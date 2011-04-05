Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Sí Sí Sí Sí

review star

No reviews yet

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd

East Hampton, NY 11937

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tuna Tartare
Spicy Rigatoni
Hummus

Raw & Chilled

Tuna Tartare

$28.00

smoked avocado ~ za'atar potato chips

Hamachi

$29.00

ponzu ~ ginger oil ~ smoked salt

Market Greens

Lobster Salad

$46.00

harissa yogurt "ranch" ~ fresh dill ~ fennel ~ tomato ~ avocado ~ sumac ~ 6 minute egg

Gem Lettuces

$26.00

pullman croutons ~ pecorino dressing ~ brioche crumbs ~ cracked pepper

Fattoush

$27.00

Roasted Carrots

$26.00

sunflower and pumpkin seed pesto ~ cardamon honey ~ whipped goat cheese

Greek Salad

$28.00

heirloom tomato ~ cucumbers ~ taggiasca olives ~ red onion ~barrel aged feta ~ oregano

Sharables

Mezze

$46.00

tzatziki ~ chickpea hummus ~ baba ganoush ~ grilled seasonal vegetables

Octopus

$29.00

burnt eggplant yogurt ~ crispy artichoke ~ paprika vinaigrette

Lamb Chops

$29.00

charmoulal ~ pickled vegetables

Cauliflower

$26.00

herb tahini vinaigrette ~ whipped goat cheese ~ sesame

Pasta

Vongole

$39.00

manila clams ~ preserved lemon ~ parsley ~ garlic breadcrumbs

Cavatelli

$40.00

Quadrotti

$49.00

spring peas ~ robiola ~ lardo ~ mint

Spicy Rigatoni

$35.00

calabrian chili ~ tomato ~ 'vodka' sauce

Entrees

Lamb Burger

$34.00

smoked feta ~ pickled onion ~ harissa aioli ~ sí sí french fries

Scallops

$47.00

warm leek vinaigrette ~ tricolor cauliflower ~ caramelized shallots ~ bottarga breadcrumbs

Halibut

$49.00

wheatberry tabouleh ~ asparagus ~ cumin tahini vinaigrette ~ charred lemon

Chicken

$40.00

saffron yogurt marinate ~ seasonal vegetables ~ white harissa

NY Strip

$70.00

bonemarrow maitre d butter ~ panzanella

Sides

French Fries

$15.00

Tabouli Quinoa Side

$15.00

Asparagus

$15.00

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables

$15.00

Roasted Wild Mushrooms

$15.00

Pita side

$5.00

Hummus

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$15.00

Pickled Veggies

$15.00

Tuna Chips

$5.00

Side Avocado

$5.00

Couscous Side

$15.00

Bread

Bread

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Si Si, or “yes yes” in both Italian and Spanish, is inspired by coastal Mediterranean dining experiences and immerses you in the sun-kissed flavors of Italy, Greece, Spain, Morocco and beyond.

Website

Location

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Rd, East Hampton, NY 11937

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Aspen Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,983
2 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Buongiorno Bakery - East Hampton
orange starNo Reviews
295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurantnext
BLU MAR
orange starNo Reviews
136 Main St. Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Gansett Wraps - Westerly
orange starNo Reviews
160 Granite Street Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in East Hampton

Moby’s
orange star4.5 • 4,721
341 Pantigo Road East Hampton North, NY 11937
View restaurantnext
Carissa's the Bakery
orange star4.0 • 128
221 Pantigo Road East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurantnext
The Springs Tavern - Springs, East Hampton, NY
orange star4.5 • 11
15 Fort Pond Blvd East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Hampton
Amagansett
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Bridgehampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Montauk
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Westhampton Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Riverhead
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston