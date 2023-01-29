Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Eight Thirty Common

7 Reviews

$$

830 N Main #120

Meridian, ID 83642

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Honey Latte

$3.95

Latte

$3.95

Iced Latte

$3.95

OJ

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Choc Milk

$3.25

Hot Choc

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$4.50

Hard Cider/Seltzer

10 barrel Mango

$5.50

10 Barrel Huckleberry

$5.50

10 Barrel Blk Cucumber

$5.50

10 Barrel Cherry Lime Hard Seltzer

$5.50

Social Plates

American Wagyu Corn Dog Bites

American Wagyu Corn Dog Bites

$10.95

hand-dipped, house hot mustard, ketchup

Old Towne Nachos for 4

Old Towne Nachos for 4

$18.95

house-braised al-Pastor carnitas or chicken tinga, house cheddar fondue, loaded

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

bacon, mustard maple bacon glaze

Truffled Cheesy Tots

$9.95

Tillamook cheddar, fresh parm

Finger Steaks

$13.50

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Old Towne Nacho For 2

$10.95

Soups & Salads

Cup Roasted Tomato Soup

$7.00

creme fraiche

Bowl Roasted Tomato Soup

$9.00

creme fraiche

Heirloom Beet Salad

$15.95

honey whipped goat cheese, candied walnut, basil walnut oil

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.95

ETC crispy fried chicken, avocado, fresh corn off the cob, heirloom cheery toms. black beans, chipotle ranch, Ivan's BBQ drizzle

Seared Steak Salad

$19.95

6oz cast iron seared coulotte, bleu cheese crumble, balsamic onion jam, crispy onion strings, roasted garlic dressing

Dirty Kale Caesar

$14.95
Peanut Lime Chicken

Peanut Lime Chicken

$14.95

fresh corn off the cob, arcadian lettuce mix, savoy cabbage, tortilla strips, crushed peanuts, honey lime vinaigrette, thai peanut drizzle

Burgers & Sandwiches

The (Un)Common

The (Un)Common

$16.50

ETC American Kobe blend, Tillamook sharp cheddar, ETC sauce, BIgwood Bread challah bun, loaded

Cuz I'm a Cowboy, Baby!

$16.95

ETC American Kobe blend, thick smoked bacon, Ivan's BBQ Sauce, white cheddar, crispy onion straws, mayo

Mushroom Swiss

$16.75

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

24 hour buttermilk brined & fried, Boar's Head baby swiss, sweet & spicy slaw, tomato, mayo, Bigwood Bread challah bun

Brilliant French Dip

$18.95

prime rib slow roasted nightly - thinly slcied, creamy horseradish, au jus

Roasted Portobello

$13.95

balsamic marinade, pesto, fontina, Tuscan loaf

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.95

crispy Cajon dusted shrimp, house remoulade, lettuce, tomato, Gaston's roll

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese & Roasted Tomato Soup

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese & Roasted Tomato Soup

$15.95

house pimento cheese spread, candied bacon, fresh tomato slice

ETC Specialties

Cast Iron Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Beehive hatch chile cheese, Tillamook sharp cheddar, cavatappi pasta, Dorito dust

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$19.95

Alaskan cod, hand-dredged, house tarter and cocktail sauce, house punched Idaho russets

Tres Amigos Tacos

$14.95

soft Sonoma corn tortillas, cajun dusted shrimp, chicken tinga, house-braised al-Pastor carnitas

Chicken & Savory Waffle

Chicken & Savory Waffle

$22.95

smoked bacon, spinach, chive & haloumi waffle, ETC fried chicken, warm maple syrup, sweet cream butter

Beef Stroganoff

$20.95

Entrees

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.00

creamy parmesan sun dried tomato sauce, wilted spinach, todays vegetable, roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$23.00

24 hour buttermilk brined, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, house pan gravy, sweet and spicy slaw

Cast Iron Seared Ribeye

$38.00Out of stock

28 day aged and hand-trimmed 16oz CAB ribeye, smashed garlic, rosemary, bleu cheese compound butter, today's vegetable

Pub Meatloaf

$22.00

Sides

served with gravy

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Side Mac Cheese

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Avacado

$3.00

Side Au Jus

$2.00

Gluten free Bun

$3.00

Side Regular Bacon

$6.00

Side Sweet Chili Bacon

$6.00

Side bread

$4.00

Buttered Noodles

$3.00

Side cottage cheese

$2.00

Kids

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.50

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kid's Cheese Burger Sliders

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

PB & J

$6.50

Dessert

Mason Jar Mud Pie

$9.50

layers of Oreo cookie crumble, coffee & vanilla ice cream

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.50

served with blackberry drizzle, vanilla bean ice cream

Cast Iron Apple Crisp

$10.00

cinnamon apples, brown butter crumble, vanilla ice cream

check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eight Thirty Common is a gastro-pub in the heart of downtown Meridian. Diners will connect over their love of food, beer and finely crafted cocktails in a comfortable, modern redesigned space. The menu features upscale pub fare, including hand punched fries, house-made sauces and dressings, fresh takes on healthy salads, sandwiches, unexpected entrees, nightly specials and weekend brunch. Eight Thirty Common is proudly brought to you by the founders of Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria.

Website

Location

830 N Main #120, Meridian, ID 83642

Directions

