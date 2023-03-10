EHOVE Career Center - Young Chef Inn 316 W Mason Rd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
316 W Mason Rd., Milan, OH 44846
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Berardi's Family Restaurant - 218 Cleveland Rd. E.
No Reviews
218 Cleveland Rd. E. Huron, OH 44839
View restaurant