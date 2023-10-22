All day Menu

Appetizer

Edamame
Edamame
$5.50

Boiled Soybeans Topped With A Pinch Of Salt.

Mango Crab Rangoon (6 Pcs)
Mango Crab Rangoon (6 Pcs)
$6.50

Best Crab Rangoon In Town With Mango Sauce

Deep Fried Gyoza(6 Pcs)
Deep Fried Gyoza(6 Pcs)
$6.50

Deep Fried Japanese Pork Dumpling With Gyoza Sauce.

Curry Gyoza(6 Pcs)
Curry Gyoza(6 Pcs)
$7.50

Deep Fried Japanese Pork Dumpling With Spicy Mayo And Curry.

Takoyaki(6 Pcs)
Takoyaki(6 Pcs)
$8.98

Flour-based batter and diced octopus cooked Topped Eel Sauce, Japanese Mayo And Bonito Flakes

Shrimp Spring Roll (4Pcs)
Shrimp Spring Roll (4Pcs)
$5.50

With Sweet Chili Sauce

Calamari Tempura
Calamari Tempura
$6.95

Deep Fried Battered Calamari With Sweet Chili Sauce.

Seaweed Salad
Seaweed Salad
$5.00
Baby Octopus Salad
Baby Octopus Salad
$7.00
Calamari Salad
Calamari Salad
$6.00
Veggie Spring roll
Veggie Spring roll
$3.50

Maki Rolls

California(8Pcs)
$5.50

Rolled CrabMeat, Cucumber, Avocado

Philadelphia(8Pcs)
$6.00

Smoke Salmon, Cream Cheese And Avocado.

Shrimp Tempura(5Pcs)
$5.50
Spicy Crab(8Pcs)
$6.00

Spicy crab and crunch

Sweet Potato(5Pcs)
$5.50

Sweet potato tempura , with eel sauce.

Avocado(6Pcs)
$5.00
Eel Avocado(8Pcs)
$5.50

shrimp tempura , crab topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions and furikake

Cucumber Avocado(8Pcs)
$5.00
Spicy Salmon Avocado(8Pcs)
$6.00
Spicy Tuna Avocado(8Pcs)
$6.00

Chef's Special Rolls

All Day Special ADD$6 Made Combo (Choose Salted Edamame Or 3Pcs Mango Crab Rangoon And Fountain Drink)
1. Fat Boy Roll
1. Fat Boy Roll
$7.50

(8Pcs)Original Price $14.95 Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado Topped With Crabmeat, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce.

2. Spider Roll
2. Spider Roll
$8.50

(5Pcs)Original Price $16.95 Masago, Lettuce, Cucumber, Soft Shell Crab Topped With Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo

3. Fresh Roll
3. Fresh Roll
$6.50

(8Pcs)Original $13.95 Spicy Crab Meat, Cilantro Topped White Fish Sweet chili Sauce

4. Eight Sushi Roll
4. Eight Sushi Roll
$9.50

(8Pcs)Original $18.95 Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese Topped Spicy Crab, Eel Sauce And Spicy Mayo Sauce

5. Dragon Roll
5. Dragon Roll
$8.50

(8Pcs)Original $17.99 Rolled With Cucumber, Crab Meat Topped with Avocado, Eel And Eel Sauce

6. Halloween Roll
6. Halloween Roll
$9.50

(8Pcs)Original Price $18.95 Eel, Crabmeat, Avocado, Cream Cheese Topped With Black tobiko And Srircha

7. Volcano Roll
7. Volcano Roll
$9.50

(8Pcs) Original Price $18.95 Big Eyes Tuna, Norway Salmon, Yellowtail Topped with Crabmeat, Eel Sauce, Sriracha, Crunch, Masago.

8. Christmas Tree Roll
8. Christmas Tree Roll
$8.50

(8Pcs) Original Price $16.95 Fried Yellowtail Roll Topped Salsa & Baked Spicy Tuna, Eel Sauce ,Sriracha, Wasabi Tobeiko.

9. Rainbow Roll
9. Rainbow Roll
$8.50

(8Pcs) Original $17.99 Rolled With Cucumber, Crab Meat And Avocado Topped with Salmon, Tuna And White Fish

10. Ichi Roll
10. Ichi Roll
$7.50

(8Pcs) Original Price $16.95 Rolled With Cucumber, Crab Meat And Avocado Topped with Salmon, Lemon And Ponzu Sauce

11. AAC Roll
11. AAC Roll
$6.95

(8Pcs)Original $13.00 Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber Topped with Japanese Mayo

12. Hunk Roll
12. Hunk Roll
$6.50

(8Pcs)$6.50 Original $12.95 Avocado, Lettuce, Cucumber Topped With Avocado And Mango Sauce

13. Vegas Roll
13. Vegas Roll
$7.00

(8Pcs)$7.00 Original $13.95 Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado Topped with Spicy Mayo And Eel Sauce

14.Fried Crunchy Roll
14.Fried Crunchy Roll
$7.95

(8Pcs)$7.95 Original $15.95 Crab Meat, Cream Cheese, Avocado Topped With Eel Sauce

A La Carte Sushi & Sashimi

Sake(Salmon 1Pcs)
$2.95
Ebi(Cooked Shrimp 1 Pcs)
$2.50
Maguro(Big Eye Tuna 1Pcs)
$2.95
Unagi(Fresh Water Eel 1Pcs)
$2.95
Hamachi(Yellowtail 1Pcs)
$3.50

Toy

Toy
$3.00

Drink

Beverage

Coca-Cola
$2.50
Diet coke
Diet coke
$2.50
Coke Zore
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Fanta
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Cucumber Lemonade
Cucumber Lemonade
$5.00
Small size
$1.50
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Lychee Icetea
$5.00
Passionfruit tea
$5.00
Apple Juice(small)
$1.50
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Diet Sprite
$3.00
Bottle water
$1.50