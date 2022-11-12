Restaurant header imageView gallery
Eight Row Flint Heights

406 Reviews

$$

1039 Yale

Houston, TX 77008

Brussels Sprouts Taco
Chips & Queso
Cheeseburger

Dips Sides

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

House made fire roasted tomato and jalapeño salsa with tortilla chips

Chips & Queso

$11.00

House made buttermilk and Vermont cheddar queso with tortilla chips

Chips & Guacamole

$13.00

Avocado, Cilantro, Serrano Peppers, and Lime with tortilla chips

Chicharrones

$8.00

Served with Valentina and lime

Eight Row Snack Mix

$5.00

Fritos, Cheez-Its, Banana Chips, Pretzels, Craw Spice

Fries

$6.00

Seasoned fries

Cup Rice

$5.00

Spanish Rice

Cup Beans

$5.00

Pork Fat Charro Black Beans

Side Brussels

$5.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Side Chips

$3.00

Tacos

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$7.75+

Braised 44 Farms Beef Cheek, Curtido

Brussels Sprouts Taco

$7.00+

Brussels Sprouts, Crema, Watermelon Radish, Charred Onion, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Chicken Taco

$7.50+

Chicken, Corn, Hen of the Woods Mushrooms, Thai Basil, Grape Tomatoes, Queso Fresco

Shrimp Taco

$7.50+

Orange-Glazed Gulf Shrimp, Pickled Jicama and Carrot, Serrano Peppers, Thai Basil, Black Sesame Seeds

Pork Taco

$7.75+

Berkshire Pork, Tamarind, Charred Scallion, Cabbage, Poblano Salsa

Taco Combo Dinner

$17.75

Choice of any two tacos. Served with Spanish Rice and Pork Fat Charro Black Beans

HH Brussels Taco

$7.00

Salads

Watermelon Salad

$10.00

Texas Watermelon, Sunflower Seeds, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Lime, Chili Spice

Taco Salad

$11.00

Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl, Lettuce and Cabbage, Oaxacan Cheese, Pork Fat Charro Beans, Tomatoes, Radish, Corn, Cilantro-Lime Dressing

Plates

Nachos

$12.75

Tortilla Chips, Queso, Pork Fat Charro Beans, Jalapeños, Crema, Guacamole, Parmesan Cheese

Cheeseburger

$7.00

All-Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mustard, Diced White Onions, and Pickles on a Potato Bun.

Elotes

$10.00

Corn on the Cob, Lime-Scallion Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Chili Spice

Quesadilla

$12.75

Flour Tortilla, Oaxacan Cheese, Rajas, Tomatilla Crema. Choice of: Brussels Sprouts, Beef, Chicken, Pork, or Shrimp.

Sonora Dog

$6.00

All-Beef Hotdog, Pickled Onion and Jalapeños, Crema, Valentina.

Tamales

$9.75

House made Chicken Tamales (2), Poblano Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Wings

$17.00

8 Bone-in Drums and Flaps tossed in Choice of Buffalo Sauce or Lemon Pepper. Served with Ranch Dressing, Carrots, and Celery.

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$35.00

Marinated 44 Farms Skirt Steak (1/2#), Peppers and Onions, Crema, Guacamole, Oaxacan Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Pork Fat Charro Black Beans

Combo Fajitas

$33.00

Adobe Marinated Chicken Breast (1/4#) and Marinated 44 Farms Skirt Steak (1/4#), Peppers and Onions, Crema, Guacamole, Oaxacan Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Pork Fat Charro Black Beans

Chicken Fajitas

$30.00

Adobe Marinated Chicken Breast (1/2#), Peppers and Onions, Crema, Guacamole, Oaxacan Cheese. Served with Spanish Rice and Pork Fat Charro Black Beans

Bottled

Rambler

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Lagunitas Hop Water

$6.50

Red Bull

$7.00

Sprite

$4.00

St Arnold Root Beer

$6.50

Tonic Water

$4.00

NA Bev

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Agua Fresca

Cucumber AF

$5.50

Pineapple AF

$5.50

Watermelon AF

$5.50
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Must purchase food with all TOGO alcohol!

Location

1039 Yale, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

Eight Row Flint image
Eight Row Flint image

