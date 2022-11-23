Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Egg Tuck Hollywood

No reviews yet

7131 W. Sunset blvd

unit B

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Bacon & Cheese
Original - Eggcellent Burrito
Tater Tots

Egg Tuck Sandwiches

SIGNATURE TUCKED IN EGG SANDWICHES WITH VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE
Original - Sweet Egg

$7.99

ORIGINAL - VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE

Avo Egg

$9.99

VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, FANNED AVOCADO, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE

Bacon & Cheese

$9.99

VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, SMOKED BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, SMOKED HAM, CHEDDAR CHEESE, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE

Burger-Wiches

HOUSE MADE TTEOK-GALBI (KOREAN SHORT RIB) PATTY, OVER MEDIUM EGG, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, PICKLES, GRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE **CONTAINS BEEF & PORK**
Original - Royal West

$10.99

HOME MADE TTEOK-GALBI (KOREAN SHORT RIB) PATTY, OVER MEDIUM EGG, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, PICKLEDS, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE **CONTAINS BEEF & PORK**

Gochuracha Royal West [Spicy]

$11.99

HOUSE MADE GOCHUJANG SRIRACHA GLAZED SPICY TTEOK-GALBI (KOREAN SHORT RIB) PATTY, OVER MEDIUM EGG, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, PICKLES, FRESH CHIVES, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, EGG SAUCE (HOUSE MAYO), SERVED IN HOUSE BRIOCHE **CONTAINS BEEF & PORK**

Breakfast Burrito

SIGNATURE VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, CRISPY TATER TOTS, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, SERVED IN FLOUR TORTILLA
Original - Eggcellent Burrito

$6.99

SIGNATURE VERY SOFT CAGE FREE SCRAMBLED EGGS, CRISPY TATER TOTS, HOUSE SRIRACHA AIOLI, SERVED IN FLOUR TORTILLA

[Vegan] Just Burrito

$10.99

[VEGAN] SCRAMBLED JUST EGG, CRISPY TATER TOTS, VEGAN SRIRACHA AIOLI

Royal Burrito

$9.99

ADDED HOUSE-MADE TTEOK-GALBI (KOREAN SHORT RIB) PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS. **CONTAINS BEEF & PORK**

Gochuracha Royal Burrito [Spicy]

$10.99

ADDED HOUSE-MADE GOCHUJANG SRIRACHA GLAZED SPICY TTEOK-GALBI (KOREAN SHORT RIB) PATTY, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS. **CONTAINS BEEF & PORK**

Sides

Famous Egg Tots and More
Kale Caesar Salad

$5.50
Egg Tots

$5.50

Tater Tots, Over Medium Egg, Chives, House Sriracha Aioli & Egg Sauce.

Tater Tots

$4.50

House Tater Tots

Fries

$4.50

House Crispy French Fries

Ketchup

Yellow Chili Pepper

Tapatío Hot Sauce

No Utensils

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50
Egg Sauce

$0.50

KICKBACK X EGG TUCK

Hemp infused lemonades, Mango and Strawberry Beverage
Mellow Mango

$6.49

EGG TUCK X KICKBACK Like hemp, mango contains a naturally occurring terpene, called myrcene. It has a ton of health benefits and helps with stress relief. We’ve combined the two, to bring you the mellowest mango mixture mankind has ever bottled into a beverage.

Lemony Lemon

$6.49

EGG TUCK X KICKBACK When life gives you lemony lemons… make lemony lemonade. Our lemonade is perfectly chill and will help you de-stress. Have a lemony sip and let go of your lemony worries. Btw, did we mention that this drink is lemony?

Strawberry Sunshine

$6.49

EGG TUCK X KICKBACK Hey there, Strawberry Sunshine! How’s your day going? You look like you’re thirsty and could use a break. You chose the right drink – we’ve got you covered. Have a sip of this and you’ll be feeling chipper all day!

Bored Ape Blueberry

$6.49

We’ve teamed up with the Bored Ape Yacht Club community to release this limited edition bottle. We will be offering special merch, and promos that can be redeemed when you scan the QR code. Let’s get Bored and Kickback.

Beverages

House Coffee (Hot)

$3.50
House Coffee Venti (Iced)

$4.00

House iced coffee 24oz

Honey Lemonade

$4.00
Iced Mango Green Tea

$5.00

Iced Green tea infused with sweet mangoes.

Iced Organic Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

Caffeine free Organic hibiscus with sweet fruit tart flavor.

Iced Vanila Chai Latte

$6.00
Iced Sweet Matcha Latte

$6.00
House Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

New Orleans Style Chicory Cold Brew

New Orleans Latte

$5.50

New Orleans Style House Chicory Cold Brew, Milk, Maple Syrup. Served Cold Only!

Pure Orange Juice

$3.50
Apple Juice

$3.50
Whole Milk

$2.50

Choice of flavor in 16oz cup

Organic Rishi Tea

RISHI Tea (Hot)

$4.00
RISHI Tea (Iced)

$4.50

Soda

Coke

$2.00

12 FL OZ Can Soda

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 FL OZ Can Soda

Sprite

$2.00

12 FL OZ Can Soda

La Croix Sparking Water

$2.00
Arrowhead Water PET

$2.00

20 FL OZ Bottle Water

Zero coke

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
PINNACLE OF EXTRAORDINARY EGG SANDWICH EXPERIENCE ALL MADE FROM SCRATCH WITH CAGE FREE EGGS ON A HOUSE-MADE PREMIUM BRIOCHE BUNS

Location

7131 W. Sunset blvd, unit B, Los Angeles, CA 90046

