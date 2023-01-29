Gastropubs
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Eight Thirty Common
7 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Eight Thirty Common is a gastro-pub in the heart of downtown Meridian. Diners will connect over their love of food, beer and finely crafted cocktails in a comfortable, modern redesigned space. The menu features upscale pub fare, including hand punched fries, house-made sauces and dressings, fresh takes on healthy salads, sandwiches, unexpected entrees, nightly specials and weekend brunch. Eight Thirty Common is proudly brought to you by the founders of Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria.
Location
830 N Main #120, Meridian, ID 83642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sid's Garage Meridian - 3525 E Longwing lane STE 180
No Reviews
3525 E Longwing lane STE 180 Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Meridian
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar & Grill - Boise
4.5 • 4,429
3210 E Louise Dr Meridian, ID 83642
View restaurant
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Meridian
4.2 • 1,243
3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100 Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurant
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Eagle Island
4.5 • 1,165
6700 N Linder Rd 192 Meridian, ID 83646
View restaurant