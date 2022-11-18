- Home
Eight 11 Place
437 Reviews
$$
7080 Main St
Frisco, TX 75033
Order Again
Popular Items
Shareables
The Board
Mustard Seed Gouda, Black Truffle Cheddar, Peppercorn Crusted Goat, Mustard Seed Salami, Black Truffle Salami, Del Duca Prosciutto
Meatballs al Forno
Tomato Gravy, Mozarella, Basil & Toasted Ciabtta
Hummus
Classic Hummus, Assorted Fresh Veggies & Naan Bread
Pretzel Points
Axis IPA Beer Cheese, Gorgonzola Sauce & White Wine Mustard
Salmon Board
Honey Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Pickled Onions, Cucumber, Tomatoes & Naan
Brie & Apple Crostini
Brie Cheese, Green Apple, Basil, Honey Drizzle & Toast Crostini
Bacon & Bleu Chips
Sugar Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Shaved Parmesan & Balsamic Glaze
Truffled Parmesan Chips
White Truffle Oil, Shaved Parmesan & Rosemary
Texas Chips
Bacon, Trio of Cheeses, Jalapeño, Red Onion, BBQ & Ranch Dressing
Bruschetta
Salads & Soups
Caesar Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
House Salad
Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese, House Champagne, Vinaigrette & Balsamic Glaze
Caprese Salad
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Sliced Buffalo Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze & Fresh Basil
Chopped Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Chopped Pepperoni & Peppered Salami, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Mozzarella, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tomatoes & Citrus Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side House Salad
Side Caesar
Side Caprese
Soup
Fruit Cup
Paninis
Prosciutto & Goat Panini
Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Fig Spread & Balsamic Glaze
Cuban Panini
Ham, Pulled Pork, Stone Ground Mustard, Bread & Butter Pickles with Trio of Cheese
The Skinny Italian Panini
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Basil, Mozarella, Balsamic, Glaze & Pesto Sauce
Chicken, Apple & Brie Panini
Grilled Chicken Breast, Brie Cheese, Sliced Green Apple, Honey & Fresh Basil
Big Cheese
Pizza
The Godfather Pizza
Prosciutto, Salami, Peppered Pepperoni, Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peperoncini Peppers, White Truffle Oil & Fresh Rosemary
Peachy Pig Pizza
Pulled Pork, Bacon, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, red Onion, Peach Jam, Olive Oil, Crushed Red Pepper, Mike's Hot Honey
Meaty Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, House Made Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Prosciutto Pizza
Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Arugula & Balsamic Glaze
The Vineyard Pizza
Gorgonzola Sauce, Gouda, White Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese. Red Grapes & Fresh Rosemarry
Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Chicken, Sugar Bacon, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese, White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Mike's Hot Honey
Classic Margherita
Tomatoes, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Basil
Cheese Pizza
Extras
Wine
Red 1\2 $ Btl
White 1\2 $ Btl
eight 11 House Still Rose
eight 11 Still Rose Bottle
The Pale
The Pale Bottle
Rose All Day - eight 11 Still Rose
eight 11 Brut Rose Bottle
Aimery Bottle Rose
eight 11 Brut Bottle
Jacques Pelvas Bottle
Piper-Heidsieck
Luna Nuda Prosecco
Luna Nuda Prosecco Bottle
Cà di Rajo Prosecco Bottle
Concha y Toro Sauv Blanc
Concha y Toro Sauv Blanc Bottle
Custard
The Custard Chardonnay explodes with inviting aromas of vanilla scone, toasted almond, baked apple pie and creamy meringue cookies. The fragrant aromas lead to a lush mouthfeel filled with tropical fruit flavors; papaya and ripe guava. Additionally, flavors of vanilla custard, toasted buttered pie crust and whipped cream linger blissfully on the palate. The wine is richly textured yet well-balanced with juicy fruit and lively acidity.
Custard Bottle
The Custard Chardonnay explodes with inviting aromas of vanilla scone, toasted almond, baked apple pie and creamy meringue cookies. The fragrant aromas lead to a lush mouthfeel filled with tropical fruit flavors; papaya and ripe guava. Additionally, flavors of vanilla custard, toasted buttered pie crust and whipped cream linger blissfully on the palate. The wine is richly textured yet well-balanced with juicy fruit and lively acidity.
eight 11 White Bottle
Eos
Eos Bottle
Gayda Bottle
Domaine Gayda is a pioneer for developing and growing the best and healthiest fruit possible. The Gayda estate is certified organic and is constantly pioneering new techniques to help create a biodiverse environment for the Domains Ecosystem. The grapes undergo a cold pressing and fermentation to help keep the freshness in the wine. There is a little 6 months of lees ageing before blending and bottling. There is a pale lemon gold colour with an explosive aroma of apricot, peach and acacia blossom. A great elegant wine with a perfect balance and richness.
Left Coast Bottle
Longevity
Longevity Bottle
Prisoner Chardonnay bottle
Stemmari Pinot Grigio
Stemmari Pinot Grigio Bottle
Villa Wolf Riesling Bottle
Reddy Sauvignon Blanc
Apricot and sweet peach aromas and flavors are dominant while honey and orange blossom notes are more subdued. There is just enough acidity to balance the natural sweetness with a bit of bright effervescence in the finish to lighten the body.
Reddy Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Conundrum White by Caymus Bottle
A light straw color, the 2016 vintage features scents of honeysuckle, wildflowers and lemon blossoms, layered with star fruit, honeydew and a trace of flinty gunpowder. Entry is crisp, with a vibrant acidity that flows into a rich roundness on the mid-palate. Citrus and pear mingle with exotic flavors of mango, coconut, and pineapple. This wine’s structure and texture give it multiple dimensions – lush yet fresh, subtle yet rich. A kick of bright acidity on the finish underscores its lively character, while notes of ripe fruit entice you back for another sip.
Vina Robles Viognier Bottle
Domaine Gayda is a pioneer for developing and growing the best and healthiest fruit possible. The Gayda estate is certified organic and is constantly pioneering new techniques to help create a biodiverse environment for the Domains Ecosystem. The grapes undergo a cold pressing and fermentation to help keep the freshness in the wine. There is a little 6 months of lees ageing before blending and bottling. There is a pale lemon gold colour with an explosive aroma of apricot, peach and acacia blossom. A great elegant wine with a perfect balance and richness.
Josh Chard Bottle
Villa Maria Bottle
Marsanne, Reddy Vineyards
Come & Drink It White
Come and drink it bottle White
Caymus
Caymus 1L
Conundrum Red by Caymus Bottle
Dos Fincas Bottle
Duckhorn Vineyards
Educated guess
Educated Guess Bottle
eight 11 Red Bottle
F Bomb Bottle
Fabre Montmayou Bottle
Hullabaloo Bottle
Paris Valley Merlot
Paris Valley Merlot bottle
Peirano Estate Bottle
Saldo
Saldo Bottle
Silver Oak Cellars
Stag’s Leap Artemis
The Crusher Bottle
The Spur Bottle
The Prisioner Pinot Noir
The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon
Caricature Bottle
Vina Robles Estate Bottle
Josh Cab Bottle
Beer
Abita Amber
Deep Ellum Neato Bandito
Dogfish Namaste White
Hopfusion Feisty Blonde
Lagunitas A Lil Sumpin’ Sumpin’
OHB Freaky Deaky
Revolver Long Range Pils
Sculpin IPA- Ballas Point
Tupps National Standard
Tupps Pale Ale Citra
Bud Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Shiner Bock
Blood Orange Austin Eastsiders
Texas Honey Austin Eastsiders
High Noon Seltzer
Valentine Special Wine
Valentine Pizza & Dessert
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
7080 Main St, Frisco, TX 75033