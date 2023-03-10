  • Home
EHOVE Career Center - Young Chef Inn 316 W Mason Rd.

No reviews yet

316 W Mason Rd.

Milan, OH 44846

Call

Hours

Soups and Salads

Cup of Soup

$2.00

Homemade soup of the week.

Quart of Soup

$4.00

Side Salad

$1.50

Salmon Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches

YCI Burger

$7.00

B.L.T.

$5.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$7.00

Turkey Club

$7.00

6 oz. Sirloin Steak

$9.00

Specials

Scallops

$9.00

Bacon Blue Burger

$7.00

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Sides

Sidewinder Fries

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$1.50

Vegetable

$1.00

Pasta salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.50

Desserts

Margarita Parfait

$2.00

Apple Cheesecake

$3.00

Red Velvet Cupcake

$1.00

Beverages

Coffee

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$1.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

316 W Mason Rd., Milan, OH 44846

Directions

