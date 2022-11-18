Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Eight 11 Place

437 Reviews

$$

7080 Main St

Frisco, TX 75033

Popular Items

Meaty Pizza
Hummus
The Board

Shareables

The Board

$19.00+

Mustard Seed Gouda, Black Truffle Cheddar, Peppercorn Crusted Goat, Mustard Seed Salami, Black Truffle Salami, Del Duca Prosciutto

Meatballs al Forno

$19.00

Tomato Gravy, Mozarella, Basil & Toasted Ciabtta

Hummus

$15.00

Classic Hummus, Assorted Fresh Veggies & Naan Bread

Pretzel Points

$16.00

Axis IPA Beer Cheese, Gorgonzola Sauce & White Wine Mustard

Salmon Board

$21.00

Honey Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Pickled Onions, Cucumber, Tomatoes & Naan

Brie & Apple Crostini

$15.00

Brie Cheese, Green Apple, Basil, Honey Drizzle & Toast Crostini

Bacon & Bleu Chips

$16.00

Sugar Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Shaved Parmesan & Balsamic Glaze

Truffled Parmesan Chips

$16.00

White Truffle Oil, Shaved Parmesan & Rosemary

Texas Chips

$16.00

Bacon, Trio of Cheeses, Jalapeño, Red Onion, BBQ & Ranch Dressing

Bruschetta

$15.00

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

House Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Parmesan Cheese, House Champagne, Vinaigrette & Balsamic Glaze

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Sliced Buffalo Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze & Fresh Basil

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Chopped Pepperoni & Peppered Salami, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Mozzarella, Pepperoncini Peppers, Tomatoes & Citrus Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Caprese

$6.00

Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Paninis

Prosciutto & Goat Panini

$17.00

Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Fig Spread & Balsamic Glaze

Cuban Panini

$17.00

Ham, Pulled Pork, Stone Ground Mustard, Bread & Butter Pickles with Trio of Cheese

The Skinny Italian Panini

$15.00

Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Basil, Mozarella, Balsamic, Glaze & Pesto Sauce

Chicken, Apple & Brie Panini

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Brie Cheese, Sliced Green Apple, Honey & Fresh Basil

Big Cheese

$15.00

Pizza

The Godfather Pizza

$29.00

Prosciutto, Salami, Peppered Pepperoni, Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Peperoncini Peppers, White Truffle Oil & Fresh Rosemary

Peachy Pig Pizza

$29.00

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, red Onion, Peach Jam, Olive Oil, Crushed Red Pepper, Mike's Hot Honey

Meaty Pizza

$29.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, House Made Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Prosciutto Pizza

$29.00

Prosciutto, Fig Jam, Goat Cheese, Arugula & Balsamic Glaze

The Vineyard Pizza

$25.00

Gorgonzola Sauce, Gouda, White Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese. Red Grapes & Fresh Rosemarry

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$29.00

Chicken, Sugar Bacon, Jalapeño, Cream Cheese, White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Mike's Hot Honey

Classic Margherita

$25.00

Tomatoes, House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Basil

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Dessert

S’mores Board

$10.00+

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Extras

Extra Bread

$2.00

Extra Veggies

$2.00

Extra Beer Cheese

$1.00

Extra Gorgonzola Sauce

$1.00

Extra Mustard Sauce

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Hot Honey

$1.00

Extra Balsamic

$0.75

Shirts

eight 11 place

$25.00

Screw It

$25.00

I Make Pour Decisions

$25.00

Corks are for Quiters

$25.00

Texas Wine

$25.00

Sip Happens

$25.00

Tumblers

Corks Are For Quitters (Tumbler)

$25.00Out of stock

Screw It (Tumbler)

$25.00Out of stock

Other

Cutting Board

$25.00Out of stock

Wine

Red 1\2 $ Btl

$25.50

White 1\2 $ Btl

$21.50

eight 11 House Still Rose

$9.00+

eight 11 Still Rose Bottle

$37.00

The Pale

$13.00+

The Pale Bottle

$50.00

Rose All Day - eight 11 Still Rose

$6.00+

eight 11 Brut Rose Bottle

$40.00

Aimery Bottle Rose

$51.00

eight 11 Brut Bottle

$37.00

Jacques Pelvas Bottle

$43.00

Piper-Heidsieck

$80.00

Luna Nuda Prosecco

$12.00+

Luna Nuda Prosecco Bottle

$45.00Out of stock

Cà di Rajo Prosecco Bottle

$42.00Out of stock

Concha y Toro Sauv Blanc

$13.00+

Concha y Toro Sauv Blanc Bottle

$50.00

Custard

The Custard Chardonnay explodes with inviting aromas of vanilla scone, toasted almond, baked apple pie and creamy meringue cookies. The fragrant aromas lead to a lush mouthfeel filled with tropical fruit flavors; papaya and ripe guava. Additionally, flavors of vanilla custard, toasted buttered pie crust and whipped cream linger blissfully on the palate. The wine is richly textured yet well-balanced with juicy fruit and lively acidity.

