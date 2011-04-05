Mediterranean
Sí Sí Sí Sí
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Si Si, or “yes yes” in both Italian and Spanish, is inspired by coastal Mediterranean dining experiences and immerses you in the sun-kissed flavors of Italy, Greece, Spain, Morocco and beyond.
Location
295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd, East Hampton, NY 11937
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buongiorno Bakery - East Hampton
No Reviews
295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurant