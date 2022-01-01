Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Roadster Grill @ Eighteen36

No reviews yet

2221 W Alabama St,

Houston, TX 77098

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro
Nick's Famous Hummus & Pita
Chicken Shawarma

IMPORTANT!!!

IMPORTANT Curbside Pickup INFO!!!

START HERE To make your visit as safe and efficient as possible please fill out this information. Upon arrival, please call and please park in one of the designated parking spots.

Appetizers

Build your own fries with 3 or more of our fan-favorite toppings
Nick's Famous Hummus & Pita

Nick's Famous Hummus & Pita

$8.00

Yia's Yia's Special Recipe! Classic Chickpea Spread with Pita

Spinach & Rice

Spinach & Rice

$8.00+Out of stock

Sautéed Spinach, Tomato, Onion, and Rice served with Grilled Pita

Dolmades

Dolmades

$8.00+

6 or 9 Rice & Herb Stuffed Grape Leaves with Tzatziki Sauce & Pita

Oven- Roasted Greek Potatoes Appetizer

Oven- Roasted Greek Potatoes Appetizer

$7.00+Out of stock

It's our “secret” marinade that makes the difference

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$11.00Out of stock

Three flaky pastry filled with spinach & feta

Grilled Veggie Appetizer

Grilled Veggie Appetizer

$10.00+Out of stock

Perfectly Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant and Yellow Squash. Served with Pita and Tzatziki sauce.

Keftedes

Keftedes

$10.00+Out of stock

6 or 9 Traditional Greek Meatballs served with Tzatziki Sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$8.00+

Chips made In-House with Queso Blanco & Pico de Gallo with your choice of Cheese, Chicken, Beef, Or Combination of Chicken & Beef

Tortilla Chips With Salsa

$6.50

A basket or tortilla chips served with salsa

Tortilla Chips and Queso

$8.00

A basket or tortilla chips served with queso topped with pico de gallo

Fried Mac Bites

Fried Mac Bites

$9.00Out of stock

Classic creamy macaroni breaded and deep fried to a golden brown, served with a spicy house sauce

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$9.00

An Eighteen36 Original! White Meat Chicken Tidbits Grilled or Fried to Order! Toss them if you dare!

Kitchen Sink Fries

Kitchen Sink Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Build your own fries with 3 or more of our fan-favorite toppings:

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

An Eighteen36 Original! Pickle Chips Battered in our House Seasoning, Fried & served with Ranch

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$8.00

Freshly Grilled Chicken, Beef or Combo in between a Flour Tortilla.

Tzatziki Sauce With Pita

Tzatziki Sauce With Pita

$9.00

A Serving of Tzatziki Sauce.

Soups & Salads

Beef Souvlaki Salad

Beef Souvlaki Salad

$16.00+

Beef Souvlaki served over a Greek Salad with Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$14.00+

Chicken Souvlaki served over a Greek Salad with Pita

Gyro Salad

Gyro Salad

$16.00+

Gyro Strips served over a Greek Salad with Pita.

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$12.00

ham, turkey, bacon, sliced egg, diced tomatoes & cheese served with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

A Romaine Lettuce Caesar Salad served with Parmesan Cheese & Croutons.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Topped with Mixed Cheese and Croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00+

A Romaine Lettuce Greek Salad served with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini, Bell Peppers, Topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Pita.

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$8.00
Avgolemano

Avgolemano

$4.00+

Traditional Greek Chicken soup with Orzo Pasta and Lemon.

Lentil

Lentil

$4.00+Out of stock

A Vegetarian Classic and Favorite. Hearty, Healthy and Flavorful.

Northern Bean Salad

Northern Bean Salad

$6.00+

Northern Beans, Freshly Chopped Parsley & Crisp Green Onions tossed with Lemon Juice & Olive Oil.

Pitza & Soup

$9.00

Jumbo Wings

Classic Wings

Classic Wings

$10.00

classic blend of heat and tangy together

Classic BBQ Wings

Classic BBQ Wings

$16.00

traditional bbq flavor

Korean BBQ Wings

Korean BBQ Wings

$16.00

a harmonious balance of sweet and spicy come together

Honey Hot Wings

Honey Hot Wings

$16.00

hot honey glazed wings

Cajun Wings

Cajun Wings

$16.00

the bold and zesty flavors of Louisiana

Sweet Chili Wings

Sweet Chili Wings

$16.00

sticky, sweet, spicy

Teriyaki Wings

Teriyaki Wings

$16.00

fruity blend of island citrus with rich Asian flavors

Spicy Orange Wings

Spicy Orange Wings

$16.00

citrus and spice and everything nice

Sriracha Mango Wings

Sriracha Mango Wings

$16.00

a marriage of sweetness and spiciness

Nashville Hot Wings

Nashville Hot Wings

$16.00

perfectly sweet, smokey, and just spicy enough to make your mouth water

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$16.00

roasted garlic and parmesan with Italian herbs

Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$16.00

citrus zest with black pepper

Vegetarian

Northern Bean Salad

Northern Bean Salad

$6.00+

Northern Beans, Freshly Chopped Parsley & Crisp Green Onions tossed with Lemon Juice & Olive Oil.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$11.00Out of stock

Three flaky pastry filled with spinach & feta

Grilled Veggie Pita

Grilled Veggie Pita

$12.00

Perfectly Grilled Zucchini and Yellow Squash wrapped in Pita with Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Tzatziki Sauce.

Dolmades & Salad

Dolmades & Salad

$13.00

Traditional Greek Stuffed Grape Leaves served alongside a Greek salad and Pita.

Spanakopita & Greek Salad

Spanakopita & Greek Salad

$15.00

2 of Yia Yia's Feta & Spinach filled Flaky Greek Pastries. Served alongside a Greek Salad & Pita.

Grilled Veggie Plate

Grilled Veggie Plate

$18.00

Perfectly Grilled Zucchini, Eggplant and Yellow Squash, a serving of Spinach & Rice, Northern Bean Salad, & Hummus & Pita.

Beyond Meat Burger

Beyond Meat Burger

$15.00

topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo and mustard

Infinity and Beyond Dog

Infinity and Beyond Dog

$14.00

1/4 lb. Beyond Meat sausage on a toasted bun. dressed with mustard, ketchup, onions, and relish

Fat Dogs

Fat Dog on a Bun

Fat Dog on a Bun

$11.00

(1/4 lb.) All beef Hebrew National hot dog on a toasted bun. Dressed with mustard, ketchup, onions, and relish.

Infinity and Beyond Dog

Infinity and Beyond Dog

$14.00

1/4 lb. Beyond Meat sausage on a toasted bun. dressed with mustard, ketchup, onions, and relish

All American Fat Dog

All American Fat Dog

$14.00

(1/4 lb.) All-beef Hebrew National hot dog on a toasted bun. Served wrapped with bacon and covered with cheddar cheese.

TX Greek Fat Dog

TX Greek Fat Dog

$14.00

(1/4 lb.) All-beef Hebrew National hot dog on a toasted bun with Queso and Gyro.

Fat Chicken On A Bun

Fat Chicken On A Bun

$13.00

Chicken apple sausage on a bun with mustard, ketchup, onions & relish served with fries

Gyros & Pitas

Beef Souvlaki Sandwich

Beef Souvlaki Sandwich

$13.00

Souvlaki Beef wrapped in Pita with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Red Onions & Feta! Served with your choice of dressing.

Beef Shawarma

$13.00

Beef wrapped in Pita with Hummus, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Tahini Sauce.

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$12.00

Souvlaki Chicken wrapped in Pita with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Red Onions & Feta! Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$11.00

Chicken wrapped in Pita with Hummus, Red Onions, Tomatoes & Tahini Sauce.

Gyro

Gyro

$12.00

Seasoned Beef & Lamb topped with Red Onions, Tomatoes & Tzatziki Sauce, All wrapped in Pita

Sandwiches

Keftedes Sandwich

Keftedes Sandwich

$12.00

Traditional Greek meatballs (no sauce) wrapped in pita with red onions, tomatoes, & tzatziki sauce on the side

Greek Meatball Hoagie

Greek Meatball Hoagie

$12.00

Our Housemade, Traditional Greek Meatballs in a thick homemade Tomato Sauce on a Toasted Hoagie roll.

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$12.00

Sliced Grilled Steak, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Peppers and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie.

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Sliced Grilled Chicken, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Peppers and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie.

Grilled Veggie Pita

Grilled Veggie Pita

$12.00

Perfectly Grilled Zucchini and Yellow Squash wrapped in Pita with Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Tzatziki Sauce.

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.00

A thick slice of Grilled Homemade Meatloaf served on Texas Toast.

Nick's Famous Club Sandwich

Nick's Famous Club Sandwich

$12.00

Our take on a Classic Club Sandwich.

1836 Grilled Cheese

1836 Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Melted Cheddar, Swiss, & American Cheese on Texas Toast.

Burgers

Classic Roadster

Classic Roadster

$12.00

Nick's Classic Roadster made the way you know & love!

The Cajun Burger

The Cajun Burger

$14.00

Creole Mustard, Mayo, & Cajun Seasonings on a Beef Patty topped with our Housemade Onion Straws!

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.00

A lean take on our Roadster burger!

All American Burger

All American Burger

$14.00

Our take on an All-American Burger! Bacon & your choice of melted Cheese on our 100 % Pure Beef Patties.

Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$14.00

Gyro Meat on top of a burger topped with feta cheese & red onions with Tzatziki sauce on the side!

Roadster Melt

Roadster Melt

$14.00

Grilled Onions & Double Swiss on rye

Rodeo Roadster

Rodeo Roadster

$14.00

Melted Cheddar Cheese & Bacon, topped with a light layer of BBQ sauce

Beyond Meat Burger

Beyond Meat Burger

$15.00

Chicken Classics

Chicken Roadster

Chicken Roadster

$12.00Out of stock

A Tender, Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich. Served with Honey Mustard on a Wheat Bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Breast served on a Toasted bun with Honey Mustard.

All-American Chicken Club

All-American Chicken Club

$14.00Out of stock

lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado

Crazy Cajun Chicken Roadster

Crazy Cajun Chicken Roadster

$14.00Out of stock

A Cajun Twist on our Chicken Roadster! Creole Mustard, Mayo, & Cajun Seasonings. Topped with our Housemade Onion Straws!

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Sliced Grilled Chicken, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Peppers and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Plates

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$18.00

Grilled Salmon served with a side and a choice of Salad

Chicken Souvlaki Skewer Plate

Chicken Souvlaki Skewer Plate

$16.00

Chicken Souvlaki served with a side and a choice of Salad

Beef Souvlaki Skewer Plate

Beef Souvlaki Skewer Plate

$18.00

Beef Souvlaki served with a side and a choice of Salad

Chicken Breast Plate

Chicken Breast Plate

$16.00Out of stock

2 Chicken Breasts served with a side and a choice of Salad

Meatloaf Plate

Meatloaf Plate

$16.00Out of stock

Meatloaf served with a side and a choice of Salad

Kickin' Chicken & Rice Bowl

Kickin' Chicken & Rice Bowl

$16.00

A savory and flavorful blend of chicken, red onions, green and red bell peppers in a rich spicy tomato sauce with crunchy tortilla strips and queso fresco, served over rice.

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$16.00

Our famous gyro meat served with your choice of one side

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs served with Garlic Bread and a choice of Salad

Spaghetti with Sauce

$10.00

spaghetti & marinara served with garlic bread

Pitzas!

Cheese Pitza

Cheese Pitza

$7.00

Mozzarella & Marinara

Margherita Pitza

Margherita Pitza

$6.00

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, & Fresh Basil.

Veggie Pitza

Veggie Pitza

$6.00

Feta Cheese Grilled Zucchini and Yellow Squash, Tomatoes, Red Onions

Gyro Pitza

Gyro Pitza

$6.00

Feta Cheese, Gyro Meat, Caramelized Onions & Chopped Tomatoes.

Pepperoni & Cheese

Pepperoni & Cheese

$6.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, & Pepperoni

Keftedes Pitza

Keftedes Pitza

$6.00

Our Housemade, Traditional Greek Meatballs, Caramelized Red Onions & Tomatoes.

Build your Own Pizza Kit

$30.00

Sides

Basket of Houston Hot Fries

Basket of Houston Hot Fries

$6.00

Our delicious fries with a hint of ghost pepper seasoning

Basket of Sweet Potato Tots

Basket of Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00Out of stock

sweet and crispy version of a classic favorite

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

lightly battered and fried to perfection

House Mac & Cheese

House Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Ours is the cheesiest

Basket of Seasoned Fries

Basket of Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Made with our special blend of seasoning and spices

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Thin, crunchy, and lightly salted

Basket of Onion Strings

Basket of Onion Strings

$6.00Out of stock

thin strings lightly fried

Seasonal Fruit Cup

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$4.00

made with fresh fruit

Basket of Cajun Fries

Basket of Cajun Fries

$6.00

Fries seasoned with cajun spices

Basket of Tater Tots

Basket of Tater Tots

$6.00

a classic favorite - crispy outside with a tender middle

House Made Chips

House Made Chips

$4.00

Our house made potato chips - thin, crispy, and lightly salted

Grilled Pita Flat Bread

Grilled Pita Flat Bread

$2.00+

A Serving of PIta Bread. Also Available Gluten-free!

Tzatziki Sauce With Pita

Tzatziki Sauce With Pita

$9.00

A Serving of Tzatziki Sauce.

Side Spinach & Rice

Side Spinach & Rice

$8.00

Sauteéd spinach, rice, tomato, onion, and grilled pita bread

Side Oven Roasted Greek Potatoes

Side Oven Roasted Greek Potatoes

$8.00

It's our “secret” marinade that makes the difference

Side Grilled Veggies

Side Grilled Veggies

$8.00

zucchini, eggplant, & yellow squash grilled to perfection

Kids Menu

Sm Chicken Souvlaki Salad

Sm Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$9.00
Sm Beef Souvlaki Salad

Sm Beef Souvlaki Salad

$9.00
Sm Spaghetti & Meatballs

Sm Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Sm Spaghetti & Butter

$7.00
Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$9.00
Kid's Chicken Bites

Kid's Chicken Bites

$9.00

An Eighteen36 Original! White Meat Chicken Tidbits Grilled or Fried to Order! Toss them if you dare!

Sweets

Chocolate Chewie

Chocolate Chewie

$6.00

Our signature sweet treat that combines a cookie and brownie, topped with luscious salted caramel

Buffalo Bayou Mud Pie

Buffalo Bayou Mud Pie

$7.00

Fudge brownie topped with decadent whipped cream, rich mocha frosting, toasty pecans & a chocolate drizzle

SoppaPitas

SoppaPitas

$6.00

An Eighteen36 Original! A Greek twist on a Classic Spanish Dessert!

Assorted Cookie Plate

Assorted Cookie Plate

$4.00+

Your choice of our fresh-baked delicious cookies

CARROT CAKE

$10.00Out of stock

Carrots, pineapple, walnuts, cream cheese icing

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE CAKE

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake filled and iced with chocolate ganache

CHEESECAKE-Snickers cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Snickers cheesecake, brownie, chocolate mousse, fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings

Cookie Party Platter

$100.00Out of stock

Family Packs

Greek Meatloaf Family Pack

Greek Meatloaf Family Pack

$60.00

Pan of meatloaf with a salad and (2) sides of your choice.

Spaghetti Family Pack

Spaghetti Family Pack

$60.00

(10) Meatballs in Scratchmade Spaghetti Sauce served over Spaghetti. Served with your choice of salad and Garlic Bread.

Greek Veggie Family Pack

$60.00

A Vegetarian Feast! Dolmades, Grilled Veggies, Spinach & Rice, Northern Bean Salad, and Hummus with Grilled Pita. Served with a pint of soup of your choice.

Nick's Famous Club Family Pack

Nick's Famous Club Family Pack

$50.00

(12) Club quarters of Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Ham, Turkey, and bacon between three pieces of Texas toast. Served with your choice of salad or (2) pints of soup.

Soup And Salad Family Pack

$30.00

Your choice of (2) salads and (2) pints of soup served with pita bread.

"Gyro of Your Own" Family Pack

"Gyro of Your Own" Family Pack

$60.00

A Gyro your way! Delicious Gyro Meat with all the fixings on the side, with grilled Pita Bread + a choice of 2 sides! (We recommend Greek potatoes!)

Souvlaki Dinner Family Pack

$70.00

(8) Skewers of Juicy Souvlaki Beef, a Salad of your choice, and (2) sides of your choice.

Hummus & Pita Family Pack

$24.00

Family Style

Family Style Soups

$10.00

Family Style Salads

$10.00

Family Style Sides

$10.00

Sandwiches

Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

$9.99

Everything Bagel Sandwich

$9.00

The West Alabama Breakfast Hash Sandwich

$9.00

The Kirby Spicy Bagel Sandwich

$9.00

The Allen Brother's Breakfast Biscuit

$9.00

Houston Hot Bacon & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

The Fried Avocado & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

The Pepper & Egg Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

The Crispy Chili Aioli & Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Breakfast Pitas

Breakfast Pita

Breakfast Pita

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, potato, & cheddar

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, potato, cheddar with your choice of bacon, turkey sausage, or sausage

Quarter Pound Burger

Quarter Pound Burger

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, grilled squash, zucchini, mushroom, red onion, feta cheese, marinara sauce, avocado, potato, and cheddar

Greek Pita

Greek Pita

$12.00

Gyro meat with scrambled eggs, red onions, tomatoes, feta, and tzatziki sauce on the side.

The J Pita

The J Pita

$12.00

Spinach, mushroom, feta, & scrambled eggs

Beef Souvlaki & Egg Pita

Beef Souvlaki & Egg Pita

$14.00

Beef souvlaki, scrambled eggs, & feta

Plates

Eggs & Potatoes

Eggs & Potatoes

$10.00

Sides

French Toast Sticks

$7.00

Hash Browns

$3.00
Turkey Sausage

Turkey Sausage

$3.00
Bacon

Bacon

$4.00
Seasonal Fruit Cup

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$4.00

made with fresh fruit

Movember Cocktails

Dusty Beans

$12.00

Pear Pressure

$15.00

Lavender Daze

$13.00

Hair of the dog

$13.00

Pomeranian

$13.00

The Dog Park

$9.00

Reeses Pieces Shot

$7.00

Bottles/Kits

Buffalo Trace 375 BTL

$28.00

375ml Bottle

Jameson 375 BTL

$24.00

375ml Bottle

Patron Silver 375 BTL

$33.00

375ml Bottle

Pueblo Viejo 375 BTL

$21.00

Tito’s Vodka 375 BTL

$21.00

375ml Bottle

Wheatley 375 BTL

$20.00

Bellini Kit

$25.00

Bloody Mary Kit

$40.00

Gimlet Kit

$30.00

Frisky Whisky Kit

$35.00

Margarita Kit

$35.00

Mimosa Kit

$25.00

Old Fashioned Kit

$35.00

Paloma Kit

$45.00

Bottled Central Air

$20.00

Bottled Lizzie McGuire

$20.00

Bottled Old Sparky

$20.00

Bottled The Mr.

$20.00

Holiday Drinks

Dessert First

$12.00

Left Overs

$12.00

HogTied OF

$15.00

Ginger & Spice

$12.00

Snow Bird

$16.00

Blue X-mas

$13.00

Fountain of Youth Cocktail

$13.00

Bottled

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken ZERO N/A

$4.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Miller LIte

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Coral RTD Watermelon & Cucumber

$6.00

Coral RTD Lemon & Sea Salt

$6.00

Coral RTD Sweet Tea

$6.00

By The Bottle

Bottle of Veuve Clicquot

$95.00

Bottle of Novencento

$32.00

Bottle of Val D'oca Prosecco

$40.00

Bottle of Mionetto SPK Rose

$36.00

Bottle of Fleur De Mer Rose

$44.00

Bottle of Barone Fini PG

$32.00

Bottle of Mont Gravet Colombard

$36.00

Bottle of Ammunition CH

$40.00

Bottle of Whitehaven SB

$44.00

Bottle Liberation CB

$32.00

Bottle of Angles Ink PN

$44.00

Bottle of Felino MB

$44.00

Bottle of Earthquake CB

$48.00

Bottle of Simi MR

$46.00

Bottle of Shiraz

$40.00Out of stock

Bottle of Kosher Pinot Grigio

$40.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Soda

Fountain Coke

$3.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$3.00

Fountain Gingerale

$3.00

Fountain Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fountain Sprite

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Fountain Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Refill Coke

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Gingerale

Refill Ginger Beer

Refill Sprite

Refill Soda

Refill Tonic

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tea/Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00Out of stock

Milk

Silk Plain

$3.00

Silk Chocolate

$3.00

2%

$3.00

To-Go Packs

16 Wing Pack

$32.00

32 Wing Pack

$64.00

64 Wing Pack

$128.00

128 Wing Pack

$256.00
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in, have a drink and enjoy true Houston hospitality with your friends, family or coworkers. Featuring beers from local breweries, hand-crafted cocktails, murals from local artists, American and Greek dining from the Roadster Grill and ample indoor and outdoor seating, there is something here for everyone to feel at home.

2221 W Alabama St,, Houston, TX 77098

