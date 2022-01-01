  • Home
Eiland Coffee at Canyon Creek 2701 Custer Pkwy Suite 917

No reviews yet

2701 Custer Pkwy Suite 917

Richardson, TX 75081

Hot Drinks

Drip

$2.90+

Pour Over

Rotating specialty offering, brewed one cup at a time.

Latte

$3.85+

Espresso w/ steamed milk and low amount of foam

Cappuccino

$3.00

Espresso with steamed milk and moderate foam

Cortado

$2.77

Cortado 4 oz - Espresso with equal parts of steamed milk

Vanilla Latte

$4.65+

Mocha Latte

$3.77+

Espresso w/ steamed mocha milk and low amount of foam

Chai Latte

$3.69+

Chai w/ steamed milk and low amount of foam

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$2.95

Espresso 2 oz - Double shot of Espresso

Macchiato

$2.77

3 oz Espresso with three scoops of microfoam on top

Steamer

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Joe to Go

$25.50

Restoration Church

$60.00

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

$4.25

16 oz - Ice, Espresso, Choice of Milk

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.80

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Cold Brew

$4.60

16 oz Cold Brew over Ice

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Americano

$3.25

Iced Chai

$4.50

16 oz Ice, Choice of Milk and Chai Concentrate

Smoothie

Tea

Iced Classic Black

$3.00

Iced Raspberry Nectar

$3.50

London Fog

$4.00

Earl Grey

$3.25

Yunnan Black

$3.25

Jasmine Blueberry

$3.25

Lavender Rose Chamomile

$3.75

White Peach

$4.00

Bright Eyed

$4.00

Bottled Beverages

Richard's Rain Water - Sparkling

$3.25

Smart Water

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.15

Coke Bottle

$3.50

Jarritos - Pineapple

$3.00

Pastries

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Cruffin

$4.00

Muffin - Berry

$3.00

Muffin - GF Banana

$4.00

Pumpkin Loaf

$4.00

Pop Tart

$3.75

GF Donut

$3.50

Monkey Bread

$3.50

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Caprese Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Kid's Cheese Flatbread

$3.75

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread

$4.25

Flatbreads

Breakfast Flatbread

$7.00

Margherita Flatbread

$6.25

Flatbread with Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes and Basil

Pepperoni Flatbreads

$6.25

Grab & Go

Hummus Bowl

$6.00

House Salad

$5.00

Parfait

$5.00

Chocolate Bars

Chocolate Bar

$2.49

Bagels

Plain

$1.99

Everything

$2.30

Wine

Red Famille Perrin, Cotes du Rhone Reserve, France (14% ABV)

$10.00

Red Daou Family Estate, Pessimist Red Blend, Paso Robles, California (14% ABV)

$12.00

White Caposaldo Pinot Grigio, Veneto, Italy 2021

$9.00

White Martin Ray Cahrdonnay, Sonoma Coast, California

$12.00

White Domaine Taiquet, Cotes de Gascogne Sauvignon Blanc , France

$10.00

TO BE DETERMINED

$0.01

TO BE DETERMINED

$0.01

Beans

Brazil Condado

$17.00

1 lb

Bururndi Kayanza

$20.00

Costa Rica: La Pastora Black Honey

$22.00

1 lb

Decaf Costa Rica

$18.00

1 lb

Eiland Blend

$18.00

1 lb

Espresso Delicato

$17.00

1 lb

Espresso X

$17.00

1 lb

Ethiopia Ardi

$19.00

1 lb

Green Room Blend

$17.00

1 lb

Kenya Kiriga

$20.00

1 lb

Papua New Guinea

$18.00

Peru

$19.00

1 lb

Tanzania - Zanzibar Peaberry

$19.00

Thailand White Honey Anaerobic

$21.00

lb

Clothing

T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Hat

$5.00

Coffee Tools

Kalita Wave Brewer

$39.99

Kalita Filters

$10.99

Gooseneck Kettle

$70.00

Scale

$40.00

Eiland Pint Glass

$8.00

Eiland Coffee Mug

$12.00

NotNeutral 2oz w/Saucer

NotNeutral 6oz w/Saucer

NotNeutral 8oz w/Saucer

NotNeutral 12oz w/Saucer

Stout Spout Brewista

$49.00

Cold Pro Jr. Cold Brew Maker

$25.00

Cold Pro Jr. Filters (25/pk)

$10.00

Rhino Double Spout Shot Glass

$10.50

Rhino Pro Milk Pitcher

$12.95+

Yama Pitcher

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Serving JOY one cup at a time! Come in and enjoy!

Location

2701 Custer Pkwy Suite 917, Richardson, TX 75081

Directions

