eight 11 place

Gayda Bottle

$40.00

Domaine Gayda is a pioneer for developing and growing the best and healthiest fruit possible. The Gayda estate is certified organic and is constantly pioneering new techniques to help create a biodiverse environment for the Domains Ecosystem. The grapes undergo a cold pressing and fermentation to help keep the freshness in the wine. There is a little 6 months of lees ageing before blending and bottling. There is a pale lemon gold colour with an explosive aroma of apricot, peach and acacia blossom. A great elegant wine with a perfect balance and richness.