Custard Bottle

$43.00

The Custard Chardonnay explodes with inviting aromas of vanilla scone, toasted almond, baked apple pie and creamy meringue cookies. The fragrant aromas lead to a lush mouthfeel filled with tropical fruit flavors; papaya and ripe guava. Additionally, flavors of vanilla custard, toasted buttered pie crust and whipped cream linger blissfully on the palate. The wine is richly textured yet well-balanced with juicy fruit and lively acidity.

eight 11 White Bottle

$37.00

Eos

$10.00+

Eos Bottle

$38.00

Gayda Bottle

$40.00

Domaine Gayda is a pioneer for developing and growing the best and healthiest fruit possible. The Gayda estate is certified organic and is constantly pioneering new techniques to help create a biodiverse environment for the Domains Ecosystem. The grapes undergo a cold pressing and fermentation to help keep the freshness in the wine. There is a little 6 months of lees ageing before blending and bottling. There is a pale lemon gold colour with an explosive aroma of apricot, peach and acacia blossom. A great elegant wine with a perfect balance and richness.

Left Coast Bottle

$50.00

Longevity

$11.00+

Longevity Bottle

$43.00

Prisoner Chardonnay bottle

$69.00

Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Stemmari Pinot Grigio Bottle

$43.00

Villa Wolf Riesling Bottle

$40.00

Reddy Sauvignon Blanc

Out of stock

Apricot and sweet peach aromas and flavors are dominant while honey and orange blossom notes are more subdued. There is just enough acidity to balance the natural sweetness with a bit of bright effervescence in the finish to lighten the body.

Reddy Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

Conundrum White by Caymus Bottle

$43.00Out of stock

A light straw color, the 2016 vintage features scents of honeysuckle, wildflowers and lemon blossoms, layered with star fruit, honeydew and a trace of flinty gunpowder. Entry is crisp, with a vibrant acidity that flows into a rich roundness on the mid-palate. Citrus and pear mingle with exotic flavors of mango, coconut, and pineapple. This wine’s structure and texture give it multiple dimensions – lush yet fresh, subtle yet rich. A kick of bright acidity on the finish underscores its lively character, while notes of ripe fruit entice you back for another sip.

Vina Robles Viognier Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

Domaine Gayda is a pioneer for developing and growing the best and healthiest fruit possible. The Gayda estate is certified organic and is constantly pioneering new techniques to help create a biodiverse environment for the Domains Ecosystem. The grapes undergo a cold pressing and fermentation to help keep the freshness in the wine. There is a little 6 months of lees ageing before blending and bottling. There is a pale lemon gold colour with an explosive aroma of apricot, peach and acacia blossom. A great elegant wine with a perfect balance and richness.

Josh Chard Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

Villa Maria Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

Marsanne, Reddy Vineyards

$50.00Out of stock

Come & Drink It White

$9.00+Out of stock

Come and drink it bottle White

$45.00Out of stock

Caymus

$150.00

Caymus 1L

$170.00Out of stock

Conundrum Red by Caymus Bottle

$51.00

Dos Fincas Bottle

$38.00

Duckhorn Vineyards

$95.00

Educated guess

$14.00+

Educated Guess Bottle

$52.00

eight 11 Red Bottle

$40.00

F Bomb Bottle

$51.00

Fabre Montmayou Bottle

$43.00Out of stock

Hullabaloo Bottle

$43.00

Paris Valley Merlot

$12.00+

Paris Valley Merlot bottle

$43.00

Peirano Estate Bottle

$43.00

Saldo

$15.00+

Saldo Bottle

$56.00

Silver Oak Cellars

$130.00

Stag’s Leap Artemis

$98.00

The Crusher Bottle

$51.00

The Spur Bottle

$56.00

The Prisioner Pinot Noir

$74.00

The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00Out of stock

Caricature Bottle

$22.00Out of stock

Vina Robles Estate Bottle

$52.00Out of stock

Josh Cab Bottle

$43.00Out of stock

Beer

Abita Amber

$6.00

Deep Ellum Neato Bandito

$6.00

Dogfish Namaste White

$6.00Out of stock

Hopfusion Feisty Blonde

$7.00Out of stock

Lagunitas A Lil Sumpin’ Sumpin’

$6.00

OHB Freaky Deaky

$7.00Out of stock

Revolver Long Range Pils

$6.00Out of stock

Sculpin IPA- Ballas Point

$6.00

Tupps National Standard

$6.00

Tupps Pale Ale Citra

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Blood Orange Austin Eastsiders

$7.00

Texas Honey Austin Eastsiders

$3.50Out of stock

High Noon Seltzer

$11.00Out of stock

Chef's special

Monthly Pizza Special

$18.00Out of stock

Valentine Special Wine

Conundrum Red

$30.00

Valentine Pizza & Dessert

Steak House Pizza & Dessert

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

7080 Main St, Frisco, TX 75033

Directions

Gallery
Eight 11 Place image
Eight 11 Place image

