast Croissant
Two eggs over hard, bacon and American cheese. Served with seasoned potatoes with onions
Kids Corner
One Egg
One egg any style, served with seasoned potatoes with onions, two pieces of bacon or two pieces of sausage links and a biscuit.
Kids Cheese Omelette
Two egg omelette with cheddar cheese, served with seasoned potatoes with onions and a biscuit.
Kids French Toast Combo
Your choice of French Toast or Pancake, served with one egg scrambled and two pieces of bacon or two sausage
Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries
Chicken Tenders
Three piece chicken tenders. Served with french fries.
Kids Pancake Combo
Sandwiches
Grilled Raisin Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
Grilled raisin bread with swiss cheese, chicken salad, cranberries, nuts and lettuce
Grilled Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon strips and Swiss cheese. Served on a sesame bun.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Crab cake, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and Swiss cheese on grilled white bread.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Chicken salad, cranberries, nuts, leaf lettuce and tomatoes on a croissant
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white bred
B.L.T. Avocado Wrap
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, avocado, mayonnaise, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Chicken Estrada
Grilled chicken breast, spinach, mushrooms, feta, swiss cheese and mayonnaise, served on grilled marble rye bread.
Reuben
Corned beef, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread.
EggTown Burger
Half pounder cooked to perfection, topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon and Swiss cheese. Served on a sesame bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion