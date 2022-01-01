- Home
The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36
2221 W Alabama St,
Houston, TX 77098
Popular Items
Appetizers
Nick's Famous Hummus & Pita
Yia's Yia's Special Recipe! Classic Chickpea Spread with Pita
Spinach & Rice
Sautéed Spinach, Tomato, Onion, and Rice served with Grilled Pita
Dolmades
6 or 9 Rice & Herb Stuffed Grape Leaves with Tzatziki Sauce & Pita
Oven- Roasted Greek Potatoes Appetizer
It's our “secret” marinade that makes the difference
Spanakopita
Three flaky pastry filled with spinach & feta
Grilled Veggie Appetizer
Perfectly Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant and Yellow Squash. Served with Pita and Tzatziki sauce.
Keftedes
6 or 9 Traditional Greek Meatballs served with Tzatziki Sauce
Nachos
Chips made In-House with Queso Blanco & Pico de Gallo with your choice of Cheese, Chicken, Beef, Or Combination of Chicken & Beef
Tortilla Chips With Salsa
A basket or tortilla chips served with salsa
Tortilla Chips and Queso
A basket or tortilla chips served with queso topped with pico de gallo
Fried Mac Bites
Classic creamy macaroni breaded and deep fried to a golden brown, served with a spicy house sauce
Chicken Bites
An Eighteen36 Original! White Meat Chicken Tidbits Grilled or Fried to Order! Toss them if you dare!
Kitchen Sink Fries
Build your own fries with 3 or more of our fan-favorite toppings:
Fried Pickles
An Eighteen36 Original! Pickle Chips Battered in our House Seasoning, Fried & served with Ranch
Quesadillas
Freshly Grilled Chicken, Beef or Combo in between a Flour Tortilla.
Tzatziki Sauce With Pita
A Serving of Tzatziki Sauce.
Soups & Salads
Beef Souvlaki Salad
Beef Souvlaki served over a Greek Salad with Pita
Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Chicken Souvlaki served over a Greek Salad with Pita
Gyro Salad
Gyro Strips served over a Greek Salad with Pita.
Chef's Salad
ham, turkey, bacon, sliced egg, diced tomatoes & cheese served with choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
A Romaine Lettuce Caesar Salad served with Parmesan Cheese & Croutons.
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Topped with Mixed Cheese and Croutons.
Greek Salad
A Romaine Lettuce Greek Salad served with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Bell Peppers, Topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Pita.
Soup & Salad
Avgolemano
Traditional Greek Chicken soup with Orzo Pasta and Lemon.
Lentil
A Vegetarian Classic and Favorite. Hearty, Healthy and Flavorful.
Northern Bean Salad
Northern Beans, Freshly Chopped Parsley & Crisp Green Onions tossed with Lemon Juice & Olive Oil.
Pitza & Soup
Jumbo Wings
Classic Wings
classic blend of heat and tangy together
Classic BBQ Wings
traditional bbq flavor
Korean BBQ Wings
a harmonious balance of sweet and spicy come together
Honey Hot Wings
hot honey glazed wings
Cajun Wings
the bold and zesty flavors of Louisiana
Sweet Chili Wings
sticky, sweet, spicy
Teriyaki Wings
fruity blend of island citrus with rich Asian flavors
Spicy Orange Wings
citrus and spice and everything nice
Sriracha Mango Wings
a marriage of sweetness and spiciness
Nashville Hot Wings
perfectly sweet, smokey, and just spicy enough to make your mouth water
Garlic Parmesan Wings
roasted garlic and parmesan with Italian herbs
Lemon Pepper Wings
citrus zest with black pepper
Vegetarian
Northern Bean Salad
Northern Beans, Freshly Chopped Parsley & Crisp Green Onions tossed with Lemon Juice & Olive Oil.
Spanakopita
Three flaky pastry filled with spinach & feta
Grilled Veggie Pita
Perfectly Grilled Zucchini and Yellow Squash wrapped in Pita with Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Tzatziki Sauce.
Dolmades & Salad
Traditional Greek Stuffed Grape Leaves served alongside a Greek salad and Pita.
Spanakopita & Greek Salad
2 of Yia Yia's Feta & Spinach filled Flaky Greek Pastries. Served alongside a Greek Salad & Pita.
Grilled Veggie Plate
Perfectly Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant and Yellow Squash, a serving of Spinach & Rice, Northern Bean Salad, & Hummus & Pita.
Beyond Meat Burger
topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and mustard
Infinity and Beyond Dog
1/4 lb. Beyond Meat sausage on a toasted bun. dressed with mustard, ketchup, onions, and relish
Fat Dogs
Fat Dog on a Bun
(1/4 lb.) All beef Hebrew National hot dog on a toasted bun. Dressed with mustard, ketchup, onions, and relish.
All American Fat Dog
(1/4 lb.) All-beef Hebrew National hot dog on a toasted bun. Served wrapped with bacon and covered with cheddar cheese.
TX Greek Fat Dog
(1/4 lb.) All-beef Hebrew National hot dog on a toasted bun with Queso and Gyro.
Fat Chicken On A Bun
Chicken apple sausage on a bun with mustard, ketchup, onions & relish served with fries
Gyros & Pitas
Beef Souvlaki Sandwich
Souvlaki Beef wrapped in Pita with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Red Onions & Feta! Served with your choice of dressing.
Beef Shawarma
Beef wrapped in Pita with Hummus, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Tahini Sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
Souvlaki Chicken wrapped in Pita with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Red Onions & Feta! Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Shawarma
Chicken wrapped in Pita with Hummus, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Tahini Sauce.
Gyro
Seasoned Beef & Lamb topped with Red Onions, Tomatoes & Tzatziki Sauce, All wrapped in Pita
Sandwiches
Keftedes Sandwich
Traditional Greek meatballs (no sauce) wrapped in pita with red onions, tomatoes, & tzatziki sauce on the side
Greek Meatball Hoagie
Our Housemade, Traditional Greek Meatballs in a thick homemade Tomato Sauce on a Toasted Hoagie roll.
Philly Steak
Sliced Grilled Steak, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Peppers and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie.
Chicken Philly
Sliced Grilled Chicken, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Peppers and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie.
Meatloaf Sandwich
A thick slice of Grilled Homemade Meatloaf served on Texas Toast.
Nick's Famous Club Sandwich
Our take on a Classic Club Sandwich.
1836 Grilled Cheese
Melted Cheddar, Swiss, & American Cheese on Texas Toast.
Burgers
Classic Roadster
Nick's Classic Roadster made the way you know & love!
The Cajun Burger
Creole Mustard, Mayo, & Cajun Seasonings on a Beef Patty topped with our Housemade Onion Straws!
Turkey Burger
A lean take on our Roadster burger!
All American Burger
Our take on an All-American Burger! Bacon & your choice of melted Cheese on our 100 % Pure Beef Patties.
Greek Burger
Gyro Meat on top of a burger topped with feta cheese & red onions with Tzatziki sauce on the side!
Roadster Melt
Grilled Onions & Double Swiss on rye
Rodeo Roadster
Melted Cheddar Cheese & Bacon, topped with a light layer of BBQ sauce
Chicken Classics
Chicken Roadster
A Tender, Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich. Served with Honey Mustard on a Wheat Bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast served on a Toasted bun with Honey Mustard.
All-American Chicken Club
lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado
Crazy Cajun Chicken Roadster
A Cajun Twist on our Chicken Roadster! Creole Mustard, Mayo, & Cajun Seasonings. Topped with our Housemade Onion Straws!
Chicken Tenders
Plates
Salmon Plate
Grilled Salmon served with a side and a choice of Salad
Chicken Souvlaki Skewer Plate
Chicken Souvlaki served with a side and a choice of Salad
Beef Souvlaki Skewer Plate
Beef Souvlaki served with a side and a choice of Salad
Chicken Breast Plate
2 Chicken Breasts served with a side and a choice of Salad
Meatloaf Plate
Meatloaf served with a side and a choice of Salad
Kickin' Chicken & Rice Bowl
A savory and flavorful blend of chicken, red onions, green and red bell peppers in a rich spicy tomato sauce with crunchy tortilla strips and queso fresco, served over rice.
Gyro Plate
Our famous gyro meat served with your choice of one side
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti & Meatballs served with Garlic Bread and a choice of Salad
Spaghetti with Sauce
spaghetti & marinara served with garlic bread
Pitzas!
Cheese Pitza
Mozzarella & Marinara
Margherita Pitza
Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, & Fresh Basil.
Veggie Pitza
Feta Cheese Grilled Zucchini and Yellow Squash, Tomatoes, Red Onions
Gyro Pitza
Feta Cheese, Gyro Meat, Caramelized Onions & Chopped Tomatoes.
Pepperoni & Cheese
Mozzarella, Marinara, & Pepperoni
Keftedes Pitza
Our Housemade, Traditional Greek Meatballs, Caramelized Red Onions & Tomatoes.
Build your Own Pizza Kit
Sides
Basket of Houston Hot Fries
Our delicious fries with a hint of ghost pepper seasoning
Basket of Sweet Potato Tots
sweet and crispy version of a classic favorite
Beer Battered Onion Rings
lightly battered and fried to perfection
House Mac & Cheese
Ours is the cheesiest
Basket of Seasoned Fries
Made with our special blend of seasoning and spices
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Thin, crunchy, and lightly salted
Basket of Onion Strings
thin strings lightly fried
Seasonal Fruit Cup
made with fresh fruit
Basket of Cajun Fries
Fries seasoned with cajun spices
Basket of Tater Tots
a classic favorite - crispy outside with a tender middle
House Made Chips
Our house made potato chips - thin, crispy, and lightly salted
Grilled Pita Flat Bread
A Serving of PIta Bread. Also Available Gluten-free!
Side Spinach & Rice
Sauteéd spinach, rice, tomato, onion, and grilled pita bread
Side Oven Roasted Greek Potatoes
It's our “secret” marinade that makes the difference
Side Grilled Veggies
zucchini, eggplant, & yellow squash grilled to perfection
Kids Menu
Sweets
Chocolate Chewie
Our signature sweet treat that combines a cookie and brownie, topped with luscious salted caramel
Buffalo Bayou Mud Pie
Fudge brownie topped with decadent whipped cream, rich mocha frosting, toasty pecans & a chocolate drizzle
SoppaPitas
An Eighteen36 Original! A Greek twist on a Classic Spanish Dessert!
Assorted Cookie Plate
Your choice of our fresh-baked delicious cookies
CARROT CAKE
Carrots, pineapple, walnuts, cream cheese icing
CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE
Chocolate cake filled and iced with chocolate ganache
CHEESECAKE-Snickers cheesecake
Snickers cheesecake, brownie, chocolate mousse, fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings
Cookie Party Platter
Family Packs
Greek Meatloaf Family Pack
Pan of meatloaf with a salad and (2) sides of your choice.
Spaghetti Family Pack
(10) Meatballs in Scratchmade Spaghetti Sauce served over Spaghetti. Served with your choice of salad and Garlic Bread.
Greek Veggie Family Pack
A Vegetarian Feast! Dolmades, Grilled Veggies, Spinach & Rice, Northern Bean Salad, and Hummus with Grilled Pita. Served with a pint of soup of your choice.
Nick's Famous Club Family Pack
(12) Club quarters of Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Ham, Turkey, and bacon between three pieces of Texas toast. Served with your choice of salad or (2) pints of soup.
Soup And Salad Family Pack
Your choice of (2) salads and (2) pints of soup served with pita bread.
"Gyro of Your Own" Family Pack
A Gyro your way! Delicious Gyro Meat with all the fixings on the side, with grilled Pita Bread + a choice of 2 sides! (We recommend Greek potatoes!)
Souvlaki Dinner Family Pack
(8) Skewers of Juicy Souvlaki Beef, a Salad of your choice, and (2) sides of your choice.
Hummus & Pita Family Pack
Sandwiches
Chicken & Waffles Sandwich
Everything Bagel Sandwich
The West Alabama Breakfast Hash Sandwich
The Kirby Spicy Bagel Sandwich
The Allen Brother's Breakfast Biscuit
Houston Hot Bacon & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
The Fried Avocado & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
The Pepper & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
The Crispy Chili Aioli & Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Pitas
Breakfast Pita
Scrambled eggs, potato, & cheddar
Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled eggs, potato, cheddar with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage, or sausage
Quarter Pound Burger
Scrambled eggs, grilled squash, zucchini, mushroom, red onion, feta cheese, marinara sauce, avocado, potato, and cheddar
Greek Pita
Gyro meat with scrambled eggs, red onions, tomatoes, feta, and tzatziki sauce on the side.
The J Pita
Spinach, mushroom, feta, & scrambled eggs
Beef Souvlaki & Egg Pita
Beef souvlaki, scrambled eggs, & feta
Plates
Sides
Movember Cocktails
Bottles/Kits
Buffalo Trace 375 BTL
375ml Bottle
Jameson 375 BTL
375ml Bottle
Patron Silver 375 BTL
375ml Bottle
Pueblo Viejo 375 BTL
Tito’s Vodka 375 BTL
375ml Bottle
Wheatley 375 BTL
Bellini Kit
Bloody Mary Kit
Gimlet Kit
Frisky Whisky Kit
Margarita Kit
Mimosa Kit
Old Fashioned Kit
Paloma Kit
Bottled Central Air
Bottled Lizzie McGuire
Bottled Old Sparky
Bottled The Mr.
Holiday Drinks
By The Bottle
Bottle of Veuve Clicquot
Bottle of Novencento
Bottle of Val D'oca Prosecco
Bottle of Mionetto SPK Rose
Bottle of Fleur De Mer Rose
Bottle of Barone Fini PG
Bottle of Mont Gravet Colombard
Bottle of Ammunition CH
Bottle of Whitehaven SB
Bottle Liberation CB
Bottle of Angles Ink PN
Bottle of Felino MB
Bottle of Earthquake CB
Bottle of Simi MR
Bottle of Shiraz
Bottle of Kosher Pinot Grigio
Corkage Fee
Soda
Fountain Coke
Fountain Diet Coke
Fountain Gingerale
Fountain Ginger Beer
Fountain Sprite
Fountain Soda
Fountain Tonic
Topo Chico
Can Sprite
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Dr. Pepper
Refill Coke
Refill Diet Coke
Refill Gingerale
Refill Ginger Beer
Refill Sprite
Refill Soda
Refill Tonic
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in, have a drink and enjoy true Houston hospitality with your friends, family or coworkers. Featuring beers from local breweries, hand-crafted cocktails, murals from local artists, American and Greek dining from the Roadster Grill and ample indoor and outdoor seating, there is something here for everyone to feel at home.
2221 W Alabama St,, Houston, TX 77098