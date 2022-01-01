Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eighteen 36 Restaurant & Lounge - Downtown

332 Reviews

$$

100 West Church

100 West Church Fort Valley

Fort Valley, GA 31030

Order Again

Popular Items

12 bone in wings w fries
1836 Prime Burger w fries
6 bone in wings w fries

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$5.50

Chicken Tenders (6) tenders only

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Banging Shrimp (8)

$8.99

Main

6 bone in wings w fries

$9.50

12 bone in wings w fries

$15.50

12 boneless wings w fries

$13.50

3 whole wing w fries

$8.00

6 whole wing w fries

$11.50

1 p whiting w fries, 5 shrimp, slaw, hush p

$11.00

2 p whiting w fries, slaw, hush p

$9.50

3 p whiting w fries, slaw, hush p

$13.50

3 p whiting w fries, 5 shrimp, slaw, hush p

$15.50

Chicken Tender (6) w fries

$12.00

1836 Prime Burger w fries

$10.00

Smoked Pork Chop Sandwich w fries

$10.00

Alfredo Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Alfredo Shrimp Pasta

$17.50

Platters

Eighteen 36 platter

$19.00

Starter platter

$11.99Out of stock

NA Bev

Coke

$1.79

Coke 0

$1.79

Sprite

$1.79

Dr. Pepper

$1.79

Lemonde

$1.79

Hi-C

$1.79

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$1.79

Unsweet Tea

$1.79

Arnold Palmer

$1.79

REDBULL

$5.00

Cranberry juice (no refill)

$1.79
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Great food, Great Drinks, The best service!

Website

Location

100 West Church, 100 West Church Fort Valley, Fort Valley, GA 31030

Directions

