Main picView gallery

Eight Row Flint - East End

review star

No reviews yet

3501 Harrisburg Blvd Suite A

Houston, TX 77003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

NA BEV

Bottled

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Rambler

$4.00

Red Bull

$7.00

SF Red Bull

$7.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

NA Bev

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Agua Fresca

Cucumber AF

$5.50

Pineapple AF

$5.50

Watermelon AF

$5.50

RETAIL

APPAREL

Bourbon Shirt XS

$25.00

Bourbon Shirt S

$25.00

Bourbon Shirt M

$25.00

Bourbon Shirt L

$25.00

Bourbon Shirt XL

$25.00

RING TOSS

Ring Toss

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A Modern Texas Icehouse

Location

3501 Harrisburg Blvd Suite A, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Popston: Houston's Popsicle Company - 3401 Harrisburg Blvd. Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Harrisburg suite B Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Cafe Louie
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Harrisburg Boulevard Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
El Charro Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Harrisburg Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar - 1701 Webster Street
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Webster Street sute F HOUSTON, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
EaDough Pastries & Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3204 Polk St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Acadian Coast
orange starNo Reviews
2929 Navigation #200 Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston