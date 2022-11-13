Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eight & Sand Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

135 New Bern Street

Suite A

Charlotte, NC 28209

Order Again

Vegan

Vegan PB+J Toast

$8.50

$8.50

Peanut Butter, Strawberry House Jam, Citrus Zest, Thick Slice Wonder Toast

Vegan Breakfast Bowl

$10.50

tofu scramble, potato crunks, avocado, massaged kale, caramelized onions+peppers, chimichurri Add on Beyond Sausage +3.5

Vegan Green Goddess Avocado Toast

$13.00

$13.00

thick sliced country sourdough, green goddess spread, sliced avocado, arugula, pickled red onion, everything seasoning

Vegan Chinese Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, snow peas, crispy wontons, seed salsa (contains nuts), toasted sesame miso dressing

Vegan Harvest Bowl

$11.00

$11.00

Tofu Scramble, roasted sweet potato, avocado, arugula, quinoa, sesame miso dressing

Vegan Shakshuka

$12.00

$12.00

Spiced Tomato sauce with roasted onion, garlic, kale, chickpeas, parsley. Served with country sourdough toast. Add Beyond Sausage +3.50

Vegan Eight+Sand Salad

$11.00

$11.00

Romaine, kale, tricolor quinoa, roasted sweet potato + cauliflower, pickled onion, charred brussel sprouts, toasted sunflower seeds, green goddess dressing

Holiday Pre Order

Pre Order for pick up Nov. 22 & Nov. 23

Maple Pecan Pie

$30.00

9" House made Pecan Pie. Pre order for Nov 22 & 23 pickup.

Dutch Apple Pie

$30.00

9" House made Dutch Apple Pie. Pre order for Nov 22 & 23 pickup.

Pumpkin Pie

$30.00

9" House made Pumpkin Pie. Pre order for Nov 22 & 23 pickup.

Pastry Box

$32.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cruffin, Morning Bun, Apple Pie Twice Baked Croissant, Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant, Everything Croissant, Plain. Pre order for Nov 22 & 23 pickup.

Cinnamon Rolls

$28.00

Our Classic pan of 4 House made Giant Cinnamon Rolls. Pre order for Nov 22 & 23 pickup.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

135 New Bern Street, Suite A, Charlotte, NC 28209

Directions

Gallery
Eight + Sand Kitchen image
Eight + Sand Kitchen image
Eight + Sand Kitchen image
Eight + Sand Kitchen image

