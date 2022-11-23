Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Egg Tuck Hollywood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info
PINNACLE OF EXTRAORDINARY EGG SANDWICH EXPERIENCE ALL MADE FROM SCRATCH WITH CAGE FREE EGGS ON A HOUSE-MADE PREMIUM BRIOCHE BUNS
Location
7131 W. Sunset blvd, unit B, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hot Motha Clucker - 1708 N. Las Palmas
No Reviews
1708 N. Las Palmas Hollywood, CA 90028
View restaurant
Liaison to Go - 1638 N Las Palmas Ave
No Reviews
1638 N Las Palmas Ave los angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Breakfast by Salt's Cure - West Hollywood
4.4 • 754
7494 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant